FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pawtucket Motorcyclist Dies After Striking Stopped Vehicle In KillinglyQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RITerry MansfieldProvidence, RI
Popular grocery store chain opens another new location in Rhode IslandKristen WaltersProvidence, RI
His Bones Were Found In 1997, But His Body Has Never Been FoundStill UnsolvedBristol, RI
Catch share consequencesDoug StewartNew Bedford, MA
2 local cities among best places to visit for Christmas
The publication ranked Newport as the 9th best place in the U.S. to visit for Christmas, and Taunton wasn't far behind at 14th.
Beautiful Newport Mansion Sparkles as Outdoor Magical Wonderland
When most of us think of the Newport mansion around the holidays we think of historic holiday décor and Christmas trees towering several stories high. But one historic home along the water is lighting up their exterior too, with sparkling results. Sparkling Lights at The Breakers began back in...
WPRI
Christmas on the Hill!
Federal Hill is excited to bring back the charm and elegance of the old world holidays. Experience beautiful lights that will transport you back to a bygone era. What better way to celebrate the holiday season with family and friends than by strolling the Avenue to shop, dine and enjoy a drink?
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
whatsupnewp.com
Seals—and Save The Bay Seal Tours—return to Newport
On November 27, a Save The Bay education vessel will depart from Bowen’s Ferry Landing in Newport Harbor, marking the organization’s 22nd seal tour season in the “City by the Sea.”. Between November and April, the environmental nonprofit organization will run one-hour seal tours complete with expert...
Beloved Holiday Stroll Returns to Downtown New Bedford
On Dec. 3, downtown New Bedford will officially kick off the holiday season with its highly anticipated dNB Holiday Stroll. With the support of NB Creative, the City of New Bedford and the New Bedford Local Cultural Council, Downtown New Bedford Inc. has put together a magical lineup of events to usher in the holiday season on the SouthCoast.
thebeveragejournal.com
Ocean State Oyster Festival Returns to Riverwalk Park
The Ocean State Oyster Festival, a member of the Ocean State Aquaculture Association, hosted its annual celebration of Rhode Island’s bounty at Riverwalk Park in Providence on Oct. 8. Guests enjoyed raw bars from 12 Rhode Island-based oyster growers, along with an array of beverage offerings, food trucks and live music on the Providence River north of the Pedestrian Walkbridge. Showcased brands included Hendrick’s Gin, Reyka Vodka, Tullamore Dew, Shaidzon Beer Co., Newport Craft Brewing + Distilling Co. and Sons of Liberty Beers & Spirits Co. Chair 2. Each year, the festival partners with The Nature Conservancy of RI and CVS Volunteers to reclaim the discarded oyster shells for a reef building program and helps festival attendees separate landfill waste from composted materials and recycled items.
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Blue Plate Diner offers classic, comfortable diner experience
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — NBC 10's Temi-Tope Adeleye samples a variety of meals from the Blue Plate Diner in Middletown in an episode of Cheap Eats. Since 2004, Blue Plate Diner owner Ted Karousos has served up breakfast, lunch and dinner items in a comfortable and affordable setting.
Turnto10.com
Lighting of Big Blue Bug sign of holiday season
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — You know it's the holiday season when the lights are switched on the Big Blue Bug. Nibbles Woodaway was lit for its 30th season Monday night. The bug is wrapped in lights and has a big red nose, like a certain famous reindeer. Providence College...
whatsupnewp.com
The Love Shack by LOLA & Company is now open in Newport
The Love Shack by LOLA & Company is now open in Newport! Visit them at 400 Thames St. to see the entire LOLA jewelry line as well as our popular branded LoveShack clothing & items. Spend $150 or more starting Black Friday (11/25) through Cyber Monday (11/28) and receive 10%...
Turnto10.com
Portsmouth teen to dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WJAR) — A Portsmouth teenager will dance in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade on Thursday. A spin on this year's Thanksgiving tradition: instead of watching, 15-year-old Anna Levine will be performing. "It would be completely out of the ordinary for us to not have the parade on...
Turnto10.com
Friends help feed over 300 families ahead of the holiday with turkey giveaways
CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — A group of friends in their 20s from Rhode Island are doing all they can to help those in need during this holiday week. Christian Martinelli and his brother Joulien, both 25 and from Cranston, alongside 21-year-old Cameron Alvs of Cranston and 25-year-old Joe Michael of Johnston, all decided that after they graduated college, they wanted to give back.
Turnto10.com
Community Libraries of Providence
Amy Rosa (Library Manager, Washington Park) from Community Libraries of Providence is here to stop by to tell us what games they have for National Games and Puzzles Week. For more information, head to: www.communitylibrariespvd.org.
Turnto10.com
Cranston police collect Thanksgiving pies for those in need
Police in Cranston collected hundreds of pies for those in need on Thanksgiving this weekend. The department posted photos on social media on Sunday after officers delivered 200 apple and pumpkin pies from Dave's Market. The pies were distributed at the Comprehensive Community Action Plan food bank on Saturday and...
New Bedford Chef: Defrost Your Thanksgiving Turkey This Way
Thanksgiving is just days away, and if you are a rookie at cooking Thanksgiving dinner, you may have already made a terrible mistake. A lot of first-time Thanksgiving cooks don’t have an understanding of the length of time it takes to thaw out a good-sized turkey. It is a process that can take several days if done correctly.
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket nonprofit hands out free turkeys, winter clothes to those in need
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — A Pawtucket nonprofit handed out 200 turkeys, winter jackets, hats, and gloves for free to those in need on Sunday. Joey DeBarros, owner of Support Is Key Clothing, handed out items from noon until 4 p.m. Those in line got to keep warm with pizza...
whatsupnewp.com
Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge?
Visitors to Crossing the Pell, a virtual reality (VR) installation, will have the unique opportunity to traverse the iconic Claiborne Pell Bridge on foot or on bicycle and drink in breathtaking views of Narragansett Bay. The experience is made possible by the visionary work of Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) Interior Architecture students and faculty through a partnership with Bike Newport.
hot969boston.com
Here’s where you can buy recreational cannabis starting Dec. 1
Five licensed compassion centers will officially begin selling recreational cannabis next month.
Turnto10.com
Licenses granted ahead of adult-use cannabis kickoff in Rhode Island
CENTRALL FALLS, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island is just days away from adult-use recreational cannabis sales starting, and now, we know where those places will be. On Tuesday, the state awarded "hybrid retail licenses" to five licensed marijuana compassion centers across Rhode Island. With it, those businesses not only have the greenlight to sell medical marijuana, but now have clearance to sell recreational marijuana come Thursday, Dec. 1.
