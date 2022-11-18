Boston-based Fidelity is the leading supplier of 401(k) plans in the United States. It is now very evident the digital asset business has major flaws, the senators said. After the recent failure of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, a group of U.S. senators have sent another letter to the financial behemoth Fidelity Investments, urging it not to sell Bitcoin to its clients. The letter was signed by three senators from three different states: Tina Smith of Minnesota, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, and Richard Durbin of Illinois.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO