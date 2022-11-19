ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

news4sanantonio.com

Griswald has made it to Seguin

It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
SEGUIN, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Thanksgiving help for families in need

As families prepare for Thanksgiving, there's many families struggling to get what they need for the holiday. The San Antonio Food Bank says Thanksgiving 2022 is looking to be the priciest one yet, because of rising costs and supply chain challenges. In Bexar County, 288,000 people are impacted by food...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio adds new crews, new strategies to combat illegal dumping

SAN ANTONIO--Mattresses, couches, and bags of garbage littered the vacant lot off of Gibbs Road. In a matter of about 20 minutes, the area was cleared by a crew from San Antonio's Solid Waste Management division. The department provides recycling, garbage and brush and bulky collection services to 340,000 residential...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

More Texans turn to home schooling after the pandemic showed it was possible

Christina Hernandez, a mother of two and a former San Antonio theater teacher, knows firsthand how difficult it is to give every student the attention they deserve. And this school year, as class sizes have gotten bigger amid a statewide teacher shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, she started suspecting her public school district was not meeting her kids’ needs.
TEXAS STATE
news4sanantonio.com

Colorado shooter attended Johnson High School in 2015

SAN ANTONIO - We have confirmed that the Colorado shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich did attend Johnson High School here in San Antonio in 2015. A spokesperson for NEISD tells us Aldrich was a freshman in 2015 but withdrew in October of that year. It is unclear right now where he...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified

SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Santikos will play Christmas films on the big screen for $1

SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season is upon us which means it’s time to rewatch our favorite Christmas movies, but what if I told you, you could watch your favorite movies on the big screen?. Santikos is spreading holiday cheer by playing Christmas classics on the big screen...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

San Antonio man accused of attempting to burn down Northeast Side apartment complex

SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he attempted to set fire to his apartment complex on the Northeast Side on various occasions. On Nov. 10 at 4:49 a.m., Roger Ray Roel, 38, was lighting a fire to his apartment door frame that he's currently leasing. A witness called police after she caught the action via a security camera and claimed he lit a combustible on fire near his door frame, left, and then did it again. Thankfully, the flames self-extinguished and did not spread to the structure.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

High School Football Regional Semi-Finalist Matchups Set

The San Antonio teams still alive on the road to state get ready for the regional semi-finals. Here are this week's matchups. Lake Travis (7-4) vs. San Antonio Brennan (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium. 6A D II. Austin Vandegrift (11-1) vs. San Antonio Harlan (10-2),...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say

SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX

