FTX Japan Reportedly To Resume Withdrawals by Year End
FTX Japan officials claimed that the company is working to resume withdrawals. As of November 10th, the Japanese division has deposited around $138 million. The Japanese branch of cryptocurrency exchange FTX Trading, FTX Japan, is working toward resuming withdrawals by the year’s end. While FTX Japan has temporarily halted withdrawals, an official there indicated on Monday that work is already underway on a new withdrawal procedure.
FTX Starts Strategic Review and Seeks the Court for Approval to Pay Important Vendors
FTX said on Saturday that it has started a strategic evaluation of its worldwide assets. Debtors of FTX are in discussions with financial services company Perella Weinberg Partners. The defunct cryptocurrency exchange FTX and 101 of the 130 connected companies announced the beginning of a strategic evaluation of their global...
U.S President Calls For Stringent Regulations Post FTX Crisis
The FSB has previously advocated for the regulation of cryptocurrencies. Biden has spoken out on his thoughts on the cryptocurrency market in Bali. FTX, a cryptocurrency behemoth crumbled recently. Due to financial embezzlement and other circumstances, the billion-dollar enterprise has disintegrated. Sam Bankman-Fried provided the audience with an extraordinarily rich picture of FTX.
U.S Senators Request Fidelity to Not Offer Bitcoin Offerings
Boston-based Fidelity is the leading supplier of 401(k) plans in the United States. It is now very evident the digital asset business has major flaws, the senators said. After the recent failure of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a group of U.S. senators have sent another letter to the financial behemoth Fidelity Investments, urging it not to sell Bitcoin to its clients. The letter was signed by three senators from three different states: Tina Smith of Minnesota, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Richard Durbin of Illinois.
SEC Alleges American CryptoFed Due to Misleading Crypto Asset Offers
American CryptoFed filed a Form S-1 registration statement on September 17, 2021. The SEC aims to prevent the registration of deceptive cryptocurrency asset offerings. The American CryptoFed, a Wyoming-based decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), was placed under administrative proceedings on Friday by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The...
Bill Ackman Backs Crypto Project Helium & Reveal Crypto Holdings
Helium can accrue inherent worth over time, according to Ackman. Crypto firms and related companies make for less than 2% of Ackman’s investments. According to the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, the contested cryptocurrency project Helium can gain intrinsic value over time. Billionaire investor and hedge fund manager Bill Ackman is bullish on cryptocurrencies, despite the collapse of one of the world’s top crypto exchanges. According to one of Tradefi’s most well-known investors.
FTX Drainer Wallet Now 27th Largest in Terms of ETH Holdings
More than 22,212 Ethereum have been added, putting the wallet in 27th place. There are also a lot of FTX-related ERC20 tokens stored at the address. The Ethereum address 0x59a has attracted a lot of attention since it is believed to be connected to the person or group responsible for transferring millions of dollars worth of tokens out of FTX in the hours after the company’s bankruptcy filing.
$104M Worth Assets of Terra Co-Founder Confiscated by South Korea
Prosecutors claim that the co-founder made “unfair” gains of roughly 140B Korean won. Shin co-founder Chai corp., a local payments tech business. On Thursday, local prosecutors in Seoul allegedly had their plea to freeze roughly 140 billion won ($104 million) in assets belonging to Terraform Labs co-founder Shin Hyun-seung, or Daniel Shin, accepted by the Seoul Southern District Court. To safeguard against a defendant using illegal funds for personal gain before trial, a pre-indictment freezing order may be issued.
JPMorgan Registers Crypto Trademark Dubbed ‘JP Morgan Wallet’
As of November 15th, the filling was approved. JP Morgan’s Wallet is a promising indicator of the industry’s potential for growth. Evidence of JP Morgan’s trademark registration for cryptocurrencies was found in a document obtained from a USPTO application. JP Morgan Wallet is the brand’s official name. And it will be used for facilitating the buying and selling of virtual currencies. As well as the processing of payments made in cryptocurrencies.
First Stablecoin on Cardano ‘DJED’ to Launch in Jan 2023
The company has taken several important measures to enhance the off-chain code. Bar-Geffen stressed the significance of Djed’s debut and the work done. Cardano’s first algorithmic stablecoin DJED will be released on the network’s mainnet in January 2023. As stated by the stablecoin’s issuer, COTI. Furthermore,...
Binance Exchange Declines Request to Fund Struggling Genesis
The corporation promptly applied for a $1 billion emergency loan. Apollo Global Management was reportedly also approached by the firm for funding. Genesis Global Capital, a lending division of Genesis Trading, temporarily halted withdrawals at the end of last week. The parent business, Digital Currency Group, said that they made the call because of the “extreme market dislocation” and “loss of industry confidence” that FTX’s collapse created.
FOMC Minutes Goes Public Tomorrow – BTC & ETH Values Continues to Plunge
The U.S. FOMC minutes reports are yet to release on November 23, 2022. Despite the reports, prices of ETH and BTC continue to decline. The fall of ETH hit its lowest point of $1,081.14 today. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members usually release the updated reports of the inflationary...
Binance Has No Major Plans for the Unviable Indian Crypto Market, Says CZ
As per CZ, India is not a suitable country for global players, due to its un-friendly approach towards crypto. Zhao stated that Binance will only expand its services to crypto-friendly nations. According to Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of Binance, India is not much of a crypto-friendly nation. During a recent...
AAG Collaborates With Simplex Offering Fiat On-ramping to MetaOne Wallet
With a focus on the user experience, AAG’s new digital wallet MetaOne has partnered with Simplex to give easy access to fiat currency. Because of this partnership, MetaOne users—many of whom have never held cryptocurrency—can now easily and securely buy digital assets from within their wallets. It...
South Korea Is Delving Into Crypto Exchanges to List Native Tokens
Initial investigations showed that all cryptocurrency exchanges in South Korea operated legally. Investigations will be more focused on smaller exchanges. The investigation into cryptocurrency exchanges concerning the listing of their internally-issued tokens has been launched by the Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU), South Korea’s authority on financial matters. A...
Reef Chain Awarded the Most Promising Web 3.0 of 2022
Reef Chain was awarded the most promising Web 3.0 ecosystem of 2022 by MEBA. Addresses to become the best possible Web 3.0 for a billion users. Bybit awarded as the best NFT marketplace for 2022. The Middle East Blockchain Awards (MEBA) are one of the most anticipated crypto, and blockchain...
Bitcoin During Mt Gox vs FTX Collapse – Will It Survive The Crash?
BTC hit its 1-year-low of $15,682 owing to FTX’s demise. The bankrupted exchange, FTX, held 20,000 BTC before its collapse. Bitcoin was pushed into the longest crypto winter after Mt Gox’s collapse. Tragic price crashes in the aftermath of a collapse or crypto heist victimize Bitcoin. This year’s...
Crypto Lender Genesis Has No Plans To File Bankruptcy
Genesis is facing a liquidity crunch after a torrent of withdrawals due to the FTX collapse. Genesis has had exposure to bankrupt firms – FTX and 3AC. Crypto lender Genesis turned up to clearly state that they have no intention to immediately file for bankruptcy. The Digital Currency Group-owned brokerage declared this through an email statement, as reported by Bloomberg. Genesis opts to do outreach to investors and clients seeking credits for recovery.
Nexo Being Sued by Investor Over $126M Withdrawal
Ten days before the complaint was made public, Nexo issued a statement. The investor voiced their concerns for the first time in December 2020. In London, a family of fintech entrepreneurs is suing Nexo, claiming that the cryptocurrency lender restricted their access to up to £107 million ($126 million) in assets and then threatened them into selling it all to Nexo at a 60% discount.
RIF Product Suite Built on Rootstock Provides Users Access to Everyday DeFi
To make the Rootstock and RIF ecosystem more accessible to mainstream users, IOV Labs and Buenbit have teamed together. Users of Buenbit will have access to services and products from Everyday DeFi that are secured by the Bitcoin network. In many respects, this is seen as a huge advancement by both firms.
