live5news.com
Foster parent renovates Berkeley County visitation rooms
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry foster parent who has received placements from Berkeley County Social Services is pushing for change after realizing needs at the office were not being met. Katherine Russell is a foster parent and executive director of The Okutonda Project, an organization that supports foster...
live5news.com
One Lowcountry nonprofit wants to feed over 20,000 people this Thanksgiving
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Charleston-area organization and members of the community will come together Tuesday morning to pack Thanksgiving meals to distribute across the Lowcountry. After a two-year break because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Charleston Basket Brigade meal packing event is back, and with an ambitious goal of...
Turkeys given out to 1,200 people from across the Lowcountry
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Cars lined up at the CCSD District 4 Stadium as early as 11:00 a.m. on Monday for a Thanksgiving turkey giveaway organized by State Representative Wendell Gilliard (D-Charleston) and Healthy Blue South Carolina. “I just love how everyone is coming together as a community,” said Victoria Evans, a giveaway recipient. […]
Soda City Biz WIRE
Turn90 Receives $100,000 from Bank of America to Expand Workforce Development Opportunities for Men after Prison
Columbia, SC – Programs and services that are addressing transitional challenges for men after prison will expand their services, helping more people chart a path toward economic opportunity with help from a multi-year grant from Bank of America. Turn90 has been named as the 2022 Bank of America Neighborhood Champion in the Columbia market as well as the Charleston market for their successful work in both areas to remove barriers and advance economic opportunity for these men who are the highest risk of re-arrest.
iheart.com
Pres. Biden Approves Hurricane Ian Federal Aid For South Carolinians
(Columbia, SC) - President Biden is approving federal aid for parts of South Carolina hit by Hurricane Ian. The federal funding aims to help those impacted by storms from September 25th to October 4th in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry Counties. Grants will be available for temporary housing, home repairs, and...
live5news.com
Biden approves SC disaster declaration for counties damaged by Hurricane Ian
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - People who live in Charleston, Georgetown and Horry Counties can apply for federal aid if their property was damaged from Hurricane Ian. President Joe Biden approved the South Carolina Disaster Declaration Gov. Henry McMaster requested on Nov. 1. McMaster made the request after extensive damage assessments...
Local LGBTQ group to hold Trans Days of Remembrance vigil Sunday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Members of the community will gather on Sunday to honor the memory of transgender people whose lives were lost in acts of anti-transgender violence. November 20 is International Transgender Day of Remembrance. The Charleston LGBTQ+ Outreach Committee invites the community to Noisette Creek Pedestrian Bridge Sunday at 4 p.m. for […]
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Charleston County approves $7.3M for green spaces and parks
Charleston County Council has approved a budget of $7.3 million to create more green spaces and parks across the county as part of the greenbelt program. It protects land from development by purchasing it outright or by buying the rights to prevent development on privately owned land. The program is funded by the voter-approved half-cent sales tax dedicated to road construction projects.
live5news.com
Dorchester County allocating $10M in bonds for projects funded from new tax referendum
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County will be using millions of taxpayer dollars from the recent penny sales tax referendum to help pay for road and trail improvements throughout the county. Midland Parkway is home to Summerville Medical Center and several doctors’ offices, homes and apartment buildings. Dorchester...
Dr. Anthony Dixon speaks after controversial hiring as BCSD superintendent
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Anthony Dixon has been named the interim superintendent of education for the Berkeley County School District following a controversial vote by the newly elected school board this month. In a move that surprised many, including some fellow board members, Superintendent Deon Jackson was fired by a 6-3 vote on […]
abccolumbia.com
President Biden approves South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—President Joe Biden approved South Carolina’s Disaster Declaration Monday to help clean up the mess left by Hurricane Ian. Federal funding will now be available to those affected by Ian in Charleston, Georgetown, and Horry counties. This can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs,...
abcnews4.com
'Destroyed credibility': Legal expert troubled by timeline of BCSD superintendent's hiring
BERKELEY COUNTY (WCIV) — Dr. Anthony Dixon on Monday revealed new board chairman Mac McQuillin called him the weekend before the Berkeley County Board of Education meeting to ask his interest in the superintendent role. "Mr. McQuillin called and asked me the weekend before meeting if I was still...
MUSC nurses express concern over payroll issues
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some employees at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) reached out to News 2 this week saying some of their paychecks have been coming up short. MUSC nurses who reached out to News 2 said that since October, they have not received their full paycheck amount, leaving some concerned, especially […]
Charleston approves new technology to target fake IDs
UPDATE: CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve the pilot program. CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston leaders are looking to crack down on underage drinking with a new pilot program that will help businesses easily identify fake IDs. A mobile app called Intellicheck has the ability to detect a […]
Dr. Dixon said he was approached about BCSD superintendent job prior to board’s 6-3 vote
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Dr. Anthony Dixon, who was recently named interim superintendent of education in Berkeley County, said he was called about taking the position prior to the board’s abrupt and controversial vote to oust its current education leader. The 6-3 vote in favor of firing the district’s first Black superintendent, Deon Jackson, […]
live5news.com
Doctors urge vaccinations with SC flu cases at 10-year high heading into holiday season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - After cases dropped off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the flu is back with a vengeance in South Carolina. Officials with the state’s Department of Health and Environmental Control report infections are at a 10-year high, up 100 times compared to this point last year, while hospitalizations are 50 times higher.
Thanksgiving to impact trash pickup for some Charleston residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Trash and garbage collection will be delayed one day for some Charleston residents this week due to Thanksgiving. The City of Charleston announced that pickup on James Island, West Ashley outside I-526, and Johns Island will take place on Friday, Nov. 25. Officials noted that collection on Johns Island may extend into […]
abcnews4.com
How a new 300-unit apartment complex will shake up the Goose Creek area in the future
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — Tonight, the City of Goose Creek is expected finalize its plans for a new 300-unit apartment complex coming to Henry Brown Boulevard, as the city’s Board of Architectural Review will make its final recommendations to the developers for adjustments. The complex will take...
live5news.com
Stormwater pipe repairs underway for downtown streets in Ian’s aftermath
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some areas in downtown Charleston are undergoing repairs after remnants of Hurricane Ian brought damage to some areas prone to flooding. One such area, the intersection of Rutledge Avenue and Broad Street, is a relatively busy intersection where a stormwater pipe repair is underway. The work began last Wednesday and is expected to be complete by Thanksgiving Day. Drivers traveling west will still be able to travel on Broad Street during the repair, but drivers traveling east on Broad Street will detour around Colonial Lake.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Lowcountry at High Tide
The signs are there: our coastal cities are increasingly susceptible to flooding as the climate changes. Charleston, South Carolina, is no exception, and is one of the American cities most vulnerable to rising sea levels. Lowcountry at High Tide: A History of Flooding, Drainage, and Reclamation in Charleston, South Carolina (USC Press, 2010) is the first book to deal with the topographic evolution of Charleston, its history of flooding from the seventeenth century to the present, and the efforts made to keep its populace high and dry, as well as safe and healthy.
