CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Titans for their game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals have been favorites in six of their seven road games this season and are 4-2 against the spread in those games. They are 7-3 against the spread overall and have covered in seven of their last eight games.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO