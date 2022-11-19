Read full article on original website
news4sanantonio.com
Griswald has made it to Seguin
It's the latest project by a Clark Griswald fan, the "Northern Lights" will be the newest holiday attraction on the east of San Antonio. "It's been a dream for about 5 years," says Donovan Dove, who traded in his teaching career to become a lightshow extraordinaire. The New Braunfels native,...
news4sanantonio.com
Thanksgiving help for families in need
As families prepare for Thanksgiving, there's many families struggling to get what they need for the holiday. The San Antonio Food Bank says Thanksgiving 2022 is looking to be the priciest one yet, because of rising costs and supply chain challenges. In Bexar County, 288,000 people are impacted by food...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio adds new crews, new strategies to combat illegal dumping
SAN ANTONIO--Mattresses, couches, and bags of garbage littered the vacant lot off of Gibbs Road. In a matter of about 20 minutes, the area was cleared by a crew from San Antonio's Solid Waste Management division. The department provides recycling, garbage and brush and bulky collection services to 340,000 residential...
news4sanantonio.com
Preparations in high gear to bring Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving Dinner to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO - Preparations are underway for the 43rd annual Raul Jimenez Thanksgiving dinner at the Convention Center. Sen. John Cornyn joined about 100 volunteers on Monday morning to help get the food ready to feed thousands of people on Thursday. It starts with 550 turkeys. That's priority one for...
news4sanantonio.com
More Texans turn to home schooling after the pandemic showed it was possible
Christina Hernandez, a mother of two and a former San Antonio theater teacher, knows firsthand how difficult it is to give every student the attention they deserve. And this school year, as class sizes have gotten bigger amid a statewide teacher shortage exacerbated by the pandemic, she started suspecting her public school district was not meeting her kids’ needs.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio Food Banks feeds nearly 105,000 people for Harvest of Hope event
SAN ANTONIO - Fighting hunger is the goal of Sunday’s Harvest of Hope event. It raised $125,000 for the San Antonio Food Bank. The Food Bank's now feeding 105,000 people every single week ahead of Thanksgiving. There are so many food distributions. Food Bank CEO Eric Cooper shared a...
news4sanantonio.com
CPS Energy responds to disturbing photos of squirrel zip-tied to company work vehicle
SAN ANTONIO - We have answers now from CPS Energy on a photo we brought to their attention last week. We received a news tip regarding these disturbing photos of a squirrel zip tied to a CPS Energy vehicle. Their communication specialist said, "It was determined that this was an...
news4sanantonio.com
Hope from behind bars, the fight to end Solitary Confinement in Texas
Texas leads the nation when it comes to the prolonged use of solitary confinement. In a News 4 San Antonio Exclusive, we introduce you to two men who are fighting to change the prison system. Combined, the two men have spent nearly 40 years in isolation. This story is a...
news4sanantonio.com
Businesses seek financial help due to ongoing St. Mary's construction
As the holiday season kicks off for bars across the city, the N St. Mary's bar owners are not as optimistic. "The St. Mary's strip is special," says Chad Carey who owns four bars on the popular strip. He says the Strip is important to the culture of San Antonio.
news4sanantonio.com
Colorado shooter attended Johnson High School in 2015
SAN ANTONIO - We have confirmed that the Colorado shooter, Anderson Lee Aldrich did attend Johnson High School here in San Antonio in 2015. A spokesperson for NEISD tells us Aldrich was a freshman in 2015 but withdrew in October of that year. It is unclear right now where he...
news4sanantonio.com
Erik Cantu is finally home after weeks of recovering from gunshot wounds
SAN ANTONIO – Weeks after 17-year-old Erik Cantu was shot by a police officer while at a McDonald’s parking lot, his aunt and uncle posted on the GoFundMe page that he is finally home. “He is HOME! We took FAITH in the Lord and leaned on all your...
news4sanantonio.com
Over 30 units called out to battle massive apartment fire on Northeast Side
SAN ANTONIO – Several people are now without a home after a massive blaze broke out at a Northeast Side apartment complex. Around 1:00 a.m. police responded to 11200 Perrin Beitel Rd., at the OakRidge Apartments for a structure fire. Upon arrival, fire crews located smoke coming from a...
news4sanantonio.com
Officials are preparing to keep porch pirates at bay this holiday season
SAN ANTONIO — While this may be the most wonderful time of the year it's also porch pirate season. Americans spent nearly $9,000,000,000 in 2021 while online shopping on Black Friday. If numbers stay the same in 2022 we can expect plenty of packages to be delivered and potentially...
news4sanantonio.com
Alleged intruder killed by homeowner near Southtown identified
SAN ANTONIO – There’s new information on a shooting that was reported last week, where a homeowner confronted and fatally shot an intruder near Southtown. A medical examiner has identified the man who was killed as 37-year-old Joshua Rodriguez. Rodriguez died of gunshot wounds to the chest after...
news4sanantonio.com
Santikos will play Christmas films on the big screen for $1
SAN ANTONIO – The holiday season is upon us which means it’s time to rewatch our favorite Christmas movies, but what if I told you, you could watch your favorite movies on the big screen?. Santikos is spreading holiday cheer by playing Christmas classics on the big screen...
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio man accused of attempting to burn down Northeast Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested after police say he attempted to set fire to his apartment complex on the Northeast Side on various occasions. On Nov. 10 at 4:49 a.m., Roger Ray Roel, 38, was lighting a fire to his apartment door frame that he's currently leasing. A witness called police after she caught the action via a security camera and claimed he lit a combustible on fire near his door frame, left, and then did it again. Thankfully, the flames self-extinguished and did not spread to the structure.
news4sanantonio.com
Another cold front will bring rain and breezy conditions for Thanksgiving Day
SAN ANTONIO - Cloudy skies again today with patchy mist. We've had a few showers move across today as well but not quite the coverage of yesterday. Temperatures for the first time since Saturday 3am have hit 50 or warmer in San Antonio too. While a chilly day, it does feel a bit milder and a touch more humid than recent days.
news4sanantonio.com
High School Football Regional Semi-Finalist Matchups Set
The San Antonio teams still alive on the road to state get ready for the regional semi-finals. Here are this week's matchups. Lake Travis (7-4) vs. San Antonio Brennan (11-1), 6 p.m. Friday at New Braunfels’ Cougar Stadium. 6A D II. Austin Vandegrift (11-1) vs. San Antonio Harlan (10-2),...
news4sanantonio.com
Man arrested after drunken fight leads to toddler being cut over eye, deputies say
SAN ANTONIO - A man was arrested after being accused of beating up two people and a toddler while police say he was in a drunken rage and fighting over a bank card. Dalton James Slonecka, 26, was charged with several offense, including Injury to a Child, Violation of a Protective Order, Continuous Violence Against Family, as well as other charges.
news4sanantonio.com
Woman accused of setting boyfriend's house on fire, causing over 50k worth of damages
SAN ANTONIO— 23-year-old Senaida Soto was arrested on charges of arson and burglary after breaking into her ex-boyfriend's house and setting it on fire, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office. On November 20, 2022, around 1:45 am, Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, Lytle Fire Department, and Bexar County Fire...
