COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Houston, Texas native Chase Lane has been making an impact in Aggieland on and off the field since 2019. The redshirt junior also serves as the President of The B.L.U.E.print - Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence - a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. Lane says the organization creates a safe space for black student-athletes at a predominately white institution.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO