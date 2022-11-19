WEATHERLY — Borough taxes won’t increase in 2023, according to the proposed budget, but residents will pay more for garbage pickup. The $6,384,567 preliminary budget provides for a $5 increase in monthly garbage bills. Residents paid $25 per month this year. A rise in costs for garbage collection caused the increase. Council previously accepted a five-year contract for refuse removal from Tamaqua Transfer and Recycling Inc., totaling $1,545,000. Tamaqua Transfer offered the lowest price of two other contractors after the borough solicited bids twice this fall while searching for the lowest cost.

WEATHERLY, PA ・ 8 HOURS AGO