Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New England's Largest Zoo Announces 50% Off Tickets for 2 Days Only!Dianna CarneyMendon, MA
Red Sox; Devers Getting Close To Contract ExtensionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
1 dead, 27 injured in Waltham bus crashkandelWaltham, MA
Police investigate discovery of babies’ bodies in a Boston freezerLive Action NewsBoston, MA
1 killed, and 16 injured after a car crashed into a Massachusett storekandelHingham, MA
Related
WCVB
Home for Little Wanderers holds annual turkey drive
BOSTON — The Home for Little Wanderers held its annual turkey drive Tuesday, providing dinner kits to hundreds of local people for those in need. A bounty of Thanksgiving favorites was destined for the dinner tables of families in need. From the turkey to all the fixings, these donated...
WCVB
The Harvest with Citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Mashpee Wampanoags have been taking care of the land for thousands of years and Indigenous people have a deep understanding of the plants they grow. Kitty Hendricks Miller and Danielle Greendeer -- citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation-- join us to talk about the importance of beans, squash and corn in Native meals.
Families adopting children from foster care celebrated at Jordan's Furniture
AVON -- Families who have adopted children from the state foster care system got a holiday treat from Jordan's Furniture on Sunday. The families got a private viewing of the Enchanted Villiage, the Polar Express 4D Ride, the Holiday Laser LITE Show, The Tube slide, indoor skating, The Reindeer Arcade Game, and photos with Santa. The event came two days after National Adoption Day. Jordan's Furniture partners with the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange and the Massachusetts Department of Children & Families (DCF) to help children in foster care find permanent homes. To date, over 530 children have found adoptive families through Jordan's initiatives. More than 100 children throughout the state were adopted Friday.
WCVB
Domesticated pet turkey looking for new home at Animal Rescue League
BOSTON — An unusual – but seasonally appropriate – pet is looking for a new home at the Animal Rescue League of Boston. Kate, a 1-year-old domesticated turkey, was surrendered to the ARL because her family was moving. The ARL said the white bird was bred to...
cambridgeday.com
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31
Numbers of homeless out at night may worsen; Salvation Army to close shelter doors March 31. The Salvation Army in Central Square may shut down March 31 after opting out of controversial grant funding, costing 35 beds in a city where there are 500 people in need on any given night.
WCVB
Storytelling in Native American Culture
NEEDHAM, Mass. — How have images of Native Americans changed in popular media? We ask Robin Pease, Artistic Director ofKulture Kids, dedicated to enhancing cultural awareness of Native culture through storytelling.
The Summit Lounge is the only legal cannabis consumption lounge in Mass., and it’s right in Worcester
Recreational cannabis use, including social consumption, was legalized by ballot vote in Massachusetts in 2016, but six years later there are still no cannabis cafes in the state where people can buy and smoke marijuana legally outside of the home. But there’s something close in Worcester. The Summit Lounge,...
alternativeswatch.com
Town of Plymouth (Mass.) seeks consultant
The Town of Plymouth Contributory Retirement Board is seeking investment consulting service proposals for the Town of Plymouth Contributory Retirement System . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters, with a convenient pay-as-you-go monthly subscription. Annual subscriptions...
WCVB
Upcoming events in Boston kick-start the holiday season
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Winter brings several great opportunities to enjoy art and music including:. Snowflake Crossing/BID is a collection of lights and musical events near Downtown Crossing. The Art of the Brick is a collection of Lego art created by Nathan Sawaya. Solstice: Reflections on Winter Light is a...
intheknow.com
Reddit wonders if these strange ‘No Eye Contact’ signs throughout Massachusetts are real
Massachusetts Redditors are cackling at these absurd signs in New England. Belmont’s walkers and hikers keep coming across signage with strange warnings and high fees. One. “No Eye Contact. Per Belmont Tradition” and claimed that rule breakers would incur a hefty $10,000 fine. Another sign read, “No Running...
WCVB
Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps pending payment
BOSTON — A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
Turnto10.com
Vanished: Unraveling the cold case of Fall River's Lisa Hazard
(WJAR) — A young mother disappears from Bristol County Massachusetts in 2019, leaving her loved ones with heartbreak and years of unanswered questions. “Lisa was a great all-around character; she was one of the people you’d want to affiliate yourself with,” Lisa’s brother, Steven Hazard said. “She was charismatic, loving, caring.”
Boston police officer recalls what drew him out of troubled childhood
BOSTON – Josh De La Rosa looked up at his old apartment on Devon Street in Dorchester and smiled."There's a lot of memories. I love this place. If once my kids get older, if I could come back and retire here, I would," he said.The memories are bittersweet. It was Dorchester in the 1990s and De La Rosa's childhood seesawed between childhood ingenuity and survival. When he was very young, his father was deported to the Dominican Republic for drug trafficking. His mother sought comfort in abusive relationships.De La Rosa and his brother spent their days playing basketball in...
WBUR
'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.
A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
fallriverreporter.com
Rhode Island man held on $30,000 bail in Massachusetts date rape drug case, details released
BOSTON, November 22, 2022 — A Rhode Island man was ordered held on $30,000 bail today on charges that he drugged and raped a woman in Boston earlier this month, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick was charged in Central Division of Boston...
WCVB
Community center in Boston opens vaccination, testing site ahead of Thanksgiving
BOSTON — A community center in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood is providing free COVID-19 vaccines and testing, as well as free flu shots, in the leadup to Thanksgiving and the start of winter. The Boston Public Health Commission and CIC Health opened the vaccination and testing site at the Lena...
WCVB
Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island
NEEDHAM, Mass. — National Geographic in partnership with the ABC Owned Television Stations is raising awareness through the presentation of “Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island”. Nziga Blake, Race and Culture Executive Producer at the ABC Owned Television Stations explains the focus of the streaming presentation.
whdh.com
JOS: 2 Women injured in Hingham Apple store crash speak on the ‘insane’ experience
HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Soni Baker and her friend Heather Eaton were sitting in the middle of the Apple store Monday when an SUV crashed through the window, hitting the two 21-year-olds. Baker was injured in the crash, and she spoke on the moments where she struggled to process exactly...
fallriverreporter.com
Fall River school employee terminated, report filed with police, after disturbing text messages surface
A Fall River school employee has been terminated after disturbing text messages have surfaced during an investigation. Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the disturbing allegations. “Earlier today, the school received sufficient information to determine that an Upper School staff member was...
universalhub.com
Chompy table-flipper sought for attack in Grove Hall restaurant
Boston Police report they are looking for a woman who wreaked havoc inside a restaurant on Blue Hill Avenue Sunday night. Police say a woman whose photos they released today became irate about something at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant, 491 Blue Hill Ave., around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Rather than storming out, she began:
Comments / 0