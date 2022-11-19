ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

WVNews

UAB 87, Georgia 73

UAB (4-1) Buffen 4-8 3-3 11, Jemison 4-5 1-2 9, L.Brewer 4-10 1-1 10, Gaines 6-14 2-2 14, Walker 11-22 3-3 30, Davis 2-5 1-1 5, Lovan 1-3 0-0 2, T.Brewer 3-5 0-0 6, Toney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-72 11-12 87.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WVNews

Ohio St. 81, Cincinnati 53

OHIO ST. (4-1) Key 8-11 3-4 19, Sueing 4-13 3-5 11, Likekele 0-6 0-0 0, McNeil 2-6 0-0 5, Thornton 6-9 3-3 17, Sensabaugh 5-9 4-4 17, Holden 2-3 2-2 6, Okpara 2-3 0-0 4, Gayle 0-3 0-0 0, Etzler 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-64 15-18 81.
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

Arizona St. 80, Grambling St. 49

GRAMBLING ST. (2-2) Lamin 1-1 1-4 3, Smith 3-8 2-2 8, Christon 2-12 5-6 9, Cotton 0-5 2-2 2, Cowart 2-13 1-2 5, Munford 3-9 0-0 7, Murrell 2-5 1-2 5, Moton 1-6 2-4 4, Aku 1-3 0-0 2, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 2-2 0-0 4, Warren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-64 14-22 49.
ARIZONA STATE
WVNews

Northwestern 66, Liberty 52

LIBERTY (2-3) Robinson 1-5 0-0 3, Rode 4-9 0-0 11, McGhee 6-18 7-7 23, Porter 1-8 0-0 3, Venzant 0-1 0-0 0, Peebles 3-7 0-0 6, Warfield 0-0 2-2 2, Preston 2-2 0-0 4, Cleveland 0-0 0-0 0, Burggraf 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, McKay 0-0 0-0 0, Spell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 9-9 52.
WVNews

St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT

SYRACUSE (3-2) Bell 5-12 0-0 12, B.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Edwards 6-8 6-6 18, Girard 1-10 2-3 4, Mintz 7-17 6-9 20, Hima 2-6 0-0 4, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-18 69.
SYRACUSE, NY
WVNews

Utah St. 95, Oral Roberts 85

ORAL ROBERTS (3-3) Vanover 7-18 1-2 18, Abmas 5-12 6-6 17, Jurgens 4-12 2-2 11, McBride 7-12 0-0 19, Thompson 4-6 0-0 11, Phipps 1-2 2-2 4, Mwamba 1-2 0-0 2, Weaver 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 11-12 85.
TULSA, OK
WVNews

St. Bonaventure 80, S. Indiana 66

S. INDIANA (2-3) Lakes 4-8 2-3 13, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Henry 2-11 2-3 8, Simmons 2-4 0-0 5, Solomon 3-6 2-6 8, Swope 8-16 2-3 21, Polakovich 5-8 1-2 11, Hernandez 0-7 0-0 0, Campion 0-0 0-0 0, Mervis 0-1 0-0 0, Mielke 0-0 0-0 0, Hittle 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 9-17 66.
WVNews

No. 13 Auburn 85, Bradley 64

BRADLEY (3-2) Hannah 2-5 0-0 4, Leons 3-6 4-4 11, Deen 6-15 0-0 15, Hickman 6-12 0-0 15, Tahvanainen 3-10 0-0 7, Weathers 1-4 2-5 4, Linke 0-0 0-0 0, Biliew 1-1 2-4 4, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Hardtke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 8-13 64.
AUBURN, WV
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend

ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
NASHVILLE, TN
WVNews

Richmond 61, Temple 49

RICHMOND (3-3) Bigelow 1-5 0-2 3, Burton 8-17 2-2 18, Quinn 3-9 0-0 6, Gustavson 5-6 1-2 12, Nelson 3-9 5-6 13, Randolph 1-1 0-0 3, Roche 2-5 0-0 6, Bailey 0-1 0-0 0, Walz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 8-12 61.
WVNews

San Francisco 67, Wichita St. 63

SAN FRANCISCO (6-0) Kunen 5-6 0-2 15, Gigiberia 1-4 1-1 3, Rishwain 4-9 2-3 13, Roberts 5-12 1-1 13, Shabazz 1-8 5-5 7, Meeks 3-10 2-2 8, Hawthorne 3-4 0-0 8, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 11-14 67.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

