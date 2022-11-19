More Isanti County election results

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here are results from other elections of note around Isanti County.

Isanti Mayor

James “Jimmy” Gordon was elected mayor of the city of Isanti.

Gordon, currently a member of the City Council, received 1,338 votes, or 55.18% of the vote.

Mayor Jeff Johnson lost his bid for reelection, receiving 1,077 votes, or 44.41% percent of the vote.

Isanti Council

Luke Merrill and Dan Collison both earned seats on the Isanti City Council.

Merrill was the top vote-getter in this race, receiving 1,385 votes, or 42.71% of the vote. Collison won in his bid for reelection to the council by earning 915 votes, or 28.21% of the vote.

Daniel Hinnenkamp narrowly lost in his bid for a seat on the council, receiving 908 votes, or 28.00% of the vote.

Cambridge Mayor

Cambridge Mayor Jim Godfrey, running unopposed, received 2,893 votes (98.13%).

Cambridge Council

Bob Shogren and Aaron Berg were the two top vote-getters in a tight race for Cambridge City Council.

Berg, who currently is a member of the Cambridge-Isanti School Board, was the top vote-getter with 1,561 votes, or 28.26%.

Shogren, who currently is a member of the council, earned reelection with 1,448 votes, or 26.22%.

Amanda Wisner finished third in the race with 1,332 votes, or 24.12% of the vote. Joe Morin was fourth with 1,160 votes, or 21.00%.

