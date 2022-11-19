ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Despite 'No' vote some DPS schools still facing closures next fall

By Jamie Leary
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LU4UT_0jGRW8Ew00

Denver Public Schools back to drawing board on closure plan 02:55

The superintendent of Denver Public Schools says despite a "No" vote to school consolidations Thursday night, some schools will likely face closures next fall anyways.

Issues with low enrollment and the subsequent budget deficit , continue to grow.

Initially, the district says there were 14 schools that qualified for consolidation based on criteria developed by the Declining Enrollment Advisory Committee.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08KMTF_0jGRW8Ew00
CBS

"The DEAC met through the spring and presented in the summer. I believe the summer was the opportune time for members of the community and the board of education quite frankly to ask a little bit more in terms of probing questions or request some additions to the criteria which is the board of education's purview if they wish," said Dr. Alex Marrero, Superintendent for Denver Public Schools.

Board members have publicly been at odds over the decision to consolidate. Marrero says he believes these types of distractions have likely resulted in some missed opportunities for the board to weigh-in. Now, they must start over on a tight timeline.

"Out of the 14 that we mentioned, I think some of them may have to shutter their doors which will be much more catastrophic than doing it the way that we planned, because there's no guarantee for employment at that point, and if we're getting scrutinized in terms of our engagement and our process now," Marrero let out a long sigh, and continued, "when it's an emergency and it happens so abruptly? We're really gonna get a lot of hate from the community, and rightfully so."

The issue is emotional for many families, but the timeline is the frustrating part since they were only informed in October which schools were being considered for closure.

"The broader lesson is that the process needs to start sooner by engaging with families," Brian Eschbacher said.

Eschbacher was the former enrollment chief for DPS and now is a consultant for districts across the nation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C4I1Z_0jGRW8Ew00
CBS

"Closing schools is always a challenge but the process becomes really important, and I think Jeffco had a really strong process, and I think what we're hearing is that people didn't feel the same way about Denver," he said.

But, he says, that doesn't change the bottom line. Low enrollment is hurting classrooms across the district. Closing schools may only help with a small fraction of the budget issues, but it's the logical next step.

"By closing these schools and shifting those funds to other schools, the thinking is that you're able to save on facility costs and support costs to then allocate to the other students in the remaining schools."

Dr. Marerro says for now there are two paths forward. One involves waiting to see what happens, which isn't ideal. The second path, he's much more enthused about.

"What the board is going to do, is define what they meant yesterday in terms of community engagement and also potentially developing policy which I heard yesterday. Uncharted, and exciting, okay? Don't know what that looks like. That's for the board and hopefully me to decide," Marrero said.

Eschbacher says as the district moves forward, the community engagement aspect should be a priority.

"They need to feel valued and brought along because I think we heard from people that they didn't feel valued and brought along, and I think the proposal needs to be a sticker. They can't keep changing it, especially toward the end and then people are questioning why there were these changes made at the end."

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Denver

Student podcasters suing Denver Public Schools

Denver Public Schools has withdrawn its state and federal trademark patent application for a podcast. Earlier this year, CBS News Colorado reported that a group of current and former Denver Public Schools students were suing the district. The four Black women had filed the lawsuit, claiming that DPS unlawfully tried to trademark and steal the name of their racial justice podcast "Know Justice, Know Peace."  Created after the killing of George Floyd in 2020, the podcast has garnered national attention and even led to curriculum change.  Alana Mitchell, Dahni Austin, Jenelle Nangah and Kaliah Yizar are all current or former students at Martin Luther King Jr. Early College.  In the lawsuit filed in federal court, the four students alleged the district has no right to their name and brand. The district had argued this was all done with its equipment on its property.  Now that DPS has withdrawn its patent application, the lawsuit has been dismissed. The rights to the name have been signed over to a former student involved in the creation of the podcast. 
DENVER, CO
broomfieldleader.com

Broomfield is Colorado’s most prosperous county, report shows

Broomfield is the most prosperous county in Colorado, according to a report published earlier this month by the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream and the Legatum Institute. The American Dream Prosperity Index analyzed more than 90 data sources — including household surveys, the U.S. Census Bureau and research...
BROOMFIELD, CO
David Heitz

Denver council approves expansion of homeless tents at DHS

A homeless tent village operated by Colorado Village Collaborative will remain at its Denver Human Services locations on Steele Street for at least another year. The council voted Monday to renew CVC’s lease in the Denver Human Services parking lot at 3815 N. Steele St. through December 2023. City Councilmember Amanda Sawyer cast the lone "no" vote. She said she does not believe one-time American Rescue Plan Act money should pay for an ongoing program.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver audit shows DIA oversight issues with concessions, contracts

A City of Denver audit shows Denver International Airport isn't adequately overseeing its concessions and contracts. Denver Auditor Timothy O'Brien found that Etai's Cafe has been self-reporting its revenue and calculating its own rent without independent review. The audit also found that the airport allowed the cafe to sign off on its own annual financial statements. The audit team does recommend that DIA require concession owners to use an independent certified public accountant to hold them accountable. DIA officials disagree with the recommendation. 
DENVER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Colorado Christian University’s Institute Fuels Anti-LGBTQ Sentiment in Colorado

At the end of last month, Colorado Christian University’s think tank, the Centennial Institute, sent an email on “transgenderism phenomena,” describing the existence of transgender people as “one of the great moral struggles of our day” and promoting the appearance of ardent transphobe and ephebophilia defender Matt Walsh at this year’s Western Conservative Summit, an annual gathering of conservatives sponsored by the Centennial Institute.
LAKEWOOD, CO
CBS Denver

Support services are out there in wake of Club Q deadly shooting

In the wake of the Club Q deadly shooting in Colorado Springs, many people are feeling all kinds of emotions. Grief, anger, fear, even loneliness, especially in the LGBTQ+ community."A lot of people I know are numb," said Mardi Moore, executive director of Out Boulder County. "We all need some mental health support around it."Non-profit Out Boulder County is offering that support and more. On Sunday, just hours after the deadly shooting, Moore said they opened their center to provide a safe space for people to gather and receive support. Its mission is to help LGBTQ persons in Boulder County...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
denverite.com

Denver’s Kelly Loving among Club Q shooting victims

A mother figure. A woman of resilience. A true friend. That’s how friends and family remember 40-year-old Kelly Loving. Loving, a Denver resident, was identified as one of the five people killed late Saturday night when a 22-year-old man opened fire at an LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. Local police confirmed her identity Tuesday. Seventeen other people were also shot.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

“No passport required” - Christkindlmarket opens in downtown Denver

Much of Denver's Civic Center Park transformed into "Colorado's only authentic German market" with the return of the holiday shopping and entertainment Christkindlmarket. The 36-day event, presented by Bank of America and United, offers a Christmas shopping experience with local vendors and authentic German cuisines. It's open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturdays through Dec. 23—, 101 W. 14th Ave.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race

Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Update from Adam Frisch on Colorado District 3 race. Adam Frisch, the democratic candidate running against Rep. Lauren Boebert has just delivered his concession. Denver weather: Cold overnight then temperatures …. Denver’s weather will dry...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Tracks teams up with interfaith community to honor victims in Club Q shooting

"We do feel like an attack on one LGBTQ establishment is an attack on all," says Andrew Feinstein, owner of Denver LGBTQ nightclub, Tracks. On Monday night, Tracks is coming together with Colorado's interfaith community to honor the victims of the Club Q shooting. "It is a here we go again moment. I cannot believe six years after the Pulse Orlando nightclub shooting, we are hosting another vigil," says Feinstein. Monday night's event is expected to be a big one after thousands attended the 2016 vigil following the Pulse shooting. In attendance will be Gov. Jared Polis, officers from the Denver Police Department,...
DENVER, CO
94.3 The X

This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado

Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Denver's Livestock Exchange Building becomes historic landmark

Denver City Council designated the National Western Center's 1916 Livestock Exchange building an official historic landmark, the National Western Center Authority announced in a release Tuesday. The building has played a significant role in Colorado's agricultural history. It is made up of three connected wings, with the east being the...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
83K+
Followers
29K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy