Sulphur, LA

KPLC TV

Iota house fire

KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Body of missing woman recovered from car found in Bayou d’Inde. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary. Updated: 10 hours ago. |
IOTA, LA
KPLC TV

Unknown substance closes Luke Powers Road

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Luke Powers Road is closed after an unknown substance was discovered on the road, according to OHSEP Director Dick Gremillion. The Lake Charles Fire Department is on the scene and is working to deploy sand on the road along with the Louisiana DOTD. The road...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Family, friends pray rosary for St. Louis student killed in crash

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The St. Louis Catholic High School community gathered to remember a 16-year-old student killed in a crash. Philip Michael Conner was the victim of a tragic accident Monday night. “Every time I was around Philip, he always put a smile on my face,” said assistant...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KPLC TV

CPSO gives out turkeys instead of tickets

Calcasieu Parish, LA (KPLC) - Imagine you’re driving around Calcasieu Parish and you see a sheriff’s car and you’re being pulled over. It happens everyday but today you’re in for a surprise. “My heart dropped I didn’t know what had happened, I know I didn’t run...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Boil advisory lifted for north Lake Charles

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The City of Lake Charles Water Division has rescinded the temporary precautionary boil water advisory for customers affected by low water pressure in north Lake Charles. The advisory was issued following low water pressure customers experienced in areas north of Interstate 10, caused by a...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Locals look to boost mental health with wildlife sanctuary

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Lake area resident, Michele Trahan, and her husband turned their personal home into a place to help animals and welcome anyone who may need a emotional boost. Emotional support can be both beneficial for animals and humans. “Animals feel a whole lot more than people...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Nov. 21, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Nov. 21, 2022. David Louis Fairman Jr., 51, Lake Charles: Failure to perform any work for 45 days or longer after receiving payment; misapplication of contractor payments over $1,000. Charles Darren Sensat, 55, Chalmette: Telephone harassment. Logan Reed Gauthier,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Turkey prices, availability impacted by avian flu

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Ham may be the meat of choice joining the Thanksgiving dinner this year, after reports of avian flu have impacted turkey and even chicken availability, causing prices to increase. “We’re down by about 20 percent to 30 percent from previous years,” owner of Honey B...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Possible card skimmer activity threatens SNAP, P-EBT recipients

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - Several Louisiana residents have had their SNAP and EBT benefits compromised by skimming theft. Today, the Department of Children and Family Services reported a compromise with those benefit cards. Initially, DCFS thought the theft was isolated to residents of Sabine Parish, but we learned it...
SABINE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO searching for suspect in Westlake theft

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a suspect in two burglaries that took place in the early morning hours of August 28 and November 12 at a local refinery in Westlake. Th unknown suspect entered the property and stole a total of...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

CPSO asks for public’s help in search for missing woman

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office held a press conference asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who went missing over the weekend. Stephany Fong, 32, was reported missing on Saturday, November 19, at 4:00 p.m., CPSO said. Fong went to work...
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friends of Stephany Fong have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for her funeral expenses. KPLC has verified with the family that the account is legitimate and done with their consent. The 32-year-old woman had been missing since 5 a.m. Saturday. Monday afternoon...
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

2-year-old hospitalized, firefighter injured in Iota house fire

Iota, LA (KPLC) - An Iota family lost everything when their home went up in flames on Friday, Nov. 18. The Evangeline, Jennings, and Iota fire departments, along with an Acadian ambulance responded to the scene. Two people were home when the house caught on fire. Lisa Gammons’ husband and...
IOTA, LA
KPLC TV

Audit shows inaccuracies, ‘material weaknesses’ in Oberlin’s financial records

Oberlin, LA (KPLC) - An independent auditor combed through the town of Oberlin’s financial records and found a multitude of “material weaknesses” and “significant deficiencies.”. The 16-page list includes issues like an inadequate segregation of administrative and financial duties, delinquent tax payments, and inaccurate accounting records.
OBERLIN, LA

