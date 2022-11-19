ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Highest natural gas price since 2010 drives a spike in Pennsylvania home energy costs

The Center Square – Natural gas prices are hitting levels not seen for more than a decade, and electric bills will go up across the commonwealth – though not equally. Natural gas spot prices will hit $6.09 per million British thermal units for the winter, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, which is “the highest real price since winter 2009-10.” For Pennsylvania households, it means that many natural gas...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
R.A. Heim

One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho

money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
IDAHO STATE
WGAL

Pennsylvania House Republicans choose their leaders

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Republicans in the Pennsylvania House have just chosen their leaders, and the new head of the GOP said they aren't ready to concede control of the chamber just yet. Democrats flipped a dozen seats and won 102 overall in the midterm election. Because one of their...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
HORSHAM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Local resident wins lottery, becomes Pennsylvania's newest millionaire

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a very good Christmas for one local family."We are tremendously excited to join Pa.'s newest millionaire, Kim of Allegheny County, who purchased her $3 million winning scratch-off right here at this Sheetz in Canonsburg," one representative said.The Pennsylvania Lottery presented Kim with her $3 million check.She said she couldn't believe that she won. She even scanned her ticket twice to make sure."I still don't think it's real. I get up every day and do not believe it. I think when I get my money, I'll believe it's real," Kim said with a laugh."I'm going to buy a house, maybe work a little less, and help some other people out," she added.Lottery proceeds benefit Pennsylvania seniors, and they said, since 1972, the lottery has generated almost $34 billion for programs that seniors rely on every day.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania nursing facilities ordered to pay $513K in back wages

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania has approved a judgment ordering two Midstate nursing facilities to pay back wages that violated the fair labor standards act (FLSA). According to the U.S. Department of Labor (DOL), the judgment comes after a complaint was filed by the U.S. Department […]
HARRISBURG, PA
CBS Philly

DA Larry Krasner speaks for 1st time since being impeached by Pa. House

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner says the Republican-led House Select Committee on Restoring Law and Order never gave him a chance to explain his policies. Krasner spoke publicly for the first time since the Pennsylvania House impeached him last week.Community leaders joined the Krasner at a news conference at City Hall on Monday.Lawmakers voted 107-85 last week to impeach Krasner, setting the stage for what would be the first Pennsylvania Senate impeachment trial in nearly three decades.Krasner, who was overwhelmingly reelected by Philadelphia voters last year, is not accused of breaking the law. Instead, Republicans argued he should be...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland.   Democratic-affiliated candidates won control over the State Board of Education in Ohio, and […] The post Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
wvxu.org

What could happen with redistricting and a possible abortion amendment in Ohio under this new legislature?

With the midterms behind us, Ohio's lame duck session is underway. Lawmakers are considering bills that could strip power from the State Board of Education, change the rules for ballot issues that amend the state constitution, and more. Republicans have supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, and that will have a big impact on what passes and what fails.
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy