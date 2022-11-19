ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Francis, MN

Crews struggle to extinguish St. Francis house fire due to cold weather

By WCCO Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eUr97_0jGRdXIl00

Fire destroys St. Francis home 00:18

ST .FRANCIS, Minn. -- Cold weather conditions made it difficult for crews to extinguish a house fire Friday evening in St. Francis.

The St. Francis Fire Department says it responded to a house fire on Redwood Court Northwest sometime during the afternoon.

CBS Minnesota

The home has extensive damage, but no injuries have been reported, officials say.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KELOLAND TV

North Dakota authorities search for missing girl

FORT YATES, N.D. (KELO) — Authorities in North Dakota are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl. Memarie White Mountain was last seen on November 10th in the Boot Hill area of Fort Yates, which is just north of the South Dakota border along the Missouri river.
FORT YATES, ND
CBS Minnesota

WATCH: The dangers of deep-frying a turkey

MINNEAPOLIS -- As they do every year, officials are once again warning amateur deep-fryers about the dangers of cooking a Thanksgiving turkey in that fashion.The Minnesota State Fire Marshal shared a video demonstrating how easily a deep-fried turkey can erupt into flames."Using extreme caution and doing it outside could prevent a devastating fire," the marshal said.The St. Paul Fire Department previously told WCCO to thaw and dry your bird thoroughly before dropping it into oil. Officials also recommend doing it far away from any wood or combustible surface. Minnesota is the nation's leading turkey producer.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Twin Cities gets some sun, average temps Tuesday

MINNEAPOLIS -- After early cloud cover, the Twin Cities should see some sun later on Tuesday. High temperatures will be right around average. Areas north of Interstate 94 will see light snow showers in the morning hours, but they're moving fairly quickly. Some spots could see half an inch fall.Aside from that snow, travel for the Thanksgiving holiday looks clear. Temperatures will stay above freezing for the next couple of days, with a high of 38 in the Twin Cities Tuesday. Southern Minnesota should hover in the low 40s, while up north will top out in the mid-30s.Highs will be similar on Wednesday, and we'll see a mix of sun and clouds.On Thanksgiving, skies will be cloudy, with patchy drizzle possible. Highs will be in the mid-30s.Temperatures jump to the 40s on Friday and Saturday, then fall back to average.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
willmarradio.com

RSV, flu causing crunch at Minnesota hopsitals

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minnesota hospitals are in a crunch from RSV and other seasonal respiratory illnesses, and top pediatricians are asking parents to consider alternatives to emergency room visits for children who are only mildly ill. Doctor Will Nicholson, president of the Minnesota Medical Association, says runny nose, cough, a fever, or feeling run down are fairly common symptoms. He says “however, if the child starts to show other signs of respiratory distress, then you want to seek care more urgently." Nicholson says a talk with a clinic triage nurse or an e-visit to assess symptoms is a good way for parents to decide on a prudent course of care.
MINNESOTA STATE
Southern Minnesota News

Crash on icy Highway 169 leaves two St. Paul men fighting for their lives

Icy roads contributed to a crash in Nicollet County Thursday morning that left two St. Paul men fighting for their lives. Remberto Omar Vasquez, 30, and Carlos David Rivera Vasquez, 24, were passengers in a van that was southbound on Highway 169 in Lake Prairie Township when it lost control, entered the ditch, and hit a tree.
NICOLLET COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota officials push warning of thin ice

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is warning residents, ahead of the holiday weekend, of thin ice.The agency reports that while temperatures have been cold over recent days, the ice that's formed on bodies of water remains unsafe to walk upon.Officials say that parents and guardians should pay special attention to kids who might be visiting Minnesota for the first time during the holidays."Kids, and people who haven't experienced winter in Minnesota, may not have enough knowledge to mitigate the risks associated with cold water and early ice," DNR Enforcement Division director Col. Rodmen Smith said. "Talk to your kids, talk to your neighbors -- we all have a role to play in keeping people safe as the winter season gets underway."The agency also offered the following tips for Minnesotans in order to stay safe:Wearing a foam life jacket or flotation suit.Not going out alone—and letting someone know about trip plans and expected return time.Carrying ice picks, rope, an ice chisel and tape measure.Checking ice thickness at regular intervals; conditions can change quickly.Bringing a cell phone or personal locator beacon.Inquiring about conditions and known hazards with local experts before heading out.
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Man wounded in apparent 'road rage' shooting on Hwy. 61 in St. Paul Saturday night

SAINT PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting on Highway 61 in St. Paul that left a man wounded Saturday night. St. Paul Police say that their preliminary investigation indicates a 23-year-old man was driving south on Highway 61 just after 9 p.m. when he got in a road rage-type altercation with the driver of a silver SUV.
SAINT PAUL, MN
ktoe.com

Doctors asking Minnesotans to take precautions as hospitals feel crunch from RSV, other respiratory illnesses

Minnesota hospitals — pressed for bed space due to RSV, flu and still some COVID — are urging parents to consider alternatives to the emergency room for children who are only mildly ill. Doctor Jill Amsberry, pediatrician and recent pediatric medical director at CentraCare in Saint Cloud, says prolonged fever would be one reason to bring your child in:
MINNESOTA STATE
kfgo.com

Teenager in custody in deadly shooting in Twin Cities

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police in Brooklyn Park are investigating a weekend shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. The State Patrol found the 17-year-old victims in a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 94 in north Minneapolis. Officers say both were taken to the hospital where one died.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota medical community addresses spike in child respiratory illnesses ahead of holiday season

MINNEAPOLIS -- With RSV and flu cases on the rise, doctors from across the state have advice for families ahead of the holidays. The latest numbers from late last week show more than 180 RSV hospitalizations in the Twin Cities metro area, most of them children. Medical experts say the widespread respiratory illnesses in children -- such as respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and influenza -- are causing congestion in urgent cares, clinics and emergency departments. Increased hospitalizations have led to medication shortages, too. School districts are also reporting high rates of absenteeism. RELATED: RSV straining hospitals in Minnesota: What parents need to...
MINNESOTA STATE
Limitless Production Group LLC

Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is Coming to Minnesota

The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will be coming to Minnesota on December 11-16, 2022 bringing free music and the holiday spirit to Minnesota with performances from folk rock musician Alan Doyle and country star Kelly Prescott and 14 brightly decorated rail cars. The train will be making more than two-dozen stops in the state of Minnesota, according to Explore Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Hunting incident leaves 11-year-old boy dead

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said a hunting incident in the Town of Seneca left an 11-year-old boy dead Sunday morning. Shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday, the DNR said a 41-year-old man was trying to unload his firearm while it was placed in the back seat of a vehicle. However, the firearm discharged, striking...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul youth football team heading to nationals with help of WCCO viewers

ST. PAUL, Minn. – WCCO told you Monday about The Boys of Frogtown -- a St. Paul football team trying to go to nationals. And their story really seems to have hit many of you right in the heart.The boys needed to raise $8,000 to get to nationals in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Moments after our story aired, the donations poured in.Our viewers helped them raise more than twice their goal: $17,000.WCCO spoke Tuesday with Coach David Jones."I can't even put it in words how grateful and thankful I am," Jones said. "The opportunity to have the interview, the opportunity to just get these kids to see something else in life. A lot of them come from homes that are struggling and just to give them something positive."Coach Jones also has a message to our generous viewers."Thank you, I appreciate you guys. You don't know what this means to our program, to our city, to everyone who's been grinding to make this happen. It's unreal."The boys are now looking for an indoor field so they can get ready for the big game. They leave on Dec. 14. We'll keep tracking their journey.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

NEXT Weather: Gradual warm-up leads to pleasant Thanksgiving

MINNEAPOLIS – Monday will have a strong déjà vu factor, with mostly-sunny skies and the same high temperature as Sunday.It will be a chilly Monday morning at the bus top. Temps will be in the low 20s in the Twin Cities, but factoring in the wind chill it will only feel like 11 degrees or so. The high will reach 32 degrees in the afternoon.We'll continue with this dry weather pattern in central Minnesota and the metro, which is good news considering all the traveling that will occur leading up to Thanksgiving Day. There will be a few chances for light snow this week in northern Minnesota.Speaking of snow, we just ended our nine-day snow streak in the metro, which was our longest streak in more than a decade.Temps will start to climb slightly as the week rolls on, with highs in the mid 30s for Tuesday through Thursday. Then we'll warm into the high 30s and low 40s Friday through Sunday.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
106.9 KROC

Hey Minnesota, Don’t Plug Your Space Heater Into One Of These

It seems we have entered into winter weather, the last few nights and days have been colder than average, and at times it has felt like we've been living in a real-life snow globe with all of the snow flurries we have been getting. If you are like many other Minnesotans this transition from fall to winter can be tough as it seems like you are always chilly. If you plan on countering your chills with some warmth from a space heater, you should know one important piece of information before you start using it.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Wisconsin DNR: Opening weekend deer kill up 14% from 2021

MADISON, Wis. — Hunters killed 14% more deer during this year's nine-day gun season's opening weekend than in 2021 largely due to snow cover that made hunting easier, state wildlife officials said Tuesday.The Department of Natural Resources released data that shows hunters registered 103,623 deer over the weekend. That compares with 90,023 deer during last year's opening weekend. The annual average opening weekend harvest from 2017 to 2021 was 102,347.The higher kill total came despite far fewer hunters in the woods. Total sales of DNR hunting licenses that allow hunters to use firearms to kill deer stood at 539,550 as...
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Minnesota

CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis, MN
104K+
Followers
26K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

WCCO-TV is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country.

 https://www.cbsnews.com/minnesota/

Comments / 0

Community Policy