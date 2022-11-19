ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘You could put that guard core up against most in the league’ - Trae Young, Hawks get first look at Cavs duo

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The scene was a little different last year. Cleveland was a rising team, led by their newly minted All-Star point guard Darius Garland. But somehow, they fell into a tough play-in tournament pairing that saw them have to go through the Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks. Both defeated the Cavaliers, with the Hawks providing the season-ending dagger with a 107-101 win fueled by 32 second-half points from Trae Young.
Browns Detroit debacle: Darcy cartoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns fans have the blues after the clueless Cleveland Browns left in Detroit more ‘dawg’ droppings instead of with a win over a beatable blizzard banged Buffalo Bills, dropping the Browns further into the basement of the entire NFL. A ‘Blues Clues’ dog or ‘Hello...
Bengals vs. Titans: What’s the line on Sunday’s game?

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Cincinnati opened as 1.5-point favorites over the Titans for their game at Nissan Stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Bengals have been favorites in six of their seven road games this season and are 4-2 against the spread in those games. They are 7-3 against the spread overall and have covered in seven of their last eight games.
The Bengals are off to a strong start to the second half of this season: Strictly Stripes podcast

CINCINNATI, Ohio - The Cincinnati Bengals are looking good to start the second half of the 2022 season. After a well-rested bye week, the Bengals take advantage of that with a crucial 37-30 victory over Pittsburgh on the road. Although far from perfect, the Bengals’ offense did what it needed to do without Ja’Marr Chase or Joe Mixon, who exited the game with a concussion.
