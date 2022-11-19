The grisly quadruple murder of four University of Idaho students has left the community in shock and despair as police search for answers.RadarOnline.com has obtained photos of the once-stunning home where the tragedy occurred, now left with blood-stained walls and caution tape surrounding the off-campus property. Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, were found stabbed to death on the second and third floors of the home located in Moscow, Idaho. RadarOnline.com has learned the 2,295-square-foot property is located on King Rd. and came with six bedrooms and three bathrooms. Per the original...

MOSCOW, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO