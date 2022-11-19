ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
Report: Cubs Focusing on Shortstop, Catcher in Free Agency

Yes, we all know by now that the Chicago Cubs are heavily prioritizing the shortstop position in MLB free agency. And yes, it makes sense that they would also pursue the catcher position with the departure of Willson Contreras. But, speaking on 670 The Score on Tuesday morning, the New...
Dave Hillman, former Chicago Cubs pitcher passes away

A former Cubs pitcher, Dave Hillman has passed away at age 95. Dave Hillman, a pitcher who made waves in the mid to late 1950’s for the Chicago Cubs has passed away at the age of 95. Hillman had been at the Brookdale assisted-living facility in Kingsport, Tennessee, since...
