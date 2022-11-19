Read full article on original website
Syracuse, St. John’s renew acquaintances in Empire Classic final
Syracuse and St. John’s will revive an old Big East rivalry on Tuesday when they square off in the Empire
Breanna Stewart returning to Cicero-North Syracuse to host basketball camp
Cicero-North Syracuse graduate Breanna Stewart is returning to her old stomping grounds to host a basketball clinic next month. The two-time WNBA champion will hold her Stewie 1 Camp on Dec. 4 at North Syracuse Junior High School. It will be the second time she has held a basketball clinic at her alma mater. The first time was back in 2018.
How to Watch Syracuse vs St. John's
Matchup: Syracuse (3-1) vs St. John's (5-0) Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY) Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 22nd. Television: ESPN2 Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Jon Crispin Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse +3.0. Over/Under 152.5. Series ...
Syracuse football: it’s all about 2023 and beyond
The Syracuse Orange lost their 5th straight game last night. On a night where the offense finally clicked, the thinned-out defense couldn’t slow down the Demon Deacons. Some of you have been yelling since last December that a new head coach is needed. You’ve ignored the leaked $10m buyout, you’ve ignored the millions Syracuse is investing in the JMA Dome and the Lally complex. You want a change and that’s understandable....but it’s not happening on your time line.
Syracuse Survives Overtime Battle With Richmond
Syracuse used a strong defensive effort down the stretch of regulation and into overtime to pull out a close win over Richmond Monday night 74-71. The Orange improves to 3-1 on the season and will play the winner of St. John's and Temple Tuesday night. Joe Girard scored a career high 31 ...
Quick Hits: Girard among nation leaders in 3s for Syracuse
Syracuse defeated Northeastern on Saturday, 76-48. Here are some quick hits from the game:. The Orange enjoyed an extremely productive night from their starting backcourt. Joe Girard III and Judah Mintz combined for 39 points, each making eight field goals in the game. Both Girard and Mintz made sure SU got off on the right foot, as each posted 11 points and three assists in the first half.
Rob McClanaghan, former SU basketball walk-on who trains NBA stars, arrested on rape and drugging charges
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Rob McClanaghan, a former Syracuse basketball walk-on who has become a trainer for some of the NBA’s biggest stars, was arrested Friday on charges of rape and drugging, according to police and media reports. McClanaghan, who lives in Warwick, Rhode Island, was arrested in East...
Former Syracuse Player & NBA Trainer Arrested
Rob McClanaghan always seemed like a go-getter. He was a walk-on for Jim Boeheim at Syracuse and later took his learned skills to becoming a trainer for some of the NBA’s biggest stars. Now McClanaghan is being accused of a horrific crime that allegedly occurred at a Boston hotel last week.
Section III rejects latest offer from hockey officials as games postponements loom
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Section III’s board of directors on Monday morning rejected the latest proposal from its high school hockey officials that would have resolved a contract dispute and ensured an uninterrupted start to the season. As of now, it’s uncertain how many of the upcoming slate of games...
High school boys basketball poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys basketball poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, boys basketball polls will be published on Tuesdays.
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Syracuse, NY
While it may not be as big or bustling as New York City, upstate Syracuse, New York, has plenty to offer families looking for a fun and relaxing getaway. The area experiences all four seasons, so there is always something to do no matter when you visit. Many people think...
Section III football all-stars dominate Section IV in Big 44 Classic (50 photos)
Section III’s football all-stars (Team Little) shut out the Section IV team (Team Davis), 29-0, in the inaugural Big 44 All-Star Game on Sunday at Liverpool High School. Team Little took the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field for a 1-yard touchdown run by Utica Proctor quarterback Todd Abraham with Marcellus’ Eliott Austin kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Rising country singer to headline St. Joe’s Amp concert in Syracuse
The rising country singer is the latest headliner on the 2023 lineup at St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse. McCollum will perform at St. Joe’s Amp on Saturday, Aug. 19, with special guest Larry Fleet at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 2, at...
Rising Country Star Making Huge Stop in Central NY in the New Year
Get ready! Another rising country star is making his way to Central New York next year. Add this to your list of must-see shows in 2022. Parker McCollum is excited to announce he is coming to St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse. It's all part of his "Summer...
Syracuse Housing Authority attempts to fund senior housing renovations at Eastwood Heights
The City of Syracuse and Syracuse Housing Authority are trying to improve the quality of more than four dozen affordable senior housing units at Eastwood Heights. Syracuse Common Councilors Monday cleared the way for the SHA to pursue a funding agreement. The building is 100 years old and hasn't seen...
Skip the malls and Walmarts: 9 local ideas for Black Friday gift shopping in Syracuse
It’s almost Black Friday, and the malls will be packed with people looking for deals on flat screens, designer labels and kids toys. Instead of wading through the crush at the nearest shopping supercenter, try heading downtown for some locally-made gifts instead. SKY Armory Night Market. SKY Armory will...
Vacant spot on Syracuse’s Westcott Street becomes a destination for lobster lovers
Syracuse, N.Y. — It was a bake shop and then a deli before shutting down this summer. Now the retail location at the corner of Westcott and Dell streets is home to all things lobster. Lobster Babe opened last weekend in the building at 466 Westcott. The seafood restaurant...
Syracuse music legend gets short tribute at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction
A Syracuse folk legend received one of the shortest tributes at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which aired Saturday night on HBO. Elizabeth “Libba” Cotten was inducted in the Rock Hall’s 2022 class last month, posthumously receiving the Early Influence Award on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. But, perhaps unsurprisingly, big name inductees like Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, and the Eurythmics got most of the attention in the televised broadcast.
Longtime leader of Syracuse addiction treatment agency taking new job in Chicago
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The longtime CEO of Helio Health, a Syracuse addiction treatment agency, is leaving to take a new job in Chicago. The nonprofit announced Jeremy Klemanski is leaving Dec. 31. He will relocate to Chicago to become CEO of Gateway Foundation, a national nonprofit specializing in the treatment of adults with substance use and mental health disorders.
On the Lookout: Derek Mack
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack. Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police. Mack is...
