Time Out Chicago

What to eat and drink at Christkindlmarket 2022

Chicago’s favorite holiday tradition, Christkindlmarket, is now open at its usual locations in Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville (also home to Winterland at Gallagher Way), as well as a new site in Aurora. The German-inspired wonderland is full of vendors selling festive trinkets and delicious foods and beverages. Regardless of whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a first-timer, the experience can be a bit overwhelming. That’s why we’ve taken a stroll through this year’s market to see what you should be eating and drinking. So if you’re looking for recommendations, here are our top picks.
This year’s Christkindlmarket mug is once again not a boot

Believe it or not, we’re just two weeks away from opening day at Christkindlmarket, the German-themed bazaar that pops up in Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville every holiday season. If you were still holding out hope for a boot-shaped souvenir mug for sipping the market’s famous glühwein, though, better luck next time—this year’s Christkindlmarket mug is once again not a boot, but rather a regular-shaped mug.
The spookiest places to eat and drink this Halloween weekend

Waiting until the last possible minute to make your Halloween weekend plans? Still cobbling together a costume from the depths of your closet? Lucky for you, there are plenty of spooky, festive spots in Chicago to eat, drink and be scary, from movie and TV-inspired pop-ups with creative cocktails to karaoke costume contests to a restaurant dressing up as an iconic chain breakfast spot. Take a look through our roundup and prepare for a hauntingly good time this weekend.
20 things Chicagoans officially want to ghost

Sure, maybe you’ve ghosted a bad Hinge date or abruptly cut the cord on a meandering situationship—but what if you could ghost your least favorite thing about living in Chicago?. In the spirit of all things ghostly and Halloween-inspired, we polled readers on Facebook and Twitter to find...
Inside the diversifying world of Chicago’s natural wine scene

When she first started stepping into the wine world several years ago, 27-year-old Estefanía Bermúdez recalls feeling stifled. As Bermúdez—who’s now the beverage director at Logan Square’s bustling Mi Tocaya Antojería—would open a bottle of wine, the tasting notes frequently spoke to her from her earliest memories, flavors like tamarind, watermelon or passionfruit. But this was often met with skepticism, or even derision, from her primarily white counterparts.
The very best news, events, food & drink, art, culture, film, music and more from the city.

