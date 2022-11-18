Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Qatar's 12-year World Cup plan undone in one half, as it becomes the first host nation to lose opening match
The moment this might have changed came just seconds before the end of the first half, when midfielder Hassan Al-Haydos fired a pristine cross from the right wing toward the center of the goal, right where his Qatar teammate Almoez Ali was stationed. Everything that preceded this moment had been...
Today at the World Cup: Qatar fall flat while England opt to take knee
After 12 years of controversial headlines, Qatar’s World Cup finally got under way on Sunday with defeat for the host nation.A glitzy opening ceremony at the Al-Bayt Stadium featuring Hollywood actor Morgan Freeman, South Korean pop star Jung Kook and Qatari YouTuber Ghanim Al-Muftah, was followed by a 2-0 loss for Qatar against Ecuador.Here, the PA news agency rounds up events in Qatar.Message of unityTournament organisers attempted to turn the focus away from the multitude of issues that have overshadowed the long build-up to Qatar 2022 by emphasising football’s power to unite during the opening ceremony.“What brings together nations,...
Qatar announcer reveals 67,000 fans at World Cup 2022 opener vs Ecuador.. despite stadium capacity of only 60,000
QATAR'S announcer at the Al Bayt Stadium said a whopping 67,000 people were in attendance to see the curtain raiser for the World Cup, despite the stadium's capacity being just 60,000. The Al Bayt Stadium situated in the North East of Qatar played host to the hosts being beaten 2-0...
Photo of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo Playing Chess Goes Viral
The photo came from a Louis Vuitton advertisement featuring the two soccer legends.
CBS Sports
FIFA World Cup injuries: Argentina and France squads forced to make multiple last minute changes in Qatar
Injuries are already a running theme of this World Cup which kicks off Sunday when Ecuador face host nation Qatar. Major stars and important players like Paul Pogba, Reece James, and Giovani Lo Celso were omitted from the final 26 man squads for their nations in the lead-up to the tournament as the unique nature of the winter World Cup has meant injuries big and small threaten players' tournaments. And the hits have kept on coming. Five players have been ruled out of the World Cup in training this week with replacements being named for four of them. The one player awaiting a replacement is the most important of the bunch, Sadio Mane. The heartbeat of the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions will miss the tournament due to recovery from a right fibula injury.
The Qatar World Cup Exposes Soccer’s Shame
For more about the 2022 World Cup, sign up here for The Great Game, a newsletter about how soccer explains the world. Qatar hosting the soccer World Cup is like Donald Trump becoming president of the United States. It should not have happened, but the very fact that it has only exposes how bad things have become. Once this famous old tournament kicks off in Doha tomorrow, the fact that it did can never be unwound: Qatar will forever have been the host of the 22nd FIFA World Cup, the greatest absurdity in the history of the sport.
ng-sportingnews.com
When is USA's first World Cup soccer game? Date, time, and opponent as USMNT starts Qatar 2022 group stage
After disappointingly missing out on the 2018 tournament, the USA men's national team will return to FIFA's most prestigious competition as they get set to take part in the 2022 World Cup. The event will be hosted in Qatar, and the USA will start the competition in Group B after...
2022 World Cup players arrive in Qatar in style
The World Cup in Qatar begins Sunday. Olivier Giroud, Lionel Messi and the world's best players got there in style.
Qatar 2022 WTF: How the World Cup got lost in the desert of the real
By the time this article is published on Salon, the opening match of the 2022 World Cup tournament will have reached halftime. That match is between teams from Qatar and Ecuador, two nations whose citizens — at least before this week — might have had difficulty finding the other one on a world map. (UPDATE: Just to prove I'm paying attention, Ecuador dominated from beginning to end, winning 2-0.)
NPR
Qatar, host of the World Cup, loses its first match to Ecuador 2-0
Audio will be available later today. Qatar fans began to leave early as their team was losing to Ecuador. A small group of Ecuadorian fans began to chant "we want beer." Qatari officials last week reversed course and banned beer sales.
NPR
Welsh fans are ecstatic over the team's first World Cup match in more than 6 decades
Audio will be available later today. The national soccer team of Wales last saw action at the men's World Cup in 1958. The team's opening match against the U.S. on Monday means a lot to Welsh identity and longtime fans.
Why the Qatar World Cup is a betrayal of everything Jules Rimet stood for
A century has passed since the World Cup’s founding father, Jules Rimet, assumed Fifa’s presidency and began setting the wheels in motion for the first tournament in 1930. Even a visionary like Rimet would have struggled to imagine the immense success and global pull that the tournament would command a hundred years later, but it is not hard to guess what he would have thought about the 22nd World Cup in Qatar.Rimet came from humble beginnings as the son of a grocer in a tiny village in eastern France, and he climbed the class ladder by winning a scholarship to...
NPR
The U.S. begins its World Cup action against Wales on Monday
Audio will be available later today. The game is a bit of redemption for the U.S. men's soccer team which failed to qualify for the tournament four years ago.
Maluma Abruptly Leaves Interview Over Question About Qatar World Cup
The World Cup host country has been subject to controversy in part due to the reported deaths of over 6,500 migrant workers since 2010.
World Cup 2022: Infantino turns on Qatar critics, plus latest news – as it happened
News and buildup to the 2022 World Cup ahead of kick-off in Qatar on Sunday
World Cup favourites Brazil touch down in Qatar
The Brazil squad touched down in Qatar late on Saturday (19 November) five days ahead of their World Cup opener against Serbia.The favourites arrived on a flight from their camp in Turin, with the likes of Neymar, Casemiro and skipper Thiago Silva all on board.The Selecao have been knocked out at the quarter-final stage in three of the last four World Cups: by France in 2006, Netherlands in 2010 and most recently by Belgium in Russia four years ago.Brazil are looking to win a record sixth World Cup will face Switzerland, Serbia and Cameroon in Group G.Sign up to our newsletters here Read More Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in QatarWorld Cup: Ecuador prepare to take on hosts Qatar‘Today I feel gay’: Gianni Infantino hits out at Western criticism of World Cup 2022
NPR
Saturday Sports: FIFA World Cup kicks off amid controversy in Qatar
The FIFA World Cup kicks off Sunday in Qatar amid controversy over the sale of alcohol at stadiums, human rights, and poor labor conditions for the workers who built the event's facilities. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. And now it's time for sports. (SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) SIMON: It's hard to talk about...
Sporting News
Who scored first goal of World Cup 2022? Enner Valencia of Ecuador punishes Qatar in magical first half of inaugural match
With host nation Qatar symbolically taking part in the opening match of the 2022 World Cup, fans in Doha and across the Middle East were hoping they could snatch an early goal against Ecuador in the curtain-raiser. Instead, it was their South American opponents who went in front first, and...
NPR
What to know about World Cup 2022 — and U.S. team's chances to win the championship
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Michel Martin speaks with Roger Bennett, founder of the Men in Blazers media network, on the soccer tournament.
World Cup 2022 opening ceremony LIVE: Qatar raises curtain on football’s greatest show
This is it. The 2022 Fifa World Cup is starting today with an opening ceremony before controversial hosts Qatar take on Ecuador in the tournament’s opening fixture at 4pm. Fifa has been grilled with questions over their decision to award the World Cup to Qatar, especially in light of years of controversy in the country. The exploitation of migrant workers has been compared to “modern slavery” and LGBTQ+ groups have said they do not feel safe visiting Qatar, while just a few days ago organisers rescinded an agreed policy to sell alcohol around the stadiums, throwing Fifa’s control of...
