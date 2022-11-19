Read full article on original website
In Brief
As part of a two-course sequence at Fort Lewis College, marketing professor Tomasz Miaskiewicz has his classes focusing on behavior at and opinions of ski areas, perceptions of on-slope safety, and the development of messaging so that various groups “slide with respect.” And, you can help today. “The...
Timbah Bell: Generosity in practice
The Buddhist priest moved methodically around the room, instructing us in rhythmically hitting our instruments. He divided us into groups of four: one person beating a taiko drum, the next clapping copper cymbals, the third in line striking bronze bowls, and the final person tapping wooden fish. The music sounded...
Markalunas: Can’t get over it!
Wow! $141,127,460: The proposed city of Aspen budget for 2023. That’s a big number! What a difference a century makes!. Back in 1923, the monthly expenditures for March of 1923 that year were $296.47! Mayor Wagner, as the acting city marshal, received a salary of $75 and $5 a month for being mayor! The largest expenditure (outside of his salary) was $67.42 for street lights.
Bodene: Dangerous where I live
On Nov. 8, one of my neighbors at the Aspen Country Inn or the Pomegranate Condos was hit while walking across Highway 82. This has been an ongoing issue for a number of years. The fact that there is not a safe way to cross the highway because there is no underpass is extremely dangerous. Basically, you have to play leapfrog across Highway 82 in a 45 mph zone hoping that you do not get hit.
Hebson: Out of touch, obviously
I would like to respond to Elizabeth Milias’ interesting opinion in The Aspen Times in the Sunday, Nov. 20, edition. She complains about subsidized housing for full-time residents, leading to more “nurses, doctors, teachers, police, waiters, and bartenders” needed on a full-time basis. Who, if not these workers, benefits more from subsidized housing? Is she aware of the purchasing power of a teaching salary?
Rogers: A saga just begun
Election Night closed phase one of my tenure at The Aspen Times, three months in. Bookish, I call it the first chapter. “How’s it going?” I’m asked, the questioner curious, concerned, eyes wary, expecting to respond with some expression between empathy and pity, I suspect. The truth?...
Grauer: Pickle from pickleball event
Two Aspen educational organizations, the school district and the Aspen Education Foundation, should re-examine the ethics of using of over $25,000 raised in part by disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong in a “celebrity pickleball event” this year. In the election campaign for Pitkin County Sheriff, Joe DiSalvo garnered significant...
Basalt approves land-use amendment for domestic-abuse shelter
The upper valley is one step closer to getting a domestic-abuse shelter. The Basalt Town Council approved the first reading for an amendment in the planned unit development at the Basalt Business Center-East, 325 East Cody Lane, at Tuesday’s town council meeting. The amendment will define “domestic-abuse shelter” as the primary use for the parcel of land.
Veazy III: We go back, he and I
You know it is nice to witness John Hornblower’s humor, wisdom, vocality and victrolics in the Aspen press over the years since I first met him at the Snowmass Village Recreation Center in December 2015. The gym gives one an interesting sense of the guys and gals who use...
Pitkin property sales slow as home prices rise￼
The rush on real estate in Pitkin County in 2020 and 2021 has lost steam in 2022. Year-to-date sales of $2.9 billion in Pitkin County were 14.67% behind last year’s sales volume of $3.4 billion and also shy of 2020’s $3 billion. Year-to-date figures represent the first 10 months of each year and the dollar volume accounts for residential, agricultural, commercial and other property types.
Coleman: Retweeting shares in spread of hate
I recently (and unfortunately) stumbled upon a retweet shared out by Anna Zane — an “Aspen Native. Wife. Mother of 4! Hockey mom. Right minded conservative.” — where she passed along hate, spewed toward the “leftists” and LGBTQ+ community after the shootings in Colorado Springs. After undoubtedly getting backlash on her own Twitter page, she added, “Retweets are not endorsements” to her profile.
Glover: Glossed over atrocities this time
Like other Aspen/Snowmass visitors, I was disappointed and upset by your article, “Krabloonik ownership digs in their heels, plan to stay open amid dispute.” It is written in a cursory manner, without much thought, research or background information. The article states that Krabloonik “attracted scrutiny in previous years over its treatment of the huskies,” but fails to mention the fact that Dan MacEachen, the previous owner, was arrested and convicted for animal cruelty and forced to relinquish the business.
