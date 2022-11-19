ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, OH

WTOV 9

Wilson Furniture rises from the ashes

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio — Monday marked the start of another work week in the 124-year history of Wilson Furniture. Although the operation is scaled back a bit after the fire last Friday night, business hasn't stopped. Flames engulfed the three-story building. However, it could've been worse. “The potential for the...
WHEELING, WV
WDTV

Man dead after vehicle found in swampy area

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The body of a man was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a swampy area in Bridgeport, authorities said. The vehicle was discovered near the intersection of Meadowbrook Rd. and Custer Howllow Rd. around 2 a.m. Monday. The identity of the man inside has...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WTOV 9

Wilson family and employees overcoming devastating fire

Bridgeport, OH — Owner Jason Wilson and others at Wilson Furniture Store of Bridgeport say they've been very busy since the devastating fire broke out Friday evening. Although the cause of the fire is still under investigation, they are open for business and happily accepting customers. "So tomorrow at...
BRIDGEPORT, OH
WTOV 9

Local fire chiefs discuss cooking safety as holidays near

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio — It’s the season of celebrating, and with that comes a lot of cooking. But sometimes cooking a meal can go wrong. And now local fire departments are prioritizing fire safety, especially when cooking a holiday feast. "Cooking (is) the No.1 cause of fires during...
STEUBENVILLE, OH
WDTV

1 flown to the hospital, 3 others transported after rollover crash

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Four people were taken to the hospital after a multi-vehicle rollover crash in Marion County Monday afternoon. Officials with the Marion County 911 Center said a crash involving three vehicles happened around 2:40 p.m. on Monday on Rt. 250 at the intersection of Hillcrest Rd. One...
FAIRMONT, WV
WTOV 9

Update on structure fire at Wilson Furniture

Bridgeport, OH — Friday night a large structure fire broke out in Belmont County. Wilson's furniture of Bridgeport has been around for 124 years being a staple in Belmont County. The fire rekindled for part of the evening Saturday but appeared to be quick put out. "It's a sad...
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
connect-bridgeport.com

First Responders Find Man Deceased in Area Wreck

According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Marion County, a man was found dead on Friday, Nov. 18 at 8:20 a.m. after a report of a vehicle accident with entrapment. The call was on Middletown Road and Industrial Park Road. Upon arrival, along with Whitehall Police Department, a single vehicle was found down an 80-foot embankment that was into the creek.
MARION COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Firefighters spend hours battling flames at Beaver County home

KOPPEL, Pa. (KDKA) - It was a busy morning for firefighters in Beaver County. They spent several hours battling flames at a home in Koppel. According to dispatch, the fire started just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of Third Avenue and Mount Street. It's not known if anyone was inside when the fire began, but dispatch told KDKA no one was hurt in the fire.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WTAP

Construction on the Marietta River Trail begins

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Construction has started at the Duck Creek trail - also known as the Marietta River Trail. The section of the river trail being worked on opened in late October of 2019 but collapsed in June of 2020 and it’s been closed ever since. It’s an...
MARIETTA, OH
WDTV

Body found in car pulled from creek

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a man was found dead inside a car pulled from a Marion County creek. Emergency responders pulled the vehicle from the creek in a wooded area near Middletown Rd. and Industrial Park Rd. in White Hall on Friday morning. Officers found the car on...
WHITE HALL, WV
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man, AKA ‘Fuzz’ had drugs near Ohio County playground

A Wheeling man admitted to distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld said. Ronald Shaw, also known as “Fuzz,” 51, pleaded guilty to one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Methamphetamine within 1000 feet of a Protected Location. Shaw had more than 50 grams of methamphetamine near Overbrook Playground […]
WHEELING, WV
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: Man shot when trying to get into Washington County home occupied by ex-girlfriend

A 26-year-old man was flown by medical helicopter to an area hospital after being shot in East Bethlehem Township, Washington County, Sunday night. The man attempted to get into a home on Ziskand Road through a locked screen door after 10 p.m., according to state police in Washington. The man’s ex-girlfriend was in the home, according to a report by police. He was told by the homeowner to leave but continued to break the screen door to try to get in.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Crash kills driver in Allegheny County overnight

MCCANDLESS, Pa. — A single-vehicle crash on Interstate 279 north in McCandless killed one person shortly after midnight Saturday. The driver of the vehicle was killed after it hit a pole and rolled several times before coming to a rest. State police said the driver was pronounced dead at...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA

