Shreveport, LA

ktalnews.com

Rain on the way for Thanksgiving, Friday, & possibly Saturday

Rain on the way for Thanksgiving, Friday, & possibly Saturday
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Perkins, Glover announce endorsement of Tom Arceneaux

Two Shreveport mayors have announced their support for one candidate facing a run-off election for mayor. Perkins, Glover announce endorsement of Tom Arceneaux. Two Shreveport mayors have announced their support for one candidate facing a run-off election for mayor.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport shooting leaves one dead

A shooting outside a convenience store in Shreveport left a man dead Tuesday night.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Miller County services online systems affected by cyber-attack

In Miller County, the County Treasurer, the County Clerk, and the County Judges' offices all must have their computers wiped clean and the system reinstalled.
MILLER COUNTY, AR
ktalnews.com

Shreveport chaplains give turkeys and prayer ahead of Thanksgiving

The Shreveport Police Department's Chaplains on patrol held a prayer vigil and turkey giveaway at a Shopper's Value Grocery Store Saturday morning. Several department chaplains gathered to pray with community members as they passed by and shopped at the chain's Jewella Avenue location.
SHREVEPORT, LA
arklatexweekend.com

12 closed restaurants that are missed in the Ark-La-Tex

SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Gone but not forgotten, there are many restaurants that have come and gone but still hold a special place in our hearts. KSLA asked the community: “What’s a restaurant that’s closed that you wish would come back?” So we compiled a list of our own.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Firefighters Battle Weekend Blaze

Shreveport Firefighters were called to the 2000 Block of Cedar Street at 11:47 pm Sunday (11/20/22) for a commercial building on fire. When crews arrived at Valence Drilling Fluids, LLC, they found a 25,000 sq. foot warehouse fully involved in a fire. The warehouse contains multiple chemicals, so firefighters established a defensive fire attack operation to control the fire and protect the public. All products and runoff were confined to the property, and no citizens were at risk. There were no evacuations required.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Missing Greenwood juvenile located

GREENWOOD, La. - The search is on early Monday for a runaway juvenile from Greenwood, Louisiana. Police tell KTBS 3 News it was just after midnight when Greenwood officers were called to a home regarding a missing child. Totianna White is 5 feet tall. She has long, curly brown hair...
GREENWOOD, LA
wslmradio.com

Coleman Bond set at $5 million; Trial Set for May 2, 2023

A third criminal charge was added to the two originally handed down to Dawn Elaine Coleman, 40, Shreveport, Louisiana and could send her to jail for up to 105 years for the death of a 5-year-old Georgia boy found in a suitcase near Pekin. Coleman’s charges were read to her...
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Shreveport police searching for runaway teen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police in Shreveport are asking the public for help in finding a teenager missing since late September. Family members reported 16-year-old Dayna Zoey Bogany as a runaway on Sep. 20. Officials say she has been seen near Huntington Ave. and Wyngate Blvd. wearing a pink bonnet.
SHREVEPORT, LA
ktalnews.com

Texarkana teen injured in accidental shooting

TEXARKANA, TEXAS (KTAL/KMSS) – A teen is in a Texarkana hospital after police say she was shot at a Texarkana apartment complex Tuesday morning. According to Texarkana police, a 16-year-old girl was shot in the stomach around 9 a.m. in the 4600 block of Elizabeth Street at the Town North apartments.
TEXARKANA, TX
KPEL 96.5

How Long Can a Train Legally Stop in Louisiana?

If you've ever been held up by one of the trains in Bossier City, you know why we want to know how long they can just sit there! They can be downright infuriating. It's the one on Airline Drive just south of I-20 that always catches me and ONLY when I'm in a hurry. That's why it was no surprise to see this pop up on the City of Bossier satire page on Facebook today.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
ktoy1047.com

Police respond to shooting

Police received a call around 9 a.m. that someone had been shot at the Town North Apartments on Elizabeth Street. Once on scene, officers located a 16-year-old female who was suffering from a gunshot wound in the abdomen. The victim has been taken to a local hospital. There has been no word yet on a suspect in the shooting.
TEXARKANA, AR
KTBS

Puppies living in Bienville community drainage pipe are rescued

ADA TAYLOR, La. -- Six puppies that had taken up refuge in a drainage pipe in the town of Ada Taylor were rescued Sunday. A deputy from the Bienville Sheriff's Department contacted the Humane Society of Louisiana (HSLA) several weeks ago, seeking help for a mother dog and her nursing puppies. A former tenant in the 300 block of Pete Lyon Road apparently vacated their rental property and left the mother dog and her puppies behind.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA
texarkanafyi.com

The KCS Holiday Express is Coming to Texarkana

The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express train is headed to Texarkana on Monday, December 5, 2022. We have some details on how you can visit and tour the train for free. The KCS Holiday Express is awesome with lots of decorations and lights with Christmas-themed train cars and of course, Rudy, the big smiling KCS engine leading the way.
TEXARKANA, TX

