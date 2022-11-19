(West Fargo, ND) -- The fourth annual Battle of the Badges blood drive competition between the city's police and fire departments are now on the calendar. The blood drive is scheduled for three days; on Tuesday, Dec. 27th, between 12 - 6 p.m, Wednesday, Dec. 28th, between 12- 6 p.m, and Thursday, Dec. 29th between 9 a.m - 1:30 p.m. at the West Fargo Conference Center located at 825 East Beaton Drive in the DoubleTree by Hilton. Donors can then dedicate the blood to either the police or fire department. The department with the most dedications will be declared the winner of the Battle of the Badges.

WEST FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO