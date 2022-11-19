Read full article on original website
Related
WTOV 9
Wilson Furniture rises from the ashes
BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — Monday marked the start of another work week in the 124-year history of Wilson Furniture. Although the operation is scaled back a bit after the fire last Friday night, business hasn't stopped. Flames engulfed the three-story building. However, it could've been worse. “The potential for the...
WDTV
Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The body of a man was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a swampy area in Bridgeport, authorities said. The vehicle was discovered near the intersection of Meadowbrook Rd. and Custer Howllow Rd. around 2 a.m. Monday. The identity of the man inside has...
One sent to hospital after Mon County I-68 crash
An accident, involving an semi truck, has led to Interstate 68 being shut down in Monongalia County, Tuesday evening.
Medical examiner called to early morning Bridgeport wreck
Multiple crews, including the medical examiner were called to a vehicle wreck early Monday morning in Bridgeport.
WTOV 9
Wilson family and employees overcoming devastating fire
Bridgeport, OH — Owner Jason Wilson and others at Wilson Furniture Store of Bridgeport say they've been very busy since the devastating fire broke out Friday evening. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they are open for business and happily accepting customers. "So tomorrow at...
WTOV 9
Local fire chiefs discuss cooking safety as holidays near
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s the season of celebrating, and with that comes a lot of cooking. But sometimes cooking a meal can go wrong. And now local fire departments are prioritizing fire safety, especially when cooking a holiday feast. "Cooking (is) the No.1 cause of fires during...
WDTV
1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marion County Monday afternoon. Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said a crash involving three vehicles happened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday on Rt. 250 at the intersection of Hillcrest Rd. One...
Family of victims in East Huntingdon fire located
After more than two days of searching, members of the Westmoreland County coroner’s office have located family members of an elderly East Huntingdon couple killed in a fire Friday. Coroner Tim Carson said Monday that they located a son in Swissvale. Ernest E. Wright Sr., 87, and his wife,...
WTOV 9
Update on structure fire at Wilson Furniture
Bridgeport, OH — Friday night a large structure fire broke out in Belmont County. Wilson's furniture of Bridgeport has been around for 124 years being a staple in Belmont County. The fire rekindled for part of the evening Saturday but appeared to be quick put out. "It's a sad...
connect-bridgeport.com
First Responders Find Man Deceased in Area Wreck
According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County, a man was found dead on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:20 a.m. after a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment. The call was on Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road. Upon arrival, along with Whitehall Police Department, a single vehicle was found down an 80-foot embankment that was into the creek.
Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home
KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
Ohio man arrested for allegedly stabbing victim after a pool game at a pub
A man in Ohio was arrested after he allegedly stabbed someone after a pool game at a pub. 23-year-old Austin Warford allegedly stabbed someone after a fight happened at Buds Pub in Cambridge on Saturday night. The stabbing allegedly took place in the parking lot. The victim was taken to Southeastern Med for the treatment […]
Ohio mall had four businesses broken into; police looking for suspects
Ohio police say they are looking for suspects breaking into local businesses at a mall. Police say the suspects have broken four businesses at the New Towne Mall in New Philadelphia Police say the suspects attempted to enter the cash register and got away with an unknown amount of cash. Anyone with information should contact […]
WTAP
Construction on the Marietta River Trail begins
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Construction has started at the Duck Creek trail - also known as the Marietta River Trail. The section of the river trail being worked on opened in late October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020 and it’s been closed ever since. It’s an...
Man dead in Marion County after vehicle found in embankment
A Facebook post from the Valley Volunteer Fire Department has reported that a man was found dead after a vehicle accident in Marion County Nov. 18.
WDTV
Body found in car pulled from creek
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man was found dead inside a car pulled from a Marion County creek. Emergency responders pulled the vehicle from the creek in a wooded area near Middletown Rd. and Industrial Park Rd. in White Hall on Friday morning. Officers found the car on...
Wheeling man, AKA ‘Fuzz’ had drugs near Ohio County playground
A Wheeling man admitted to distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said. Ronald Shaw, also known as “Fuzz,” 51, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location. Shaw had more than 50 grams of methamphetamine near Overbrook Playground […]
beckersdental.com
West Virginia dentist to accelerate relocation in wake of fire
A West Virginia dental practice is slated to reopen at a new location in April after its original site was destroyed in a fire, The Intelligencer and Wheeling News Register reported Nov. 19. The office of Benjamin Kocher, DDS, was one of four buildings lost in the Nov. 10 fire,...
Police: Man shot when trying to get into Washington County home occupied by ex-girlfriend
A 26-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital after being shot in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County, Sunday night. The man attempted to get into a home on Ziskand Road through a locked screen door after 10 p.m., according to state police in Washington. The man’s ex-girlfriend was in the home, according to a report by police. He was told by the homeowner to leave but continued to break the screen door to try to get in.
wtae.com
Crash kills driver in Allegheny County overnight
MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 279 north in McCandless killed one person shortly after midnight Saturday. The driver of the vehicle was killed after it hit a pole and rolled several times before coming to a rest. State police said the driver was pronounced dead at...
Comments / 4