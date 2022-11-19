ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

live5news.com

Foster parent renovates Berkeley County visitation rooms

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry foster parent who has received placements from Berkeley County Social Services is pushing for change after realizing needs at the office were not being met. Katherine Russell is a foster parent and executive director of The Okutonda Project, an organization that supports foster...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

One Lowcountry nonprofit wants to feed over 20,000 people this Thanksgiving

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-area organization and members of the community will come together Tuesday morning to pack Thanksgiving meals to distribute across the Lowcountry. After a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charleston Basket Brigade meal packing event is back, and with an ambitious goal of...
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up at the CCSD District 4 Stadium as early as 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway organized by State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Healthy Blue South Carolina. “I just love how everyone is coming together as a community,” said Victoria Evans, a giveaway recipient. […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison

Columbia, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
COLUMBIA, SC
iheart.com

Pres. Biden Approves Hurricane Ian Federal Aid For South Carolinians

(Columbia, SC) - President Biden is approving federal aid for parts of South Carolina hit by Hurricane Ian. The federal funding aims to help those impacted by storms from September 25th to October 4th in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs, and...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Local LGBTQ group to hold Trans Days of Remembrance vigil Sunday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the community will gather on Sunday to honor the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. November 20 is International Transgender Day of Remembrance. The Charleston LGBTQ+ Outreach Committee invites the community to Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge Sunday at 4 p.m. for […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Monday headlines: Charleston County approves $7.3M for green spaces and parks

Charleston County Council has approved a budget of $7.3 million to create more green spaces and parks across the county as part of the greenbelt program. It protects land from development by purchasing it outright or by buying the rights to prevent development on privately owned land. The program is funded by the voter-approved half-cent sales tax dedicated to road construction projects.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

MUSC nurses express concern over payroll issues

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some employees at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) reached out to News 2 this week saying some of their paychecks have been coming up short. MUSC nurses who reached out to News 2 said that since October, they have not received their full paycheck amount, leaving some concerned, especially […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Charleston approves new technology to target fake IDs

UPDATE: CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the pilot program. CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking to crack down on underage drinking with a new pilot program that will help businesses easily identify fake IDs. A mobile app called Intellicheck has the ability to detect a […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Dr. Dixon said he was approached about BCSD superintendent job prior to board’s 6-3 vote

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Anthony Dixon, who was recently named interim superintendent of education in Berkeley County, said he was called about taking the position prior to the board’s abrupt and controversial vote to oust its current education leader. The 6-3 vote in favor of firing the district’s first Black superintendent, Deon Jackson, […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
live5news.com

Stormwater pipe repairs underway for downtown streets in Ian’s aftermath

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some areas in downtown Charleston are undergoing repairs after remnants of Hurricane Ian brought damage to some areas prone to flooding. One such area, the intersection of Rutledge Avenue and Broad Street, is a relatively busy intersection where a stormwater pipe repair is underway. The work began last Wednesday and is expected to be complete by Thanksgiving Day. Drivers traveling west will still be able to travel on Broad Street during the repair, but drivers traveling east on Broad Street will detour around Colonial Lake.
CHARLESTON, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Lowcountry at High Tide

The signs are there: our coastal cities are increasingly susceptible to flooding as the climate changes. Charleston, South Carolina, is no exception, and is one of the American cities most vulnerable to rising sea levels. Lowcountry at High Tide: A History of Flooding, Drainage, and Reclamation in Charleston, South Carolina (USC Press, 2010) is the first book to deal with the topographic evolution of Charleston, its history of flooding from the seventeenth century to the present, and the efforts made to keep its populace high and dry, as well as safe and healthy.
CHARLESTON, SC

