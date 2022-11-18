Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
Blood drive planned for this week in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center is teaming up with Physicians Premier ER as they work to help alleviate a national blood shortage. The Gulf Coast Donor Coach will be at Physicians Premier’s Bryan location Monday from 10 am-2 pm. Food will be provided to...
KBTX.com
Impress your guests even more on Thanksgiving
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - While you’re working to perfect your signature recipes for Thanksgiving, it’s also great to keep your holiday décor in mind. Holiday décor can add a pop to your home while being simple and affordable, according to Connie Appelt and Anne Lockett with Molly Watson Designs.
KBTX.com
New batting cages, event space opens in Hearne
HEARNE, Texas (KBTX) - A new business in Hearne is hoping to knock it out of the park for its residents. Scraphouse Sports is a new batting cage area and training facility in downtown Hearne. Scraphouse co-owner Travis Lacox says that with all of the growth happening across the Brazos...
KBTX.com
Turn the ‘Lights On’ for the holiday season with Destination Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s officially time to kick off the holiday season in Downtown Bryan with Destination Bryan. Lights On! is a free, family-friendly event that will include holiday photo backdrop stations, a special appearance by Santa Claus, and, of course, the official lighting of the streets of Downtown Bryan.
KBTX.com
Purrr-fect: Tattoo fundraiser nets nearly $8400 for Six Kittens Rescue
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A unique fundraiser for an area cat rescue organization turned out to be a smashing success. Tats4Cats on Sunday helped raise nearly $8,400 for Six Kittens Rescue. The goal was to only raise $1,000. Here’s the way it worked: For $50 supporters could choose a cat-themed...
KBTX.com
Tips to WOW your guests for the holidays
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - During the holidays, the conversations are always about the food, but what about making sure your home is ready to welcome guests?. Lifestyle Magazine Editor Jennifer Satterfield stopped by The Three to give you a few tips. Satterfield suggests you declutter and clean the common areas,...
KBTX.com
Businesses team up ahead of Thanksgiving for 5th annual turkey giveaway
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -For the 5th year in a row, several businesses have partnered for what has now become an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Brazos County. This year’s event hosted by the Reserve at Cottonwood Creek in Bryan was bigger than ever as 1,000 turkeys were given away to area families.
KBTX.com
Lights On in Downtown Bryan kicks off the holiday season
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Christmas spirit in Downtown Bryan is in full swing following the annual Lights On event Friday night. Abigail Noel with Destination Bryan said this is one thing they look forward to all year round. “It’s one of my favorite events we do every year. And...
KBTX.com
Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition names winner
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Congratulations to Anna Kimber on winning the Brazos Valley Youth Concerto Competition!. The College Station High School senior will be featured as a soloist in the upcoming Children’s Concert with the Brazos Valley Symphony Orchestra on Jan. 23. The Friends Association of the Symphony Orchestra...
KBTX.com
Families invited to Breakfast with Blue Santa in College Station
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Blue Santa is coming to the College Station Police Department!. College Station Police Officer David Simmons joined News 3 at Noon with details about Breakfast with Blue Santa. They are currently collecting new gifts for children 12 and under at the College Station Police Department located...
KBTX.com
Santa Claus stops at Post Oak Mall for holiday season
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Santa Claus has come to Aggieland. St. Nick has set up his workshop in Post Oak Mall to meet and greet families in College Station. Santa made his grand entrance on a four-wheeler and a big celebration took place with performances from the Lil Wranglers, A&M Consolidated Middle School Orchestra and the Pebble Creek Choir Cats.
KBTX.com
:50 From the 50: Chase Lane
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Houston, Texas native Chase Lane has been making an impact in Aggieland on and off the field since 2019. The redshirt junior also serves as the President of The B.L.U.E.print - Black Leaders who Undertake Excellence - a student-athlete led organization to provide leadership opportunities and a sense of community while empowering Black individuals to use their voice. Lane says the organization creates a safe space for black student-athletes at a predominately white institution.
KBTX.com
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Daddy Long Legs
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Daddy Long Legs is the Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week for November 18. Daddy Long Legs is a staff favorite who they feel has been overlooked because he might be considered just another black cat. But he has plenty of personality and is an avid cuddler.
KBTX.com
‘It’s more than just a meal’: Rotary Club of Aggieland hosts 24th annual Thanksgiving event
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The Rotary Club of Aggieland, along with hundreds of community volunteers, gathered at the A&M Church of Christ to create Thanksgiving meal boxes for families in need. At Friday’s event, 501 boxes feeding eight to 10 people were filled with a 12-pound turkey, two boxes of...
Bryan ISD offices, schools to close for Thanksgiving week
BRYAN, Texas — Bryan ISD schools and administrative offices will be closed for the Thanksgiving holiday and will not reopen until Monday, Nov. 28. Additionally, BISD schools had early dismissal Friday, Nov. 18 in preparation for the Thanksgiving holiday. Follow KAGS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram...
KBTX.com
Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez discusses his new role, city growth
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - New Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez joined First News at Four live at Downtown Bryan’s ‘Lights On!’ event. Gutierrez was officially sworn in at a Bryan city council meeting the night before. The local businessman and former councilmember said it was a “surreal feeling.”
KBTX.com
The Salvation Army wants to help your family for Christmas
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s never too early to begin talking about Christmas and how we can help one another. Soon, those red buckets will be all over town raising funds for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree Program. Lieutenant Andrea Israel with the Salvation Army says individuals and...
KBTX.com
Frontier gives free internet and Chromebooks to Brazos Valley program
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley at Newman-Adam Campus in Bryan is the first program to be chosen for a nationwide effort to bridge the digital divide. Frontier Communications started a program called Broadband for Good, where they provide a lifetime of free...
KBTX.com
Preparing the perfect Thanksgiving turkey
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - What’s Thanksgiving without turkey?. To help you whip up the perfect holiday meal, co-hosts Abigail Metsch and Jatrissa Wooten stopped by C&J Barbecue to learn how to prepare and cook a turkey. C&J Owner Justin Manning says after removing the packaging and the plastic ties,...
KBTX.com
Dr. Al Wagner retiring from Aggie Rodeo after nearly 3 decades of service
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Texas A&M Rodeo team has been around since 1919. It started as a student run organization and is now a competitive team. The man leading the team has done so for nearly 30 years, and he’s getting ready to hang it up. Out at Mancuso...
Comments / 0