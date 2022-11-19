Read full article on original website
UAB 87, Georgia 73
UAB (4-1) Buffen 4-8 3-3 11, Jemison 4-5 1-2 9, L.Brewer 4-10 1-1 10, Gaines 6-14 2-2 14, Walker 11-22 3-3 30, Davis 2-5 1-1 5, Lovan 1-3 0-0 2, T.Brewer 3-5 0-0 6, Toney 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-72 11-12 87.
Ohio St. 81, Cincinnati 53
OHIO ST. (4-1) Key 8-11 3-4 19, Sueing 4-13 3-5 11, Likekele 0-6 0-0 0, McNeil 2-6 0-0 5, Thornton 6-9 3-3 17, Sensabaugh 5-9 4-4 17, Holden 2-3 2-2 6, Okpara 2-3 0-0 4, Gayle 0-3 0-0 0, Etzler 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 30-64 15-18 81.
Arizona St. 80, Grambling St. 49
GRAMBLING ST. (2-2) Lamin 1-1 1-4 3, Smith 3-8 2-2 8, Christon 2-12 5-6 9, Cotton 0-5 2-2 2, Cowart 2-13 1-2 5, Munford 3-9 0-0 7, Murrell 2-5 1-2 5, Moton 1-6 2-4 4, Aku 1-3 0-0 2, Phillips 0-0 0-0 0, Reynolds 2-2 0-0 4, Warren 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-64 14-22 49.
Northwestern 66, Liberty 52
LIBERTY (2-3) Robinson 1-5 0-0 3, Rode 4-9 0-0 11, McGhee 6-18 7-7 23, Porter 1-8 0-0 3, Venzant 0-1 0-0 0, Peebles 3-7 0-0 6, Warfield 0-0 2-2 2, Preston 2-2 0-0 4, Cleveland 0-0 0-0 0, Burggraf 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, McKay 0-0 0-0 0, Spell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 9-9 52.
St. John's 76, Syracuse 69, OT
SYRACUSE (3-2) Bell 5-12 0-0 12, B.Williams 5-10 0-0 11, Edwards 6-8 6-6 18, Girard 1-10 2-3 4, Mintz 7-17 6-9 20, Hima 2-6 0-0 4, Torrence 0-3 0-0 0, Copeland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 26-67 14-18 69.
Utah St. 95, Oral Roberts 85
ORAL ROBERTS (3-3) Vanover 7-18 1-2 18, Abmas 5-12 6-6 17, Jurgens 4-12 2-2 11, McBride 7-12 0-0 19, Thompson 4-6 0-0 11, Phipps 1-2 2-2 4, Mwamba 1-2 0-0 2, Weaver 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-66 11-12 85.
St. Bonaventure 80, S. Indiana 66
S. INDIANA (2-3) Lakes 4-8 2-3 13, Powell 0-2 0-0 0, Henry 2-11 2-3 8, Simmons 2-4 0-0 5, Solomon 3-6 2-6 8, Swope 8-16 2-3 21, Polakovich 5-8 1-2 11, Hernandez 0-7 0-0 0, Campion 0-0 0-0 0, Mervis 0-1 0-0 0, Mielke 0-0 0-0 0, Hittle 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-63 9-17 66.
No. 13 Auburn 85, Bradley 64
BRADLEY (3-2) Hannah 2-5 0-0 4, Leons 3-6 4-4 11, Deen 6-15 0-0 15, Hickman 6-12 0-0 15, Tahvanainen 3-10 0-0 7, Weathers 1-4 2-5 4, Linke 0-0 0-0 0, Biliew 1-1 2-4 4, Davis 2-2 0-0 4, Hardtke 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-56 8-13 64.
Kirk Herbstreit absolutely slammed Tennessee by picking Vanderbilt to beat them this weekend
ESPN college football personality Kirk Herbstreit didn’t offer Tennessee Vols fans much confidence in their big bowl chances. While Tennessee has been knocked out of College Football Playoff contention, it’s still possible the Vols can snag a prime bowl game around the New Year’s holiday. Herbstreit didn’t exactly give the Vols a ringing endorsement for how the rest of their season will go, saying that they will lose to Vanderbilt this weekend to close their standout 2022 season.
Richmond 61, Temple 49
RICHMOND (3-3) Bigelow 1-5 0-2 3, Burton 8-17 2-2 18, Quinn 3-9 0-0 6, Gustavson 5-6 1-2 12, Nelson 3-9 5-6 13, Randolph 1-1 0-0 3, Roche 2-5 0-0 6, Bailey 0-1 0-0 0, Walz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-53 8-12 61.
San Francisco 67, Wichita St. 63
SAN FRANCISCO (6-0) Kunen 5-6 0-2 15, Gigiberia 1-4 1-1 3, Rishwain 4-9 2-3 13, Roberts 5-12 1-1 13, Shabazz 1-8 5-5 7, Meeks 3-10 2-2 8, Hawthorne 3-4 0-0 8, Williams 0-3 0-0 0, Markovetskyy 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-56 11-14 67.
Dawson Garcia guides Minnesota into SoCal final vs. UNLV
There was a reason that Dawson Garcia’s transfer to Minnesota was so highly touted by Golden Gophers fans. The former
Jahvon Quinerly is "Ready To Go" According to Nate Oats
Oats also gave updates on Darius Miles and Dom Welch's status for the Phil Knight Invitational.
