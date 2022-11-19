Read full article on original website
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Greene County for assault and car theft.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted in Greene County for assault and car theft. 39-year-old Krystal Green also pleaded guilty to a charge of escape or attempted escape. Springfield police say she’s known to be violent. Officers describe Green as approximately 5′11″ tall,...
KTTS
Two Found Dead In Taney County
(KTTS News) — Two people have been found dead at a home in Branson. The Taney County sheriff says deputies were called to a home near Rinehart Road Friday night after a report of shots fired. Authorities found two people dead. The sheriff says there is no threat to...
KYTV
Driver of an antique car killed in a crash near West Plains, Mo.
NEAR WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KY3) -The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the driver of a pickup turned into the path of a 1926 Ford Model T, killing the driver of the antique car. Mark Gianunzio, 61, of Dora was driving on Highway CC west of town Monday afternoon when he...
KYTV
On Your Side: Develop these personal safety shopping habits
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) It’s expected to be a record breaking year for Black Friday shoppers. It’s estimated 114 million people will be out and about finding the best deals. Thieves will be there too. They hope to pull a fast one on you. Jeff Cvitak with Martial Arts...
KYTV
Police investigate shooting at Dollar General in Springfield; shooter on the run
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police are searching for a shooting suspect after a man was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside a Dollar General in Springfield. Officers responded to the Dollar General at 2422 West Division Street for a possible robbery a little before 8 p.m. Saturday. When they arrived, they found the man outside the store shot. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Police don’t believe his injuries are life-threatening.
Shooting in north Springfield leaves one person injured, SPD investigating
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Springfield Police are investigating a shooting that has led to one person being injured in a north Springfield parking lot Saturday night. According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were dispatched to a parking lot at 2422 W Division St. with reports of gunshots being fired. When officers arrived they found a person with […]
KYTV
Pedestrian and utility pole hit by car in north Springfield accident
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A female pedestrian has been taken to the hospital in serious condition after being hit by a car in north Springfield Monday evening. Springfield Police say a male driver of a van was heading north on West Ave. near Calhoun when he struck the woman as she was crossing West Ave. The van then ran into a utility pole.
KYTV
SPD identifies man killed in single car crash on E. Division
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Police have identified the man who died in a single-car accident on E. Division Saturday morning. According to a press release, the man has been identified as 61-year-old Ronald McClellan of Buffalo, Missouri. The crash occurred around 10:30 a.m. in front of 1955 E. Division...
933kwto.com
bransontrilakesnews.com
Two dead in Branson murder-suicide
The Taney County Sheriff's Office has confirmed the shooting incident Friday night in Branson was a murder-suicide. TSCO officials say deputies responded around 6 p.m. to a 911 call reporting shots fired at a residence on Clay St. Deputies responded along with officers from the Branson Police Department and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
KYTV
Robberies historically rise over the holidays; how to keep your home safe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s an excellent time to secure your home as many pack up for holiday travel. Springfield police say robberies tend to climb this time of year, and local security businesses are seeing an uptick in services,. “A lot of people are wanting to feel safer...
933kwto.com
Man shot in the head by teen witnessing domestic assault
GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — Tuesday, November 15, 2022 Greene County Deputies responded to the 3400 Block of North Farm Road 143 for a Domestic Assault. During the assault, a juvenile witnessing the incident discharged a firearm at the suspect, striking him in the head. The suspect was identified as 52-year-old, Stephen Bailey Jr. of Springfield, Missouri. Greene County Deputies tell...
KYTV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Injury crash tied up traffic on I-44 near U.S. 65
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that slowed traffic on I-44. The crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-44 near U.S. 65. Investigators say there is at least one injury involved. MoDOT reopened the road around 3:30 p.m. To report...
ksmu.org
Tennessee man sues Branson's Kanakuk sports camp, alleges 'fraud' in 2010 sex-abuse settlement
A 27-year-old Tennessee man filed a petition in Taney County courts on Thursday, Nov. 17, alleging Kanakuk — a popular Christian sports camp with its origins in the 1920s — lied about what it knew regarding sexual abuse of children by former camp counselor Peter Newman. In 2010,...
KYTV
C.A.R.E. Rescue Adoption Trailer stolen
C.A.R.E. Rescue Adoption Trailer stolen
KYTV
Cyber-attack affects several northern Arkansas county offices
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A recent cyber attack against Apprentice Information Systems has affected many of the Arkansas government offices, including those in Boone County. Many counties in the state use the company to store data for offices such as the tax collector, assessors officer, clerk, and treasurer. Once the potential breach was discovered, most county offices were notified on November 5.
KYTV
Brush fire slows traffic on I-44 near Halltown, Mo.
NEAR HALLTOWN, Mo. (KY3) - A brush fire slowed traffic on I-44 near Mount Vernon, Mo. The fire happened near mile marker 57 around 1 p.m. Troopers closed a traffic lane as crews battled the fire. The lane closure backed up traffic for miles. The fire burned several hay bales...
KYTV
Repeat offender arrested for a large amount of methamphetamine in Douglas County, Mo.
AVA, Mo. (KY3) -A man from Ava is charged with attempted drug trafficking after the sheriff found 91 grams of methamphetamine in his pickup. Deputies went to serve a search warrant at a house on west Highway 14 on Monday. They found Vincent Adkins, 43, left by the time they arrived. Sheriff Chris DeGase saw Adkin’s pickup on Highway O, and he stopped the driver at the intersection of Highways O and T. Degase searched the truck and found the methamphetamine.
