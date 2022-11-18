Judge grants motion to preserve evidence after Kenneth Smith execution called off due to inability to gain access to sufficient veins

we are supposed to feel sorry for a little pain this garbage suffered? all this time the people who lost a loved one have had to endure trials and appeals then when the finally are about to get justice this happens. and before anyone come to talk crap the Bible says an eye for an eye...
this is getting ridiculous that we are having more & more botched executions & furthermore it's been made aware that a few of those that have not been botched were actually in fact innocent of charges exonerated after the fact & not saying all are innocent because that's not the case but given the fact there have been innocent ppl executed I can't begin to count the botched cases & a lot of that is not only drugs used in execution but having ppl w/absolutely no medical training to even start IVs much less central lines what the hell is wrong w/this picture!!?!!???
Tells me that man should not be executed for some reason. Just lock him up forever and forget about it.
Comments / 21