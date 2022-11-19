ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diamondbacks Tender 39 Contracts, Non Tender Reyes Moronta

39 Tenders include Cole Sulser agreeing to a one year contract and six arbitration eligible players tendered.

Diamondbacks 40 Man Roster Transactions: 2022-23 Offseason

The Diamondbacks announced tonight that 39 players have been tendered contracts.

  • Tendered contracts to 6 arbitration-eligible players: RHP Zac Gallen , C Carson Kelly , OF Kyle Lewis, INF Josh Rojas , OF Daulton Varsho and INF Christian Walker .
  • Avoided arbitration and agreed to 1-year contract with RHP Cole Sulser .
  • Non-tendered RHP Reyes Moronta .

Earlier today we reported at Inside the Diamondbacks that  Moronta was on tonights non tender deadline bubble after struggling with diminished stuff following two lost seasons to injury.

Sulser was claimed off waivers by the D-backs on November 8th. As Michael McDermott reported the 33 year old has a power arm and good strikeout rate but will need to limit homers in Chase Field to be successful.

Among arbitration eligible players,  Gold Glove winner Christian Walker is projected to get the largest salary, between $7 to $7.5 million. First year eligible Zac Gallen, coming off a 5th place finish in the Cy Young is projected to make approximately $4.5 million.

The D-backs 40 man roster now sits at 39

