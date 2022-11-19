Read full article on original website
Related
Kate Mara Gives Birth, Welcomes Another Baby With Husband Jamie Bell
Watch: Jamie Bell Reveals Ideal Date Night With Kate Mara. Kate Mara and Jamie Bell are celebrating the latest addition to their family. The Fantastic Four co-stars—who tied the knot in 2017—have welcomed their second child together. Kate shared news of their baby boy's arrival on Nov. 17, writing on Instagram, "Had a baby a week ago. Here are his feet."
Jason Momoa Reacts To Lenny Kravitz’s PDA Photo With Ex Lisa Bonet
Lenny Kravitz and Jason Momoa had a playful exchange on Instagram on ex Lisa Bonet‘s 55th birthday. It all started when Lenny, 58, shared a throwback black-and-white photo him and daughter Zoe Kravitz, 33, both kissing Lisa on the cheek. “Happy birthday mama….” he wrote on Nov. 18. Jason, 43, was clearly loving the family moment as he left six red hearts under as a caption with Lenny replying with another red heart and raised fist.
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, Drives Herself To 7/11 While Dressed Down For Solo Outing: Photos
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 16, went out on her own to grab some Twizzlers from 7/11 on Monday, November 21. The teen, whose parents are Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, was seen driving herself to the convenience store. She kept it super casual as she headed in, sporting an all-black outfit for the day.
See Kate Middleton's Angelic Look at King Charles' First Banquet
Kate Middleton is stepping out in style as the new Princess of Wales. On Nov. 22, the royal dressed to impress in black-tie attire for King Charles III's first-ever state banquet at Buckingham...
Upworthy
Maroon 5 got down on the floor to calm 10-year-old fan who had a panic attack
Editor's note: This article was originally published on May 19, 2021. It has since been updated. What would you rather be remembered and known for? Being rich and famous or kind and empathetic? While the former might win you a lot of clout-chasing worshippers, the latter is what will leave a lasting impression on those who cross your path. We saw one example of this a few years ago when the uber-popular American band, Maroon 5, did the sweetest thing for an adorable superfan who came to see them. Christopher Warner, a young Maryland resident with Down syndrome, saw his dreams come true in 2015 when his favorite musicians reached out to invite him to a live show.
Coco Austin Breaks Down in Tears After Husband Ice-T Praises Her Parenting Skills
Watch: Ice-T's Wife Coco Sobs After Dropping Off Daughter Chanel at School. While Coco Austin may face criticism online over her parenting choices, Ice-T couldn't be more proud of his wife. In fact, the Law & Order: SVU star praises the mother of his daughter Chanel in a heartwarming message played during her appearance on Nov. 22's Tamron Hall.
Jennifer Grey's Transformation into Cult Leader Gwen Shamblin Will Have You Doing a Double Take
Jennifer Grey is reaching new heights in her latest TV transformation. The Dirty Dancing star will play the controversial late Christian diet guru and megachurch leader Gwen Shamblin Lara in the upcoming Lifetime film, Gwen Shamblin: Starving for Salvation, which debuts in early 2023. And Jennifer teased her new role on Instagram, sharing a monitor photo of herself with Gwen's infamous sky-high hair.
papermag.com
Kendall Jenner Had Pee on Her Foot at the Met Gala
Kendall Jenner brought an accidental accessory to the Met Gala. “For a moment, we thought about doing the carpet with no shirt, and just doing this,” Jenner said as she got ready, crossing her arms to cover her breasts while her team helped her into a voluminous Prada skirt, constructed from sheer tulle and fishnet. And it turns out the skirt was “so big and so heavy” that she didn't even notice she had to go to bathroom until she was already in the sprinter van taking her to the event — and it was an emergency.
Justin Bieber Says Wife Hailey Makes Life "Magic" In Heartwarming Birthday Message
Watch: Justin Bieber's ADORABLE Birthday Tribute to Wife Hailey Bieber. Justin Bieber just can't get enough of wife Hailey Bieber. Want proof? Look no further than the "Yummy" singer's tribute to the Rhode Skin founder in honor of her 26th birthday. "HAPPY BIRFDAY," Justin—who is currently in Japan with Hailey—wrote on Instagram alongside a series of pics of the couple, "TO MY FAVORITE HUMAN BEING XOXO YOU MAKE LIFE MAGIC."
What Is Kylie Jenner’s Baby Boy’s New Name After She Dropped ‘Wolf Webster’? See Clues
Now that Kylie Jenner announced she and Travis Scott (real name: Jacques Bermon Webster II) are changing their son Wolf Webster’s moniker, people are asking one huge question: What is her baby’s new...
Aaron Carter’s Fiancee Melanie Martin Celebrates Their Son’s First Birthday With Rare Family Photos
Watch: How Aaron Carter's Siblings Are Honoring His Memory. Aaron Carter's fiancée Melanie Martin is learning how difficult milestones are while grieving. In honor of their son Prince Lyric Carter's first birthday, Melanie took to Instagram to celebrate their son—and remember the late pop star. "Happy birthday to...
Kylie Jenner Reacts to Comment About Travis Scott Not Knowing Her Dogs’ Names
Watch: See Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's ANGELIC Halloween Family Pic. The Kylie Cosmetics founder is finding humor in a fan's comment on her most recent TikTok that poked fun at an interview she did with Travis Scott in 2018 where he couldn't name all of her dogs. In the...
Chrissy Teigen shares new images of her growing baby bump
Chrissy Teigen has shared new images of her growing baby bump.In a slew of images posted on Instagram on Sunday (20 November), the 36-year-old model and wife of John Legend can be seen having a cosy weekend with her children. In one of the photographs, Teigen’s daughter can be seen staring at her mother’s baby bump as she attempts to speak to it.Teigen is also captured clicking a mirror selfie, watching the TV with her kids, cooking, and relaxing at home. Teigen announced that she and her husband are expecting another baby in August this year.“We have another one...
Aaron Carter’s Son Prince’s Custody Arrangements Revealed: It’s ‘The Best Place For Him’ (Exclusive)
Aaron Carter was attempting to put his life back together when he was found dead at age 34 at his home in Lancaster, Calif. on Nov. 5. Just a few months prior to his passing, in September, Aaron lost custody of his 11-month-old son Prince when he voluntarily checked into rehab to overcome addiction, which he was very vocal about. At the time, Prince’s mom Melanie Martin said that she was dealing with post-partum depression. As a result, the courts ordered that Prince be placed in the temporary custody of Melanie’s mother. And now, two weeks after Aaron’s untimely death, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned from Aaron’s rep that Prince “is still in the custody of Melanie’s mother and will remain in her custody.” The spokesperson added, “Everyone agrees that he is in the best place for him to be right now.”
How Ryan Reynolds And Kids Are Supporting Pregnant Wife Blake Lively
When it comes to making life easier for soon-to-be mom-of-four Blake Lively, it's a family effort. As Ryan Reynolds exclusively told E! News at the 36th Annual American Cinematheque Awards on Nov....
Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Celebrates Baby No. 3 With Burger King Crown
Having it her way. As Behati Prinsloo awaits the arrival of her third child with husband Adam Levine, the pregnant model showed off her growing baby bump while wearing unexpected accessory fit...
Evan Ross Reveals Holiday Plans With Wife Ashlee Simpson and Kids
Watch: GQ Men of the Year 2022: Evan Ross, Brosnan Boys and Finneas. Evan Ross is keeping his and Ashlee Simpson's families close during the holiday season. The singer revealed this year's plan when it comes to celebrating the upcoming holidays and expressing what he is most thankful for in the process.
Landon Barker Opens Up About Relationship With Dad Travis Barker
"I feel like he's really just doing what makes him happy."
Gigi Hadid Shares Rare Pic of Her and Zayn Malik's Daughter Khai From "Lost Summer Files"
Watch: Gigi Hadid Is Unrecognizable on the Cover of Vogue. For Gigi Hadid, part of what makes her summer beautiful is her baby Khai. The model recently shared a late ode to the summertime with a carousel of photos on her Instagram, including a rare snap of her and Zayn Malik's daughter, 2.
Kourtney Kardashian throws Travis Barker a surprise birthday party
Kourtney Kardashian threw husband Travis Barker a surprise birthday bash on Wednesday in honor of his 47th birthday. The festivities were held at Crossroads Kitchen, the Blink-182 drummer’s favorite vegan restaurant in Los Angeles. Videos posted on social media showed Kardashian, 43, holding Barker’s hand as they walked in...
E! News
223K+
Followers
55K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT
We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.https://www.eonline.com
Comments / 0