When it comes to Thanksgiving there is one thing that comes to mind every single time – turkey! At Thanksgiving, it is a time of giving thanks, sharing with loved ones, and carving a delicious turkey for dinner. But what about our dogs? How do they get included in these festivities?
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A dog’s general well-being is boosted by chewing. Serotonin and dopamine, two crucial neurotransmitters in the brain that support mental health and a positive mood, are released through the repetitive action of chewing. Additionally, it can enhance the dental health of your dog.
Nearly 70% of all households in America include a pet. Because so many people have canine companions, they may constantly search for healthy dog treats, homemade by them or someone else. Some of the snacks dogs love aren’t exactly the best for them, just like with humans. Still, you can show your dog that some of the most nutritious “people food” can be delicious, too.
I used to think there were two types of dog food: kibble (which is affordable and super easy to serve, but not very nutritious) and fresh dog food (which is often great for your dog, but also expensive, messy, and needs to be refrigerated). When I first got my dog, I started with the former, but soon found that my Maltese-mix rescue wouldn’t tolerate most kibbles due to a sensitive stomach and a picky palate. So, with fresh dog foods as expensive as they are, for a while, I bought chop meat, rice, and sweet potatoes from the grocery store and spent hours every week prepping his meals myself.
In pet-friendly households, shooing a dog away from the table is as much a tradition on Thanksgiving as cranberry sauce. If you do relent and offer up some scraps, you’re probably curious which holiday menu items are safe for the little beggars to consume. We were, too, so we...
Finding objects that shouldn’t be inside your food is never a great surprise. Manufacturing issues can lead to food and drinks being contaminated with pieces of glass, metal, or plastic. When discovered, the extraneous materials will trigger recalls. The newest incident concerns a Bob Evans Italian sausage product that’s subject to a recall after consumers found thin blue rubber pieces inside the meat.
Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3.
A single mom of two who lives on a single meal a day to keep her children fed has been hospitalized twice for malnutrition. Kelly Thomson, a 43-year-old single mother, earns just $46 per week (approx.) to feed her family. She said that her universal credit card pays her $1500 (approx.) and covers a few other costs, leaving her with just $184 (approx.) left for everything else.
The ever-expanding list of recalls hitting grocery store shelves is growing, only this time, consumers in the U.S. should mostly be unaffected. On Nov. 3, the Food Standards Agency alerted U.K. consumers that 3D Trading recalled Mrs Freshley's Apple Fruit Pies and Mrs Freshley's Cherry Fruit Pies. The recall was issued due to an undeclared allergen after it was determined the snacks may contain soya, which was not declared on the label.
Dollar Tree may be the place you only go for quick and affordable party or cleaning supplies, but you'd be amazed at the breadth of items the discount store offers each season. Though we're still...
A freezer is something we could never live without. We store everything in there, from. and veggies to leftovers. But we have to admit, sometimes we treat our freezer like a junk drawer—anything that doesn't have a place in our fridge or pantry may get haphazardly thrown in there. This leads to a lot of disorganization and foods that are forgotten (sometimes for years). If your relationship to the freezer is anything like this, it's probably time to do a little clean-out. Here are six types of items in your freezer that probably need to be thrown out.
The unfortunate reality of fast food is that sometimes gross things find their way into people's orders. Needles, acrylic nails, condoms –- you name it, and it's probably been found in someone's fast food order. Disturbing, right?. If those nasty additions weren't bad enough, perhaps one of the most...
You'll get your cabinets squeaky clean in no time.
Looking for your next favorite healthy snack? It’s time to kick those low-fat chips aside and add some nutrient-dense nuts to your diet. Not only do nuts satisfy your craving for crunch and taste delicious, but they can also do wonders for your overall health as you age. So if you’re not on the nut train yet, consider this your sign to hop on.
A balanced diet is an essential part of any healthy lifestyle—especially if you want to lose weight. That means you should always try load up on fresh, whole foods such as fruits, vegetables, and whole grains rather than processed options like frozen meals and salty snacks. One major type of processed food that experts say you should cut back on if you’re trying to shed a few pounds is canned foods, which are typically loaded with sodium and preservatives. While these may be popular pantry items that can last on the shelf for a long time without going bad, the health risks they pose typically aren’t worth it. This is especially true when it comes to canned meat.
"As the caterpillar grows it develops the skull pattern as a defence strategy to shock potential predators," conservation officer Mick Andren told Newsweek.
Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
A goat was born with a deformed human face that appears to have glasses, making it look like a demonic Santa Claus. The malformed goat has been born with a human face, with thick white tufts on its head and chin that Santa Claus would be proud of, and dark circles around its eyes that look similar to glasses.
