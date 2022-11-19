Magic 108, Bulls 107: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Orlando Magic (4-11) play against the Chicago Bulls (9-9) at United Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022

Orlando Magic 108, Chicago Bulls 107 (Final)

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Zach LaVine on getting benched down the stretch: “That’s Billy’s decision, he got to lay with it. Do I agree with it? No.”

Will you talk to him about it? “I don’t know, I’ll figure it out after this” – 11:02 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Zach LaVine on sitting out the final 3:43 of tonight’s loss to Orlando: “That’s Billy’s decision. He’s got to live with it. Do I agree with it? No.” pic.twitter.com/guvBnW8Aoi – 11:00 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Zach LaVine said he disagreed with Billy Donovan’s decision to sit him for the closing minutes of tonight’s loss. He’s still deciding if/how he’ll talk to the coach about the call.

“Do I like the decision? No. Do I have to live with it? Yes.” – 10:59 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine on getting benched down stretch: “That’s Billy’s decision. He’s gotta lay with it. Do I agree with it? No.” – 10:55 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

In a 127-99 Mavs win over Denver, Luka Dončić had 33 pts, 12 rebs, and 11 assists for his 50th career triple-double. Luka is the 2nd fastest player in NBA history to 50 triple-doubles. Oscar Robertson did it in 111 games, Luka in 278 games, Magic Johnson in 279 games. – 10:54 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Zach LaVine, to no one but everyone: “It’s nothing to say about that one.” – 10:50 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

It’s extremely quiet in the Bulls locker room. Ayo Dosunmu is still in full uniform, game shoes and all, just sitting at his locker, staring into his phone and the ground. – 10:50 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Final: Magic 108, Bulls 107

Jalen Suggs knocked down the game-winning 3 to give the Magic a victory over the Bulls.

Orlando’s first road win of the season. Chicago’s fourth straight loss.

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

FINAL BOX: Orlando 108, Chicago 107

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

10 observations: Bulls hit new low with Jalen Suggs game-winner, late loss to Magic

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

Weird Bulls game.

-Javonte Green was a +17 in under 18 minutes

-DeRozan with 41 points

-LaVine 1-14 and benched for the final 3:43

-Bulls blew a four point lead with 26.5 left thanks to two missed FTs by Vucevic – 10:42 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Billy Donovan said he played Derrick Jones Jr. over Javonte Green in the first half because Jones Jr. had played very well of late and wanted to reward him. Also played Coby White in 1st half. – 10:41 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Jalen Suggs tonight:

20 PTS

8 AST

5 REB

GAME-WINNER

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Good move by Joe Mazzulla tonight to keep Derrick White in the starting lineup and Malcolm Brogdon on the bench with Marcus Smart out. #Celtics are going to win their 9th straight and get the rest of the weekend off before visiting Chicago on Monday. – 10:38 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Zach LaVine finished with 4 points on 1 for 14 shooting tonight and got pulled with 3:43 left in the fourth quarter.

Billy Donovan: “It was one of those games where he just didn’t have a great game…I was trying to do the best for our team in that moment” – 10:38 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Billy Donovan on the Bulls’ first half tonight: “In the NBA it’s very hard to play a half of basketball and expect to win. We let luck come into play. We left ourselves open to be beat. It had less to do with (Suggs’) shot and more to do with the entire first half.” – 10:37 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

The Bulls are now 6-10 and realistically there isn’t a trade they can make to put themselves anywhere close to the East’s best teams. Stuck in the middle again.

Their pick is top-four protected, otherwise it goes to the Magic. In the year of Victor Wembanyama…Blow It Up? – 10:37 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Donovan on benching LaVine for final stretch: “Great players, that happens. He wasn’t playing well, I just made a decision.” #Bulls – 10:37 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Billy Donovan on benching LaVine: “He had a tough night shooting. I thought that group fought their way back into the game.” – 10:36 PM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Bol Bol vs Chicago Bulls

15 points

10 rebounds

2 blocks

Zero turnovers

6-10 FG

32 minutes

Bol machine strikes again. The Magic took a huge road win in Chicago. #MagicTogether – 10:35 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

This one hurts—- Vucevic missed two free throws -Orlando rebounds…Suggs three pointer on the right wing propels the Magic to a 108-107 win. DeRozan with 41 but he missed a mid court shot as time expired . – 10:34 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Jalen Suggs with the game-winner to cap off another strong performance with 20 points and 8 assists.

Starting to more frequently have games for the Magic like he did at Gonzaga. pic.twitter.com/1ULJnGznHl – 10:31 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs in the hallway after his game-winning 3: “LET’S GO HOME!!!”

The entire coaching staff: “We’re going to Indiana.”

😂😂😂 – 10:31 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Magic players having a party in the hallway to the locker room … this was their play-in game …. – 10:29 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Bulls had rallied all the way back from a 19-point deficit for a two-point lead with 12 seconds to go…

-Nikola Vucevic misses two FTs

-Jalen Suggs hits the game-winning 3.

Bulls lose 108-107 for their fourth straight loss, now 0-7 in clutch games. – 10:29 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Stephen Noh @StephNoh

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Vooch chokes on 2 FTs that could seal the win for Chicago. Suggs push and hits the 3 to win it. Unbelievable. #MagicBulls – 10:28 PM

Bobby Marks @BobbyMarks42

Practice your free throw kids

Bulls fall to 6-10 on a Jalen Suggs 3 – 10:28 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

OH MY GOODNESS.

After Nikola Vucevic misses two free throws, Jalen Suggs takes it down the floor and drills a game-winning 3-pointer with 5.0 seconds left.

StatMuse @statmuse

Jalen Suggs tonight:

20 PTS

5 REB

8 AST

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Final: Magic 108, Bulls 107.

Jalen Suggs daggers the Bulls with a game-winning 3 in the final seconds. Bulls have lost four straight and six of seven. – 10:27 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Wow

Magic stun Bulls 108-107

After mounting a 19-point second half comeback, Nikola Vucevic missed two free throws with 12 seconds left. Jalen Suggs came down and hit a game-winning 3

Bulls are 6-10, and have hit a new low – 10:27 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Magic 108, Bulls 107

Bulls lose fourth straight and sixth of seven. Also drop to 0-7 in clutch games

Vucevic misses two FTs with 12 seconds left. Suggs GW 3

Magic record first road victory in seven tries

DeRozan 41 pts

LaVine 1-14 and benched down stretch – 10:27 PM

Jamal Collier @JamalCollier

Wow, what a crushing way for the Bulls to lose that game – 10:26 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Absolute heartbreaker in Chicago. Vooch misses both free throws and the Magic hit a 3-pointer to take the game.

Bulls come back from a 19-point deficit only to lose 108-107. – 10:26 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Always told you people that Jalen Suggs is a winner! – 10:26 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

WOW.

Jalen Suggs hits a game-winning 3 to give the Magic a 108-107 win. – 10:26 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka now has 31-10-10, and 50 triple-doubles for his career. The fastest to 50 triple-doubles in NBA history is Oscar Robertson at 111 games. Luka is second on the list in 278 games. Magic is 3rd, after doing it in 279 games. – 10:21 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

their ball. – 10:21 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic has his 50th triple-double in his 278th career game. That’s one game faster than Magic Johnson hit the milestone. Only Oscar Robertson (111 games) got to 50 faster. – 10:21 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Just think … it takes this kind of late-game heroics and effort to beat …. Orlando … celebrate Bulls fans! – 10:20 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Franz Wagner has just fouled out- Bull take a 107-103 lead -Green with last two hoops. – 10:18 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

JAVONTE. GREEN. IN THE CLUTCH. – 10:18 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Javonte Green has brought the United Center roof down – 10:18 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Javonte Green scores the go-ahead bucket, then eviscerates the rim with a transition dunk to put the Bulls up 107-103 with 26.5 remaining.

All that after not playing a second of the first half. – 10:18 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Unsuccessful challenge for the @Orlando Magic. Franz Wagner fouls out.

It’s Magic 103, Bulls 103 with 48 seconds left in the 4th. – 10:18 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls, who trailed by 19, take first lead since 16-14 on Green hoop with 40 seconds left – 10:18 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Chicago sports gets all the calls! Foul stands. – 10:17 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Jamahl Mosley is challenging this offensive foul on Franz Wagner. If it stands, he’s fouled out – 10:15 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jamahl Mosley is challenging the offensive foul called on Franz Wagner.

It’d be Wagner’s 6th foul if the call isn’t reversed. – 10:15 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Wagner fouls out on offensive foul with 51.3 seconds left but Magic are challenging call. – 10:14 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Vooch had the switch he wanted … missed the rabbit. – 10:13 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso in the closing lineup over Zach LaVine. – 10:13 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Your closing 5: Caruso, DeMar, Vooch, Ayo and Javonte Green. – 10:12 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Caruso very animated in the huddle. – 10:11 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

With 2:32 remaining in Chicago, the Magic lead the Bulls 103-101. The Bulls are trying to complete a comeback from 19 points down and snap a three-game losing streak. #LeaguePassAlert – 10:10 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Bulls get the ball in their hands down 103-101 with 2:32 remaining. – 10:09 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

LaVine pulled for Ayo in crunch time … Zach was 1-of-14 and 0-for-5 from three with a -19 in plus/minus. – 10:09 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso, DeMar DeRozan, Javonte Green, Nikola Vucevic on floor for Bulls

Billy Donovan just subbed Ayo for Zach – 10:08 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Billy Donovan replaces Zach LaVine with Ayo Dosunmu with 3:43 left to play in a four-point game. – 10:08 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

DeMar DeRozan has recorded his 18th game of at least 35 points and five rebounds while with Chicago. DeRozan ranks 4th all-time in team history in total games with 35 pts/5 rebs, trailing only Michael Jordan (233), Bob Love (34) and Zach LaVine (21). … via Dre PR – 10:07 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

LaVine struggling as the point guard right now. – 10:05 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

DeRozan hits a pair of midrange shots and the Bulls have erased a 19-point deficit to tie the game at 94-94. – 10:03 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

DeMar DeRozan ties it at 92 with a pull-up 2. – 10:03 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Donovan used an 11-man rotation earlier in season at times. He has played 11 tonight but it hasn’t really been an 11-man rotation. Coby White drew 1st half minutes but hasn’t played in 2nd. Javonte Green, after not playing in 1st half, is starring in this comeback bid in 2nd half – 10:02 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

The Magic only had 4 turnovers in the first half for 4 Bulls’ points.

Up to 13 turnovers for 19 points midway through 4Q. Fouling and allowing OREB have also been issues.

Magic 92-90. – 10:01 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls down just 2, 92-90. Javonte Green has been HUGE @Javonte Green -difference maker. – 10:00 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

24 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists, 2 blocks.

Kyle Lowry is the 9th player to have such a stat line in the last 40 years.

Weirdly, he joins Magic, LeBron, Beal and Eric Bledsoe as having done it in a loss. – 10:00 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Another game with an opponent shooting over 40% from behind the 3-point arc against the Bulls – 9:57 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Terrence Ross with some big shots — a pull-up 2 and a C&S 3 — to give the Magic some relief during this Bulls’ run. – 9:57 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine, who is 1-12, enters with 8:50 left. Has sat since 6 minute mark of 3rd. – 9:57 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Javonte Green with the steal and slam. Three-point game. Still can’t understand why he wasn’t on the court in the first half. – 9:54 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Patrick Williams splashes a 3-pointer from the corner and we’ve got a five-point game. – 9:53 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs with a much-needed pull-up 3 before the 3Q ends. Bulls were on an 18-4 run before that shot.

Magic 87-79. – 9:52 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Big triple by Jalen Suggs to close out the third quarter. Broke up an 18-4 run by the Bulls.

@Orlando Magic 87, @Chicago Bulls 79 heading into the 4th. – 9:52 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

After 3- Bulls down 87-79 DeRozan with 30. – 9:52 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Here come the Bulls. A strong finish to the third quarter pulls Chicago within 87-79 entering the fourth quarter. Bulls trying to snap a three-game losing streak. Magic trying to win their first road game. – 9:51 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Bulls have sliced a 19-point third quarter deficit to eight entering the fourth

Credit the energy of Javonte Green, pace of Goran Dragic and shotmaking of DeMar DeRozan

87-79 Magic through three – 9:51 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

DeRozan heating up in the second half? What a concept.

He pulls up to drop yet another midrange shot to bring his tally to 30 points to end the third. Bulls back within eight points after going down 19. – 9:50 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Wondering if/when we’ll see Wendell Carter Jr. again tonight.

It looked like his foot was bothering him earlier in the 3Q. Saw him trying to flex it while on the bench. – 9:49 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Franz Wagner has 5 fouls

Dragic is pushing tempo – 9:48 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bulls have cut 19-point deficit to single digits.

Goran Dragic and Javonte Green have flipped energy – 9:45 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Bulls forcing deflections on defense and getting out in transition, and it immediately creates results.

Quick 9-0 run here to cut the deficit back into single digits after a pair of DeRozan free throws brings it to 83-74. – 9:45 PM

Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Javonte Green with a filthy dunk on a lob from Dragic. Bulls down 13–Bulls once down 19- Book it- They’re going to win this game. Save this Tweet. – 9:42 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Javonte Green throws down a thunderous one-handed dunk off a lob to light up the United Center and cut the lead to 80-67.

Green has only played 2:17 tonight. He did not enter the game until late in the third quarter. – 9:40 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

That’s a nasty, nasty alley-oop and dunk from Goran Dragic to Javonte Green.

Could it energize the listless Bulls? – 9:39 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Memo to Billy Donovan: Play Javonte Green. – 9:39 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Caruso has 5 fouls – 9:37 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Javonte Green, a DNP in first half, into second half rotation ahead of Derrick Jones Jr. – 9:36 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Vucevic with 12-11-5- last triple double—Bulls.Celtics -May 2021. – 9:35 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

More rough Bulls scenes to open third quarter. Zach LaVine is now 1-for-12 from field. Bulls are 3-for-17 from 3-point range. And Jalen Suggs just authoritatively swatted a Nikola Vucevic layup at the rim

76-60 Magic, 6:00 Q3 (with Orlando FTs coming out of timeout) – 9:33 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Jalen Suggs just elevated to smack away Vooch’s shot in transition. Mo Bamba blocked DeRozan on the possession before that.

Somehow the Magic only have one more block than the Bulls, but man it feels like a whole lot more than that. – 9:33 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Jalen Suggs just blocked Nikola Vucevic with authority. – 9:32 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Bol Bol having himself a night, sheesh – 9:29 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Orlando Robinson with five fouls. That actually matters tonight. A lot. – 9:28 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic open 3Q with a 7-0 run, leading 73-54.

Orlando already has five players who’ve scored in double figures. – 9:26 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Zach LaVine doesn’t need to force up shots — especially when he’s 1-for-11 — but he just passed up a wide-open Vooch in the paint to take (and miss) a 3-pointer. – 9:25 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

I’m processing things right now

Did I just witness an Orlando Robinson corner 3 in the clutch?

Yeah tonight is odd – 9:24 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Vucevic was wide open in paint with Suggs on him and LaVine launched a 3. – 9:24 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

The Bulls have mostly been at their most comfortable in the third quarter this season. They’re going to need to capitalize on that to claw back into this one as they exit the locker room with a 14-point deficit. – 9:23 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick had his appendix ripped from his body last Saturday and practiced today, declaring himself fit for Sunday. The Bulls are having trouble stopping Bol Bol. Toughness is a mindset. Some have it, some play at the UC. – 9:20 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Orlando 66-52. Bulls: DeRozan: 15. Dosunmu: 13. Vucevic: 12-10-4. ( Triple Dbl watch is on) Magic: Carter: 17-6-3. Wagner: 14-7 assists. Suggs 10-6assists. Bol: 10-5reb. Bulls 41%- 2-13-3s. 10-11 FTS. – 9:16 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

BREAKING NEWS: Your Lonzo Ball knee injury update … minus the news part and any real update … but Coby White makes a guest appearance.

Read it:

chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 9:13 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

I imagine watching JV push in transition is like watching the running of the bulls for the first time. – 9:13 PM

Wendell Carter Jr. in the first half:

17 PTS

6 REB

3 AST

7-10 FG

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Rough first half for #Bulls, needless to say. Wendell Carter has 17 & 6; Zach Lavine 2 pts on 1 of 10 shooting. Magic leads 66-52 – 9:11 PM

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

HALFTIME BOX: Orlando 66, Chicago 52

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Halftime: Magic 66, Bulls 52

Wendell Carter Jr. – 17 pts, 6 rebs, 3 asts

Franz Wagner – 14 pts, 7 asts

Jalen Suggs – 10 pts, 3 rebs, 6 asts

Bol Bol – 10 pts, 5 rebs

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Halftime: Magic 66, Bulls 52

DeRozan: 15 pts

Ayo: 13 pts

Vucevic: 12 pts, 10 reb

LaVine: 1-10 FG

WCJ: 17 pts, 6 reb

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

The Bulls fall behind the Magic 66-52 in a strange, disjointed first half.

Zach LaVine shot 1-for-10 from the field. The Bulls went 2-for-13 from behind the 3-point arc. Javonte Green did not play a single minute. – 9:08 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Halftime: Magic 66, Bulls 52.

Wendell Carter Jr.: 17 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists.

Franz Wagner: 14 points, 7 assists

Bol Bol/Jalen Suggs/Mo Bamba: 10 points each – 9:08 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Halftime: Magic 66, Bulls 52.

Another slow start by the Bulls. Another frustrating first half. Even worse for the Bulls is that former center Wendell Carter Jr. (17 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists) and Franz Wagner (14 points, 7 assists) currently are torching them. – 9:07 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Magic 66, Bulls 52 at half

DeRozan 15 pts

Vucevic 12 pts, 10 rebs, 4 assists

Dosunmu 13 pts

LaVine 1-10 FGs

Carter Jr. 17 pts, 5 rebs, 3 assists

F. Wagner 14 pts, 7 assists

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Vucevic has tied Bobby Portis for most double-double games in the NBA with 9. 1st half. Vooch: 12-10-4, – 9:04 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Javonte Green has moved from preseason starter to DNP-CD. At least for tonight, Derrick Jones Jr. has passed Green in rotation. – 9:04 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Deebo going to work.

StatMuse @statmuse

Players to record a triple-double in 13+ seasons:

LeBron James

Jason Kidd

Russell Westbrook

Magic Johnson

And now, Kyle Lowry. pic.twitter.com/318EgC8dRj – 9:01 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Jalen Suggs providing some annoyance on defense, picking off a pair of would-be Bulls possessions to create quick transition buckets. – 8:55 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Ayo Dosunmu providing a much-needed source of light for the Bulls tonight.

11 points on 5-for-6 shooting to lead scoring through his first 10 minutes on the court. – 8:52 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Coby White checks in after 8-game absence. – 8:51 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Coby White into the game out of this timeout – 8:50 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Wendell Carter Jr. has 13 points on 6-9 shooting in his first 12 minutes

He drilled an off-the-dribble midrange jumper over Nikola Vucevic one offensive possession before Magic’s timeout – 8:48 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Wendell Carter Jr. going scorched earth on his former team tonight.

13 points on 6-for-9 shooting with 8:35 left in the first half. – 8:47 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

The Orlando Robinson Game. Who knew? – 8:45 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

The sight that all Bulls fans pray for sooner than later … pic.twitter.com/7sILebLPyg – 8:45 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Zach LaVine is 1-for-8 from the field to start this one. He just missed two contested attempts at the rim within the same play. – 8:45 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

LaVine is 1-7 and just missed a bunny – 8:44 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Vooch’s contract is up after this year, DeMar after next. Of the Big Three, this one is here for a few minutes – $37,096,500, $40,064,220, $43,031,940, $45,999,660, $48,967,380. – 8:44 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Magic’s Wendell Carter Jr. doesn’t hide desire to beat Bulls – NBC Sports Chicago nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 8:42 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

These two watching Carter Jr. stick it to the Bulls right now … pic.twitter.com/g3KpjuOaYa – 8:41 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

It actually seemed like #Bulls were on the right track, Ayo & Williams combined to score 11 in 1stQ, which is good to see. But the subs + LaVine lineup finished on the wrong end of a 15-3 run – 8:39 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Wendell Carter Jr. knocks down a long-distance 3 at the buzzer to close out the 1Q.

Magic lead 37-24 after closing out quarter on a 18-5 run.

Franz Wagner: 10 points, 4 assists

Wendell Carter Jr.: 9 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists.

Mo Bamba: 7 points. – 8:38 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

This is quite the debut for Orlando Robinson – 8:37 PM

J. Michael Falgoust @ThisIsJMichael

Wendell Carter is gonna injure his foot w/the way he breaking it off in his old team to end the 1st qtr #MagicBulls – 8:37 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Bulls are now averaging just over 23 points in the first quarter in four-straight games. That ain’t getting it done, boys!

Billy Donovan challenged his Big Three in the pregame, and this dookie showcase is the response? – 8:37 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

#Bulls are up to their old tricks, giving up 37 points in 1stQ to Orlando. Magic is 5-for-10 from 3-pt range, 52.2% overall. Bulls 1-7 from 3, trail by 13 – 8:37 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Wendell Carter Jr. sinks a buzzer beater 3-pointer to put the Bulls down 37-24 to end the first quarter.

If this is the Bulls trying to start a game stronger, it’s not evident on the court. – 8:36 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

Dell dials long distance at the buzzer.

Magic 37, Bulls 24 at the end of one. – 8:36 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

End of Q1: Magic 37, Bulls 24

Franz Wagner leads way with 10 pts for Orlando. Wendell Carter Jr. hit a 34-footer at buzzer to make lead 13

Not the start you’d want to see after Billy Donovan’s pregame challenge – 8:36 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Gary Harris with 3-pointer for his first bucket of the season. – 8:35 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Once again, you can judge the quality of a DeMar DeRozan pump fake on the look of absolute deflation on his opponent’s face as he bites on it – 8:30 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

DeRozan is taking the Magic to Pump Fake School. Second and-one on midrange mastery. – 8:29 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR

The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,227 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.

It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.

#MagicTogether – 8:25 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Patrick Williams sinks a 3-pointer in his last play of a confident start here tonight.

He started 2-for-2 from the field with five points and three rebounds. Maintaining consistency into the second half has been the key for him after a strong start. – 8:25 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Bull-for-30-seconds Gary Harris set to check in for his season debut after left meniscus injury. – 8:24 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Gary Harris is at the scorer’s table, ready to check in for his season debut. – 8:23 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Can this be a Bol Bol revenge game if he played for Windy City Bulls while a Nuggets’ two-way player?

Denver didn’t have a G-League team at the time, so they loaned their guys to WC; now Nugs have Grand Rapids – 8:23 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

I guess Jalen Suggs had enough of the mask. – 8:22 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Ayo Dosunmu got the pregame message from Billy Donovan, even if it wasn’t directed at him

He has 6 of Bulls’ first 10 points, all on strong drives – 8:18 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Ayo Dosunmu got the “no more slow starts” memo – 8:16 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Not quite a full response from the Bulls starting group to Billy Donovan’s increased pressure in pregame.

Magic takes a 6-2 lead, then the Bulls tie it up. Ayo Dosunmu and Patrick Williams providing all the scoring. – 8:16 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Bol Bol gets the putback dunk for the game’s first points. – 8:11 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

StatMuse @statmuse

Rookies with a 15-point first half this season:

Bennedict Mathurin

Paolo Banchero

Shaedon Sharpe

And now, Nikola Jovic. pic.twitter.com/oIvzvwvqWn – 8:04 PM

👀🔴 – 8:00 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Wizards 33, Heat-ish 31 after one. Strus with eight, Orlando (Not Duncan) Robinson with six (he plays for the Heat. No, really). – 7:34 PM

Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305

Orlando Robinson playing very well

Slow paced inside

Good footwork

Solid stuff man – 7:33 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Billy Donovan calls on DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vučević to set the tone and be the aggressors for the Bulls regarding their slow starts.

For ⁦@NBCSChicago⁩: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 7:32 PM

Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

And now Orlando Robinson’s NBA debut. These kids, they grow up so fast. – 7:24 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Fans love our new @Chicago Bulls city edition jerseys They are 🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/3Ci3sa7nzg – 7:09 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Coby White, a little over an hour before returning from eight-game absence with a left quad strain. Sporting a sleeve on that leg pic.twitter.com/DOfHYDCguT – 6:57 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Amid 10+ min line of questioning in which he placed responsibility for Bulls’ slow starts on DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic, here is Billy Donovan’s answer on how that trio needs to set tone

Donovan has confidence. But: “They’ve gotta raise the level of everybody else around them.” pic.twitter.com/FZeL7p3xGV – 6:46 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Lonzo Ball update … he’s doing more …. but no running or anything like that … and no timetable offered up … after reading this it’s not much of an update after all. – 6:38 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

No big, official Lonzo Ball update but Donovan did say “it’s going slow but he’s doing more and doing more and doing more. He’s obviously still not running but he’s doing different things he couldn’t do before. Until he’s running or cutting or jumping, I don’t know how far away.” – 6:37 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Billy Donovan also went long on the Bulls’ slow starts, laying pressure directly on Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vučević to step up.

He wants more physicality and drive from the trio — on offense and on defense — and directed blame for the losses away from Pat and Ayo. – 6:36 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Billy Donovan, asked Bulls’ slow starts: “I’ve got a lot of respect on a lot of levels for Vooch and DeMar and Zach, of who they are as players. We’re never gonna be as good as we can be as a team until, in my opinion, those three guys drive the opening part of the game.” – 6:35 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

No changes to Bulls starting lineup. Message from Billy Donovan and AK is to stay the course. Big Three have to start games like a Big Three. – 6:34 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Magic’s starters vs. Bulls: Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. – 6:34 PM

Dan Savage @Dan_Savage

The @Orlando Magic will start Jalen Suggs, Franz Wagner, Chuma Okeke, Bol Bol and Wendell Carter Jr. against the @Chicago Bulls tonight. – 6:33 PM

Julia Poe @byjuliapoe

Billy Donovan provided a small Lonzo Ball update pregame tonight: he’s not running, jumping or cutting yet, but is able to do “things he couldn’t do before.”

Still no timeline on his return to running or to practice. – 6:33 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

All of tonight’s Heat.

Starters:

Nikola Jovic

Caleb Martin

Haywood Highsmith

Max Strus

Kyle Lowry

Reserves:

Orlando Robinson

Jamal Cain

(Both also known as the Heat two-way guys.)

Gabe Vincent will dress to meet NBA requirement of at least eight in uniform. – 6:32 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

While saying it’s a group effort and the coaching staff has responsibility too, Billy Donovan said the Big 3 (my words) of DeRozan, LaVine and Vucevic are the ones who need to “drive” the Bulls out of the ruts of slow starts. Offensively and defensively. – 6:25 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Coby White and Patrick Williams are both in the lineup tonight, Bulls coach Billy Donovan said.

White is rejoining the lineup after an eight-game absence due to a quad injury. The Bulls sorely need his shooting. – 6:17 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Coby White won’t play more than 20 minutes in return from quad contusion, Billy Donovan says – 6:16 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Available Miami Heat players tonight:

Jamal Cain

Haywood Highsmith

Nikola Jovic

Kyle Lowry

Caleb Martin

Orlando Robinson

Max Strus

That’s it. Those are the seven. Gabe Vincent will also be active, but he will not play tonight. Just active to reach the 8-man minimum to play. – 6:08 PM

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

So the only available players for the Heat tonight are Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, Haywood Highsmith, Kyle Lowry, Orlando Robinson, and Jamal Cain. – 6:05 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs going through his pregame warmup with assistant coaches Nate Tibbetts and Randy Gregory.

Looks like Suggs will wear the clear face mask for the 2nd consecutive game: pic.twitter.com/jVTXNY4tl5 – 5:56 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Bulls look to end a three game slide – Magic 0-6 on the road Pre game6:45 @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/x3X5za9fKo – 5:16 PM

Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls

Good news for the @Chicago Bulls with Coby White and Patrick Williams upgraded to probable for tonight’s home game against the Magic. 6:45 pre @670TheScore @Audacy app @Chicago Bulls radio network. Join @34billy42 @AlyssaBergamini @richwyatt_ and me on the call. Fired up – 5:13 PM

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Orlando Robinson and Jamal Cain, two of the seven Heat players not on the injury report, getting up shots before tonight’s game against the Wizards. pic.twitter.com/77lyeCWYfk – 5:05 PM

Josh Martin @Bulls_Wire

In honor of the NBA’s 75th anniversary, we present the best rosters in Bulls history. bullswire.usatoday.com/lists/chicago-… – 4:00 PM

Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

New for ⁦@YahooSports⁩: The Golden State Warriors have avoided hard decisions every other dynasty (Showtime, Jordan’s Bulls, Bird’s Celtics) had to face. Looks like it’s coming their way now sports.yahoo.com/is-it-time-for… – 3:57 PM

