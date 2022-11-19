ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Rapids, IA

Zach Lutmer, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock Lions complete perfect season

By Kevin White
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D14gW_0jGRV3n600

By Kevin White | Photos by Matthew Putney

CEDAR FALLS – Zach Lutmer scored 15 points for Central Lyon in the Class 2A state championship basketball game last March, but his team lost to Rock Valley, 74-51.

“Zach sent me a text after we lost,’’ Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football coach Curtis Eben said. “He said, ‘We will not lose in football next year.’ I went back to it this week and I sent it to him again and I said, ‘Remember this text?’ Part of his text was, ‘I don’t care if I carry the ball 50 times, we’re not going to lose.’’’

An Iowa recruit, Lutmer carried the ball 29 times for 140 yards on Friday, and he was right on the money with his lofty prognostication. The Lions used a superlative defensive effort to overpower Williamsburg 10-6 in the Class 2A championship football game at the UNI-Dome.

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock possessed the ball for nearly 36 of the 48 minutes and held the Raiders to 136 total yards and four first downs. The Lions, ranked fifth in the all-class SBLive Power 25, completed a 13-0 season with their second championship, following 2006. Before joining with George-Little Rock, Central Lyon also won titles in 1976 and 1977.

“Our game plan was just to wear them out up front,’’ Eben said. “We knew our defense was pretty good, and it shows, obviously.’’

In its third title-game appearance (2002, 2017), eighth-rated Williamsburg is still seeking its first championship and ended its season at 12-1.

“We wanted one thing and that was a championship,’’ said Williamsburg junior receiver/linebacker Derek Weisskopf, who has committed to Iowa and had six solo tackles and nine assists but no catches. “We’ll be fighting next year for the same goal.’’

Both of Central Lyon’s scoring drives were mammoth and soul-crushing. The first one counted 18 plays, covered 86 yards and elapsed 9:21 from the clock. On third-and-9 at the Williamsburg 10, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound Lutmer rushed for 5 yards. The Lions rushed the field-goal unit onto the field and Matthew Dieren knocked through a 22-yarder just before time expired in the first half for a 3-0 lead.

The second drive opened the second half. The Lions used 15 plays, covered 90 yards and consumed the first 9:00 of the third quarter. Lutmer lofted a 30-yard TD pass into the outstretched arms of Reece Vander Zee for a 10-0 Central Lyon lead.

Williamsburg answered quickly on consecutive passes from Carson Huedepohl to Rayce Heitman. The first one covered 31 yards, and Heitman made a difficult over-the-shoulder, 34-yard touchdown catch on the second one to pull the Raiders within 10-6 with 1:42 left in the third quarter after the PAT kick was wide.

However, Williamsburg only had seven offensive snaps the rest of the way, two in the final 13 seconds from its own 22. The Lions held the ball for nine plays and then 11 on the their next two drives, churning out first downs with their offensive line of Trevor Dieren, Nolan Baker, Sam Christensen, Jac Van Whye and Max DeBoer. They only play on one side of the ball.

“It was very frustrating,’’ Weisskopf said. “We never had the ball on offense. We couldn’t get the job done on defense, so we had no chance of scoring on offense.’’

Williamsburg finished with 13 carries for 31 yards. In retrospect, Raiders coach Curt Ritchie said a more wide-open attack might have been more beneficial.

“If anything, probably just regret not going to that kind of game sooner,’’ he said. “But at the same time, I think it took their safeties getting worn down a little bit, too, before that could happen.’’

Eben said his players – who come from two different school districts – did things the correct way in order to reach the mountaintop.

“Just staying with our game plan – buying into the coaching staff, buying into each other,’’ he said. “They’re a close group of guys. They hang out all the time. We’ve got multiple communities that make our football program up, but it doesn’t matter if you’re one district or the other district, they just hang out together and are friends. I think that speaks a lot for our communities, for our schools, for us to come together and accomplish such a big goal.’’

Lutmer soon will take another crack at a basketball title. But for now, his place in Central Lyon/George-Little Rock football lore is secure.

“Coming here, you always want to leave a legacy behind and win a state championship that people can remember -- bringing home some hardware,’’ he said.

Central Lyon/GLR (13-0) 0 3 7 0 – 10

Williamsburg (12-1) 0 0 6 0 – 6

CL: FG Matthew Dieren 22

CL: Reece Vander Zee 30 pass from Zach Lutmer (Dieren kick)

W: Rayce Heitman 34 pass from Carson Huedepohl (kick failed)

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS

RUSHING: CL, Zach Lutmer 29-140, Josh Elbert 16-70, Kayden Van Berkum 5-6, Isaiah Johnson 1-(-4). W, Carson Huedepohl 8-18, Rayce Heitman 2-9, Madox Doehrmann 1-2, Gable Dayton 2-2.

PASSING: CL, Zach Lutmer 7-13-1, 85 yards, 1 TD. W, Carson Huedepohl 6-13-0, 105 yards, 1 TD.

RECEIVING: CL, Reece Vander Zee 2-40, Kayden Van Berkum 3-21, Josh Elbert 1-17, Isaiah Johnson 1-7. W, Rayce Heitman 3-95, Clayten Steckly 1-19, Braylon Wetjen 1-2, Madox Doehrmann 1-(-5).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q4ggg_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YMBbE_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UiXXI_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YPTN3_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hojaq_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d4rM0_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rKlbK_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKNHO_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bE0Yb_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UbaUH_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39Hd0B_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVcgj_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2517vM_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0YeR_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DG7Rl_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pZhRR_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E9pL4_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uyNe4_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3geali_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Te7K8_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SgrhT_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qq4Mv_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KYiED_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0omRl1_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZVd55_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28E791_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EvcEq_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EZbky_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QP24h_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tRla0_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V8e6N_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jz4Yz_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pLwbv_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VJ5a2_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXxk2_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wR55s_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UoFiB_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IibWR_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0as0bh_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ns1wf_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RZczX_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YV5md_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MNkpT_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0drX9o_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36n3Fv_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SLEMw_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11Emp7_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GYx4x_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEPfX_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CGtL8_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZDWnV_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47GhXZ_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vkbom_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27q0kW_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=188EgZ_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qoNAE_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NEFis_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mtG4T_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vMgpC_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MafCo_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YTL8Y_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jk9kZ_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Qh19P_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=019HC5_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mBj6P_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BgPLm_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Acrus_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FPHSP_0jGRV3n600
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YGSrr_0jGRV3n600

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

A look at current precipitation numbers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we go through Thanksgiving week it’s looking mostly dry with just a slight chance for precipitation on Thanksgiving Day. This hasn’t changed much from what we’ve experienced for much of the year. Here’s a look at where we stand for...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
brookingsradio.com

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing

Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ELK POINT, SD
KCCI.com

Speeder in north Iowa charged with OWI

SPENCER, Iowa — Troopers say they caught one driver going way too fast. This driver was going 91 miles an hour in a 55 zone in Spencer, according to the Iowa State Patrol. The driver was also charged with operating while intoxicated.
SPENCER, IA
beckersspine.com

Dr. Keith Baumgarten becomes 1st surgeon in South Dakota to operate with BEAR implant

Keith Baumgarten, MD, a surgeon at Orthopedic Institute in Sioux Falls, S.D., has become the first surgeon in the state to perform a procedure using a BEAR implant. BEAR, an acronym for bridge-enhanced ACL repair, has several advantages for repairing torn ACLs, including reduced pain after surgery, less long-term discomfort and faster healing times, according to press release from the institute.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Pedestrian killed in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities say a woman died Monday night after she was struck by a car while crossing the street near East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue in Sioux Falls. PREVIOUSLY: Authorities say the accident was reported just after 6:30 p.m. Monday. The woman...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Copper Rose Apparel opens in downtown Rock Valley

ROCK VALLEY—Copper Rose Apparel, the downtown Rock Valley clothing and gift boutique, is the result of a late-night text. Britney Westra was working as a social media manager for an online boutique, and suddenly it came to her — instead of running social media for someone else, she could open her own boutique, and work for herself.
ROCK VALLEY, IA
KELOLAND TV

South Veterans Parkway project to start in 2023

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With hundreds of newly released documents from various studies, the South Veterans Parkway project is ready to start construction in 2023. The project of connecting Interstate 90 and Interstate 29 via Veterans Parkway has been decades in the making and encompasses federal, state and local governments. Last week, the final Supplemental Environmental Assessment was released with additional traffic, noise, visual and wetland impact studies.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Orange City man on scooter cited for intox

ORANGE CITY—A 50-year-old Orange City man was cited Sunday, Nov. 20, on a charge of public intoxication. The citing of Jeremy Lee Winters stemmed from a report of an individual in a motorized wheelchair traveling west in the middle of Highway 10 near Concord Place Southeast, according to the Orange City Police Department.
ORANGE CITY, IA
KELOLAND TV

UPDATE: 1 person killed in Sioux Falls crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Police have released more information on a crash that happened Monday night. In a press release, police say they were called to the intersection of East 6th St and North Indiana Ave for a car vs pedestrian crash. Authorities say a Chevy...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Love late in life

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls couple is proving it’s never too late to find someone special. They are an example of what love, respect and friendship bring to a marriage. But for one of them, the clock is ticking. Both widowed, Orv and Kay Nettifee...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Police provide update on fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Right now, alcohol, drugs and speed do not appear to be factors in Monday’s fatal pedestrian vs. vehicle crash, officials say. Officers were called to the intersection of East 6th Street and North Indiana Avenue for a car versus pedestrian crash. The pedestrian,...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Decker Sales breaks ground on new 33,000 sqft facility

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Decker Sales broke ground on their new 33,000-square-foot facility. The business will focus on repairing heavy machinery and joins other companies in the area, such as Johnson Feed and Terex-Bidwell. When completed, Decker Sales will have ten full-time employees with the plan to expand to 20.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Police: Man carjacked at knifepoint in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police say a male suspect approached a man- who was driving with a female acquaintance- and threatened him with a knife before taking his car. Police spokesman Sam Clemens says the victim gave a female acquaintance a ride on Friday afternoon, and when...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

You Won’t See Sioux Falls Mayor Eating This At Thanksgiving

Remember when Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken stirred the pot in the city just days before Thanksgiving? Sioux Falls residents had never been more divided. Mayor TenHaken shared his opinion on one particular item that's part of the classic Thanksgiving dinner. The Mayor's controversial take is causing Sioux Falls residents to voice their opinions on the matter as well. Let's just say they weren't too happy with Mayor TenHaken.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
gowatertown.net

Sioux Falls woman suing Hy-Vee over life-threatening infection

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.–A Sioux Falls woman who contracted “life-threatening” E. coli bacterial infection has sued a California spinach producer and Hy-Vee for more than $75,000 in damages. The lawsuit, filed this week in U.S. District Court in South Dakota, alleges that the company behind a 2021 E.coli...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
nwestiowa.com

Man charged for OWI after going in ditch

SIOUX CENTER—A 56-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, on charges of second-offense operating while under the influence and driving while his license was denied, suspended, canceled or revoked. The arrest of Mario Martin Martin stemmed from a report of an erratic driver who...
SIOUX CENTER, IA
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy