"Fill the Dome" event wraps up with food shipments to Great Plains Food Bank
(Fargo, ND) -- Dozens of student volunteers and other community members boxed canned goods at the Fargodome Tuesday morning for area families in need. "I believe I have been blessed to be a blessing to others so that is really cool to me to be able to have this opportunity and to be a part of this community that does things like this for other people," said Fargo Davies High School senior Ava Robertson.
West Fargo Police Department releases police transparency dashboard
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is launching a one-stop, crime data dashboard for the public. The dashboard combines statistics and public information and places them into one easily accessible location. The information is formatted in a series of in-depth dashboards and provides a visual representation of the statistics.
Mapleton School District receives grant for Electric Bus
(Mapleton, ND) -- The Mapleton School District is one of four in North Dakota to receive a grant to purchase an electric bus. Mapleton received nearly 400-thousand dollars recently for the purchase of the bus as part of the first round of grants given to rural and low income districts nationwide.
Concordia College sets record for annual Giving Day fundraiser
(Moorhead, MN) -- A local college is celebrating a record-breaking fundraiser. Concordia College tells WDAY Radio that it had a record-breaking year during its Giving Day this past Thursday, November 17th. The goal, according to the college, was to raise $500,000. Through about 1,400 donors, more than $550,000 was raised...
Thirteen named to MSUM Presidential Search Committee
(Moorhead, MN) -- The Minnesota State Colleges and Universities system office has announced a 13-person search advisory committee to assist in naming the next president of Minnesota State University Moorhead. “As we begin the important work of selecting MSUM’s next president, the committee will be looking for a passionate, student-focused...
City of Fargo to host informational meeting on Capital Improvement Plan
(Fargo, ND) -- The City of Fargo and City Commissioners are set to hold a public meeting Monday to discuss the city's Capital Improvement Plan. Residents are encouraged to attend the meeting, which will discuss Fargo's multi-year plan for things like land acquisition, new construction, roadwork and more. The meeting...
Fire destroys farm building, equipment in Clay County
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Clay County fire has destroyed a farm shop and equipment. The blaze broke out overnight at a farmstead north of Georgetown and west of Highway 75. A tractor and four-wheelers were lost in the fire. The cause is still being determined. As of Tuesday morning, there...
Lidgerwood Retirement Center to remain open through April
(Lidgerwood, ND) -- The Lidgerwood retirement center will be remaining open, for now. Dakota Estates was set to close by the end of the year, but board members voted unanimously to keep it open through April 1st. Reports have surfaced that someone may be willing to buy the facility, though...
West Fargo police and fire departments preparing to face off in fourth annual "Battle of the Badges" blood drive
(West Fargo, ND) -- The fourth annual Battle of the Badges blood drive competition between the city's police and fire departments are now on the calendar. The blood drive is scheduled for three days; on Tuesday, Dec. 27th, between 12 - 6 p.m, Wednesday, Dec. 28th, between 12- 6 p.m, and Thursday, Dec. 29th between 9 a.m - 1:30 p.m. at the West Fargo Conference Center located at 825 East Beaton Drive in the DoubleTree by Hilton. Donors can then dedicate the blood to either the police or fire department. The department with the most dedications will be declared the winner of the Battle of the Badges.
Suite Shots' nets back in place following November ice storm
(Fargo, ND) -- The outdoor golfing bays are back in full swing at Suite Shots following their sudden closure due to an ice storm earlier this November. Multiple customers shared their experiences following the reopening of the outdoor bays on Saturday. The bays were temporarily closed because of a November 10th ice storm that pulled the removable clips from the netting towers, causing approximately 40% of the nets to fall with rips and tears in some places according to Suite Shots employees in a previous interview with WDAY Radio.
Jamestown man gets three year sentence for July hit-and-run
(Jamestown, ND) -- A Jamestown man is facing a three year prison sentence for his involvement in a deadly Barnes County hit-and-run. Wyatt Staloch has pleaded guilty to three felony counts of accident involving death or personal injury. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Staloch was driving a pickup that...
Neighbors react to double shooting in Fargo: "Not surprised by this at all"
(Fargo, ND) -- As the investigation into the shooting deaths of two Fargo men remains under investigation, neighbors in the community where it happened near NDSU are sharing their thoughts on the tragic scene. "I’m not surprised but kind of scared at the same time from it," said one neighbor...
Fargo City Commissioners told to consider raising special assessments to fund future capital improvement projects
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo City Commissioners are being told to possibly consider increasing special assessments to help fund future capital improvement projects in the city. "In order to continue to fund the necessary pavement preservation street reconstruction projects the city will need to change how projects are funded," said Fargo Assistant City Engineer Tom Knakmuhs.
Clay County roadway closed due to railroad maintenance
(Moorhead, MN) -- A heads up for commuters and those who live in North Moorhead and Clay County. The city says Highway 22 at US Highway 75 will be closed all day Monday. The intersection at the road, which is also known as Wall Street Avenue North, is closed due to railroad maintenance that is expected to be completed by the end of the day Monday.
Two dead in Lisbon house fire
(Lisbon, ND) -- Two people are dead after a house fire in Lisbon. The blaze broke out at 11:05 p.m. Friday night at 18 Oak Street. When crews arrived, they were met with heavy smoke and fire pouring out from the home. The names of the victims haven't been released,...
Update: Fargo Police release identities of two men found dead after apparent shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department has identified the two men found dead after what is believed to be a shooting that took place early Saturday morning near the NDSU campus. Authorities say 28-year-old Jaquan Gatewood and 27-year-old Kierre Davies were the two found dead with gunshot wounds at...
A Trio of NDSU Bison Have Been Named MVFC Players of the Week
North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller, wide receiver DJ Hart, and left guard Nash Jensen are being honored by the Missouri Valley Football Conference. All three earned MVFC Player of the Week honors for their performances in NDSU’s 42-21 victory over North Dakota, the league office announced on Monday, Nov. 21.
