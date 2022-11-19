Thunder 110, Grizzlies 121: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Oklahoma City Thunder (7-9) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (6-6) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 110, Memphis Grizzlies 121 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Herrington: In Jaren Jackson Jr.’s home return, something more rare than a unicorn dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 1:15 AM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
In a matchup of two teams with similar strengths, the Thunder was tested in limiting Memphis who also generates a majority of its offense from inside the paint.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson write 📝
nba.com/thunder/news/n… – 12:30 AM
“You’ve got to start the game better than that, because we played them even the rest of the night.”
Five takeaways from the Thunder’s loss in Memphis: oklahoman.com/story/sports/n… – 12:07 AM
Here’s what we know about Ja Morant’s ankle “tweak” and what his teammates had to say tonight.
dailymemphian.com/section/sports… – 12:06 AM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Embracing the fight for 48 minutes. pic.twitter.com/8v5XsFZJB9 – 12:00 AM
A collective defense effort 🔒
@Jaren Jackson Jr. | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/LCNod4OCDB – 11:39 PM
“A nice lil homecoming” – @Jaren Jackson Jr.
trip was glad to be back in front of the best fans in the association. pic.twitter.com/0WzBFr3bm5 – 11:32 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder dished out 34 assists on 45 made field goals in tonight’s game against the Grizzlies.
🎥 Watch more | https://t.co/6GPsTmKgYC pic.twitter.com/AvimddF4SI – 11:12 PM
Brandon Clarke said he saw Ja Morant walking in the locker room after the game. – 11:03 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. on the team’s mood following the Ja Morant injury:
“We wait and see. We go to sleep. We wake up. We wait and see. That’s all there is to do for now.” – 11:02 PM
go go go let’s gooo.
#GrizzDub | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/zO8D9HZusL – 11:02 PM
For what it’s worth, Brandon Clarke said when he saw Ja Morant in the locker room after the game, he was walking. Morant wasn’t able to put much weight on his ankle when he was leaving the floor. – 11:02 PM
we don’t know 😂
@David Roddy x @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/sCJaFzsHih – 10:49 PM
Players in @NBA history to record 10 games of 30 points and 50.0% FG in the first 14 games of a season:
Wilt Chamberlain (1962-63)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2022-23)
*Luka Dončić (2022-23) pic.twitter.com/6evkAuauaD – 10:44 PM
Daigneault confirmed that Poku’s left ankle sprain is the same ankle Poku hurt in Boston.
The Thunder is off tomorrow and then practices Sunday. So there likely won’t be an update until Sunday. – 10:42 PM
Bright spot for OKC tonight: Jalen Williams.
He finished with a career-high 16 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and 2 steals.
JDub was OKC’s best playmaker tonight. He was a great shooter in college and after a tough start, it’s showing the last few games. – 10:39 PM
“We couldn’t wait for him to be back.”
– Santi Aldama on Jaren after the win over the Thunder
@MichelobULTRA | @kelwright pic.twitter.com/rlKxSKvm0L – 10:38 PM
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant “tweaked his ankle” in the 4th. Says there will be an update tomorrow. – 10:38 PM
Taylor Jenkins said the Grizzlies will have more of an update on Ja Morant tomorrow. He noted that Morant tweaked his ankle. – 10:37 PM
This was the first game this season that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had more shot attempts than points.
Testament to how efficient SGA has been all season. – 10:33 PM
This was the first game this season that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had more shot attempts than points.
SGA’s been incredibly efficient all season. – 10:30 PM
The Grizzlies get their 10th win of the season.
Ja Morant didn’t finish the game. Jaren Jackson Jr. recorded a double-double.
commercialappeal.com/story/sports/n… – 10:30 PM
GRIZZ DUB.
GRIZZ DUB.
GRIZZ DUB.
GRIZZ DUB. pic.twitter.com/KIrcjkFgC4 – 10:30 PM
Josh Giddey tonight
20 PTS
6 RBD
11 AST
Giddey’s 5th double double of the season leads all NBA sophomores. – 10:27 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The Grizzlies went 29-of-40 (72.5%) from the free-throw line
The Thunder went 9-of-11 (81.8%) from the free-throw line
That basically decided the game – 10:26 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Played hard in Memphis pic.twitter.com/BUsp6tWN90 – 10:26 PM
Ja Morant was helped off the floor after an apparent injury to his ankle. pic.twitter.com/9b5a6w5LXh – 10:25 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
FINAL: Grizzlies 121, Thunder 110
SGA – season-low 15 points, 6 assists, 6 rebounds
JDub – 14 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds
Poku – 10 points, 3 blocks in 14 mins
Giddey – 20 points, 11 assists, 6 rebounds
JRE – 14 points and team-high +13
OKC is now 7-9 – 10:24 PM
SGA with his lowest scoring night of the season
15 PTS
6 RBD
6 AST
1 BLK
4th road game in 6 nights.
Good news for SGA’s scoring average: 2 nights off and then the Knicks at home. – 10:24 PM
protect the cribskiii pic.twitter.com/Hidmleu2Tt – 10:23 PM
Final: Grizzlies 121, Thunder 110
Not a good night for the two star guards. Ja Morant exited with an apparent ankle injury and SGA was held to 15 points, his lowest total this season, on 6-of-18 shooting. – 10:23 PM
DBBBBB – 10:20 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Positives: JDub, Poku before he got hurt, Giddey outside of the shooting
Everything else: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯ – 10:19 PM
JITTY FOR THE CITY – 10:17 PM
That is an incredible save from going out of bounds and is likely the dagger. Still a great job by OKC to fight through a lot of adversity. – 10:17 PM
The Grizzlies are in firm control, but all eyes and ears will be here after the game. pic.twitter.com/BBzIHkV2cN – 10:16 PM
Josh Giddey is up to 16 points, 10 assists, and 6 rebounds. – 10:15 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JRE flies in for clean up! Thunder close the lead to 6 pic.twitter.com/TWyrBMOwEP – 10:14 PM
Ja Morant got helped off the floor in Memphis after turning his left ankle. He missed a game last week after turning the same ankle. – 10:13 PM
Grizzlies training staff is helping Ja to the locker room. Looks to be a left leg injury. – 10:13 PM
Tough scene in Memphis as Ja Morant is being helped off the floor. Man. – 10:12 PM
Ja Morant is visibly upset. – 10:12 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
An extended 5v4 and you get a Josh Giddey 3 lol – 10:11 PM
Ja Morant is trying to walk to the bench, but he couldn’t make it. He’s getting attention now near halfcourt. – 10:11 PM
Ja Morant lets out a loud yell and limps off the court. Trainers trying to check on him. – 10:11 PM
Ja Morant scored to put the Grizzlies up seven. Then he shows off the salsa dance moves. – 10:04 PM
fantastic pass by Josh Giddey to Jeremiah Robinson-Earl. – 10:04 PM
IT’S YA BOY DAVID RODDDDDDY – 10:02 PM
Jalen Williams is showing more every game.
He has 14 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and has the night’s best dimes.
JDub has scored in double digits in 3 straight games. – 10:00 PM
Grizzlies have a 28-6 advantage in fast-break points. – 9:59 PM
Jalen Williams is showing more every game.
He has 12 points, 7 assists, 6 rebounds and has the night’s best dimes.
JDub has scored in double digits in 3 straight games. – 9:59 PM
shoutout t jenks we gone let it fly 🦄
@Jaren Jackson Jr. | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/qOBX8w3jgc – 9:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Clear the lane! 🛫
@OGandE Power Play of the Game pic.twitter.com/yZHsew9FOb – 9:57 PM
Fantastic pass by Aaron Wiggins. He is just a positive impact player. Josh Giddey has got it going in the second half. – 9:56 PM
Jalen Williams has 12 points, seven assists and six boards. – 9:56 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. with 23 points, 10 rebounds, 2 steals and a block tonight. – 9:53 PM
SGA driving continuously and getting doubled or tripled once he’s there.
He’s taken 1 free throw… from a technical foul call. – 9:50 PM
12 minutes to the finish line….
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/o6x5Bz1qlW – 9:49 PM
Shai is getting swarmed in the paint, where he’s shooting 2-of-8. Grizzlies are throwing multiple guys at him and Shai looks understandably gassed on the final game of this four-game trip. – 9:49 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 3Q: Grizzlies 92, Thunder 83
SGA – 15 points 6 rebounds 5 assists
Giddey – 12 points 7 assists 4 rebounds
Poku – 10 points 3 blocks
JJJ – 18 points 8 rebounds
Morant – 16 points 11 assists 7 rebounds
Konchar – 16 points – 9:49 PM
spot em. dot em @Tyus Jones
11 assists for @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/fYqN4UpZJO – 9:48 PM
The Grizzlies have attempted 27 free throws to the Thunder’s eight. That’s been the difference. – 9:45 PM
Josh Giddey was great in The French Dispatch pic.twitter.com/PN7wTd9HHB – 9:45 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
JDub drops a pretty dime off to Shai in the paint! pic.twitter.com/MHBbFhHKXi – 9:43 PM
Ja Morant officially on triple-double watch in the 3Q tonight. He’s got 14 points, 11 assists, 7 rebs. Take that, Chuck. – 9:43 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
The score does not reflect the vibe of this game lol it feels like the Grizzlies should be up by 10+ points – 9:42 PM
The SGA vs Ja matchup I had in my mind hasn’t materialized in real life. 4-14 from the field for SGA, 4-16 for Ja.
Konchar vs JDub has been fire though it’s fine it’s good – 9:39 PM
Josh Giddey has been much better in the 2nd half. – 9:37 PM
73 points easily Dallas’ highest-scoring first half of the season. Previous high was 64 vs. Memphis and at New Orleans.
It ties for the most points in any Mavericks half this season. Dallas scored 73 in the second half of that Oct. 22 Memphis game. – 9:36 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Josh Giddey just muscled his way to that shot lol – 9:36 PM
Poku is out for the game with a left ankle sprain.
Bummer, he was OKC’s best player tonight.
Even in limited minutes, Poku has 3 blocks in 3 straight games. – 9:33 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski (left ankle sprain) has been ruled out for the rest of the game. – 9:33 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder PR:
Aleksej Pokuševski will not return (left ankle sprain). – 9:33 PM
Per #Thunder PR: Aleksej Pokuševski will not return (left ankle sprain). – 9:33 PM
Really tough finish by Josh Giddey to open up the second half. – 9:24 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
JRE & Muscala start in place of Jalen Williams & Poku to start the second half – 9:24 PM
OKC only down 4 at the half despite the Grizz with a 21-6 free throw advantage.
OKC shooting better than Memphis from the field, from 3 and the line.
OKC has been the best 3rd quarter team in the NBA this season. – 9:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
quick intermission pic.twitter.com/mt7VqEh0X8 – 9:16 PM
Doris Burke: Gets up to grab a ball coming her way, sits down and explains what’s happening on a replay without skipping a beat. PRO. – 9:15 PM
Halftime: Grizzlies 63, Thunder 59
SGA shot 3-of-10: 8 pts, 4 ast, 3 reb
Morant shot 3-of-11: 12 pts, 6 ast, 4 reb
Poku leads the Thunder with 10 on 4-of-4 shooting, but I’d be surprised if he returned in the second half. – 9:12 PM
OKC only down 4 at the half despite the Grizzlies with a 21-6 free throw line advantage.
OKC shooting better and Memphis from the field, from 3 and from the line.
OKC has been the best 3rd quarter team in the NBA this season. – 9:11 PM
they call it halftime. so let’s take a break. pic.twitter.com/pFcqTGvZkO – 9:11 PM
12’s playgroundskii
@Ja Morant x @konchjitty55 pic.twitter.com/gDneBbFKrk – 9:10 PM
OKC is down 63-59 at the half, which shows their ability to fight given the FT disparity, once being down 14 on getaway day before two days off, and SGA/Giddey both having off nights. Great job by the supporting cast. Let’s see what the second half has in store. – 9:10 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
HALF: Grizzlies 63, Thunder 59
Poku – 10 points 3 blocks
SGA – 8 points 4 assists
JDub – 8 points 5 assists 4 rebounds
Morant – 12 points 6 assists 4 rebounds
Konchar – 13 points
JJJ – 18 points 7 rebounds – 9:10 PM
Halftime:
Grizzlies 63 Thunder 58
Jaren Jackson Jr. leads them Grizzlies with 18 points and seven boards. Ja Morant has 12 points and 6 assists. Thunder shooting 45% and have 20(!) first-half assists. – 9:09 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Poku is in some clear pain and is jogging into the locker room
Looks like he rolled his left ankle after JJJ bumped into him – 9:07 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski is having trouble with his ankle again going right to the locker room. – 9:05 PM
Poku, in a lot of pain, went straight past the bench and limped toward the Thunder’s locker room. – 9:05 PM
Santi Aldama was limping while he checked out of the game. He’s heading to the locker room. – 9:04 PM
Pokusevski just limped back to the Thunder locker room – 9:04 PM
Jalen Williams just stays active and it really helps OKC. – 9:03 PM
OKC was down 14 in the 1st quarter.
Game is tied with 3 minutes to go in the 2nd quarter.
So just a typical Thunder game. – 9:02 PM
After that last Dort foul on Morant …
“I just want the same thing down here for Gilgeous-Alexander,” Daigneault says to an official. “He’s got a black eye, he’s got a concussion.”
Some embellishment, to be sure, but Daigneault made his point. – 9:02 PM
Mark Daigneault seems a bit frustrated with the whistles tonight, as every Thunder fan is. – 9:01 PM
As I have often said, Aaron Wiggins is a really good basketball player, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander sinks a 3, somehow this is a one point game. The depth of OKC made this happen. Mark Daigneault has been twisting the Rubik’s Cube all night, as he has all season. – 8:58 PM
OKC is only down 1 and SGA is only 2-7 from the field so far. – 8:58 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
An SGA 3 cuts the Grizzlies’ lead to one point, 49-48
Grizzlies call a timeout with 4:14 left in the 2Q – 8:58 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Jay Will finishing strong for the And1 😤 pic.twitter.com/RsSI77scfP – 8:57 PM
If 901FC wants a new stadium the Grizzlies are contributing some bricks tonight. 5-16 from three so far. – 8:57 PM
This is the Jaren Jackson Jr. the Grizzlies need with Desmond Bane out. Aggressive inside, attacking the basket, drawing fouls, creating havoc on defense.
The next couple of weeks become much more manageable if he’s knocking off the rust faster than anticipated. – 8:55 PM
Jalen Williams is OKC’s 2nd leading scorer with 6 points.
Jaylin Williams is OKC’s 2nd leading scorer with 6 points. – 8:54 PM
Wow. What a great job by Aaron Wiggins to grab the board somehow and make the dump off pass to J-Will for the and-one. Jaylin Williams is living at the line right now. – 8:53 PM
PUT EM IN THE BUCKET @Jaren Jackson Jr. 🦄 pic.twitter.com/mN8MOZ1CN6 – 8:50 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Wigs draws the attention to find a cutting Josh Giddey 🤝 pic.twitter.com/HpKAJCIsfe – 8:49 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. is causing the Thunder problems. To put it nicely. – 8:46 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
JJJ exchanging 3s for two-hand power dunks on successive trips. – 8:45 PM
That’s one of the 5 best dunks Jaren Jackson Jr. has had with the Memphis Grizzlies. A two-hand explosion over Kendrich Williams. He’s been elite tonight. Showing off the whole offensive package. – 8:45 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. is a monster out there tonight.
If this team can just get healthy… – 8:45 PM
SUDDENLY. – 8:44 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr. is here. – 8:44 PM
Jake LaRavia is in to start the second quarter. He didn’t play on Tuesday. – 8:40 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Thunder fans to Poku pic.twitter.com/Kvc4EfvCLE – 8:40 PM
Poku singlehandedly kept OKC in it the 1st quarter
10 PTS
3 BLK (should’ve been 4)
4-4 shooting
2-2 from 3
📈 – 8:40 PM
Poku singlehandedly OKC in it the 1st quarter
10 PTS
3 BLK (should’ve been 4)
4-4 shooting
2-2 from 3
📈 – 8:40 PM
Jake LaRavia minutes loading… – 8:39 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First frame of action down pic.twitter.com/rBpDTpEQ3c – 8:39 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
End of 1Q: Grizzlies 33, Thunder 28
Poku – 11 points, 3 blocks
JDub – 6 points, 4 assists
JJJ – 8 points
Morant – 7 points, 4 assists, 4 rebounds – 8:38 PM
Poku had 10 points on 4-of-4 shooting with three blocks in the first.
Jalen Williams had six points, four rebounds and four assists.
Grizzlies lead 33-28. – 8:38 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Roddy put max effort into trying to stay in front of SGA and held his own pretty well, but picked up a foul in his second visit to SGA iso island. – 8:38 PM
memphis grizzlies basketball. watch and RT.
#BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/MLoBhF91Rv – 8:37 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski career high in Blocks is six, he has three in the first frame. – 8:37 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Was that a Regular Show soundbite played by the Grizzlies LMAOOO – 8:35 PM
I know we still do not have a big enough sample size but the three ball this season from Aleksej Pokusevski has been so encouraging. – 8:35 PM
Jalen Williams’ 1st quarter
6 PTS
4 RBD
4 AST
1 STL
2 3 pointers
JDub has hit 2 3’s in three straight games. – 8:34 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Battlin’ back in the first with a string of scores ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/kWip0siil4 – 8:34 PM
Ja just swatted SGA at the rim – 8:34 PM
The Thunder is playing FAST. Daigneault is yelling “run, run, run,” after every miss. Twice J-Dub has connected with Poku on the break. – 8:32 PM
Thunder playing zone out of the timeout. – 8:30 PM
Interesting how every Grizz FTA, the Thunder put two guys in opposite corners on their end of the court, and when they inbound the ball it creates almost an instant fast break – 8:28 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Poku block ➡️ connects from downtown 👌 pic.twitter.com/RejpAiO5kI – 8:27 PM
The Grizzlies are depriving SGA of oxygen. JDub taking advantage of the opportunities. – 8:26 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Lindy Waters III with some early 1Q mins – 8:25 PM
the snatch. the dime. the trey.
hit the RT button. just cause.
@Ja Morant x @konchjitty55 pic.twitter.com/MvkhIylp17 – 8:25 PM
Lindy Waters III is the Thunder’s second man off the bench tonight. – 8:24 PM
Dillon Brooks, noted villain, has arrived on superhero night at FedExForum.
Playing great defense on SGA. – 8:23 PM
Dillon Brooks is already chirping at Shai. – 8:23 PM
I once saw Santi Aldama be a +52 in a game. – 8:22 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski is having a great game. Really good pass there to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander which will not live in the stat sheet anywhere. – 8:21 PM
SAY TRIP THREE TIMES. 14-2 RUN TO GET THE PARTY STARTED. pic.twitter.com/Mn211U1qiG – 8:18 PM
Grizzlies up 14-2. Daigneault calls timeout.
OKC is 1-of-7. Two turnovers for Josh Giddey. – 8:17 PM
OUT OF THE GATE WIT IT
@Ja Morant | @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/9Boc6nMCap – 8:17 PM
What a pass by Ja. OKC has been punched in the mouth early. 14-2. Let’s see how they respond. – 8:17 PM
This Grizzlies defense has come to play early. Tons of activity in the passing lanes. Defensive stops leading to easier offensive opportunities.
Grizzlies lead OKC 14-2 with 8:22 left in the first quarter – 8:17 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Giddey has had better starts – 8:16 PM
Ja Morant made John Konchar look pretty good on that play, I’d say. – 8:16 PM
Aleksej Pokusevski already has two blocks. – 8:13 PM
Jaren Jackson Jr.‘s first home game 3-pointer is good. He follows that up with a block on the Thunder’s possession. – 8:13 PM
3 on one end and a block on the other for Jaren Jackson Jr. Trip is back. – 8:12 PM
THE FIRST FIVE.
#BigMemphis | @Verizon pic.twitter.com/qs6625WzG8 – 8:08 PM
Home game for @Exhoopsmc, who’s from across the river in West Memphis, Arkansas. pic.twitter.com/SrnFxbVA4H – 8:06 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Friday’s Starting 5⃣
📺: @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/WBayrkfCL4 – 8:05 PM
Your starters for Thunder vs. Grizzlies. OKC: Lu Dort, Jalen WIlliams, Aleksej Pokusevski, Josh Giddey, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Grizz start: Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Adams, Ja and Konchar.
Set your fantasy lineups accordingly. – 8:01 PM
Let’s get this out of the way, so @badunclep can try to calm down before the tipoff. Your officials tonight for the Thunder vs. Grizzlies: Rodney Mott, Michael Smith and Suyash Mehta.
Please direct any complaints to 1-899-IAMUNK – 7:59 PM
Thunder starters:
– SGA
– Giddey
– Dort
– Jalen Williams
– Poku
Forget Shai and Ja. Let’s see how Poku wrestles against Steven Adams. – 7:58 PM
big 12 + lil 12 film work 💙 pic.twitter.com/ByIv4zbqJ8 – 7:56 PM
steppas.
@cintronworld | #BigMemphis pic.twitter.com/9PSMzdSpR2 – 7:22 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Headed into a physical contest in Memphis, @NickAGallo spoke to @Aleksej Pokusevski for keys of the game.
📺 @BallySportsOK pic.twitter.com/60spSVx3J2 – 7:09 PM
shoutout @USMNT pic.twitter.com/LHUGHseSY8 – 6:59 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Friday Night Fits 📸 pic.twitter.com/xVdbkjZZW6 – 6:47 PM
RJ Barrett missed both games against Warriors last season. Asked if he’s excited to play against Curry, RJ brought up fellow Canadian Andrew Wiggins.
Also played Shai Gilgeous Alexander last week.
“Put some respect on Canada’s name,” RJ said. “We’re nice.”
Load Mismanagement is LIVE @Underdog__NBA w/@jphanned
• 11-game slate
• All of the big names out
• Shai/Ja matchup
• Picks + Q&A with chat
• Who *IS* Playing Tonight?
Live now through tipoff, join us for the NBA version of Closing Bell:
📺 https://t.co/vyjwUCvZtw pic.twitter.com/WYg4iuXteD – 6:31 PM
Poku on being drafted two years ago today: “I feel like it’s been five or six years, but it’s actually been two and I’m still 20. I’m trying to grow each day. The Thunder has done an amazing job just being there for me every day. It doesn’t matter if it’s going good or bad.” – 6:19 PM
Ja vs. Shai tonight in Memphis. Should be a fun one. pic.twitter.com/Wb8lDp8kCN – 5:55 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
🎥 ICYMI: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mike Muscala joined Lindy Waters III for a tour of the First Americans Museum for an in-depth experience and look into the history of Natives. pic.twitter.com/fJs3hO6ZcU – 5:26 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole lot:
-SGA
-Suns winning without CP3
-Shams’ trade targets report
-Kings beaming
-Knicks talk
-Warriors pressure
-Ben Simmons’ big night
Subscribe wherever you get your pods!
open.spotify.com/episode/1SaN0p… – 5:15 PM
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on a whole lot:
-SGA
-Suns winning without CP3
-Shams’ trade targets report
-Kings beaming
-Knicks talk,
-Warriors pressure
-Ben Simmons’ big night
open.spotify.com/episode/1SaN0p… – 5:15 PM
📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West
🎙 @gt_hughes
🔘 DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM ⬇️
🔘 MIN, NOP, OKC, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA ⬇️
📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/6gOw7ayM5u – 5:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Most 30+ points on 50%+ shooting games this season:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10
Luka Doncic – 9
Donovan Mitchell – 7
Kevin Durant – 7
Jayson Tatum – 6
Steph Curry – 6 pic.twitter.com/s0V0zdhESM – 5:09 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Crew breaks down the home win over Toronto, the two road wins at New York and Washington and the battle at Boston. Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.
YouTube | https://t.co/ZXuGsVxPsl
Spotify | https://t.co/RJmflVS2dz
Apple | https://t.co/w6JTxBUf84 pic.twitter.com/u7El84lUzC – 4:28 PM
During the last game in New Orleans, Brandon Clarke played 33 minutes and travelled 2.60 miles at an average of 4.39 MPH.
#FedExPlayerTracker | @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/GEeIqtxni1 – 4:17 PM
Most PPG on under three 3-point attempts per game:
32.3 — SGA
24.3 — AD
24.1 — DeMar
23.5 — Zion pic.twitter.com/XfbgrZ5bKr – 4:05 PM
A glimpse into the mind of Ja Morant — which remembers everything and plots revenge — drops at 6 pm ET on @ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/BYNX7s9hoR – 3:56 PM
give the gift of grizz hoops … or buy it for yourself.
check out what we got goin on⤵️ – 3:34 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Tre Mann (low back soreness), Darius Bazley (right ankle sprain) & Isaiah Joe (right knee soreness) are all listed as out for tonight’s game against the Grizzlies – 3:13 PM
New Locked on #Thunder Podcast:
🏀 @MavsDraft joins the pod
🏀 Victor Wembanyama vs Scoot Henderson
🏀 Who is number 3?
🏀 Gradey Dick
🏀 Best college games to watch this week
#ThunderUp #NBADraft:
https://t.co/mMkaoVLwqq pic.twitter.com/PGuJ1FEWD0 – 3:05 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
The Thunder take on the Grizzlies tonight, a team who along with OKC, is ranked in the top 5 for points scored in the paint.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson break down what to look out for in today’s @OUHealth Game Day Report. pic.twitter.com/aaz7Og6YSX – 2:55 PM
Isaiah Joe (right knee soreness) is out tonight for the Thunder. Bazley and Mann both still out. – 2:23 PM
Comments / 0