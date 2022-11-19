The Ocean State Oyster Festival, a member of the Ocean State Aquaculture Association, hosted its annual celebration of Rhode Island’s bounty at Riverwalk Park in Providence on Oct. 8. Guests enjoyed raw bars from 12 Rhode Island-based oyster growers, along with an array of beverage offerings, food trucks and live music on the Providence River north of the Pedestrian Walkbridge. Showcased brands included Hendrick’s Gin, Reyka Vodka, Tullamore Dew, Shaidzon Beer Co., Newport Craft Brewing + Distilling Co. and Sons of Liberty Beers & Spirits Co. Chair 2. Each year, the festival partners with The Nature Conservancy of RI and CVS Volunteers to reclaim the discarded oyster shells for a reef building program and helps festival attendees separate landfill waste from composted materials and recycled items.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO