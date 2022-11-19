Read full article on original website
Chicago's Migrant Problem is Bigger than the City Itself (Opinion)Tom HandyChicago, IL
5 Great Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Superstar QB Justin Fields Injured; May Miss Rest Of The SeasonOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Ralph's Coffee opens in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Popcorn Lovers Need to Check this Tinley Park Pop Corn Shop OutChicago Food KingTinley Park, IL
What to eat and drink at Christkindlmarket 2022
Chicago’s favorite holiday tradition, Christkindlmarket, is now open at its usual locations in Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville (also home to Winterland at Gallagher Way), as well as a new site in Aurora. The German-inspired wonderland is full of vendors selling festive trinkets and delicious foods and beverages. Regardless of whether you’re a seasoned veteran or a first-timer, the experience can be a bit overwhelming. That’s why we’ve taken a stroll through this year’s market to see what you should be eating and drinking. So if you’re looking for recommendations, here are our top picks.
This year’s Christkindlmarket mug is once again not a boot
Believe it or not, we’re just two weeks away from opening day at Christkindlmarket, the German-themed bazaar that pops up in Daley Plaza and Wrigleyville every holiday season. If you were still holding out hope for a boot-shaped souvenir mug for sipping the market’s famous glühwein, though, better luck next time—this year’s Christkindlmarket mug is once again not a boot, but rather a regular-shaped mug.
You can once again fly to every inhabited continent from Chicago
Craving a bit of far-flung international travel? You’re in luck: As of last weekend, Chicago is once again one of five cities in the world offering direct air service to every inhabited continent, according to the Chicago Department of Aviation. O’Hare International Airport now offers flights to cities in...
The spookiest places to eat and drink this Halloween weekend
Waiting until the last possible minute to make your Halloween weekend plans? Still cobbling together a costume from the depths of your closet? Lucky for you, there are plenty of spooky, festive spots in Chicago to eat, drink and be scary, from movie and TV-inspired pop-ups with creative cocktails to karaoke costume contests to a restaurant dressing up as an iconic chain breakfast spot. Take a look through our roundup and prepare for a hauntingly good time this weekend.
20 things Chicagoans officially want to ghost
Sure, maybe you’ve ghosted a bad Hinge date or abruptly cut the cord on a meandering situationship—but what if you could ghost your least favorite thing about living in Chicago?. In the spirit of all things ghostly and Halloween-inspired, we polled readers on Facebook and Twitter to find...
Inside the diversifying world of Chicago’s natural wine scene
When she first started stepping into the wine world several years ago, 27-year-old Estefanía Bermúdez recalls feeling stifled. As Bermúdez—who’s now the beverage director at Logan Square’s bustling Mi Tocaya Antojería—would open a bottle of wine, the tasting notes frequently spoke to her from her earliest memories, flavors like tamarind, watermelon or passionfruit. But this was often met with skepticism, or even derision, from her primarily white counterparts.
