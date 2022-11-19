Read full article on original website
Related
Astros Sign Machado to Minor League Contract with Spring Training Invite
The Houston Astros signed veteran infielder Dixon Machado to a minor league deal Tuesday.
The two contenders chasing after Jose Abreu in free agency, revealed
After nine years with the Chicago White Sox, Jose Abreu is a free agent. He hit just 15 home runs in 2022 after a 30-homer performance season a year ago. However, he did hit .300 on the season and his strikeouts were down. All told, the veteran first baseman is...
Yardbarker
Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays
The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
On This Day in History: The Cubs Hire a New Manager
The Chicago Cubs hired a new manager on this day in history during the year 1987.
Yardbarker
Report: Cubs Focusing on Shortstop, Catcher in Free Agency
Yes, we all know by now that the Chicago Cubs are heavily prioritizing the shortstop position in MLB free agency. And yes, it makes sense that they would also pursue the catcher position with the departure of Willson Contreras. But, speaking on 670 The Score on Tuesday morning, the New...
Jon Lester Leads Cubs Hall of Fame Candidates as John Lackey on Ballot
Lester leads Cubs Hall monitor as Lackey debuts on ballot originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Maybe it has been that long since the Cubs won the World Series. Not only is everybody gone from that team except rehabbing right-hander Kyle Hendricks (not counting backup-catcher-turned-manager David Ross). But six years...
Yardbarker
Dave Hillman, former Chicago Cubs pitcher passes away
A former Cubs pitcher, Dave Hillman has passed away at age 95. Dave Hillman, a pitcher who made waves in the mid to late 1950’s for the Chicago Cubs has passed away at the age of 95. Hillman had been at the Brookdale assisted-living facility in Kingsport, Tennessee, since...
The Phillies Should Refrain From Batting Schwarber Leadoff in 2023
Despite some successes, the Philadelphia Phillies should allow Kyle Schwarber to be more dominant by hitting in the middle of the order come the 2023 MLB season.
RUMOR: Could Chicago Red Stars', USWNT's Mallory Pugh Recruit Dansby Swanson to Cubs?
MLB Hot Stove: Free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson could consider joining his fiancée Mallory Pugh in Chicago, if the Cubs pursue Swanson as a free agent, MLB insider Jon Morosi suggests. Pugh is a member of the U.S. Women's National Team and Chicago Red Stars.
Pete Crow-Armstrong Wins Minor League Rawlings Gold Glove Award
Chicago Cubs top prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong won his first Rawlings Gold Glove Award after his breakout season in 2022.
Comments / 0