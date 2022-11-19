ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norristown, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mercury

Local DAR organization to take part in Wreaths Across America

WAYNE — On Dec. 17, National Wreaths Across America Day, is being set aside to remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach children the value of Freedom. The organization’s mission is carried out by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery, and more than 3,400 additional locations in all 50 states, at sea, and abroad.
WAYNE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy