FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44Roger MarshCatoosa, OK
News On 6
Broken Arrow Fire Stations To Get New Alert System
Fire stations in Broken Arrow will soon get a state-of-the-art alerting system to notify firefighters in an emergency. The Phoenix G2 Station Alerting system will help notify firefighters of a need in a way that is not stressful to them when they are resting. The old system was built during the 1970s.
News On 6
Gadgets & Tools For The Grill Master
TULSA, Okla. - Welcome to the Cooking Corner in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen. We're happy to welcome back Joe Davidson from Oklahoma Joe's showing us some of his favorite gadgets you can get this holiday season for the grillmaster or pit boss in your life.
News On 6
Firefighters Investigating What Caused Fire At Tulsa Home
A huge house fire in South Tulsa sent heavy black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles Monday afternoon. More than two dozen firefighters were called to the scene and even they struggled to reach parts of the unusually large fire. News On 6's Emory Bryan was...
News On 6
Tulsa Fire Quickly Puts Out Flames At Old South Apartments
At least one apartment unit is damaged after Tulsa firefighters responded to the Old South Apartments near 51st and Yale. Firefighters say heavy smoke was coming from the building when they arrived around 2 p.m. Sunday. They were able to put the fire out while containing most of the damage to a single unit.
News On 6
15th Arvest Winterfest Returns To Downtown Tulsa This Friday
We're just five days from Winterfest returning to Downtown Tulsa. Ice skating beneath the skyline returns Friday, Nov. 25th outside the BOK Center with dazzling lights, a big Christmas tree, carriage rides and other holiday fun. This is the 15th year of Winterfest and more than 150,000 people visit each...
News On 6
Green Country Woman Still Seeking Answers Decades After 2 Family Tragedies
A woman whose mother was murdered and whose sister is missing is spending another holiday wondering why she still doesn't have answers in either case. Monnita Sue Kern, who went by Sue, was murdered November 19, 1981 and no one has been arrested; then, her daughter went missing 13 years after that and has never been found.
News On 6
Tulsa Gift Shop Closed After Car Crashes Into Building
Ida Red General Store in South Tulsa is closed after somebody drove a vehicle through the front of the business on Monday. The store posted photos on their Facebook page, showing an SUV in the middle of the store. The owner said the accident happened before noon at the store's...
News On 6
Tulsa Football Breakdown Versus South Florida
Dean Blevins and John Holcomb breakdown Tulsa's Friday night win against South Florida. Be among the first to get breaking news, weather, and general news updates from News on 6 delivered right to your inbox!
News On 6
Watch: John 3:16 Mission Provides Thanksgiving Food To Families In Need
Thousands of Green Country families in need will have a Thanksgiving dinner this year, thanks to the kindness of Oklahomans. Local organizations are feeding people through donations this week to help them enjoy the holiday. Volunteers are packing boxes with all the fixings for a Thanksgiving dinner, and each family will also receive a turkey. Monday is the first day of food basket distribution at Tulsa’s John 3:16 Mission.
News On 6
Oklahoma Man Among 5 Killed In Colorado Nightclub Shooting
Police are searching for a motive after a 22-year-old man opened fire in a gay nightclub in Colorado Saturday night killing 5 and injuring another 25. Now friends and family are remembering the five people who were killed, including a man from Green Country, Daniel Aston. The victim from Oklahoma,...
News On 6
Oklahoma Blood Institute Seeking More O Negative Blood Donors
The Oklahoma Blood Institute (OBI) is asking anyone with O negative blood to consider donating ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. Two of the biggest reasons the OBI is asking for more help is because people with the blood type are considered universal donors, meaning that anyone in need of blood can receive type O negative blood.
News On 6
OSDE Announces Grant Devoted To Special Needs Instruction
The State Department of Education is spending more than $5 million on special education. The grant will be used to instruct educators who work with special education students. Currently, the department is working with Sand Springs and Dickson Public Schools. The OSDE will choose two new districts to implement the...
News On 6
Large Christmas Craft Fair In Claremore Benefits Children's Theater
Some shoppers checked off their holiday lists this weekend at a large craft fair in Claremore. More than 70 vendors from across the country were at the first "Just BeClaus Christmas Extravaganza," and there were tons of Oklahoma-made products. The Grinch himself even made an appearance at the event. Some...
News On 6
Murray State Earns 77-60 Victory Over Tulsa
Jamari Smith had 19 points, Jacobi Wood flirted with a triple-double, and Murray State defeated Tulsa 77-60 in the third-place game of the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Sunday. Wood had 12 points, eight rebounds and 11 assists. Smith also contributed seven rebounds for the Racers (3-2). Kenny White Jr. had 16 points.
News On 6
Police: Man In Tahlequah Arrested, Accused Of Raping 12-Year-Old
Tahlequah Police arrested an 18-year-old man accused of raping a 12-year-old girl. Investigators said Timythy Summers was talking with the victim for several weeks on social media and sent her explicit messages. Summers offered to teach the victim how to skateboard and they met at a park, police said. Summers...
