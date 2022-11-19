Read full article on original website
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Watch historic Anderson home in Bend as it’s slowly moved 700 yards
A historic home in northeast Bend was on the move Tuesday night. Instant Landscaping, located next to Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue, was moving the Nels and Lillian Anderson Farmstead House about 700 yards. The home serves as the office for the business. It was built in 1929...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend’s Santa Express returns, asking for your donations this holiday season
Here is a list of the neighborhoods with maps for our nightly walks www.bendoregon.gov/santaexpress. Monday November 28th – NWX, Shevlin Ridge and Shevlin Meadows neighborhoods (Route map) Tuesday November 29th – Pineridge, River Canyon and Aspen Rim neighborhoods (Route map) Wednesday November 30th – Foxborough, Larkspur, Sun Meadow...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Deschutes County approves 710 acres near Terrebonne for residential
Deschutes County commissioners have approved the rezoning of approximately 710 acres west of Terrebonne from exclusive farm use to residential use. The 2-1 vote opens up the property to be developed, including plans for a residential community named The Peaks 360. There were concerns from those who opposed the rezoning...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Get Outside: Outriders Northwest
Part of our Get Outside phrase is, “Snow or shine they take us off the beaten path every month,” and that’s exactly what Emily Kirk did this time around. Outriders Northwest takes people on roads they’ve likely never had the chance to explore. Join along as...
'This is my life's work': Bend hiker set on creating 14,000-mile American Perimeter Trail
BEND, Ore. — If you've never heard about the American Perimeter Trail, that's because it is not yet built. But it is the dream of a man from Bend to create the 14,000-mile trail for hikers and backpackers. And he's already gone to amazing lengths to get it started.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ VIDEO: Go inside a house on fire for Redmond firefighter training
If you saw a house fire in Redmond Tuesday, it was all for training purposes. Redmond Fire and Rescue conducted a “Burn to Learn” live fire training at the home. You can see footage of the training from inside the structure in the video above, courtesy of a firefighter wearing a Go Pro.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Nonprofit takes steps to fund 1st Central Oregon children’s museum
A seed planted years ago by a group of passionate community members is starting to grow into a reality. In 2015, the idea for a children’s museum in Central Oregon was formed. “They founded the nonprofit in 2015 and began doing summer camps and pop-up museum events for the...
Bend’s Old Mill District architect, Bill Smith, dies at 81
From saving the three smokestacks that rise above the banks of the Deschutes River to pulling Bend’s economy out of the ashes of a recession, the legacy of Bill Smith is everywhere. Smith, the developer of the Old Mill District, was among the early pioneers of present day Bend....
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Holiday events take over Central Oregon for Thanksgiving weekend
With Thanksgiving this week, parades will soon travel the streets and Santa will touch down once again in the High Desert. Everyone is welcome to the number of events taking place this weekend to mark the start of the holiday season. Old Mill District. The annual Thanksgiving morning “I Like...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend is one of the top Thanksgiving destinations in the region, AAA says
With so many people traveling for the holidays, it makes you wonder where they’re all going. According to AAA, one of the spots they’ll be visiting is — Central Oregon. In fact, AAA says Bend is one of the top regional destinations along with Seattle, Lincoln City, Sacramento and Redding, Calif.
centraloregondaily.com
Firefighters: Unattended campfire gets ‘out of control’ north of Bend
Bend Fire and Rescue said it had to put out a fire that had 30-foot-high flames which started due to an unattended campfire north of Bend Saturday afternoon. BF&R said firefighters and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report at 4:42 p.m. Saturday in the Juniper Ridge area.
centraloregondaily.com
Council on Aging to open Senior Center with Thanksgiving Celebration
Some good news on this Thanksgiving week. The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced that after three years of renovations and closure due to the pandemic, lunch will now be served in the dining hall of the new senior services center at 1036 NE 5th street in Bend. Lunches...
klcc.org
Bend City Council narrowly passes code on illegal camping
By the slimmest of margins, the Bend City Council approved a new code change Wednesday that will severely limit where, when and how unhoused people can camp on city property. The 4-3 vote dictates the code change will go into effect in March, and could greatly alter how unhoused people are able to camp in the city.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Driving for Thanksgiving? Have this emergency kit in your vehicle
With Thanksgiving on Thursday, AAA says 55 million Americans, including 777,000 Oregonians, will be traveling for the holidays. Around 89% of those travelers will be arriving to their turkey dinner via car. We reached out to the Bend Police Department to see what advice it has for staying safe this...
KTVZ
Crook County deputies seek public help finding Prineville woman, 66, missing since leaving home
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Crook County sheriff’s deputies turned to the public Monday evening to help them find a missing 66-year-old Prineville woman diagnosed with Alzheimer’s and dementia who left home hours earlier with a red rolling suitcase, possibly trying to get back to Colorado. The sheriff’s...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend Park & Rec training program teaches students to be swim instructors
Central Oregon students can learn what it takes to be a swim instructor. Bend Park and Recreation District is searching for young people ages 12-15 to join their free Swim Instructor Aide training program. Participants can learn what it takes to be an instructor and practice by volunteering during swim...
Summit Health plans grand opening next week of new, second Redmond clinic
Summit Health announced Monday next week's grand opening of a brand-new, state-of-the-art second Redmond clinic location, further expanding the Primary Care, Pediatrics, Urgent Care, Laboratory, and Imaging services in Redmond. The post Summit Health plans grand opening next week of new, second Redmond clinic appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ 5 things to know Tuesday: Thousands pardoned for Oregon pot convictions
The Crook County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help to locate a missing Prineville woman. Darlene Schutte, 66, was reported missing by her son Monday afternoon. As of early Tuesday morning, there were reports she was last seen in the south end of Madras. Darlene has been...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Prineville says goodbye to beloved restaurant for a final time
A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow, and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘I won’t stay in a shelter’: Unhoused Bend resident reacts to camping code
Smokey, an unhoused man who lives on Hunnell Road, has called his trailer his home for years. Central Oregon Daily News has been covering the process of Title 4 — the camping code — through the Bend City Council for months. The council passed it Wednesday night by a narrow 4-3 majority.
