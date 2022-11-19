Read full article on original website
Road Warriors: 3 Stars From Knicks' Western Swing
The New York Knicks earned three wins on a difficult western swing thanks to the efforts of some metropolitan representatives facing sizable odds.
numberfire.com
Magic's Chuma Okeke (knee) will not return Monday
The Orlando Magic have ruled out Chuma Okeke (knee soreness) for the remainder of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Okeke suffered an injury in the first half Monday and was unable to return to the game. Okeke played 12 minutes but was unable to put up any points, rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Bruce Brown playing with Nuggets' second unit on Tuesday night
Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown Jr. is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown Jr. will come off the bench after Jamal Murray was named Tuesday's starting guard. In 28.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown Jr. to record 11.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.
numberfire.com
Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'
Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
numberfire.com
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will play in Week 11, but behind Tony Pollard
Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will play in the team's Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings, but will reportedly play behind teammate Tony Pollard, Tom Pelissero reports. What It Means:. According to Pelissero, the plan this week is for Tony Pollard to operate as the primary back...
numberfire.com
Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers' Tuesday matchup
Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) will play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis will be active on Tuesday night versus a Suns' team allowing 50.9 FanDuel points per game to the five position. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 52.0 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out for Hornets on Wednesday
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ball will miss his third straight contest with an ankle injury. Expect Terry Rozier to play a lead offensive role on Wednesday against a Philly unit allowing 38.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards.
numberfire.com
Boston's Marcus Smart (ankle) starting on Monday, Derrick White to bench
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After missing two games with ankle inflammation, Smart will return on Monday night. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.6...
numberfire.com
De'Andre Hunter (illness) out for Hawks Monday
The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out De'Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hunter will miss his first game of the season as he battles a non-COVID illness. Justin Holiday could see his first start of the season without Hunter in the lineup. Hunter is having...
numberfire.com
Golden State's Andrew Wiggins (foot) out on Monday, Anthony Lamb to start
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) will not play in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wiggins will sit on Monday after he ruled out with foot soreness. Expect Anthony Lamb to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team ranked tenth in defensive rating. Lamb's projection includes 14.8...
numberfire.com
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl starting for Thunder on Monday in place of injured Aleksej Pokusevski (ankle)
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl is in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the New York Knicks. Robinson-Earl will get the start on Monday with Aleksej Pokusevski sidelined with an ankle injury. Our models expect him to play 27.8 minutes against the Knicks. Robinson-Earl's Monday projection includes 10.1...
numberfire.com
Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) active on Monday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo will suit up on Monday night despite dealing with left calf tightness. In 33.1 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 29.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Thunder starting Kenrich Williams on Monday, Jalen Williams to bench
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Kenrich Williams is starting in Monday's lineup against the New York Knicks. Williams will make his third start this season after Jalen Williams was sent to the bench. In 303.4 minutes this season, Williams is averaging 0.75 FanDuel points per minute.
numberfire.com
Pacers starting Aaron Nesmith for inactive Andrew Nembhard (knee) on Monday
Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith is starting in Monday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Nesmith will make his fifth start this season after Andrew Nembhard was ruled out on Monday night. In 25.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Nesmith's projection includes 9.3 points,...
numberfire.com
Jakob Poeltl (knee) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday
San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl's status is currently in question after Sant Antonio's center sat one game with right knee soreness. Expect Gorgui Dieng to see more minutes at the five against a New Orleans' team ranked sixth in defensive rating if Poeltl is ruled out.
numberfire.com
Sixers starting Montrezl Harrell for inactive Joel Embiid (foot) on Tuesday
Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harrell will make his second start this season after Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot sprain. In 18.8 expected minutes, our models project Harrell to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Harrell's projection includes 10.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Warriors starting Kevon Looney (hand) on Monday night
Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (hand) is starting in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney will start at the five despite being originally listed as questionable with a hand ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Looney to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Looney's projection includes 7.1...
numberfire.com
Nuggets' Bones Hyland (hip) probable on Tuesday
Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Hyland is dealing with a hip injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Detroit on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 24.4 minutes against the Pistons. Hyland's Tuesday projection...
numberfire.com
Shaedon Sharpe starting for Portland on Monday in place of injured Damian Lillard (leg)
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Shaedon Sharpe is in the starting lineup for Monday's game aginst the Milwaukee Bucks. Sharpe will get the start on Monday with Damian Lillard sidelined with a leg injury. Our models expect Sharpe to play 28.8 minutes against the Bucks. Sharpe's Monday projection includes 11.7...
numberfire.com
Denver's Jamal Murray (health protocols) starting on Tuesday, Bruce Brown to bench
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray will make his 14th start this season after a two game absence for health protocol reasons. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, our models project Murray to score 31.2 FanDuel points.
