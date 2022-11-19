ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPRI

Christmas on the Hill!

Federal Hill is excited to bring back the charm and elegance of the old world holidays. Experience beautiful lights that will transport you back to a bygone era. What better way to celebrate the holiday season with family and friends than by strolling the Avenue to shop, dine and enjoy a drink?
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Seals—and Save The Bay Seal Tours—return to Newport

On November 27, a Save The Bay education vessel will depart from Bowen’s Ferry Landing in Newport Harbor, marking the organization’s 22nd seal tour season in the “City by the Sea.”. Between November and April, the environmental nonprofit organization will run one-hour seal tours complete with expert...
NEWPORT, RI
FUN 107

Beloved Holiday Stroll Returns to Downtown New Bedford

On Dec. 3, downtown New Bedford will officially kick off the holiday season with its highly anticipated dNB Holiday Stroll. With the support of NB Creative, the City of New Bedford and the New Bedford Local Cultural Council, Downtown New Bedford Inc. has put together a magical lineup of events to usher in the holiday season on the SouthCoast.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
thebeveragejournal.com

Ocean State Oyster Festival Returns to Riverwalk Park

The Ocean State Oyster Festival, a member of the Ocean State Aquaculture Association, hosted its annual celebration of Rhode Island’s bounty at Riverwalk Park in Providence on Oct. 8. Guests enjoyed raw bars from 12 Rhode Island-based oyster growers, along with an array of beverage offerings, food trucks and live music on the Providence River north of the Pedestrian Walkbridge. Showcased brands included Hendrick’s Gin, Reyka Vodka, Tullamore Dew, Shaidzon Beer Co., Newport Craft Brewing + Distilling Co. and Sons of Liberty Beers & Spirits Co. Chair 2. Each year, the festival partners with The Nature Conservancy of RI and CVS Volunteers to reclaim the discarded oyster shells for a reef building program and helps festival attendees separate landfill waste from composted materials and recycled items.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Lighting of Big Blue Bug sign of holiday season

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — You know it's the holiday season when the lights are switched on the Big Blue Bug. Nibbles Woodaway was lit for its 30th season Monday night. The bug is wrapped in lights and has a big red nose, like a certain famous reindeer. Providence College...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whatsupnewp.com

The Love Shack by LOLA & Company is now open in Newport

The Love Shack by LOLA & Company is now open in Newport! Visit them at 400 Thames St. to see the entire LOLA jewelry line as well as our popular branded LoveShack clothing & items. Spend $150 or more starting Black Friday (11/25) through Cyber Monday (11/28) and receive 10%...
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Portsmouth teen to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Portsmouth teenager will dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. A spin on this year's Thanksgiving tradition: instead of watching, 15-year-old Anna Levine will be performing. "It would be completely out of the ordinary for us to not have the parade on...
PORTSMOUTH, RI
Turnto10.com

Friends help feed over 300 families ahead of the holiday with turkey giveaways

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A group of friends in their 20s from Rhode Island are doing all they can to help those in need during this holiday week. Christian Martinelli and his brother Joulien, both 25 and from Cranston, alongside 21-year-old Cameron Alvs of Cranston and 25-year-old Joe Michael of Johnston, all decided that after they graduated college, they wanted to give back.
CRANSTON, RI
Turnto10.com

Community Libraries of Providence

Amy Rosa (Library Manager, Washington Park) from Community Libraries of Providence is here to stop by to tell us what games they have for National Games and Puzzles Week. For more information, head to: www.communitylibrariespvd.org.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Turnto10.com

Cranston police collect Thanksgiving pies for those in need

Police in Cranston collected hundreds of pies for those in need on Thanksgiving this weekend. The department posted photos on social media on Sunday after officers delivered 200 apple and pumpkin pies from Dave's Market. The pies were distributed at the Comprehensive Community Action Plan food bank on Saturday and...
CRANSTON, RI
FUN 107

New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way

Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
whatsupnewp.com

Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge?

Visitors to Crossing the Pell, a virtual reality (VR) installation, will have the unique opportunity to traverse the iconic Claiborne Pell Bridge on foot or on bicycle and drink in breathtaking views of Narragansett Bay. The experience is made possible by the visionary work of Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) Interior Architecture students and faculty through a partnership with Bike Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
Turnto10.com

Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island

CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
