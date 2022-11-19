BOSTON – Josh De La Rosa looked up at his old apartment on Devon Street in Dorchester and smiled."There's a lot of memories. I love this place. If once my kids get older, if I could come back and retire here, I would," he said.The memories are bittersweet. It was Dorchester in the 1990s and De La Rosa's childhood seesawed between childhood ingenuity and survival. When he was very young, his father was deported to the Dominican Republic for drug trafficking. His mother sought comfort in abusive relationships.De La Rosa and his brother spent their days playing basketball in...

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 HOURS AGO