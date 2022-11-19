ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Tennis-Medvedev looks to put 'disaster' finish to season behind him

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J1RN6_0jGRTKmc00

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Daniil Medvedev's 2022 season came to an inauspicious conclusion on Friday with a stinging defeat at the hands of Novak Djokovic at the ATP Finals, but he vowed to bounce back next year.

For the second consecutive match the Russian squandered a late third-set lead, falling 6-3 6-7(5) 7-6(2) to the Serb to finish winless in his three group-stage matches at the prestigious year-end championships in Turin.

"Super easy: I sucked," Medvedev said bluntly when asked why he was unable to serve out the match, which was a dead rubber with the undefeated Djokovic already through to the semifinals and Medvedev eliminated.

"That's what happened. It's disaster. What I'm really happy is that this match didn't count in going out of the group, otherwise I would have two matches where I lost serving for the match.

"But, yeah, that's awful. I'm going to try to be better next time. I have no other choice."

The 26-year-old Moscow native won his lone major title by beating Djokovic in the 2021 U.S. Open final and rose to world number one in February.

But he will finish the year outside the top five after winning just two titles this season, the bigger being the ATP 500 Vienna Open last month.

Despite the dismal finish Medvedev said his performance in Vienna and earlier in October in Astana - where he made the semifinals but was forced to retire from the match against Djokovic with a leg injury - gave him hope.

"If I wouldn't have Astana and Vienna tournament where I played really great level, maybe I would be a little bit less confident," he said.

"I'm confident I'm going to be able to do something big in the future. Just need to continue working. Going to be sad for one, two days, then enjoy my days off, then get ready for the next season."

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo 'has offered himself to former club Real Madrid for six months to deputise for injured Karim Benzema'... as Man United look to cut ties with wantaway forward after he hit out at the club in explosive interview

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wants to end his Manchester United nightmare and make a stunning return to Real Madrid. The 37-year-old accused the Red Devils of betraying him in a tell-all interview with Piers Morgan last week. And amid the fallout of the interview, Ronaldo has now offered himself to the...
The Independent

World Cup: Beer flies everywhere as England fans celebrate first half goals vs Iran

England fans had plenty to cheer about in the first half of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.The Three Lions scored three goals in an electric first 45 minutes, with Jude Bellingham getting the party started after a lengthy injury delay that saw Iran’s goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand forced off.Supporters back home watching in London could be seen celebrating the 19-year-old’s opener and - as is tradition - beer was flying everywhere.Bukayo Saka and Raheem Sterling added two more goals before the break as England stormed into a 3-0 lead.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against EnglandMoment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran
The Independent

Moment England players take the knee ahead of opening World Cup fixture against Iran

England players took the knee ahead of their opening World Cup 2022 fixture against Iran.Gareth Southgate confirmed the decision ahead of kick-off in Qatar, saying it’s what the players stand for.“We have discussed taking the knee, we feel we should,” Southgate said.“It’s what we stand for as a team and have done for a long period of time.”While players took the knee, the Football Association confirmed that captain Harry Kane would not be wearing the OneLove armband during the fixture, due to Fifa’s threats of “sporting” sanctions.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More England vs Iran: Team will take the knee before World Cup games, Southgate saysIran fans boo national anthem ahead of first World Cup fixture against England‘Psychic’ alpaca predicts winner of England’s World Cup group fixtures
The Independent

Thousands of Qatar fans appear to leave World Cup opener at half-time

Thousands of Qatar fans appeared to leave at half-time of the opening game of the World Cup, with their team already 2-0 down against Ecuador.Hosts Qatar opened the 2022 edition of the tournament on Sunday (20 November) with a Group A match against Ecuador, who were controversially denied an early goal due to offside but took a 2-0 lead into the break – and maintained it until full time.Ecuador captain Enner Valencia netted the disallowed opener before scoring from the penalty spot on 16 minutes then with a header on 31 minutes.Thousands of Qatar fans then left the Al...
The Independent

Is Wales vs USA on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and where to watch World Cup fixture

Wales’ 64-year wait to take part in a World Cup has finally come to an end, with Robert Page’s team set to play USA in Qatar.Wales and USA clash in each nation’s Group B opener, after England and Iran – their other opponents in the pool – go head to head.LIVE! Follow all the build-up and action from Wales vs USA with our blogWith England expected by most observers to top the group, the general feeling is that Wales and USA will compete to be the team to follow the Three Lions into the knockout stages.But major tournaments rarely...
The Spun

Look: Alex Morgan Reacts To Historic World Cup News

The 2022 Men's World Cup kicked off in Qatar on Sunday afternoon. Ecuador topped the host country in the first game of the tournament. The United States men's national team will begin play on Monday afternoon. This year, female referees will make history at the men's World Cup, calling games...
HollywoodLife

Morgan Freeman Kicks Off Controversial World Cup With Emotional Speech As BTS’ Jungkook Performs: Video

Morgan Freeman gave an emotional speech at the opening ceremonies of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, November 20. The 85-year-old Oscar winner’s message was one of inclusivity and togetherness, which seemed to be in response to the outcry over the Gulf state hosting the event, as it retains an abysmal human rights record. Morgan’s appearance during the kickoff, which had an Olympic opening ceremony vibe, was followed by a performance from BTS‘ Jungkook.
Reuters

Soccer-Chaos at Al Bidda fan fest before World Cup opener

DOHA, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chaotic scenes broke out inside and outside the fan festival at Al Bidda Park in Doha on Sunday an hour before the kick off of the opening World Cup match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador after organisers allowed too many fans to flood the precinct.
The Guardian

Fifa and Qatar in urgent talks after Wales rainbow hats confiscated

Incidents involving Football Association of Wales staff and Wales supporters having rainbow-coloured bucket hats confiscated before the Group B opener against the USA are being urgently investigated by authorities. Fifa and the Qataris were in talks on the matter on Tuesday, where Fifa reminded their hosts of their assurances before...
Reuters

Reuters

650K+
Followers
365K+
Post
304M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy