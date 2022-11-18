Injuries are already a running theme of this World Cup which kicks off Sunday when Ecuador face host nation Qatar. Major stars and important players like Paul Pogba, Reece James, and Giovani Lo Celso were omitted from the final 26 man squads for their nations in the lead-up to the tournament as the unique nature of the winter World Cup has meant injuries big and small threaten players' tournaments. And the hits have kept on coming. Five players have been ruled out of the World Cup in training this week with replacements being named for four of them. The one player awaiting a replacement is the most important of the bunch, Sadio Mane. The heartbeat of the reigning Africa Cup of Nations champions will miss the tournament due to recovery from a right fibula injury.

1 DAY AGO