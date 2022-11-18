ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian County, MO

KICK AM 1530

One Missouri Town is Straight out of a Holiday Movie

The holiday season is upon us, and if you want to experience the holidays as they do in all those Hallmark Christmas Movies, then you need to head to this one city in Missouri that does the holidays right. According to the travel website thediscoverer.com, Branson, Missouri is one of...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

LIST: Christmas parades around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Christmas is right around the corner, and towns across the Ozarks are preparing to host Christmas parades. This article is a list of Christmas parades happening around our region organized by chronological date. If you would like your town’s parade added, please email digitalnews@ky3.com and we will include it in our list.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Several agencies respond to fire at C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - C&C Farm and Home in Bolivar sustained damage Saturday morning after a fire broke out in the warehouse. According to the Central Polk County Fire Protection District, fire crews were sent to the location around 8 a.m. and wrapped up working the scene after 12 p.m.
BOLIVAR, MO
ksmu.org

Jesus and the Founding Fathers: Christian nationalism is playing a major role in Ozarks politics

It’s a quiet Thursday evening in late July. A small crowd gathers in north Springfield. They’re watching a video lecture on the roots of American democracy. The eight-week lecture series is called Patriot Academy, and in this lesson, hosts Rick Green and David Barton comb over the Constitution. They promote a socially conservative view of the world. The hosts praise small government, free-market capitalism, and individual freedom. They quote the Founding Fathers to reinforce these ideas.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

REPORT: A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri

MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — In any state, finding a safe and secure neighborhood is crucial when you’re looking for a family home or business location, but that’s especially true in Missouri. A look at the most dangerous cities in Missouri RoadSnacks (a website that helps people understand what it’s like to live in different parts of […]
MISSOURI STATE
bransontrilakesnews.com

Two dead in Branson murder-suicide

The Taney County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the shooting incident Friday night in Branson was a murder-suicide. TSCO officials say deputies responded around 6 p.m. to a 911 call reporting shots fired at a residence on Clay St. Deputies responded along with officers from the Branson Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

2 face charges for theft of Jeep near MSU campus

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police arrested two suspects wanted in the theft of a Jeep from an MSU student. Jordan Dickerson, of Marshfield, Mo., and Antonio Benford, of Bernie, Mo., face first-degree robbery charges. The theft happened on November 6 in a parking lot near the victim’s home in the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Greene County hospitals experiencing surge in patients with respiratory illnesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Office of Emergency Management is reporting that hospitals in Greene County are experiencing a surge in patients seeking treatment for respiratory illnesses. According to a Facebook post, the surge is mostly among pediatric patients, many of which have Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). The...
KYTV

Cement truck overturns in Stone County, Mo.

The Springfield Police Department is currently investigating a single vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday morning. O-Zone: Missouri State 75, Middle Tennessee State 51. Branson law enforcement investigates double fatal shooting. Updated: 21 hours ago. Branson first responders are investigating a double fatal shooting that occurred at a home near...
STONE COUNTY, MO
Laclede Record

Carthage uses turnovers to get past Lebanon in quarterfinal round

Another football season ended for the Lebanon High School on Saturday afternoon as the Carthage Tigers used the turnover battle to their advantage, winning 35-14 in the Class 5 state quarterfinals. With the loss, it marks five of the past six years the season has ended in the quarterfinal round.
LEBANON, MO
KTLO

Boone County woman arrested for using stolen checks

A Boone County woman has been arrested after she allegedly used checks belonging to someone else at a local business. According to the probable cause affidavit, 32-year-old Tabatha Campbell purchased $982.88 worth of merchandise from Powell Feed in Harrison on August 24. Two separate checks were written in the amount of $463.07 and $559.99, and showed to be from Mt. Judea.
BOONE COUNTY, AR
myozarksonline.com

22-year-old Springfield motorist was injured in an early Thursday morning traffic accident on westbound I-44

A 22-year-old Springfield motorist was injured in an early Thursday morning traffic accident on westbound I-44 at the 141-mile marker in Laclede County. The highway patrol says Logan W. Gibson fell asleep at the wheel of his 1999 Toyota Camry and struck the rear of a 2004 Peterbilt tractor-trailer unit, driven by 57-year-old Doil A. Richardson of Salem. Richardson was not injured in the collision, but Gibson received moderate injuries and was transported by Mercy Air Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Springfield for treatment of moderate injuries.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

What’s Going Around: Stomach Flu

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s a magical time of year as families come together for the holidays but a Thanksgiving or Christmas celebration can take a quick turn for the worse if folks aren’t careful. “As we’re hitting the holidays and more people are inside, we’re seeing a...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Victim of deadly bicycle crash identified

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The identity of a bicyclist killed in a crash in October has been identified, according to the Springfield Police Department. The bicyclist, 55-year-old Joseph Hamer, was riding his bike across Kansas Expressway on October 12 when he was struck by a Dodge Ram truck. Hamer was transported to the hospital where he […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Chad Depee Resigns as Ozark Head Football Coach

RELEASE FROM OZARK SCHOOL DISTRICT – After eight years as Ozark High School head football coach, Chad Depee has resigned. The Board of Education accepted his letter of resignation at the Nov. 17 meeting. “Thank you to all the players past and present that made the commitment to something...
OZARK, MO

