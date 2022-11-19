ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Yardbarker

Aaron Judge drops new contract demands

The New York Yankees are in hot pursuit of a superstar slugger Aaron Judge, but he is doing his due diligence and meeting with the West Coast teams looking to sign him in free agency. Owner Hal Steinbrenner has already indicated that he prefers Judge stay in pinstripes for the remainder of his career, but he’s going to have to cough up a new super yacht to get it done.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees have shown interest in Jacob deGrom, Kodai Senga

The vast majority of Yankee fans are fixated on the team’s quest to re-sign reigning AL MVP Aaron Judge, but the Yankees are also looking into potential pitching upgrades. Andy Martino of SNY reports the Yankees recently requested Jacob deGrom’s medical records, and MLB.com’s Jon Morosi tweets that they’ve been in touch with NPB ace Kodai Senga’s representatives.
TEXAS STATE
Yardbarker

Cubs Interested in Chris Bassitt and Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker has been a consistent middle-of-the-rotation-type pitcher in his entire 10-year MLB career. Last year with the Mets, the 30-year-old put up arguably his best season so far. Across 157.1 innings, the righty had a 12-5 record, 3.49 ERA, 132 strikeouts, 45 walks, a 1.195 WHIP, and a 111 ERA+ in 29 starts.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Carlson: A Centerfield Option for the Blue Jays

The Toronto Blue Jays have been attached to many free agents, including centerfielder Brandon Nimmo. If Toronto wants to bolster centerfield, an alternative could be a trade for Dylan Carlson. After trading Teoscar Hernandez for Erik Swanson and Adam Macko, the Blue Jays are likely looking to add an outfielder,...
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets interested in SP Jameson Taillon

The Mets have already been linked to several available starters early in the offseason, and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that Jameson Taillon is one of the names the club has been in touch with during its ongoing pitching search. Taillon (who just turned 31 on November 18) is a free agent for the first time in his career, and he ranks 14th on MLBTR’s list of the winter’s top 50 free agents.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Blue Jays Offseason Depends on Nimmo

The Toronto Blue Jays’ pursuit of Nimmo will dictate the direction for the remainder of their resources will be used this offseason. The baseball offseason is still very young, and it says here that Brandon Nimmo holds the keys to the Blue Jays offseason plans. By trading away Teoscar Hernandez the Blue Jays front office created a gaping hole in the Jays outfield. Whether you think that is Hernandez’s old right field position or feel George Springer is already penciled into that spot, thus opening up center field, there is no denying that the Jays only have two everyday outfielders right now in Springer and the torturously inconsistent Lourdes Gurriel Jr.

