numberfire.com

Magic's Chuma Okeke (knee) will not return Monday

The Orlando Magic have ruled out Chuma Okeke (knee soreness) for the remainder of Monday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Okeke suffered an injury in the first half Monday and was unable to return to the game. Okeke played 12 minutes but was unable to put up any points, rebounds,...
numberfire.com

Bruce Brown playing with Nuggets' second unit on Tuesday night

Denver Nuggets guard Bruce Brown Jr. is not starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Brown Jr. will come off the bench after Jamal Murray was named Tuesday's starting guard. In 28.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Brown Jr. to record 11.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Commanders expect Taylor Heinicke to start 'moving forward'

Ian Rapoport reports that the Washington Commanders expect to start Taylor Heinicke at quarterback for the remainder of the season, moving Carson Wentz (finger) to the bench. Heinicke has helped lead the Commanders to a nice 3-1 record as the team's starter since Wentz's finger injury, and has played just as well as (if not better than) Wentz so far this season. Furthermore, the trade that sent Wentz to Washington incentivizes the team to leave him on the sidelines in this situation, as one of the picks they gave Indianapolis in return would escalate up by a round once Wentz plays a certain number of snaps. We may not see Wentz again this season, barring an injury to Heinicke.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will play in Week 11, but behind Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (knee) will play in the team's Week 11 game against the Minnesota Vikings, but will reportedly play behind teammate Tony Pollard, Tom Pelissero reports. What It Means:. According to Pelissero, the plan this week is for Tony Pollard to operate as the primary back...
DALLAS, TX
numberfire.com

Anthony Davis (back) active for Lakers' Tuesday matchup

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (back) will play in Tuesday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Davis will be active on Tuesday night versus a Suns' team allowing 50.9 FanDuel points per game to the five position. In 35.2 expected minutes, our models project Davis to score 52.0 FanDuel points.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

LaMelo Ball (ankle) remains out for Hornets on Wednesday

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) will not play in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Ball will miss his third straight contest with an ankle injury. Expect Terry Rozier to play a lead offensive role on Wednesday against a Philly unit allowing 38.2 FanDuel points per game to point guards.
CHARLOTTE, NC
numberfire.com

Boston's Marcus Smart (ankle) starting on Monday, Derrick White to bench

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (ankle) is starting in Monday's game against the Chicago Bulls. After missing two games with ankle inflammation, Smart will return on Monday night. In 34.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Smart to score 30.4 FanDuel points. Smart's projection includes 12.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 6.6...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

De'Andre Hunter (illness) out for Hawks Monday

The Atlanta Hawks have ruled out De'Andre Hunter (non-COVID illness) for Monday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Hunter will miss his first game of the season as he battles a non-COVID illness. Justin Holiday could see his first start of the season without Hunter in the lineup. Hunter is having...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Golden State's Andrew Wiggins (foot) out on Monday, Anthony Lamb to start

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (foot) will not play in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Wiggins will sit on Monday after he ruled out with foot soreness. Expect Anthony Lamb to see more minutes against a Pelicans' team ranked tenth in defensive rating. Lamb's projection includes 14.8...
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) active on Monday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (calf) will play in Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Antetokounmpo will suit up on Monday night despite dealing with left calf tightness. In 33.1 expected minutes, our models project Antetokounmpo to score 56.2 FanDuel points. Antetokounmpo's projection includes 29.8 points, 11.2 rebounds, and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Pacers starting Aaron Nesmith for inactive Andrew Nembhard (knee) on Monday

Indiana Pacers small forward Aaron Nesmith is starting in Monday's lineup against the Orlando Magic. Nesmith will make his fifth start this season after Andrew Nembhard was ruled out on Monday night. In 25.0 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Nesmith to score 18.4 FanDuel points. Nesmith's projection includes 9.3 points,...
numberfire.com

Jakob Poeltl (knee) questionable for Spurs on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl's status is currently in question after Sant Antonio's center sat one game with right knee soreness. Expect Gorgui Dieng to see more minutes at the five against a New Orleans' team ranked sixth in defensive rating if Poeltl is ruled out.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Sixers starting Montrezl Harrell for inactive Joel Embiid (foot) on Tuesday

Philadelphia 76ers center Montrezl Harrell is starting in Tuesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Harrell will make his second start this season after Joel Embiid was ruled out with a foot sprain. In 18.8 expected minutes, our models project Harrell to score 20.9 FanDuel points. Harrell's projection includes 10.9 points,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Warriors starting Kevon Looney (hand) on Monday night

Golden State Warriors forward Kevon Looney (hand) is starting in Monday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Looney will start at the five despite being originally listed as questionable with a hand ailment. In 28.0 expected minutes, our models project Looney to score 25.1 FanDuel points. Looney's projection includes 7.1...
numberfire.com

Nuggets' Bones Hyland (hip) probable on Tuesday

Denver Nuggets point guard Bones Hyland (hip) is probable for Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Hyland is dealing with a hip injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Detroit on Tuesday. Our models expect him to play 24.4 minutes against the Pistons. Hyland's Tuesday projection...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Denver's Jamal Murray (health protocols) starting on Tuesday, Bruce Brown to bench

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray (health protocols) is starting in Tuesday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Murray will make his 14th start this season after a two game absence for health protocol reasons. In a matchup versus a Pistons' team ranked 29th in defensive rating, our models project Murray to score 31.2 FanDuel points.
DENVER, CO

