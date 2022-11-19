ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

newsfromthestates.com

Hawaii Sent At Least 10 Foster Children To An Abusive Home At The Center Of A Drug Ring

Child Welfare Services, part of the state Department of Human Services, placed at least 10 foster children in a home that turned out to be abusive. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2019. At least a decade ago, Hawaii Child Welfare Services starting sending foster children to live in the Hilo home of Yvonne and Paul Caitano. The Caitanos eventually adopted five of them, which allowed them to take in five more foster children, according to one of the adopted kids.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Utility pole broken in collision, causing power outage for portion of Hilo

More than 1,000 Hawaiian Electric customers in Hilo were without power Tuesday morning after a utility pole was damaged in a vehicle collision on Kino‘ole Street. Hawaiian Electric said via Twitter at 7:31 a.m. that 1,043 customers from Wainaku Street to Lanikāula Street were without power and crews were responding. The utility company reported at that time that the outage was because of a vehicle accident.
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Largest Collection of ʻŌhia Lehua Lives On in Waimea

Established 23-years-ago, Waimea Nature Park is the go-to place for family fun. Operated and maintained by the Waimea Branch of The Outdoor Circle the park was a tangled mess of invasive trees with the ground covered in Christmas berry. Cheryl Langton is the current president of the local The Outdoor...
WAIMEA, HI
bigislandmusic.net

Kimié Miner’s Christmas in Hawai’i tour kicks off this weekend

Grammy-nominated producer, and singer/songwriter Kimié Miner, has one wish this holiday season: to bring Joy and Mele to communities throughout the State of Hawai‘i. To celebrate the season, Miner has released a deluxe album of her Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-Winning original EP, “Christmas in Hawai’i.” Her inaugural island-wide “Christmas in Hawai‘i: Kimié Miner & Friends Tour” kicks off in her hometown of Kailua-Kona at the Outrigger Kona Resort’s new luau grounds on Saturday, Nov. 26, followed by a show at the Hilo Palace Theater on Sunday, Nov. 27.
HILO, HI
bigislandgazette.com

Updates to Vacation Rental Regulations Proposed

An update to Hawaii County’s short-term vacation rentals regulation will be introduced in January 2023. Prior to the introduction, Council Members Ashley Kierkiewicz and Heather Kimball are hosting an informational meeting on proposed updates Monday, Nov. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To participate, community members must register for their...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Puna man charged with stealing truck and felony drug possession

Kaimilani Payao, 50 of Puna, was arrested and charged with felony theft of a Toyota truck and felony drug possession charges, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Payao is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday afternoon. He remains in custody in...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Brush Fire Closes Maile Street In Pahala

PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - Emergency officials say two houses on Maile Street have been evacuated as a precaution and Maile Street is closed to Kaʻalaiki Road. UPDATE – (6:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 20) – The Hawaiʻi Fire Department reports the brush fire in the vicinity of Maile Street near Pahala has grown to 66 acres. “Maile Street remains closed and Moaula Road has also been closed,” a civil defense message stated. “Firefighters will remain on scene through the night to monitor the fire. Please avoid the area as Firefighters are on scene and may be on the roadways.”
PAHALA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

University of Hawaiʻi 6-Year Strategic Plan Approved

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents last week voted in support of the updated strategic plan, as well as UH mission and vision statements. (BIVN) – During a recent meeting in Hilo, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved new six-year strategic plan for the 10-campus UH system.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

UH-Hilo to host Big Island Holiday Classic basketball tourney

Yeah, yeah, yeah. Thanksgiving is all about the turkey and football. But why not add a little college basketball action to your holiday plate?. The Big Island Holiday Classic basketball tournament is coming to Hilo’s Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium starting next week with a total of 22 games on tap in November and December.
HILO, HI
scoringlive.com

Waimea grinds out shutout win over Honokaa to reach first-ever state final

HONOKAA, Hawaii — The understudies turned in starring performances for the Waimea football team Saturday night. Kaili Arakaki stepped up at running back to the tune of a season-high 102 yards and two touchdowns as the Menehune notched a 17-0 win over host Honokaa in the semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank Division II Football State Championships before a crowd of 2,000.
WAIMEA, HI

