Zach Lutmer, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Lions complete perfect season

CEDAR FALLS – Zach Lutmer scored 15 points for Central Lyon in the Class 2A state championship basketball game last March, but his team lost to Rock Valley, 74-51.

“Zach sent me a text after we lost,’’ Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football coach Curtis Eben said. “He said, ‘We will not lose in football next year.’ I went back to it this week and I sent it to him again and I said, ‘Remember this text?’ Part of his text was, ‘I don’t care if I carry the ball 50 times, we’re not going to lose.’’’

An Iowa recruit, Lutmer carried the ball 29 times for 140 yards on Friday, and he was right on the money with his lofty prognostication. The Lions used a superlative defensive effort to overpower Williamsburg 10-6 in the Class 2A championship football game at the UNI-Dome.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock possessed the ball for nearly 36 of the 48 minutes and held the Raiders to 136 total yards and four first downs. The Lions, ranked fifth in the all-class SBLive Power 25, completed a 13-0 season with their second championship, following 2006. Before joining with George-Little Rock, Central Lyon also won titles in 1976 and 1977.

“Our game plan was just to wear them out up front,’’ Eben said. “We knew our defense was pretty good, and it shows, obviously.’’

In its third title-game appearance (2002, 2017), eighth-rated Williamsburg is still seeking its first championship and ended its season at 12-1.

“We wanted one thing and that was a championship,’’ said Williamsburg junior receiver/linebacker Derek Weisskopf, who has committed to Iowa and had six solo tackles and nine assists but no catches. “We’ll be fighting next year for the same goal.’’

Both of Central Lyon’s scoring drives were mammoth and soul-crushing. The first one counted 18 plays, covered 86 yards and elapsed 9:21 from the clock. On third-and-9 at the Williamsburg 10, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Lutmer rushed for 5 yards. The Lions rushed the field-goal unit onto the field and Matthew Dieren knocked through a 22-yarder just before time expired in the first half for a 3-0 lead.

The second drive opened the second half. The Lions used 15 plays, covered 90 yards and consumed the first 9:00 of the third quarter. Lutmer lofted a 30-yard TD pass into the outstretched arms of Reece Vander Zee for a 10-0 Central Lyon lead.

Williamsburg answered quickly on consecutive passes from Carson Huedepohl to Rayce Heitman. The first one covered 31 yards, and Heitman made a difficult over-the-shoulder, 34-yard touchdown catch on the second one to pull the Raiders within 10-6 with 1:42 left in the third quarter after the PAT kick was wide.

However, Williamsburg only had seven offensive snaps the rest of the way, two in the final 13 seconds from its own 22. The Lions held the ball for nine plays and then 11 on the their next two drives, churning out first downs with their offensive line of Trevor Dieren, Nolan Baker, Sam Christensen, Jac Van Whye and Max DeBoer. They only play on one side of the ball.

“It was very frustrating,’’ Weisskopf said. “We never had the ball on offense. We couldn’t get the job done on defense, so we had no chance of scoring on offense.’’

Williamsburg finished with 13 carries for 31 yards. In retrospect, Raiders coach Curt Ritchie said a more wide-open attack might have been more beneficial.

“If anything, probably just regret not going to that kind of game sooner,’’ he said. “But at the same time, I think it took their safeties getting worn down a little bit, too, before that could happen.’’

Eben said his players – who come from two different school districts – did things the correct way in order to reach the mountaintop.

“Just staying with our game plan – buying into the coaching staff, buying into each other,’’ he said. “They’re a close group of guys. They hang out all the time. We’ve got multiple communities that make our football program up, but it doesn’t matter if you’re one district or the other district, they just hang out together and are friends. I think that speaks a lot for our communities, for our schools, for us to come together and accomplish such a big goal.’’

Lutmer soon will take another crack at a basketball title. But for now, his place in Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football lore is secure.

“Coming here, you always want to leave a legacy behind and win a state championship that people can remember -- bringing home some hardware,’’ he said.

Central Lyon/GLR (13-0) 0 3 7 0 – 10

Williamsburg (12-1) 0 0 6 0 – 6

CL: FG Matthew Dieren 22

CL: Reece Vander Zee 30 pass from Zach Lutmer (Dieren kick)

W: Rayce Heitman 34 pass from Carson Huedepohl (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CL, Zach Lutmer 29-140, Josh Elbert 16-70, Kayden Van Berkum 5-6, Isaiah Johnson 1-(-4). W, Carson Huedepohl 8-18, Rayce Heitman 2-9, Madox Doehrmann 1-2, Gable Dayton 2-2.

PASSING: CL, Zach Lutmer 7-13-1, 85 yards, 1 TD. W, Carson Huedepohl 6-13-0, 105 yards, 1 TD.

RECEIVING: CL, Reece Vander Zee 2-40, Kayden Van Berkum 3-21, Josh Elbert 1-17, Isaiah Johnson 1-7. W, Rayce Heitman 3-95, Clayten Steckly 1-19, Braylon Wetjen 1-2, Madox Doehrmann 1-(-5).