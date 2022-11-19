ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

247Sports

VIDEO: Robby Ashford discusses his favorite Iron Bowl games

AUBURN, Alabama–Redshirt freshman quarterback Robby Ashford has been watching Iron Bowl games since he was a youngster growing up in the Birmingham area. On Saturday he will lead the Auburn football team into a matchup vs. the Crimson Tide at Bryant-Denny Stadium. "I just woke up today like, ‘Man,...
AUBURN, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Crimson Tide top three bowl possibilities

As much as Alabama football fans enjoyed South Carolina’s dismantling of Tennessee, the Vols’ loss may have hurt the Crimson Tide. Going into Iron Bowl week, Alabama now has three probable, post-season possibilities. Without two season-closing upsets from Vandy and Missouri, the SEC will have 10 bowl teams....
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Alabama practice official Eddie Conyers keeps on tickin'

Ninety-four-year-old Eddie Conyers has been a University of Alabama football practice official for 62 years, he's been married for 73 years and he's not slowing down. Eddie also happens to be one of the funniest men around. How did Eddie land the job 62 years ago? What's the secret to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
95.3 The Bear

Saban Not Happy When Asked About “Injury Report”

Alabama head football coach Nick Saban spoke with the media after the Crimson Tide's 34-0 win over Austin Peay on Saturday. During the postgame press conference, Saban was asked to give a quick update on injuries. Saban did not appreciate this particular question. "I don't have a list in front...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: Big Alabama RB picks Tennessee

Looking for discussion on the newest addition to Tennessee’s recruiting class?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Ryan Callahan (from his home daycare center) convened via the magic of Al Gore’s Internets to discuss the newest addition to Tennessee’s 2023 recruiting class — big running back Khalifa Keith from Parker High School in Birmingham, Alabama.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Rain likely across central Alabama the end of the week and weekend

The cold spell comes to an end, and a rainy, stormy weather pattern sets in for the days ahead. Check the video forecast for the latest. Monday morning’s low temperatures in the 10s and 20s marked the cold spell’s final freeze in Birmingham: five-straight nights of subfreezing temperatures in November for the first time since 1995.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrz.com

One person seriously injured in car wreck on LSU campus

BATON ROUGE - One person was seriously hurt in a car accident on LSU's campus shortly before the LSU and UAB football game. Authorities responded to the crash at the corner of Highland Road and Dalrymple Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sources said one person was taken to the hospital with...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wvtm13.com

Alabama Power CEO announces retirement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama Power President and CEO Mark Crosswhite announced his retirement today. He plans on stepping aside at the end of 2022. “It has been an honor working for a company that for more than a century has been dedicated to serving communities across Alabama," Crosswhite said in a news release Monday. "As I approach my 60th birthday, though, I have come to realize it is time for me to spend more time with my family,"
BIRMINGHAM, AL
allaccess.com

K.Samone To Middays AT WBHJ (95.7 Jamz)/Birmingham

URBAN ONE/RADIO ONE Urban WHTA (HOT 107.9)/ATLANTA "ON THE PHONE WITH K.SAMONE" host and Digital Content Curator K.SAMONE has joined SUMMITMEDIA Top 40/Rhythmic WBHJ (95.7 JAMZ)/BIRMINGHAM for middays. SAMONE succeeds former PD/midday personality NUYORK (JUS NIK), who is now doing afternoons at MEDIACO R&B WBLS/NEW YORK (NET NEWS 8/5). K.SAMONE...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

Now the News: Magic City Classic to stay at Legion Field through 2026, Shelby County opens 750-acre park + more

Happy Monday, Birmingham! Thanksgiving is so close you can almost smell the delicious food. Let’s get this week started right by catching you up with the buzziest happenings in The Magic City, including the Birmingham Council approving an agreement to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field, a 750-acre park now open in Shelby County, new openings and more.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

11 delicious breakfast places you need to try in Birmingham

Did you know Birmingham is full of delicious breakfast places? From French toast to pancakes and eggs, we have you covered with a guide to the best breakfast places around Birmingham. Keep reading to find out where you need to eat breakfast next. 1. Big Bad Breakfast. Looking for the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
comebacktown.com

Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant

Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
