Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Death Of A Suspect Lessens Chances Of Finding Missing GirlStill UnsolvedScranton, PA
Thanksgiving Food Drive in Lackawanna County going on nowKristen WaltersScranton, PA
Fire Companies Get $1 Million EachGregory VellnerBucks County, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6
Port Carbon firefighter honored for years of service
PORT CARBON — The chief engineer of Port Carbon’s Goodwill Fire Company was honored Monday for serving the community as an active firefighter for 50 years. Randy Taylor, 68, said he joined the fire service in 1972 after wanting to get involved when he would go to the Phoenix Fire Company in Pottsville, where his father was a member.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Shenandoah appoints new fire chief
SHENANDOAH — The borough has appointed Rick Examitas as its new fire chief. Examitas, a former Shenandoah fire marshal and an employee at the Schuylkill County Communications Center, was sworn in by Mayor Andrew Szczyglak at Monday’s council meeting. Examitas will succeed retiring Fire Chief Russell Schumack. The...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Citing election paper shortage, Bognet sues Luzerne election board
Citing the “disastrous and chaotic experiences” of voters in Luzerne County on Election Day, congressional hopeful Jim Bognet is suing the Luzerne County Board of Elections to compel elections officials to complete a ballot reconciliation process prior to certifying the results of the election. Bognet, a Republican vying...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Sheetz drops price of unleaded 88 to $1.99 for Thanksgiving
Sheetz announced Monday that it has lowered the price of its unleaded 88 gasoline to $1.99 a gallon for the Thanksgiving weekend. The weeklong discount began Monday and extends through Nov. 28 for unleaded 88, which contains 5% more ethanol than unleaded 87. Not all vehicles can use unleaded 88;...
KPVI Newschannel 6
No tax increase for Weatherly
WEATHERLY — Borough taxes won’t increase in 2023, according to the proposed budget, but residents will pay more for garbage pickup. The $6,384,567 preliminary budget provides for a $5 increase in monthly garbage bills. Residents paid $25 per month this year. A rise in costs for garbage collection caused the increase. Council previously accepted a five-year contract for refuse removal from Tamaqua Transfer and Recycling Inc., totaling $1,545,000. Tamaqua Transfer offered the lowest price of two other contractors after the borough solicited bids twice this fall while searching for the lowest cost.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Scranton City Council introduces new rental ordinance
SCRANTON — City council voted unanimously Tuesday to introduce a new rental ordinance after tabling the legislation last week. Part of a package of proposed legislation designed to strengthen Scranton’s code enforcement operations, the rental ordinance bolsters rental regulations and establishes that every residential rental unit in Scranton be subject to a health and safety inspection every three years.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Luzerne County Council discusses Rescue Plan funding options; might work with CEO
WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Council might allot a portion of its share of American Rescue Plan funding to a local agency that fights poverty, such as the Commission on Economic Opportunity, commonly known as CEO. Council discussed that option at a Tuesday work session, though any potential action will...
Comments / 0