Thunder 110, Grizzlies 121: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Oklahoma City Thunder (7-9) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-6) at FedExForum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder 110, Memphis Grizzlies 121 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Herrington: In Jaren Jackson Jr.’s home return, something more rare than a unicorn dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:15 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

In a matchup of two teams with similar strengths, the Thunder was tested in limiting Memphis who also generates a majority of its offense from inside the paint.

@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson write 📝

nba.com/thunder/news/n… – 12:30 AM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

“You’ve got to start the game better than that, because we played them even the rest of the night.”

Five takeaways from the Thunder’s loss in Memphis: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 12:07 AM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Here’s what we know about Ja Morant’s ankle “tweak” and what his teammates had to say tonight.

dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:06 AM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Embracing the fight for 48 minutes. pic.twitter.com/8v5XsFZJB9 – 12:00 AM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

A collective defense effort 🔒

@Jaren Jackson Jr. | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/LCNod4OCDB – 11:39 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

“A nice lil homecoming” – @Jaren Jackson Jr.

trip was glad to be back in front of the best fans in the association. pic.twitter.com/0WzBFr3bm5 – 11:32 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The Thunder dished out 34 assists on 45 made field goals in tonight’s game against the Grizzlies.

🎥 Watch more | https://t.co/6GPsTmKgYC pic.twitter.com/AvimddF4SI – 11:12 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Brandon Clarke said he saw Ja Morant walking in the locker room after the game. – 11:03 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jaren Jackson Jr. on the team’s mood following the Ja Morant injury:

“We wait and see. We go to sleep. We wake up. We wait and see. That’s all there is to do for now.” – 11:02 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

go go go let’s gooo.

#GrizzDub | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/zO8D9HZusL – 11:02 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

For what it’s worth, Brandon Clarke said when he saw Ja Morant in the locker room after the game, he was walking. Morant wasn’t able to put much weight on his ankle when he was leaving the floor. – 11:02 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

we don’t know 😂

@David Roddy x @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/sCJaFzsHih – 10:49 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Players in @NBA history to record 10 games of 30 points and 50.0% FG in the first 14 games of a season:

Wilt Chamberlain (1962-63)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2022-23)

*Luka Dončić (2022-23) pic.twitter.com/6evkAuauaD – 10:44 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Daigneault confirmed that Poku’s left ankle sprain is the same ankle Poku hurt in Boston.

The Thunder is off tomorrow and then practices Sunday. So there likely won’t be an update until Sunday. – 10:42 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Bright spot for OKC tonight: Jalen Williams.

He finished with a career-high 16 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals.

JDub was OKC’s best playmaker tonight. He was a great shooter in college and after a tough start, it’s showing the last few games. – 10:39 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

“We couldn’t wait for him to be back.”

– Santi Aldama on Jaren after the win over the Thunder

@MichelobULTRA | @kelwright pic.twitter.com/rlKxSKvm0L – 10:38 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant “tweaked his ankle” in the 4th. Says there will be an update tomorrow. – 10:38 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Taylor Jenkins said the Grizzlies will have more of an update on Ja Morant tomorrow. He noted that Morant tweaked his ankle. – 10:37 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

This was the first game this season that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had more shot attempts than points.

Testament to how efficient SGA has been all season. – 10:33 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

This was the first game this season that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had more shot attempts than points.

SGA’s been incredibly efficient all season. – 10:30 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Grizzlies get their 10th win of the season.

Ja Morant didn’t finish the game. Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded a double-double.

commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:30 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

GRIZZ DUB.

GRIZZ DUB.

GRIZZ DUB.

GRIZZ DUB. pic.twitter.com/KIrcjkFgC4 – 10:30 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Josh Giddey tonight

20 PTS

6 RBD

11 AST

Giddey’s 5th double double of the season leads all NBA sophomores. – 10:27 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

The Grizzlies went 29-of-40 (72.5%) from the free-throw line

The Thunder went 9-of-11 (81.8%) from the free-throw line

That basically decided the game – 10:26 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Played hard in Memphis pic.twitter.com/BUsp6tWN90 – 10:26 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Ja Morant was helped off the floor after an apparent injury to his ankle. pic.twitter.com/9b5a6w5LXh – 10:25 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

FINAL: Grizzlies 121, Thunder 110

SGA – season-low 15 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds

JDub – 14 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds

Poku – 10 points, 3 blocks in 14 mins

Giddey – 20 points, 11 assists, 6 rebounds

JRE – 14 points and team-high +13

OKC is now 7-9 – 10:24 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA with his lowest scoring night of the season

15 PTS

6 RBD

6 AST

1 BLK

4th road game in 6 nights.

Good news for SGA’s scoring average: 2 nights off and then the Knicks at home. – 10:24 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

protect the cribskiii pic.twitter.com/Hidmleu2Tt – 10:23 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Final: Grizzlies 121, Thunder 110

Not a good night for the two star guards. Ja Morant exited with an apparent ankle injury and SGA was held to 15 points, his lowest total this season, on 6-of-18 shooting. – 10:23 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

DBBBBB – 10:20 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Positives: JDub, Poku before he got hurt, Giddey outside of the shooting

Everything else: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ – 10:19 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

JITTY FOR THE CITY – 10:17 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

That is an incredible save from going out of bounds and is likely the dagger. Still a great job by OKC to fight through a lot of adversity. – 10:17 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

The Grizzlies are in firm control, but all eyes and ears will be here after the game. pic.twitter.com/BBzIHkV2cN – 10:16 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey is up to 16 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds. – 10:15 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

JRE flies in for clean up! Thunder close the lead to 6 pic.twitter.com/TWyrBMOwEP – 10:14 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Ja Morant got helped off the floor in Memphis after turning his left ankle. He missed a game last week after turning the same ankle. – 10:13 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Grizzlies training staff is helping Ja to the locker room. Looks to be a left leg injury. – 10:13 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Tough scene in Memphis as Ja Morant is being helped off the floor. Man. – 10:12 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant is visibly upset. – 10:12 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

An extended 5v4 and you get a Josh Giddey 3 lol – 10:11 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Ja Morant is trying to walk to the bench, but he couldn’t make it. He’s getting attention now near halfcourt. – 10:11 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant lets out a loud yell and limps off the court. Trainers trying to check on him. – 10:11 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant scored to put the Grizzlies up seven. Then he shows off the salsa dance moves. – 10:04 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

fantastic pass by Josh Giddey to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. – 10:04 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

IT’S YA BOY DAVID RODDDDDDY – 10:02 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Jalen Williams is showing more every game.

He has 14 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and has the night’s best dimes.

JDub has scored in double digits in 3 straight games. – 10:00 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Grizzlies have a 28-6 advantage in fast-break points. – 9:59 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Jalen Williams is showing more every game.

He has 12 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and has the night’s best dimes.

JDub has scored in double digits in 3 straight games. – 9:59 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

shoutout t jenks we gone let it fly 🦄

@Jaren Jackson Jr. | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/qOBX8w3jgc – 9:58 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Clear the lane! 🛫

@OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/yZHsew9FOb – 9:57 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Fantastic pass by Aaron Wiggins. He is just a positive impact player. Josh Giddey has got it going in the second half. – 9:56 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jalen Williams has 12 points, seven assists and six boards. – 9:56 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jaren Jackson Jr. with 23 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals and a block tonight. – 9:53 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

SGA driving continuously and getting doubled or tripled once he’s there.

He’s taken 1 free throw… from a technical foul call. – 9:50 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

12 minutes to the finish line….

📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/o6x5Bz1qlW – 9:49 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Shai is getting swarmed in the paint, where he’s shooting 2-of-8. Grizzlies are throwing multiple guys at him and Shai looks understandably gassed on the final game of this four-game trip. – 9:49 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 3Q: Grizzlies 92, Thunder 83

SGA – 15 points 6 rebounds 5 assists

Giddey – 12 points 7 assists 4 rebounds

Poku – 10 points 3 blocks

JJJ – 18 points 8 rebounds

Morant – 16 points 11 assists 7 rebounds

Konchar – 16 points – 9:49 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

spot em. dot em @Tyus Jones

11 assists for @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/fYqN4UpZJO – 9:48 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Grizzlies have attempted 27 free throws to the Thunder’s eight. That’s been the difference. – 9:45 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Josh Giddey was great in The French Dispatch pic.twitter.com/PN7wTd9HHB – 9:45 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

JDub drops a pretty dime off to Shai in the paint! pic.twitter.com/MHBbFhHKXi – 9:43 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

Ja Morant officially on triple-double watch in the 3Q tonight. He’s got 14 points, 11 assists, 7 rebs. Take that, Chuck. – 9:43 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

The score does not reflect the vibe of this game lol it feels like the Grizzlies should be up by 10+ points – 9:42 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

The SGA vs Ja matchup I had in my mind hasn’t materialized in real life. 4-14 from the field for SGA, 4-16 for Ja.

Konchar vs JDub has been fire though it’s fine it’s good – 9:39 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Josh Giddey has been much better in the 2nd half. – 9:37 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

73 points easily Dallas’ highest-scoring first half of the season. Previous high was 64 vs. Memphis and at New Orleans.

It ties for the most points in any Mavericks half this season. Dallas scored 73 in the second half of that Oct. 22 Memphis game. – 9:36 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey just muscled his way to that shot lol – 9:36 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Poku is out for the game with a left ankle sprain.

Bummer, he was OKC’s best player tonight.

Even in limited minutes, Poku has 3 blocks in 3 straight games. – 9:33 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Aleksej Pokusevski (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out for the rest of the game. – 9:33 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder PR:

Aleksej Pokuševski will not return (left ankle sprain). – 9:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Per #Thunder PR: Aleksej Pokuševski will not return (left ankle sprain). – 9:33 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Really tough finish by Josh Giddey to open up the second half. – 9:24 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

JRE & Muscala start in place of Jalen Williams & Poku to start the second half – 9:24 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC only down 4 at the half despite the Grizz with a 21-6 free throw advantage.

OKC shooting better than Memphis from the field, from 3 and the line.

OKC has been the best 3rd quarter team in the NBA this season. – 9:17 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

quick intermission pic.twitter.com/mt7VqEh0X8 – 9:16 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Doris Burke: Gets up to grab a ball coming her way, sits down and explains what’s happening on a replay without skipping a beat. PRO. – 9:15 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Halftime: Grizzlies 63, Thunder 59

SGA shot 3-of-10: 8 pts, 4 ast, 3 reb

Morant shot 3-of-11: 12 pts, 6 ast, 4 reb

Poku leads the Thunder with 10 on 4-of-4 shooting, but I’d be surprised if he returned in the second half. – 9:12 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC only down 4 at the half despite the Grizzlies with a 21-6 free throw line advantage.

OKC shooting better and Memphis from the field, from 3 and from the line.

OKC has been the best 3rd quarter team in the NBA this season. – 9:11 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

they call it halftime. so let’s take a break. pic.twitter.com/pFcqTGvZkO – 9:11 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

12’s playgroundskii

@Ja Morant x @konchjitty55 pic.twitter.com/gDneBbFKrk – 9:10 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

OKC is down 63-59 at the half, which shows their ability to fight given the FT disparity, once being down 14 on getaway day before two days off, and SGA/Giddey both having off nights. Great job by the supporting cast. Let’s see what the second half has in store. – 9:10 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

HALF: Grizzlies 63, Thunder 59

Poku – 10 points 3 blocks

SGA – 8 points 4 assists

JDub – 8 points 5 assists 4 rebounds

Morant – 12 points 6 assists 4 rebounds

Konchar – 13 points

JJJ – 18 points 7 rebounds – 9:10 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Halftime:

Grizzlies 63 Thunder 58

Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them Grizzlies with 18 points and seven boards. Ja Morant has 12 points and 6 assists. Thunder shooting 45% and have 20(!) first-half assists. – 9:09 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Poku is in some clear pain and is jogging into the locker room

Looks like he rolled his left ankle after JJJ bumped into him – 9:07 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski is having trouble with his ankle again going right to the locker room. – 9:05 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Poku, in a lot of pain, went straight past the bench and limped toward the Thunder’s locker room. – 9:05 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Santi Aldama was limping while he checked out of the game. He’s heading to the locker room. – 9:04 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Pokusevski just limped back to the Thunder locker room – 9:04 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Jalen Williams just stays active and it really helps OKC. – 9:03 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC was down 14 in the 1st quarter.

Game is tied with 3 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter.

So just a typical Thunder game. – 9:02 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

After that last Dort foul on Morant …

“I just want the same thing down here for Gilgeous-Alexander,” Daigneault says to an official. “He’s got a black eye, he’s got a concussion.”

Some embellishment, to be sure, but Daigneault made his point. – 9:02 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Mark Daigneault seems a bit frustrated with the whistles tonight, as every Thunder fan is. – 9:01 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

As I have often said, Aaron Wiggins is a really good basketball player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sinks a 3, somehow this is a one point game. The depth of OKC made this happen. Mark Daigneault has been twisting the Rubik’s Cube all night, as he has all season. – 8:58 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

OKC is only down 1 and SGA is only 2-7 from the field so far. – 8:58 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

An SGA 3 cuts the Grizzlies’ lead to one point, 49-48

Grizzlies call a timeout with 4:14 left in the 2Q – 8:58 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Jay Will finishing strong for the And1 😤 pic.twitter.com/RsSI77scfP – 8:57 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

If 901FC wants a new stadium the Grizzlies are contributing some bricks tonight. 5-16 from three so far. – 8:57 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

This is the Jaren Jackson Jr. the Grizzlies need with Desmond Bane out. Aggressive inside, attacking the basket, drawing fouls, creating havoc on defense.

The next couple of weeks become much more manageable if he’s knocking off the rust faster than anticipated. – 8:55 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Jalen Williams is OKC’s 2nd leading scorer with 6 points.

Jaylin Williams is OKC’s 2nd leading scorer with 6 points. – 8:54 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Wow. What a great job by Aaron Wiggins to grab the board somehow and make the dump off pass to J-Will for the and-one. Jaylin Williams is living at the line right now. – 8:53 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

PUT EM IN THE BUCKET @Jaren Jackson Jr. 🦄 pic.twitter.com/mN8MOZ1CN6 – 8:50 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Wigs draws the attention to find a cutting Josh Giddey 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HpKAJCIsfe – 8:49 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Jaren Jackson Jr. is causing the Thunder problems. To put it nicely. – 8:46 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

JJJ exchanging 3s for two-hand power dunks on successive trips. – 8:45 PM

Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto

That’s one of the 5 best dunks Jaren Jackson Jr. has had with the Memphis Grizzlies. A two-hand explosion over Kendrich Williams. He’s been elite tonight. Showing off the whole offensive package. – 8:45 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jaren Jackson Jr. is a monster out there tonight.

If this team can just get healthy… – 8:45 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

SUDDENLY. – 8:44 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Jaren Jackson Jr. is here. – 8:44 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Jake LaRavia is in to start the second quarter. He didn’t play on Tuesday. – 8:40 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Thunder fans to Poku pic.twitter.com/Kvc4EfvCLE – 8:40 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Poku singlehandedly kept OKC in it the 1st quarter

10 PTS

3 BLK (should’ve been 4)

4-4 shooting

2-2 from 3

📈 – 8:40 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Poku singlehandedly OKC in it the 1st quarter

10 PTS

3 BLK (should’ve been 4)

4-4 shooting

2-2 from 3

📈 – 8:40 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Jake LaRavia minutes loading… – 8:39 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

First frame of action down pic.twitter.com/rBpDTpEQ3c – 8:39 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

End of 1Q: Grizzlies 33, Thunder 28

Poku – 11 points, 3 blocks

JDub – 6 points, 4 assists

JJJ – 8 points

Morant – 7 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds – 8:38 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Poku had 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting with three blocks in the first.

Jalen Williams had six points, four rebounds and four assists.

Grizzlies lead 33-28. – 8:38 PM

Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington

Roddy put max effort into trying to stay in front of SGA and held his own pretty well, but picked up a foul in his second visit to SGA iso island. – 8:38 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

memphis grizzlies basketball. watch and RT.

#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/MLoBhF91Rv – 8:37 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski career high in Blocks is six, he has three in the first frame. – 8:37 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Was that a Regular Show soundbite played by the Grizzlies LMAOOO – 8:35 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

I know we still do not have a big enough sample size but the three ball this season from Aleksej Pokusevski has been so encouraging. – 8:35 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Jalen Williams’ 1st quarter

6 PTS

4 RBD

4 AST

1 STL

2 3 pointers

JDub has hit 2 3’s in three straight games. – 8:34 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Battlin’ back in the first with a string of scores ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/kWip0siil4 – 8:34 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Ja just swatted SGA at the rim – 8:34 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

The Thunder is playing FAST. Daigneault is yelling “run, run, run,” after every miss. Twice J-Dub has connected with Poku on the break. – 8:32 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder playing zone out of the timeout. – 8:30 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

Interesting how every Grizz FTA, the Thunder put two guys in opposite corners on their end of the court, and when they inbound the ball it creates almost an instant fast break – 8:28 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Poku block ➡️ connects from downtown 👌 pic.twitter.com/RejpAiO5kI – 8:27 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

The Grizzlies are depriving SGA of oxygen. JDub taking advantage of the opportunities. – 8:26 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Lindy Waters III with some early 1Q mins – 8:25 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

the snatch. the dime. the trey.

hit the RT button. just cause.

@Ja Morant x @konchjitty55 pic.twitter.com/MvkhIylp17 – 8:25 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Lindy Waters III is the Thunder’s second man off the bench tonight. – 8:24 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Dillon Brooks, noted villain, has arrived on superhero night at FedExForum.

Playing great defense on SGA. – 8:23 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Dillon Brooks is already chirping at Shai. – 8:23 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

I once saw Santi Aldama be a +52 in a game. – 8:22 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski is having a great game. Really good pass there to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander which will not live in the stat sheet anywhere. – 8:21 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

SAY TRIP THREE TIMES. 14-2 RUN TO GET THE PARTY STARTED. pic.twitter.com/Mn211U1qiG – 8:18 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Grizzlies up 14-2. Daigneault calls timeout.

OKC is 1-of-7. Two turnovers for Josh Giddey. – 8:17 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

OUT OF THE GATE WIT IT

@Ja Morant | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/9Boc6nMCap – 8:17 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

What a pass by Ja. OKC has been punched in the mouth early. 14-2. Let’s see how they respond. – 8:17 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

This Grizzlies defense has come to play early. Tons of activity in the passing lanes. Defensive stops leading to easier offensive opportunities.

Grizzlies lead OKC 14-2 with 8:22 left in the first quarter – 8:17 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Giddey has had better starts – 8:16 PM

Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM

Ja Morant made John Konchar look pretty good on that play, I’d say. – 8:16 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Aleksej Pokusevski already has two blocks. – 8:13 PM

Damichael Cole @DamichaelC

Jaren Jackson Jr.‘s first home game 3-pointer is good. He follows that up with a block on the Thunder’s possession. – 8:13 PM

Lang Whitaker @langwhitaker

3 on one end and a block on the other for Jaren Jackson Jr. Trip is back. – 8:12 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

THE FIRST FIVE.

#BigMemphis | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/qs6625WzG8 – 8:08 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Home game for @Exhoopsmc, who’s from across the river in West Memphis, Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/SrnFxbVA4H – 8:06 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Friday’s Starting 5⃣

📺: @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/WBayrkfCL4 – 8:05 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Your starters for Thunder vs. Grizzlies. OKC: Lu Dort, Jalen WIlliams, Aleksej Pokusevski, Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Adams, Ja and Konchar.

Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 8:01 PM

Clay Bailey @claybailey9

Let’s get this out of the way, so @badunclep can try to calm down before the tipoff. Your officials tonight for the Thunder vs. Grizzlies: Rodney Mott, Michael Smith and Suyash Mehta.

Please direct any complaints to 1-899-IAMUNK – 7:59 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Thunder starters:

– SGA

– Giddey

– Dort

– Jalen Williams

– Poku

Forget Shai and Ja. Let’s see how Poku wrestles against Steven Adams. – 7:58 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

big 12 + lil 12 film work 💙 pic.twitter.com/ByIv4zbqJ8 – 7:56 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

steppas.

@cintronworld | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/9PSMzdSpR2 – 7:22 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Headed into a physical contest in Memphis, @NickAGallo spoke to @Aleksej Pokusevski for keys of the game.

📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/60spSVx3J2 – 7:09 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

shoutout @USMNT pic.twitter.com/LHUGHseSY8 – 6:59 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Friday Night Fits 📸 pic.twitter.com/xVdbkjZZW6 – 6:47 PM

Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

RJ Barrett missed both games against Warriors last season. Asked if he’s excited to play against Curry, RJ brought up fellow Canadian Andrew Wiggins.

Also played Shai Gilgeous Alexander last week.

“Put some respect on Canada’s name,” RJ said. “We’re nice.”

@Michael Grange – 6:36 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned

• 11-game slate

• All of the big names out

• Shai/Ja matchup

• Picks + Q&A with chat

• Who *IS* Playing Tonight?

Live now through tipoff, join us for the NBA version of Closing Bell:

📺 https://t.co/vyjwUCvZtw pic.twitter.com/WYg4iuXteD – 6:31 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Poku on being drafted two years ago today: “I feel like it’s been five or six years, but it’s actually been two and I’m still 20. I’m trying to grow each day. The Thunder has done an amazing job just being there for me every day. It doesn’t matter if it’s going good or bad.” – 6:19 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Ja vs. Shai tonight in Memphis. Should be a fun one. pic.twitter.com/Wb8lDp8kCN – 5:55 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

🎥 ICYMI: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mike Muscala joined Lindy Waters III for a tour of the First Americans Museum for an in-depth experience and look into the history of Natives. pic.twitter.com/fJs3hO6ZcU – 5:26 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole lot:

-SGA

-Suns winning without CP3

-Shams’ trade targets report

-Kings beaming

-Knicks talk

-Warriors pressure

-Ben Simmons’ big night

Subscribe wherever you get your pods!

open.spotify.com/episode/1SaN0p… – 5:15 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole lot:

-SGA

-Suns winning without CP3

-Shams’ trade targets report

-Kings beaming

-Knicks talk,

-Warriors pressure

-Ben Simmons’ big night

open.spotify.com/episode/1SaN0p… – 5:15 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West

🎙 @Dan Favale

🎙 @gt_hughes

🔘 DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM ⬇️

🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBx3Dp6

📺 https://t.co/BYPDJxm9Bn

🔘 MIN, NOP, OKC, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA ⬇️

🎧 https://t.co/XFdmLKvDeu

📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/6gOw7ayM5u – 5:13 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Most 30+ points on 50%+ shooting games this season:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10

Luka Doncic – 9

Donovan Mitchell – 7

Kevin Durant – 7

Jayson Tatum – 6

Steph Curry – 6 pic.twitter.com/s0V0zdhESM – 5:09 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The Crew breaks down the home win over Toronto, the two road wins at New York and Washington and the battle at Boston. Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.

YouTube | https://t.co/ZXuGsVxPsl

Spotify | https://t.co/RJmflVS2dz

Apple | https://t.co/w6JTxBUf84 pic.twitter.com/u7El84lUzC – 4:28 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

During the last game in New Orleans, Brandon Clarke played 33 minutes and travelled 2.60 miles at an average of 4.39 MPH.

#FedExPlayerTracker | @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/GEeIqtxni1 – 4:17 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most PPG on under three 3-point attempts per game:

32.3 — SGA

24.3 — AD

24.1 — DeMar

23.5 — Zion pic.twitter.com/XfbgrZ5bKr – 4:05 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

A glimpse into the mind of Ja Morant — which remembers everything and plots revenge — drops at 6 pm ET on ⁦@ESPNPlus⁩ pic.twitter.com/BYNX7s9hoR – 3:56 PM

Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz

give the gift of grizz hoops … or buy it for yourself.

check out what we got goin on⤵️ – 3:34 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Tre Mann (low back soreness), Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) & Isaiah Joe (right knee soreness) are all listed as out for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies – 3:13 PM

Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:

🏀 @MavsDraft joins the pod

🏀 Victor Wembanyama vs Scoot Henderson

🏀 Who is number 3?

🏀 Gradey Dick

🏀 Best college games to watch this week

#ThunderUp #NBADraft:

https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/PGuJ1FEWD0 – 3:05 PM

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The Thunder take on the Grizzlies tonight, a team who along with OKC, is ranked in the top 5 for points scored in the paint.

@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson break down what to look out for in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/aaz7Og6YSX – 2:55 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Isaiah Joe (right knee soreness) is out tonight for the Thunder. Bazley and Mann both still out. – 2:23 PM