Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman Devastated After Discovering Husband of 14 Years Has Been Recording Her Daughter ShoweringBriana B.Nashville, TN
This Town in Tennessee Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Christmas Towns in the United StatesJoe MertensFranklin, TN
Felix Cavaliere of the Rascals: On New Book, Tour with Gene Cornish, Memories of Jimi Hendrix and the BeatlesFrank MastropoloNashville, TN
Dolly Parton has $100 million to give away. Who should she support?Ash JurbergNashville, TN
This Tennessee Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Brunch Buffets in the StateTravel MavenNashville, TN
Related
Porterville Recorder
Detroit 110, Denver 108
Percentages: FG .511, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Burks 2-5, Joseph 1-2, Livers 1-2, Ivey 1-4, Knox II 1-4, Bogdanovic 1-5, Hayes 1-5, Diallo 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Livers 3, Bagley III 2). Turnovers: 16 (Hayes 4, Ivey 4, Bogdanovic 3, Burks 3,...
Porterville Recorder
NORFOLK STATE 91, ST. MARY'S COLLEGE OF MARYLAND 41
ST. MARY'S (MD.)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .277, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Wright 2-2, Goodwin 2-3, Walker 1-2, Alexander 1-5, Mason 1-5, Quinn 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Salo 2). Turnovers: 22 (Mason 5, Goodwin 4, Martin 3, Alexander 2, Fisher 2, Lewis 2, Salo...
Porterville Recorder
WEBER STATE 77, ABILENE CHRISTIAN 67
Percentages: FG .491, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 9-17, .529 (Steele 4-7, Madden 3-4, Allen 1-1, Cameron 1-3, Jackson 0-1, Simmons 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Allen 2, Steele). Turnovers: 15 (Cameron 4, Simmons 4, Allen 3, Daniels 2, Dibba, Pleasant). Steals: 7 (Daniels 2, Jackson...
Porterville Recorder
TEXAS RIO GRANDE VALLEY 91, NORTHERN ARIZONA 79
Percentages: FG .452, FT .846. 3-Point Goals: 12-31, .387 (Mains 4-9, Cone 2-6, Lloyd 2-6, Fort 1-2, Fuller 1-2, McLaughlin 1-2, Wistrcill 1-2, Haymon 0-2). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 5 (Haymon, Lloyd, McLaughlin, Towt, Wistrcill). Turnovers: 17 (Cone 6, Fuller 4, Lloyd 3, Fort, Haymon, Towt,...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 113, Memphis 109
Percentages: FG .433, FT .741. 3-Point Goals: 15-45, .333 (Fox 5-8, Huerter 4-7, Barnes 4-8, Monk 2-8, Lyles 0-1, Metu 0-1, Sabonis 0-1, Mitchell 0-3, Davis 0-4, Murray 0-4). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Huerter, Lyles). Turnovers: 18 (Barnes 5, Huerter 3, Monk 3, Mitchell 2,...
Porterville Recorder
NORTHWESTERN 66, LIBERTY 52
Percentages: FG .340, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 9-30, .300 (McGhee 4-13, Rode 3-7, Robinson 1-2, Porter 1-5, Peebles 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 17 (McGhee 4, Cleveland 3, Peebles 3, Porter 2, Preston, Robinson, Rode, Venzant, Warfield). Steals: 5 (Porter 2, McGhee, Rode, Warfield). Technical Fouls: None.
Porterville Recorder
Morehead St. 114, Kentucky St. 49
KENTUCKY ST. (0-2) Andrews 3-7 2-4 8, Brooks 1-5 0-0 2, Jacobs 5-12 4-8 17, Kong 0-2 1-2 1, Murrell 3-9 0-0 7, Shoyoye 0-0 1-7 1, Mosley 0-3 0-0 0, Blackwell 1-4 1-2 3, Crawley 2-6 2-4 7, Cross 0-1 0-0 0, Lockhart 1-1 1-1 3, Dioum 0-0 0-0 0, Hill 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-53 12-28 49.
Porterville Recorder
Jacksonville St. 78, Elon 53
ELON (1-5) Sherry 1-3 0-2 2, Halloran 4-7 3-4 14, Ervin 5-12 2-2 16, Mackinnon 2-7 1-2 6, Watson 3-13 1-1 8, Pratt 0-0 0-0 0, Michael 0-4 0-0 0, Bowen 2-3 2-2 6, Junkin 0-1 0-0 0, Noord 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 17-53 10-15 53. JACKSONVILLE ST. (2-2) Perdue...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH TEXAS 76, PAUL QUINN COLLEGE 46
Percentages: FG .333, FT .529. 3-Point Goals: 5-17, .294 (Williams 4-7, Bensalah 1-1, Goodwin 0-1, Redus 0-1, Scaife 0-1, Shaw 0-1, Hart 0-2, Thompson 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Scaife, Shaw). Turnovers: 13 (Redus 4, Scaife 3, Williams 2, Goodwin, Mukendi, Thompson, Tynes). Steals: 9...
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia’s transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former
Porterville Recorder
UTEP 73, ALCORN STATE 61, 2OT
Percentages: FG .304, FT .607. 3-Point Goals: 2-22, .091 (Brewton 2-3, McQuarter 0-1, Montgomery 0-2, Wade 0-3, Joshua 0-6, Thorn 0-7). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Kendall). Turnovers: 17 (Brewton 6, Joshua 4, Kendall 2, Montgomery 2, Anderson, Thorn, Wade). Steals: 8 (Wade 3, Brewton, Joshua,...
Porterville Recorder
TOWSON 83, COPPIN STATE 67
Percentages: FG .414, FT .786. 3-Point Goals: 8-27, .296 (Blue 4-8, Tarke 2-5, Titus 1-1, Sessoms 1-5, Battle 0-1, Steers 0-1, Tekavcic 0-1, Winston 0-2, Hood 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Blue, Steers, Tekavcic). Turnovers: 5 (Sessoms 2, Steers, Tekavcic, Winston). Steals: 6 (Tarke 4,...
Porterville Recorder
KANSAS STATE 96, NEVADA 87, OT
Percentages: FG .519, FT .815. 3-Point Goals: 9-22, .409 (Lucas 4-9, Coleman 2-3, Williams 2-3, Powell 1-1, Baker 0-2, Blackshear 0-2, Pettigrew 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Davidson 2, Baker, Blackshear). Turnovers: 11 (Blackshear 4, Baker 3, Davidson 2, Coleman, Lucas). Steals: 6 (Blackshear 2,...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH STATE 95, ORAL ROBERTS 85
Percentages: FG .455, FT .917. 3-Point Goals: 14-31, .452 (McBride 5-7, Thompson 3-4, Vanover 3-9, Jurgens 1-2, Weaver 1-2, Abmas 1-6, Phipps 0-1). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Vanover 4, Thompson). Turnovers: 15 (Abmas 5, Mwamba 3, Jurgens 2, Vanover 2, McBride, Thompson, Weaver). Steals: 7...
Porterville Recorder
ALBANY 68, PRESBYTERIAN 65
ALBANY (NY)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .426, FT .467. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Drumgoole 4-8, Reddish 2-3, Beagle 1-1, Little 1-2, Hutcheson 1-3, Patel 0-1, Davis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Beagle). Turnovers: 11 (Davis 2, Ketner 2, Little 2, Patel 2, Beagle, Drumgoole, Edmead). Steals: 5...
Porterville Recorder
NORTH DAKOTA 92, WISCONSIN-STOUT 61
WIS.-STOUTMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .403, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 6-24, .250 (Walczak 2-3, Noll 2-5, Scharlau 2-5, Briggs 0-1, Fox 0-1, Twyman 0-1, Bowens 0-2, Heikkila 0-2, Moe 0-2, Timm 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Shore). Turnovers: 16 (Scharlau 3, Barnett 2, Briggs 2, Jungel 2,...
Porterville Recorder
ST. JOHN'S 76, SYRACUSE 69, OT
Percentages: FG .388, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 3-16, .188 (Bell 2-7, B.Williams 1-3, Copeland 0-1, Mintz 0-1, Girard 0-4). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 9 (Hima 7, B.Williams, Mintz). Turnovers: 12 (Mintz 6, Girard 3, B.Williams, Bell, Hima). Steals: 5 (B.Williams, Edwards, Girard, Hima, Mintz). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 115, Brooklyn 106
Percentages: FG .550, FT .692. 3-Point Goals: 9-28, .321 (O'Neale 3-3, Curry 2-6, Irving 2-8, Mills 1-3, J.Harris 1-7, Durant 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 14 (Claxton 3, Simmons 3, Durant 2, Irving 2, O'Neale 2, Curry, Sharpe). Turnovers: 15 (O'Neale 5, Durant 3, Simmons 3,...
Porterville Recorder
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 70, CROWLEY'S RIDGE 56
Percentages: FG .389, FT .714. 3-Point Goals: 4-16, .250 (Smith 2-4, Mero 1-1, Johnson 1-3, Bozeman 0-1, Cousins 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Wilkerson 0-1, Anderson 0-2, Thompson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Bozeman, Cousins). Turnovers: 18 (Anderson 6, Cousins 4, Bozeman 3, Smith 3, Mero, Wilkerson).
Porterville Recorder
CAL STATE FULLERTON 78, WESTCLIFF 57
Percentages: FG .358, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 4-17, .235 (G.Harris 2-5, Synder 1-1, Hankins 1-3, Harrison 0-1, J.Jones 0-1, Wedlow 0-1, Witt 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Abdullah 2). Turnovers: 15 (Hankins 3, Witt 3, Abdullah 2, Harrison 2, J.Jones 2, G.Harris, Ntwari, Thomas). Steals:...
Comments / 0