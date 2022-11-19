ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Reno, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KAKE TV

13-year-old Oklahoma boy dies days after being diagnosed with RSV

EL RENO, OK. (KOCO/CNN Newsource) - School officials in El Reno, Oklahoma are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. "He was always happy. I missed when he annoyed me all the time," said Daniel's sister Kambry Maifield. Pictures of 13-year-old Daniel Maifield fill poster boards as his family...
EL RENO, OK
KOCO

El Reno Public Schools mourns death of seventh-grade student

EL RENO, Okla. — El Reno Public Schools officials are mourning the recent death of a seventh-grade student. District officials said in a social media post that Daniel Maifield died Wednesday. He attended Etta Dale Junior High School. "He was happy all the time," said Kambry Maifield, Daniel's sister....
EL RENO, OK
KTUL

Suspect sought after 4 killed at Oklahoma marijuana farm

LACEY, Okla. (AP) — Authorities have "a suspect in mind" after four people were found dead and one injured at a marijuana farm in rural Oklahoma, but no arrests have been announced. Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Capt. Stan Florence said authorities believe the suspect knew the victims, who...
HENNESSEY, OK
KTEN.com

Four found slain in northwest Oklahoma

KINGFISHER COUNTY, Okla. (KTEN) — Law enforcement officials are investigating a quadruple murder Sunday night in Kingfisher County, Oklahoma. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said the four victims were found at a location west of Hennessey, about 55 miles northwest of Oklahoma City. The OSBI said the sheriff's...
KINGFISHER COUNTY, OK
oklahomawatch.org

Forced Out: Skyrocketing Rent, Evictions Pushing Thousands Out of Their Homes

TULSA — The courtroom is crowded. The hallway, too. Those who arrive early have a seat. The rest stand or pack the hall. It’s familiar territory for Amy Forsythe. In her previous job, she helped find housing for the homeless and eviction court was a regular stop. Today, Forsythe, 45, is here so the JGS Real Estate Company can evict her from her home.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KTUL

36th Annual Peace Festival returns to Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) - After a two year cancelation due to COVID, the 36th Annual Peace Festival has returned. This festival highlights groups involved with justice and social issues. On Saturday, there were about 60 groups hoping to educate and collaborate with each other. This year, they have an international...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KTUL

OSBI investigating after 4 people found murdered near Hennessey

KINGFISHER COUNTY (KOKH) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the deaths of four people who were found murdered on Sunday night west of Hennessey. The Kingfisher County Sheriff's Office received a call about a hostage situation on North 2760 Road. When deputies arrived they found...
HENNESSEY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy