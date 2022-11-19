ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bend, OR

centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Watch historic Anderson home in Bend as it’s slowly moved 700 yards

A historic home in northeast Bend was on the move Tuesday night. Instant Landscaping, located next to Highway 97 just north of Empire Avenue, was moving the Nels and Lillian Anderson Farmstead House about 700 yards. The home serves as the office for the business. It was built in 1929...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Bend’s Santa Express returns, asking for your donations this holiday season

Here is a list of the neighborhoods with maps for our nightly walks www.bendoregon.gov/santaexpress. Monday November 28th – NWX, Shevlin Ridge and Shevlin Meadows neighborhoods (Route map) Tuesday November 29th – Pineridge, River Canyon and Aspen Rim neighborhoods (Route map) Wednesday November 30th – Foxborough, Larkspur, Sun Meadow...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Get Outside: Outriders Northwest

Part of our Get Outside phrase is, “Snow or shine they take us off the beaten path every month,” and that’s exactly what Emily Kirk did this time around. Outriders Northwest takes people on roads they’ve likely never had the chance to explore. Join along as...
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ VIDEO: Go inside a house on fire for Redmond firefighter training

If you saw a house fire in Redmond Tuesday, it was all for training purposes. Redmond Fire and Rescue conducted a “Burn to Learn” live fire training at the home. You can see footage of the training from inside the structure in the video above, courtesy of a firefighter wearing a Go Pro.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Holiday events take over Central Oregon for Thanksgiving weekend

With Thanksgiving this week, parades will soon travel the streets and Santa will touch down once again in the High Desert. Everyone is welcome to the number of events taking place this weekend to mark the start of the holiday season. Old Mill District. The annual Thanksgiving morning “I Like...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend is one of the top Thanksgiving destinations in the region, AAA says

With so many people traveling for the holidays, it makes you wonder where they’re all going. According to AAA, one of the spots they’ll be visiting is — Central Oregon. In fact, AAA says Bend is one of the top regional destinations along with Seattle, Lincoln City, Sacramento and Redding, Calif.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Firefighters: Unattended campfire gets ‘out of control’ north of Bend

Bend Fire and Rescue said it had to put out a fire that had 30-foot-high flames which started due to an unattended campfire north of Bend Saturday afternoon. BF&R said firefighters and the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report at 4:42 p.m. Saturday in the Juniper Ridge area.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Council on Aging to open Senior Center with Thanksgiving Celebration

Some good news on this Thanksgiving week. The Council on Aging of Central Oregon announced that after three years of renovations and closure due to the pandemic, lunch will now be served in the dining hall of the new senior services center at 1036 NE 5th street in Bend. Lunches...
BEND, OR
klcc.org

Bend City Council narrowly passes code on illegal camping

By the slimmest of margins, the Bend City Council approved a new code change Wednesday that will severely limit where, when and how unhoused people can camp on city property. The 4-3 vote dictates the code change will go into effect in March, and could greatly alter how unhoused people are able to camp in the city.
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Driving for Thanksgiving? Have this emergency kit in your vehicle

With Thanksgiving on Thursday, AAA says 55 million Americans, including 777,000 Oregonians, will be traveling for the holidays. Around 89% of those travelers will be arriving to their turkey dinner via car. We reached out to the Bend Police Department to see what advice it has for staying safe this...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend Park & Rec training program teaches students to be swim instructors

Central Oregon students can learn what it takes to be a swim instructor. Bend Park and Recreation District is searching for young people ages 12-15 to join their free Swim Instructor Aide training program. Participants can learn what it takes to be an instructor and practice by volunteering during swim...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Prineville says goodbye to beloved restaurant for a final time

A beloved restaurant in Prineville is saying goodbye. “It’s super bittersweet,” Irene Morales of Tacos Morales said. “We are going to miss our customers. We have customers that have been coming in every day, every week, and we’ve seen them all these 20 years. They have seen me grow up, I have seen them grow, and it’s just really awesome, really awesome.”
PRINEVILLE, OR

