taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Fire Department Hosting Angel Tree Program This Holiday Season
The Taylorville Fire Department is once again doing its Angel Tree program to help families who may need help with presents this time of year for their families. Taylorville Fire Department Captain Nick Zepin says the program developed from two separate programs. Zepin explained the process and it has to...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Shelbyville Festival of Lights Underway
The Festival of Lights in Shelbyville kicked off over the weekend. Organizer Brenda Elder says it’s back this year better than ever. Jake and Makayla Holt opened up the festivities Friday night with a live music performance. Coordinator Bill Blye says they have been preparing the Festival of Lights...
Ladders used to safely rescue trapped residents in Springfield apartment fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Ten people were displaced after an apartment caught fire on Sunday night. Springfield Fire Department responded to an alarm at South 1st St., between Scarritt St. and West Allen St. and also received a call from neighbor called reporting flames. While fire crews were in route to the location, they were […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
Carol Roberta Meadows
Carol Roberta Meadows, 75 of Springfield, passed away at 7:41p.m. on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Springfield Memorial Hospital. She was born on August 20, 1947 in Taylorville, the daughter of Otis and Bettie (Daniels) Meloon. She married Earl D. Meadows on December 25, 1966 in Taylorville. Carol graduated from Taylorville High School and Lincoln Land Community College and held several jobs that involved caring for children. She was an award-winning jewelry maker and loved taking part in the State Fair Blue-Ribbon culinary competitions. Carol was an outgoing individual who never met a stranger.
Central Illinois Memorial Hospitals enforces visitor restrictions ahead of Thanksgiving
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — One group of central Illinois hospitals has announced they are implementing visitor restrictions. Memorial Health announced Tuesday they are limiting two visitors per patient at their hospitals. Those visitors must be 18 years or older and show no signs of illness. “”For the safety of patients and their families as well […]
agupdate.com
Multi-generation farm life comes with love and struggles
PETERSBURG, Ill. — Haley Stewart was struck by a beautiful black and white photo of her husband’s Grandpa Jack driving a tractor. Her husband, Thales (TJ), took the photo of his grandfather from the wagon when the family was working together. “Every person in the family had that...
WAND TV
Macon Speedway officials announce ownership change for 2023 season
MACON, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon Speedway will be under new ownership in 2023. It has been under the leadership of Bob Sargent as owner/promoter since 1985, when he took over from original owner Wayne Webb. In 2007, Ken Schrader, Tony Stewart, and Kenny Wallace joined Sargent as speedway co-owners.
Effingham Radio
Madelin Anika Day, 4
Madelin Anika Day, 4 years old, of Mattoon, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. Madelin was born on December 20, 2017, in Mattoon, the daughter of Mack Day and Taylor West. Her favorite color was blue. She loved her fuzzy stuffed animals and grandma’s dog Milo. She enjoyed the outdoors whether she was swinging, floating in the pool or just taking in the sunshine.
wdbr.com
Eight trapped on balcony
Springfield Fire Department rescued eight people from the balcony of a burning apartment house late Sunday. This happened at 1015 South First Street at 10:46 p.m. The fire chief says nobody was hurt, and the damage was confined to one apartment, the roof and attic, and an outside staircase.
taylorvilledailynews.com
2 Ag Voices on WTIM Earn Awards at Last Week's National Association of Broadcasting Convention
2 familiar voices in agriculture programming on 2 Miller Media Group ag radio stations WTIM in Taylorville and WHOW in Clinton, each won a special award at last week's National Association of Farm Broadcasting convention in Kansas City. Stu Ellis (left), host of the long-running daily feature called "The Farm...
taylorvilledailynews.com
Temporary Visitor Restrictions In Effect At Memorial Hospitals
There have been some temporary changes made to the visitor policy at Memorial Health including Taylorville Memorial Health. There has been a statewide increase in respiratory illnesses including COVID-19, influenza, and RSV, so Taylorville Memorial Hospital and the other four Memorial health hospitals in Decatur, Jacksonville, Lincoln, and Springfield will apply temporary visitor restrictions. The restrictions are not going to apply to outpatient Memorial Care locations, including urgent or primary care and laboratory or imaging appointments.
WAND TV
8 people rescued from balcony of burning apartment building in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Springfield Fire Department was called out by a neighbor reporting fire coming from the back of an apartment building Sunday. Crews responded to 1015 S. 1st St. at 10:46 p.m. While on the way to the scene, firefighters learned that multiple residents were trapped on...
wmay.com
Aldermen Unhappy With Mobile Tattoo Parlor
Some Springfield aldermen are complaining about a mobile tattoo parlor that has been setting up operations at different locations around town. Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium had been a brick-and-mortar store, but moved to a mobile operation earlier this year. Mobile tattoo parlors are permitted under state law, but city officials say local rules also apply.
Rescue center director ‘optimistic’ for Springfield mountain lion
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The director of the wild cat sanctuary supervising a cougar spotted in Springfield last month said he’s optimistic for the cat’s future. “He’s doing much better than I thought he would so I’m optimistic,” Joe Kent said, founder and director of the Exotic Feline Rescue Center. A cougar detected in the […]
Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responds to house fire
LAWNDALE, Ill. (WCIA) — Lincoln Rural Fire Protection District responded to a house fire at the 100 block of Main Street in Lawndale on Sunday. Fire crews arrived at the scene and found heavy smoke and fire conditions throughout the home. Crews requested to bring additional tankers for water. Due to the advanced fire conditions […]
wlds.com
City Expands Municipal Building Footprint with Purchase of Former Neff-Colvin Building
The Jacksonville City Council approved a resolution last night to purchase the property adjacent to the municipal building located at 321 North Sandy Street. Once the home of a plumbing business, the building has most recently been used as a private office and storage space. Mayor Andy Ezard says the building, which is bordered by city-owned property, just made sense to acquire when it became available.
25newsnow.com
New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit
BEASON, Ill (WAND TV) - The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across...
State Police: I-55 open again after crash
Update at 1:10 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said all lanes of I-55 are open again. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 55 near Springfield. State Police officials said the crash involved a commercial vehicle and happened just north of […]
taylorvilledailynews.com
THS Band Members Perform At ILMEA District 5 Concert Festival
Nine members of the Taylorville High School Band participated in the Illinois Music Education Association’s District 5 Concert Festival on Saturday, November 19 on the campus of Eastern Illinois University. Each member had earned a spot in the Senior Band or Orchestra that performed. that day by auditioning back...
Argument Between Neighbors Over Barking Dog Turns Deadly In IL
Illinois man is killed by his neighbor after a fight about a loud dog. I've been blessed with good neighbors most of my life. I think that really helps make a great neighborhood. Sometimes, they aren't so great. That makes things difficult. The worst is a person on the block that you are constantly battling with. Unfortunately, things can get very ugly and even violent.
