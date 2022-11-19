Read full article on original website
World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble in Hawaii
Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption.
newsfromthestates.com
Hawaii Sent At Least 10 Foster Children To An Abusive Home At The Center Of A Drug Ring
Child Welfare Services, part of the state Department of Human Services, placed at least 10 foster children in a home that turned out to be abusive. Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2019. At least a decade ago, Hawaii Child Welfare Services starting sending foster children to live in the Hilo home of Yvonne and Paul Caitano. The Caitanos eventually adopted five of them, which allowed them to take in five more foster children, according to one of the adopted kids.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters still battling brush fires on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state as multiple brush fires were reported on Sunday. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula Road are still closed.
bigislandnow.com
Utility pole broken in collision, causing power outage for portion of Hilo
More than 1,000 Hawaiian Electric customers in Hilo were without power Tuesday morning after a utility pole was damaged in a vehicle collision on Kino‘ole Street. Hawaiian Electric said via Twitter at 7:31 a.m. that 1,043 customers from Wainaku Street to Lanikāula Street were without power and crews were responding. The utility company reported at that time that the outage was because of a vehicle accident.
bigislandgazette.com
Largest Collection of ʻŌhia Lehua Lives On in Waimea
Established 23-years-ago, Waimea Nature Park is the go-to place for family fun. Operated and maintained by the Waimea Branch of The Outdoor Circle the park was a tangled mess of invasive trees with the ground covered in Christmas berry. Cheryl Langton is the current president of the local The Outdoor...
2traveldads.com
Review of the SCP Hilo Hotel on the Big Island: Eco Friendly and Community Focused
OMG, what an awesome hotel! We really enjoyed our stay at the SCP Hilo Hotel on the Big Island, so buckle in. And no, they didn’t invite us or sponsor this at all, so know that everything we’re sharing is because we really enjoyed it here. Before staying...
bigislandmusic.net
Kimié Miner’s Christmas in Hawai’i tour kicks off this weekend
Grammy-nominated producer, and singer/songwriter Kimié Miner, has one wish this holiday season: to bring Joy and Mele to communities throughout the State of Hawai‘i. To celebrate the season, Miner has released a deluxe album of her Nā Hōkū Hanohano Award-Winning original EP, “Christmas in Hawai’i.” Her inaugural island-wide “Christmas in Hawai‘i: Kimié Miner & Friends Tour” kicks off in her hometown of Kailua-Kona at the Outrigger Kona Resort’s new luau grounds on Saturday, Nov. 26, followed by a show at the Hilo Palace Theater on Sunday, Nov. 27.
Trade winds and dry air has fire departments busy
The windy weather makes things difficult for firefighters across the state, who battled multiple brush fires right before Thanksgiving week.
Brush fire closes roads in the Pahala area
Hawai'i Police Department are warning motorists a brush fire in the Pahala area is impacting traffic.
King Kekaulike, Waimea prevail in HHSAA Division II semifinals
Waimea and King Kekaulike will play for the Division II HHSAA title next week.
bigislandnow.com
Police still need help locating mother and daughter last seen July 27 in Ocean View
Hawai’i Island police still need the public’s assistance with locating Tara Lasham, who is wanted on an outstanding warrant and for questioning in a custodial interference investigation. Lasham may be in the company of her 5-year-old daughter Solenne Grimes. The mother and daughter were last seen on July...
bigislandgazette.com
Updates to Vacation Rental Regulations Proposed
An update to Hawaii County’s short-term vacation rentals regulation will be introduced in January 2023. Prior to the introduction, Council Members Ashley Kierkiewicz and Heather Kimball are hosting an informational meeting on proposed updates Monday, Nov. 21, 5:30-6:30 p.m. via Zoom. To participate, community members must register for their...
bigislandnow.com
Puna man charged with stealing truck and felony drug possession
Kaimilani Payao, 50 of Puna, was arrested and charged with felony theft of a Toyota truck and felony drug possession charges, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. Payao is scheduled to make his initial appearance in Hilo District Court on Thursday afternoon. He remains in custody in...
bigislandvideonews.com
Brush Fire Closes Maile Street In Pahala
PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - Emergency officials say two houses on Maile Street have been evacuated as a precaution and Maile Street is closed to Kaʻalaiki Road. UPDATE – (6:30 p.m. on Sunday, November 20) – The Hawaiʻi Fire Department reports the brush fire in the vicinity of Maile Street near Pahala has grown to 66 acres. “Maile Street remains closed and Moaula Road has also been closed,” a civil defense message stated. “Firefighters will remain on scene through the night to monitor the fire. Please avoid the area as Firefighters are on scene and may be on the roadways.”
bigislandvideonews.com
University of Hawaiʻi 6-Year Strategic Plan Approved
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents last week voted in support of the updated strategic plan, as well as UH mission and vision statements. (BIVN) – During a recent meeting in Hilo, the University of Hawaiʻi Board of Regents approved new six-year strategic plan for the 10-campus UH system.
bigislandnow.com
UH-Hilo to host Big Island Holiday Classic basketball tourney
Yeah, yeah, yeah. Thanksgiving is all about the turkey and football. But why not add a little college basketball action to your holiday plate?. The Big Island Holiday Classic basketball tournament is coming to Hilo’s Afook-Chinen Civic Auditorium starting next week with a total of 22 games on tap in November and December.
scoringlive.com
Waimea grinds out shutout win over Honokaa to reach first-ever state final
HONOKAA, Hawaii — The understudies turned in starring performances for the Waimea football team Saturday night. Kaili Arakaki stepped up at running back to the tune of a season-high 102 yards and two touchdowns as the Menehune notched a 17-0 win over host Honokaa in the semifinals of the First Hawaiian Bank Division II Football State Championships before a crowd of 2,000.
Waipahu, Konawaena to meet in HHSAA Division I finals
Waipahu and Konawaena will meet in the Division I championship game.
