Cavaliers’ Lamar Stevens holds Donovan Mitchell accountable on defense, shows why he’s in starting lineup
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- After giving up back-to-back buckets to Atlanta Hawks All-Star guard Dejounte Murray and rookie first-rounder AJ Griffin, Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell returned to the bench and heard an intense, deep voice that reminded him of old college coach Rick Pitino. It was Lamar Stevens.
Browns at low point of season, pressure on coaches to have them respond – Terry Pluto’s Pregame Scribbles
DETROIT – Scribbles in my notebook as the Browns play Buffalo in the dome at Detroit’s Ford Field:. 1. Want to think the Browns have a chance in this game? Buffalo has allowed at least 145 yards rushing in its last three games. The Browns have Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. Maybe they can control the game by running the ball.
‘You could put that guard core up against most in the league’ - Trae Young, Hawks get first look at Cavs duo
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The scene was a little different last year. Cleveland was a rising team, led by their newly minted All-Star point guard Darius Garland. But somehow, they fell into a tough play-in tournament pairing that saw them have to go through the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. Both defeated the Cavaliers, with the Hawks providing the season-ending dagger with a 107-101 win fueled by 32 second-half points from Trae Young.
What should Browns do about Joe Woods? Garrett Bush, Sam Amico on Tuesday’s Sports 4 CLE
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Be sure to catch today’s edition of cleveland.com’s exclusive online show, “Sports 4 CLE,” brought to you by Tri-C, live each weekday at 4 p.m. You also can find previous shows here. On today’s show:. Garrett Bush of 92.3 The Fan...
Grade Kevin Stefanski’s coaching performance against the Bills (poll)
DETROIT, Mich. --The Browns were defeated 31-23 on Sunday by the Buffalo Bills. Sports betting comes to Ohio on Jan. 1, 2023: Your questions answered. What grade do you give Browns coach Stefanski for his coaching performance against the Bills? Check out the poll below and let us know what you think.
Watching the loss to Buffalo, it’s obvious the Browns should replace defensive coordinator Joe Woods – Terry Pluto
DETROIT, Michigan – You could feel it coming Sunday at Ford Field when the Browns faced Buffalo. Confession time: I hate writing stories like this. But if you follow the Browns, I bet you felt it, too. Cleveland had been playing well. Jacoby Brissett was hot. The Browns should...
Who can stop Lutheran East? OHSAA Division III boys basketball season preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Lutheran East found itself on the wrong end of Cincinnati Taft’s “revenge tour” when they met in Dayton during the OHSAA Division III state semifinals. Now, Lutheran East is looking to claim the top mantle in Division III with most of its roster...
Former Browns quarterback benched for a second time
Former Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has been benched for a second time in Carolina.
Browns have 7 games left: Why a change of defensive coordinators makes sense – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – I received this email from “R.R.”. “And you did it again … calling for the defensive coordinator’s head, but ignoring the fact the front office didn’t give him any LBs or DTs. They didn’t do it because the Chief of Strategy doesn’t value those positions.
Browns Detroit debacle: Darcy cartoon
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns fans have the blues after the clueless Cleveland Browns left in Detroit more ‘dawg’ droppings instead of with a win over a beatable blizzard banged Buffalo Bills, dropping the Browns further into the basement of the entire NFL. A ‘Blues Clues’ dog or ‘Hello...
Jim Harbaugh: ‘Third base’ comment was a counterpunch to Ryan Day
It was the final comment of Jim Harbaugh’s post-game news conference last November that drew the most attention. His Michigan football team had just upended Ohio State, 42-27, snapping an eight-game losing streak to its archrival in surprising fashion, when Harbaugh was asked a question about some of the chatter coming from Columbus.
Bengals vs. Titans: What’s the line on Sunday’s game?
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Titans for their game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals have been favorites in six of their seven road games this season and are 4-2 against the spread in those games. They are 7-3 against the spread overall and have covered in seven of their last eight games.
The Bengals are off to a strong start to the second half of this season: Strictly Stripes podcast
CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are looking good to start the second half of the 2022 season. After a well-rested bye week, the Bengals take advantage of that with a crucial 37-30 victory over Pittsburgh on the road. Although far from perfect, the Bengals’ offense did what it needed to do without Ja’Marr Chase or Joe Mixon, who exited the game with a concussion.
Bengals coach Zac Taylor on Ja’Marr Chase, the punting situation and more: Transcript
CINCINNATI, Ohio — The Bengals’ 6-4 start to the season has put them right in the thick of the AFC playoff picture with seven games left to play. But those seven games are set to be some of the toughest on the schedule this season. Coach Zac Taylor talked about that and more at his Monday press conference.
Greg Newsome II: ‘I feel 10 times better’ after suffering concussion last week; hopes to face Bucs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Greg Newsome II might want to think about sitting out Friday practices from here on out. For the second straight season, Newsome suffered a concussion during a Friday practice and had to sit out at least a game. Last season, it happened Dec. 10, two days before...
The Browns’ 31-23 loss to the Bills: By the numbers
DETROIT -- The Browns were defeated by the Bills, 31-23, on Sunday. But what do the numbers tell us?.
