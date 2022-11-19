ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Watch Syracuse vs St. John's

Matchup: Syracuse (3-1) vs St. John's (5-0) Location: Barclays Center (Brooklyn, NY) Time: 9:00 p.m. Eastern - Tuesday, November 22nd. Television: ESPN2 Stream: LIVE STREAM Broadcast Team: Dave O'Brien, Jon Crispin Radio: TK99, Cuse.com, TuneIn App Odds: Syracuse +3.0. Over/Under 152.5. Series ...
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: it’s all about 2023 and beyond

The Syracuse Orange lost their 5th straight game last night. On a night where the offense finally clicked, the thinned-out defense couldn’t slow down the Demon Deacons. Some of you have been yelling since last December that a new head coach is needed. You’ve ignored the leaked $10m buyout, you’ve ignored the millions Syracuse is investing in the JMA Dome and the Lally complex. You want a change and that’s understandable....but it’s not happening on your time line.
AllSyracue

Syracuse Survives Overtime Battle With Richmond

Syracuse used a strong defensive effort down the stretch of regulation and into overtime to pull out a close win over Richmond Monday night 74-71. The Orange improves to 3-1 on the season and will play the winner of St. John's and Temple Tuesday night.  Joe Girard scored a career high 31 ...
sujuiceonline.com

Quick Hits: Girard among nation leaders in 3s for Syracuse

Syracuse defeated Northeastern on Saturday, 76-48. Here are some quick hits from the game:. The Orange enjoyed an extremely productive night from their starting backcourt. Joe Girard III and Judah Mintz combined for 39 points, each making eight field goals in the game. Both Girard and Mintz made sure SU got off on the right foot, as each posted 11 points and three assists in the first half.
WIBX 950

Former Syracuse Player & NBA Trainer Arrested

Rob McClanaghan always seemed like a go-getter. He was a walk-on for Jim Boeheim at Syracuse and later took his learned skills to becoming a trainer for some of the NBA’s biggest stars. Now McClanaghan is being accused of a horrific crime that allegedly occurred at a Boston hotel last week.
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Syracuse, NY

While it may not be as big or bustling as New York City, upstate Syracuse, New York, has plenty to offer families looking for a fun and relaxing getaway. The area experiences all four seasons, so there is always something to do no matter when you visit. Many people think...
Syracuse.com

Section III football all-stars dominate Section IV in Big 44 Classic (50 photos)

Section III’s football all-stars (Team Little) shut out the Section IV team (Team Davis), 29-0, in the inaugural Big 44 All-Star Game on Sunday at Liverpool High School. Team Little took the opening kickoff and drove the ball down the field for a 1-yard touchdown run by Utica Proctor quarterback Todd Abraham with Marcellus’ Eliott Austin kicking the extra point for a 7-0 lead.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse music legend gets short tribute at Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction

A Syracuse folk legend received one of the shortest tributes at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, which aired Saturday night on HBO. Elizabeth “Libba” Cotten was inducted in the Rock Hall’s 2022 class last month, posthumously receiving the Early Influence Award on Nov. 5 at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. But, perhaps unsurprisingly, big name inductees like Eminem, Dolly Parton, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Carly Simon, and the Eurythmics got most of the attention in the televised broadcast.
localsyr.com

On the Lookout: Derek Mack

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse Police Department is putting NewsChannel 9 viewers ‘On the Lookout’ for 38-year-old Derek Mack. Mack, whose last known address is on North Clinton Street in Syracuse, has 20 prior local arrests and is currently on parole, according to Syracuse Police. Mack is...
