Needham, MA

WCVB

Home for Little Wanderers holds annual turkey drive

BOSTON — The Home for Little Wanderers held its annual turkey drive Tuesday, providing dinner kits to hundreds of local people for those in need. A bounty of Thanksgiving favorites was destined for the dinner tables of families in need. From the turkey to all the fixings, these donated...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

The Harvest with Citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation

NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Mashpee Wampanoags have been taking care of the land for thousands of years and Indigenous people have a deep understanding of the plants they grow. Kitty Hendricks Miller and Danielle Greendeer -- citizens of the Mashpee Wampanoag Nation-- join us to talk about the importance of beans, squash and corn in Native meals.
MASHPEE, MA
CBS Boston

Families adopting children from foster care celebrated at Jordan's Furniture

AVON -- Families who have adopted children from the state foster care system got a holiday treat from Jordan's Furniture on Sunday. The families got a private viewing of the Enchanted Villiage, the Polar Express 4D Ride, the Holiday Laser LITE Show, The Tube slide, indoor skating, The Reindeer Arcade Game, and photos with Santa. The event came two days after National Adoption Day. Jordan's Furniture partners with the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange and the Massachusetts Department of Children & Families (DCF) to help children in foster care find permanent homes. To date, over 530 children have found adoptive families through Jordan's initiatives.  More than 100 children throughout the state were adopted Friday. 
AVON, MA
WCVB

Storytelling in Native American Culture

NEEDHAM, Mass. — How have images of Native Americans changed in popular media? We ask Robin Pease, Artistic Director ofKulture Kids, dedicated to enhancing cultural awareness of Native culture through storytelling.
NEEDHAM, MA
alternativeswatch.com

Town of Plymouth (Mass.) seeks consultant

The Town of Plymouth Contributory Retirement Board is seeking investment consulting service proposals for the Town of Plymouth Contributory Retirement System . . . Unlock this article instantly, along with the rest of our premium content and daily, weekly and monthly newsletters, with a convenient pay-as-you-go monthly subscription. Annual subscriptions...
PLYMOUTH, MA
WCVB

Upcoming events in Boston kick-start the holiday season

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Winter brings several great opportunities to enjoy art and music including:. Snowflake Crossing/BID is a collection of lights and musical events near Downtown Crossing. The Art of the Brick is a collection of Lego art created by Nathan Sawaya. Solstice: Reflections on Winter Light is a...
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Memorial to fallen Boston police officers sits under wraps pending payment

BOSTON — A new memorial to honor Boston Police officers who have died in the line of duty sits abandoned nearly 200 miles away because of a dispute over an unpaid bill. The memorial – 15 tons of granite with the engraved names of fallen officers – is sitting in Barre, Vermont, "100 percent complete," said Ron Richard, owner of Northeast Stonewriters, which made the memorial at the behest of the Boston Police Patrolmen's Association, the union representing the city's police officers.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Vanished: Unraveling the cold case of Fall River's Lisa Hazard

(WJAR) — A young mother disappears from Bristol County Massachusetts in 2019, leaving her loved ones with heartbreak and years of unanswered questions. “Lisa was a great all-around character; she was one of the people you’d want to affiliate yourself with,” Lisa’s brother, Steven Hazard said. “She was charismatic, loving, caring.”
BRISTOL COUNTY, MA
CBS Boston

Boston police officer recalls what drew him out of troubled childhood

BOSTON – Josh De La Rosa looked up at his old apartment on Devon Street in Dorchester and smiled."There's a lot of memories. I love this place. If once my kids get older, if I could come back and retire here, I would," he said.The memories are bittersweet. It was Dorchester in the 1990s and De La Rosa's childhood seesawed between childhood ingenuity and survival. When he was very young, his father was deported to the Dominican Republic for drug trafficking. His mother sought comfort in abusive relationships.De La Rosa and his brother spent their days playing basketball in...
BOSTON, MA
WBUR

'Officer shuffle': Some ousted cops find jobs at new departments in Mass.

A UMass Dartmouth police officer gave a student a ride in his cruiser to her residence hall late one night in October 2010. When they arrived, Officer David Laudon gave the 20-year-old a hug and grabbed her breast, she told university police, according to a department report. Laudon later texted her: "Those boots make me hot, and I want to go to bed with you."
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
WCVB

Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island

NEEDHAM, Mass. — National Geographic in partnership with the ABC Owned Television Stations is raising awareness through the presentation of “Our America: Reclaiming Turtle Island”. Nziga Blake, Race and Culture Executive Producer at the ABC Owned Television Stations explains the focus of the streaming presentation.
NEEDHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Fall River school employee terminated, report filed with police, after disturbing text messages surface

A Fall River school employee has been terminated after disturbing text messages have surfaced during an investigation. Atlantis Charter School issued an email to parents from Executive Director Robert Beatty concerning the disturbing allegations. “Earlier today, the school received sufficient information to determine that an Upper School staff member was...
FALL RIVER, MA
universalhub.com

Chompy table-flipper sought for attack in Grove Hall restaurant

Boston Police report they are looking for a woman who wreaked havoc inside a restaurant on Blue Hill Avenue Sunday night. Police say a woman whose photos they released today became irate about something at the Don Tequeño y Doña Arepa restaurant, 491 Blue Hill Ave., around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Rather than storming out, she began:
BOSTON, MA

