Arkansas State

Kait 8

Arkansas governor declares Arkansas Turkey Week

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) – With Thanksgiving nearing, Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson wanted to celebrate the week by doing something special. The outgoing leader announced Sunday, Nov. 20 to Saturday, Nov. 26 as Arkansas Turkey Week. “The poultry industry is one of Arkansas’s many great success stories. We put...
Kait 8

Arkansas bill to focus on paid maternity leave

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV/KAIT) – Ahead of the 2023 Arkansas General Assembly, multiple bills have already been filed tackling several subjects. On Monday, Nov. 21, District 69 Rep. Aaron Pilkington filed a bill that would require certain employers to provide paid maternity leave. According to content partner KATV, HB...
farmtalknews.com

Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. Test. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive species in Cross,...
KTLO

Governor addresses Arkansas tradition ‘unlike any other’

This weekend begins a special tradition in the Natural State, and today I’d like to talk about what this means to me and our state. Arkansas duck season begins this Saturday, and hunters from around the world migrate to our flooded timber and farm fields for this annual event. The rich tradition of duck hunting has united Arkansas families for generations and creates memories that last a lifetime.
redriverradio.org

Benefits Director Warns Arkansas Employee Insurance Faces Deficit In 2024

POTENTIAL DEFICITS? - The director of the Arkansas State Employee Benefits Division has warned of future budget shortfalls for state employee insurance plans. Jake Bleed director of employee benefits discussed a quarterly report last week with Members of the newly-created Employee Benefits Division Oversight Subcommittee of the Arkansas Legislative Council.
Kait 8

Helping you plan your day.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Meteorologist Zach Holder has your morning drive forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8. One more really cold morning before temperatures gets a little better approaching Thanksgiving. We’re in the 20s again this morning...
KTLO

Area church among 35 in Arkansas to get exit approval from Methodists

The United States’ second-largest Protestant denomination is the United Methodist Church, but in Arkansas, it just got a little smaller during the state’s annual conference in Hot Springs during the weekend. One area church, the Bellefonte United Methodist Church, was among 35 congregations throughout the state now able to break away from the denomination after members of the Arkansas Annual Conference to ratify disaffiliation agreements with the churches.
Kait 8

Possible expansion coming to Missouri highway

CARDWELL, Ark. (KAIT) - Drivers in Missouri may have new options on the road. The Missouri Department of Transportation wants to expand Highway 412 to four lanes each way between Mr. T’s to just south of Kennett. The area is a 20-mile stretch driven by over 6,000 people a...
KOLR10 News

Arkansas legislative panel supports funding for deaf and blind schools and veteran services needs

ARKANSAS. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, November 15, 2022, a legislative panel endorsed the Arkansas Department of Education’s requests for reserve funds that will pay for improvements at the Arkansas School for the Blind and Visually Impaired and the Arkansas School for the Deaf. The state-restricted reserve funds total $30 million. As a result of the […]
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk (11-20-22)

Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk (11-20-22) Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk …. Arkansas Football Recruiting report with Otis Kirk (11-20-22) Springdale advocate raising money for DACA renewal …. Springdale advocate raising money for DACA renewal fees. Question of the Day 11/21. River Valley garbage collection schedule...
KTBS

AMBER Alert issued for Arkansas teen

BARLING, Ark. — The search is on for a missing 14-year-old from Arkansas as authorities issue an AMBER Alert. Madison Baker was last seen around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21. She was wearing a gray Northside High School jacket, gray Mickey Mouse pajama bottoms, and white Nike shoes.
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Third snowfall event so far this November

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. –While many Arkansans have not seen their first measurable snow of the season, those in northwestern Arkansas have just recorded their third. Friday morning, light snow fell across northwest Arkansas, blanketing roadways. Snowfall totals were all at or under 1 inch. Even with a small amount of snow, cold temperatures over the last few days made for slick bridges and overpasses on Friday morning.
