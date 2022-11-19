Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
By George, We’ve Done It: General Hospital’s Hook Killer Is [Spoiler]
New evidence has us pointing a finger at an old villain. They say that there are no coincidences, and that’s especially true when it comes to soaps. So as General Hospital began bringing up the name Olivia Jerome, we had to ask ourselves: Aside from her loathing of Anna, what could her connection to Port Charles mean now? And then it hit us like a fishhook in the back: She’s the killer!
Popculture
John Aniston's Final 'Days of Our Lives' Episode Revealed
Days of Our Lives began a new era this fall when it moved from NBC to Peacock, and this new era faces another challenge. The show will have to continue without John Aniston, who was a fixture on the show for over three decades. His final episode will be released on Monday, Dec. 26. His most recent episode was released on Friday, Nov. 11, the day the actor died.
‘90 Day: The Single Life’ Season 3 Spoilers: Do Natalie and Mike Get Back Together?
Natalie Mordovtseva is going to visit her estranged husband, Mike Youngquist, after a year of living apart on 'The Single Life' Season 3. Will visiting him spark some feelings again? Here's what we know.
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful Preview: [Spoiler] Confronts Thomas About the Voice-Changing App
Thomas won’t let his parent’s marriage be thwarted. In the latest The Bold and the Beautiful preview for November 14 – 19, Douglas calls his father out. Read about it below and watch the preview. In order to put the latest nail in Brooke’s coffin, Thomas used...
‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ Spoilers for Nov. 21-25: Secrets Threaten Tridge’s Wedding
'The Bold and the Beautiful' spoilers for Nov. 21-25 indicate that Ridge Forrester and Taylor Hayes' wedding gets underway.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
Famed '60s Television Star Dies
“Hogan’s Heroes” star Robert Clary has died at 96, according to Fox News. Clary died on Wednesday at his home in Beverly Hills due to natural causes. In a statement, his niece, Brenda Hancock announced his death, and referred to his time at Nazi concentration camps during World War II.
Popculture
Jason David Frank's Cause of Death Confirmed
Power Rangers fans were shocked on Sunday morning with news of Jason David Frank's death. The original green and white ranger from the first Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers was confirmed to have died in Texas, with TMZ confirming the passing with his representatives. According to the outlet, the death is...
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Todd and Julie Chrisley’s Youngest Son Grayson Today: Custody Arrangement, Age, More
All grown up! Todd Chrisley and wife Julie Chrisley's youngest child, Grayson Chrisley, went from an adorable kid on Chrisley Knows Best to a full-fledged teenager right before our eyes. Keep reading for an update...
SheKnows
It’s Official: Steve Burton Returns to Daytime as [Spoiler]
When Disney (and, by extension, ABC) lifted the vaccine mandate which led to Steve Burton exiting General Hospital, many — including us — assumed he might soon return as Jason. As it turns out, we were partially right: While the actor is coming back to daytime, it won’t be as the black-clad hitman, but rather as Days of Our Lives‘ Harris Michaels.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: R.I.P., [Spoilers]
This tragic ending is downright explosive. Well, we knew this needless war between Days of Our Lives’ Ava and EJ wasn’t going to end well. We had the daughter of a mob family battling it out with the son of a supervillain family. Susan was kidnapped, Tripp was kidnapped, Xander was roped in, Steve and Kayla were sent on a mission — no, there was no way this was going to end with much happiness.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
Upworthy
Maroon 5 got down on the floor to calm 10-year-old fan who had a panic attack
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 19, 2021. It has since been updated. What would you rather be remembered and known for? Being rich and famous or kind and empathetic? While the former might win you a lot of clout-chasing worshippers, the latter is what will leave a lasting impression on those who cross your path. We saw one example of this a few years ago when the uber-popular American band, Maroon 5, did the sweetest thing for an adorable superfan who came to see them. Christopher Warner, a young Maryland resident with Down syndrome, saw his dreams come true in 2015 when his favorite musicians reached out to invite him to a live show.
‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Nov. 21-25: Scheming and Showdowns for Carly
'General Hospital' spoilers for Nov. 21-25 reveal that Carly Spencer will try to keep her secrets hidden during confrontations.
SheKnows
Days of Our Lives Preview: Eric and Nicole’s Romantic Reunion Is Crashed by [Spoiler] — and Chanel Is Arrested!
A November to remember in Salem. In a Days of Our Lives preview for the week of November 7 – 11, Anna and Tony return home to a surprise. Read what happens and watch the preview below. Ava convinced Xander to help her with her revenge plot against EJ...
soaphub.com
Days of our Lives Comings And Goings: Mad Doctor Back In Action
Who’s coming and who’s going from Days of our Lives (DOOL)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. Days of our Lives C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show...
Derek Hough nixes ‘Dancing with the Stars’ finale performance after fiancée Hayley Erbert suffers injury
Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert won’t be hitting the “Dancing with the Stars” floor after all. The couple was slated to perform on Monday’s Season 31 finale but has dropped out after Erbert injured her shoulder during camera blocking on Sunday. “We were doing a lift we’ve danced 100 times, but something weird happened causing Hayley to fall awkwardly and hard onto her shoulder,” the pair explained on Instagram. “We tried running through the dance again, but quickly realized Hayley’s shoulder had been compromised. As a true dancer Hayley was ready to push through and perform. But sometimes, and definitely in...
General Hospital Alum Steve Burton Is Joining Days of Our Lives
Watch: Days of Our Lives Star Found Safe After Going Missing. A soap opera veteran is headed to Peacock. Steve Burton—who played Jason Morgan on General Hospital for nearly 30 years—will reprise his role as Harris Michaels on Peacock's Days of Our Lives in early 2023, the streamer announced Nov. 9. The actor's return to the DOOL franchise follows his appearance on the Days spinoff Beyond Salem earlier this year.
Peter Thomas Is a Reality TV Star and Entrepreneur Worth Millions
Although Peter Thomas is caught up in the midst of some serious drama in The Real Housewives of Potomac, this isn’t the first time he has dealt with issues on screen. Viewers who bounce around between different shows within the franchise probably also recognize Peter from his time on The Real Housewives of Atlanta when he was in a relationship with Cynthia Bailey.
Distractify
Los Angeles, CA
181K+
Followers
29K+
Post
74M+
Views
ABOUT
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 0