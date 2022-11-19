Celtics 117, Pelicans 109: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (13-3) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (7-7) at Smoothie King Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022

Boston Celtics 117, New Orleans Pelicans 109 (Final)

Last year a Celtics team that went to the NBA Finals only won 16 games decided by single-digits.

Less than a fifth of the way into this year, they already have 8.

The Celtics tonight plummeted from 1.192 points per possession….to 1.191.

Still the best in NBA history.

The gap in the East between Boston and #2 Cleveland (1.146) is bigger than the gap between Cleveland and #10 Orlando.

That's a Secretariat type lead.

BSJ Game Report: Celtics 117, Pelicans 109 – C's survive furious late run for 9th straight win

The Warriors this season

*Home: 7-1 record, +82 point differential

*Road: 0-8 record, -85 point differential

Overall: 7-9, -3

Up next: at Houston, at New Orleans – 12:35 AM

Celtics making 20 3’s in a game….

First 43 years: 17

Last 19 days: 4

Last 2 games: 2

NBA Debate: Tatum leads early MVP race and the wild Western standings

Celtics provided a very good illustration tonight of how continuity is important in #NBA. You can tell their core has played together. Brandon Ingram used the term “connected” several times to describe Boston’s ability to play so well as a unit – 12:12 AM

Pelicans averaged 27.8 3-point attempts in their first 13 games. In their last three games, they’ve attempted 38, 33 and 35 3s. – 12:11 AM

Your new NBA top five in plus-minus…

1. HAUSER, BOS +119

2. Jokic, Den +112

3. TATUM, BOS +111

Bridges, Pho +111

5. WHITE, BOS +98

Love, Cle +98

Brandon Ingram on the whistle Herb gets: “Lately, he’s been picking up some ticky tack fouls. I’m not sure if the referees know who Herb Jones is right now. He continues to play hard and does all the dirty work for us.” – 12:06 AM

Brandon Ingram said Herb Jones seemed to pick up several ticky-tack fouls tonight, leading him to say next, “I don’t think the referees know who Herb Jones is.” – 11:58 PM

Watch Live: Brandon Ingram

#Pelicans | @Verizon

New Orleans tried to make a run but we weren’t having any of it. nba.com/celtics/news/g… – 11:40 PM

Some of the top stat lines from tonight’s game 🏀

Some of the top stat lines from tonight's game 🏀

#Pelicans | @FanDuel

Pelicans blitzed by 10 3s in first quarter, lose 117-109 to Celtics

Boston Celtics: pretty good basketball team.

Derrick White and Grant Williams: pretty damn good role players. – 11:19 PM

#Pelicans | @Verizon

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:18 PM

Wizards beat Heat by 1

Suggs hits deciding 3, Magic beat by Bulls by 1

Lowry: 24-15-10

Rozier forces OT with 3, but Hornets fall to Cavs in 2OT

Giannis 4 for 15 from line; Bucks lost by 8

Luka 33-12-11

Celtics win 9th straight, now 13-3

45 and counting for Book, game still going – 11:05 PM

OG jams just hit different 🔨

@Al Horford threw it down in tonight's @JetBlue Play of the Game

Check out photos from tonight’s game

https://t.co/GB0Xbony9s

#Pelicans | @Verizon

#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:52 PM

LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Pelicans Postgame Show | Powered by @AthleticGreens @betonline_ag and @calm twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:50 PM

LIVE Garden Report: Celtics vs Pelicans Postgame Show | Powered by @AthleticGreens @betonline_ag and @calm twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 10:50 PM

Per Bally Sports broadcast: Mark Daigneault said Poku’s ankle sprain was the same one he hurt against the Celtics – 10:47 PM

Four takeaways as the Celtics pull off their ninth straight victory against the Pelicans behind a host of impressive efforts masslive.com/celtics/2022/1… – 10:46 PM

Celtics prolific offense and three-point shooting spearheads 117-109 road win over #Pelicans in New Orleans. Boston hit 20 three-pointers in 46 attempts. @PanzuraNews postgame wrap:

Streak’s up to 9️⃣ and we’re feeling fine #CelticsWin pic.twitter.com/EiZ0WJuH3c – 10:45 PM

Final: Celtics 117, Pelicans 109

Ingram 25 pts, 7 assts

McCollum 18 pts, 5 rebs

Jones 17 pts, 7 rebs

Pels have their 3-game winning streak snapped after running into a buzzsaw of a Celtics squad. Celtics end up shooting 20-46 on 3s, and their starters scored 102 points combined – 10:44 PM

Celtics win 117-109. 9 straight wins

Brown – 27/10/7

White – 26 points

Tatum – 19/7/10

Horford – 18 points

Celtics – 48.2% FGs

Celtics – 20-46 3Ps

Celtics – 17 TOs

Ingram – 25 points

McCollum – 18 points

Jones – 17 points

Pels – 49.4% FGs

Pels – 37.1% 3Ps

Pels – 13 TOs – 10:44 PM

Celtics have so many different ways to win games in crunch time. Tonight it was either to get the matchup they want and go bully ball deep into the paint, or spread it out to have someone cut into the lane and attack with speed. 9 wins in a row with plenty of offensive variety. – 10:42 PM

#Celtics 117 #Pelicans 109 FINAL

See you on Post Game with @John_Zannis. @Joe_Sway will join us from NOLA:

Jaylen Brown tonight:

27 PTS

10 REB

7 AST

2 STL

Led the Cs in points and rebounds. pic.twitter.com/Hv9uvtsfi1 – 10:42 PM

FINAL: Celtics 117, Pelicans 109

– Ingram: 25p, 7a

– Herb: 17p, 7r

– CJ: 18p, 5r, 3a

– Larry: 16p, 8r

– Jose: 10p, 6r, 4a

– Trey: left game in 2Q with right foot soreness

Pels: 49.4 FG%, 13/35 3P, 10/13 FT

Celtics: 48.2 FG%, 20/46 3P, 15/17 FT – 10:42 PM

Final: Celtics 117, Pelicans 109

Celtics hit 20 3s. Pelicans made 13.

Brandon Ingram with 25 points and 7 assists.

New Orleans’ three-game winning streak snapped. – 10:42 PM

Daigneault confirmed that Poku’s left ankle sprain is the same ankle Poku hurt in Boston.

The Thunder is off tomorrow and then practices Sunday. So there likely won’t be an update until Sunday. – 10:42 PM

Celtics said nah:

Celtics said nah: pic.twitter.com/GW8pND51sq – 10:40 PM

Good move by Joe Mazzulla tonight to keep Derrick White in the starting lineup and Malcolm Brogdon on the bench with Marcus Smart out. #Celtics are going to win their 9th straight and get the rest of the weekend off before visiting Chicago on Monday. – 10:38 PM

The Pelicans had no answers defensively down the stretch. Boston never allowed them to get within puncher’s reach. – 10:38 PM

Let’s go Celtics chant breaks out as the fans file out of the Smoothie King Center. C’s on their way to their 9th win in a row – 10:38 PM

Derrick White’s been great all night and he just capped it by taking a charge from Larry Nance Jr. – 10:37 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Tatum with what should be the icing layup. – 10:36 PM

Chris Herring @Herring_NBA

Was that a pass from Tatum, or did he lose the ball to Williams? – 10:34 PM

Tatum lost it, but Grant got a bucket.

Better to be lucky than good sometimes. – 10:34 PM

7 turnovers for Jaylen Brown. The Pelicans are back to within 7 points. – 10:33 PM

Other than the wide-open Ingram three off a miscommunication, Boston has done a nice job of directing the ball to the Pelicans they want taking shots late. – 10:30 PM

#Celtics getting all the right open #Pelicans misses and bounces offensively to keep themselves in a comfortable position with 3 to play. Big put back in traffic by Jaylen Brown to go ahead 10. – 10:29 PM

SLAM IT DOWN OG 😤😤😤

#SunLifeDunk4Diabetes

Brown and Horford connected for the run-stopper after committing two key turnovers minutes earlier. – 10:25 PM

Pelicans punched. Celtics punched back.

Once Boston started hitting back last year, the team took off. That’s carried over to this season. – 10:24 PM

Pels made a couple nice plays on defense to make it a two-possession game and the Celtics responded with a Grant Williams 3 and a Horford dunk in transition to push it back to double digits.

This Celtics squad is very impressive. Very few weaknesses on either side of the ball. – 10:24 PM

Joe Mazzulla refuses to call a timeout as the Pelicans go on an insta-run and then 45 seconds later the Pelicans have to call one lol – 10:23 PM

GR3NT

Huge shot off a nice pass by Tatum. – 10:23 PM

What a shot by Ingram, 7 straight #Pelicans points make it 6 and no Mazzulla timeout. – 10:22 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

That’s the whole tweet. – 10:19 PM

Good subs by Mazzulla here. Let Horford and White get things back under control and maybe push the lead back up. – 10:18 PM

Feels like Tatum hasn’t made a shot since the MVP chatter really went high-volume last week.

Let’s see if these free throws, his first of the game, get him going. – 10:17 PM

Jose Alvarado gets forced into a tough shot by a 7-footer but then on the next possession shows no hesitation to cut to the basket and score over a bunch of big defenders. #Pelicans again trying to make a run early 4Q – 10:17 PM

Tatum off on his jumper with #Celtics needing a closing stretch. #Pelicans within 8 after trailing by 19. – 10:17 PM

Herb Jones either swishes a three or misses by a mile. There’s no in between with him. – 10:16 PM

Grant takes a pass Brogdon pass with the shot clock running down into a successful floater from above the arc. What a season he’s having. – 10:15 PM

Jaylen Brown’s consecutive turnovers spark a 10-0 #Pelicans run that keeps them within striking distance. BOS 89, NOP 78 after 3Q. White 24. Ingram 19. – 10:13 PM

Celtics lead 89-78 after three

White – 24 points

Brown – 20/7/6

Horford – 16 points

Tatum – 12/6/7

Celtics – 46.3% FGs

Celtics – 18-39 3Ps

Celtics – 12 TOs

Ingram – 19 points

McCollum – 15 points

Nance – 10 points

Pelicans – 48.4% FGs

Pelicans – 9-23 3Ps

Pelicans – 9 TOs – 10:13 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

End of 3rd: Celtics 89, Pelicans 78

Ingram 19 pts, 5 assts

McCollum 15 pts

Nance 10 pts, 7 rebs

Jones 9 pts, 5 rebs

3-pointers

BOS: 18-39

NOP: 9-23 – 10:12 PM

Lotta dribbling from Brogdon and Brown here. Ball movement has disappeared. – 10:09 PM

Awkward night for Brogdon and the bench. – 10:09 PM

another big Pelicans run with the C’s bench in the game. This hasn’t been their best showing – 10:09 PM

Larry with the steal and finish 🤝 pic.twitter.com/jTJeN7IM1U – 10:08 PM

Really sloppy from Jaylen Brown here. Pelicans cut the Celtics lead to 12 in a couple of possessions. – 10:08 PM

Actual defense at the point of attack! Thank you Dyson Daniels! – 10:08 PM

Derrick White’s career high points: 29. Career high 3 pointers made: 7

He’s up to 24 points with 6 3-pointers made

right now with a full quarter to go – 10:08 PM

Derrick White has 24 points on 8-for-11 shooting.

White’s regular-season career-high is 29 points.

He had 36 points in a playoff game once. – 10:07 PM

he spun then stopped on a dime 😵‍💫

Hauser has that no-dip shot, so he needs very little space to get it off. – 10:05 PM

The Pelicans have taken some absolutely abysmal shots in transition tonight.

Just because you’re on the run doesn’t mean you have to settle for a bad look. – 10:03 PM

Celtics-Pelicans is so drunk, they’re definitely making a 4 AM McGriddle run before passing out. – 10:02 PM

Both teams are playing like trash at the moment but the Celtics are up by 15 so they’ll live with it. – 10:01 PM

After a particularly ragged and extended stretch, Celtics call timeout to try to get things organized again. Bos 81-66 in 3Q, now 16/35 on threes – 10:01 PM

The Pelicans have just seemed all out of sorts this game. – 10:01 PM

Derrick White’s shot was one of the first things that stuck out to me in #Celtics training camp. Not a major overhaul, but some subtle adjustments and a confidence boost working with Ben Sullivan: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/09/29/nba… – 10:01 PM

B.I. and Larry cause the turnover, CJ leads the break and Herb with the finish! 🙌

📺: @BallySportsNO

📺: @BallySportsNO

📻: @995WRNO

Brandon Ingram smiled after that call because he knew he deflected the pass. – 9:59 PM

Al Horford free throw flinch! – 9:57 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Cameron Tabatabaie @CTabatabaie

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Trey Murphy III (right foot soreness) will not return to tonight’s game. – 9:39 PM

Trey Murphy III (right foot soreness) will not return to tonight’s game – 9:38 PM

73 points easily Dallas’ highest-scoring first half of the season. Previous high was 64 vs. Memphis and at New Orleans.

It ties for the most points in any Mavericks half this season. Dallas scored 73 in the second half of that Oct. 22 Memphis game. – 9:36 PM

#Celtics 3PT shooting after that 14/27 half:

Al Horford 48.3%

Derrick White 44.8%

Jaylen Brown 33%

Jayson Tatum 36.2%

Grant Williams 50%

Malcolm Brogdon 37.5% – 9:35 PM

Celtics are 14-of-27 from 3, generating a ton of good looks from the perimeter.

Not sure if that percentage is sustainable but seems clear that’s where they want to win this game from. – 9:33 PM

going strong so far 💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/i7dC9tMA9I – 9:33 PM

If Twitter ends i hope yall will still follow me on my "Gallo Bench Fits" Tumblr.

Celtics scored 67 first-half points, most the Pels have given up in a first half this season. Hit 14 3s. Pels are still in it. Only down 10. – 9:32 PM

Celtics lead 67-57 at the half

Brown – 15/3/4

Tatum – 12/4/5

Horford – 14 points

White – 14 points

Celtics – 50% FGs

Celtics – 14-27 3Ps

Celtics – 17 assists

Ingram – 16 points

McCollum – 12 points

Valanciunas – 8 points

Pelicans – 55.6% FGs

Pelicans – 5-15 3Ps

Pelicans – 7 TOs – 9:32 PM

End of 1st half: Celtics 67, Pelicans 57

Ingram 16 pts

McCollum 12 pts

Valanciunas 8 pts

Pels having a really tough time slowing down the best offense in the NBA. Cs shot 14-27 on 3s, also scored 17 pts off Pels turnovers. Celts have 4 starters in double digits already. – 9:32 PM

HALF: Celtics 67, Pelicans 57

– Celtics: 14 3-pointers

– NOP: 8 turnovers into 17 BOS pts

– BOS: 3 turnovers into 5 NOP pts

– Ingram: 16p, 6/11 FG

– CJ: 12p, 4r

– Larry: 6p, 6r

– JV: 8p, 3r

Pels: 55.6 FG%, 5/15 3P, 2/3 FT

Celtics: 50.0 FG%, 14/27 3P, 5/5 FT – 9:31 PM

White and Horford were 10 for 10 and 8 for 8 from 3 in the first half.

Jaylen and Tatum 10 for 25 and 4 for 11. – 9:30 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

That’s already the 2nd most they’ve given up in any *game* this season. – 9:23 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

John Karalis @John_Karalis

Adam Himmelsbach @AdamHimmelsbach

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Shades of when teams would attack Isaiah Thomas and get out of their offense. Boston will live with it. – 9:20 PM

Sam Hauser lays on top of Jose Alvarado, without so much as a real hand on the ball, but the referees call a jump ball? – 9:20 PM

Alvarado REALLY wanted to go at Hauser and it didn’t work out for him. Hauser has been playing decent defense so far tonight – 9:19 PM

Grant Williams back in with a 3 from Brown. #Celtics flashing their transition game to stop the #Pelicans comeback. 12/24 3PT. – 9:19 PM

Herb Jones getting whistled for a non-existent foul is a tradition unlike any other – 9:18 PM

rolled right to the rim for the 🔨

#SunLifeDunk4Diabetes

#Celtics missed 5 straight 3PA across 8 FGA. #Mavericks overtook Boston for #1 in 3PA rate ahead of tonight. The formula has worked with their personnel, but something does make me uneasy about their 3PT volume even with all their early season success. – 9:16 PM

CJ THREE electrifies the SKC crowd! 🙌

#Pelicans

Just like that, #Celtics are 3-for-14 in 2Q and 1-for-7 from the 3pt line. Lead is down to 5. #Pelicans. – 9:13 PM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

15-2 Pelicans run to cut the Celtics lead to five. – 9:13 PM

Celtics lead was as much as 18 but just like that #Pelicans cut it to 5 mid 2Q. Boston was on fire but the threes have stopped falling the last few minutes – 9:13 PM

One of those situations here where Mazzulla could have called a timeout and didn’t. #Pelicans on a 12-2 run. – 9:11 PM

Offense got a little loose the last few minutes. Even on that Tatum 2. – 9:11 PM

Four Celtics yelling “Watch it! Watch it! Watch it!” with Jose Alvarado lurking after Boston got a rebound.

That made me laugh. – 9:10 PM

Jose comes into the game and the Pelicans look like a different team – 9:10 PM

The Capital City Go-Go defeated the Maine Celtics 104-93 and improved to (5-2).

• Devon Dotson 16, Johnny Davis 15, Vernon Carey Jr 15, Jaime Echenique 15; Davion Mintz 13 and Jordan Schakel 12.

• Go-Go shot 44.6% from the field. – 9:09 PM

Celtics are making every three…except for Sam Hauser who is 0-for-2.

Basketball is weird sometimes. – 9:08 PM

Hauser was right on that one, but McCollum made it anyway. – 9:08 PM

Brogdon-Kornet already developing chemistry in their early minutes together. – 9:08 PM

The Celtics offense is great but the Pelicans have also provided no resistance. Getting blown by, lots of miscommunication – 9:07 PM

As I said with @Jake Madison in today’s podcast, I think Boston will be more than happy to trade their 3s for New Orleans 2s – 9:07 PM

Let’s see if Jose Alvarado, who will start the 2nd quarter, can ignite the Pelicans. He was pretty animated towards teammates walking out of the huddle. – 9:06 PM

Celtics lead 40-25 after one

Tatum – 10/3/4

Horford – 12 points

Brown – 8 points

White – 8 points

Celtics – 62.5% FGs

Celtics – 10-16 3Ps

Celtics – 12 assists

Ingram – 10 points

Nance – 6 points

Valanciunas – 4 points

Pelicans – 45.8% FGs

Pelicans – 3-10 3Ps

Pelicans – 4 TOs – 9:06 PM

10 3PM ALREADY 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/C3AKKMu7fS – 9:05 PM

Celtics finish the 1st quarter 10-16 from 3 and lead 40-25. Horford has 4 of them, 2 each for Tatum, Brown, and White. Also, no free throws for either team in the quarter – 9:05 PM

Hauser hanging in there vs BI. Kept a possession alive crashing offensive glass that led to a 3 right after. pic.twitter.com/HTQNVX6Dyk – 9:05 PM

It’s really hard for an offense that’s already on pace to be historically good to get better but the Celtics are still finding a way to do it so far tonight. – 9:05 PM

#Celtics love those high-low screens with Tatum and a guard.

One of their biggest camp priorities (better screening) has meant everything to their offense: clnsmedia.com/celtics-aim-to… – 9:05 PM

End of the first

@TaxAct

End of 1st: Celtics 40, Pelicans 25

Ingram 10 pts (4-9 FG)

Nance 6 pts, 4 rebs

Valanciunas 4 pts

3-pointers

BOS: 10-16

NOP: 3-10 – 9:04 PM

The Celtics are 10 of 16 from 3-point range in New Orleans at the end of the first quarter. Boston up 40-25. pic.twitter.com/k9vcHfuXcm – 9:04 PM

The Pelicans are down 40-25 to the Celtics at the end of the first quarter.

Boston made a ridiculous 10 of 16 from 3-point range. – 9:04 PM

Man, Celtics hit 10 of 16 threes in a casual 40-point first quarter. New Orleans crowd is grumbling. – 9:04 PM

Celtics came into this game ranked first in the NBA in offensive efficiency by a lot. They sank 10 3s in the first quarter. Lead the Pels 40-25. – 9:04 PM

The Celtics made 10 three-pointers in the first quarter. – 9:04 PM

But basketball and the Celtics: pic.twitter.com/xtIWOup5Oz – 9:01 PM

Celtics open 9-of-13 from 3-point range. – 9:01 PM

Derrick White didn’t even catch it clean and he still buried it. – 9:00 PM

Celtics are already 9-13 on 3s with 2 minutes left in the 1st – 9:00 PM

12 point 1Q for Al Horford. Pels forgetting about him. – 9:00 PM

Yeah, the 3 point shooting is something the Celtics do. Gotta have more cohesion on defense (and offense too since the Pels have looked disorganized) – 8:58 PM

Al Horford’s career-high for 3pt makes is six. He has four makes in the 1Q vs. #Pelicans. #Celtics – 8:58 PM

Al Horford off to a blazing hot start.. 4-4 already from 3 with 2:43 to go in the 1st quarter – 8:58 PM

Malcolm Brogdon has made his return to the Celtics lineup. – 8:56 PM

#It‘searlybut….Celtics are on pace for 42 3-pointers. – 8:56 PM

Something seems to be up with Grant Williams physically. – 8:53 PM

BI vs Jayson Tatum is always a fun matchup. Both guys look locked in early on in this one. – 8:53 PM

#Celtics already have 24 points midway through the 1Q. – 8:52 PM

If Tatum had hit that one… – 8:52 PM

Brandon Ingram’s 3-ball has been on 🔥 since the start of the season and he’s hit his first two attempts tonight. – 8:50 PM

Celtics have scored 120-plus pts six times during their eight-game winning streak and at least 109 every night. Boston creating a lot of quality looks early and 4/6 from three-point range – 8:48 PM

Ho-hum, Celtics open the game shooting 77 percent against a top-10 defense. – 8:47 PM

Don’t know if this is usual in New Orleans, but the #Pelicans PA person ain’t even announcing #Celtics baskets. It’s like total silence after BOS hoops. But he’s fully engaged with the #Pelicans score. – 8:47 PM

Very few guys can break Herb Jones ankles the way Jayson Tatum just did on that drive. – 8:47 PM

They’re going at Jaylen swithes on Valanciunas. In fact, a lot of JV in the early going for NOLA. I’m sure Boston will live with his post up rather than watch CJ or Ingram get going – 8:45 PM

Go-Go lead the Celtics 82-77 after 3. – 8:39 PM

Celtics and Pelicans have two of the best offenses in the NBA.

95-90 game incoming! – 8:38 PM

Jose Alvarado giving ⁦@adaniels33⁩ some love.

Hey, he knows a good hat when he sees one.

Now someone needs to talk ⁦@JoelMeyersNBA⁩ into putting his on — there was one in his hands! pic.twitter.com/sb3sV9O9NF – 8:23 PM

Tonight.

@Verizon

Starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Trey Murphy

Brandon Ingram

Jonas Valanciunas – 8:04 PM

Celtics starters tonight:

Al Horford

Grant Williams

Jayson Tatum

Jaylen Brown

Derrick White

Pelicans starters:

Jonas Valanciunas

Trey Murphy III

Brandon Ingram

Herb Jones

C.J. McCollum – 8:04 PM

With Zion Williamson missing his third straight, Trey Murphy III will start for the Pelicans against the Celtics. In 6 starts this season, Trigga’s averages are 🔥

15.7 points

5.3 rebounds

3.0 3s

1.5 steals

54.8 FG%

48.6 3PT%

100 FT% https://t.co/ceddYAVFgC pic.twitter.com/4lgK88PIS0 – 8:03 PM

Pelicans starters:

CJ McCollum

Herb Jones

Brandon Ingram

Trey Murphy

Jonas Valanciunas – 8:01 PM

The Capital City Go-Go leads the Maine Celtics 59-50 at halftime.

• Johnny Davis and Vernon Carey Jr lead the team with 11. Jaime Echenique has 10.

Go-Go shot 42.2% in the half. – 7:58 PM

Courtside with @Jake Madison ahead of tonight’s tip (with Brandon Ingram warming up) pic.twitter.com/RuvAhNygLN – 7:41 PM

Tonight’s school for Larry’s auction:

Benjamin Franklin High School

Bid on @Larry Nance Jr‘s jersey from tonight’s game:

https://t.co/xrVtpWCPIT

The Capital City Go-Go lead the Maine Celtics after one quarter of play, 30-23

Johnny Davis 7

Jordan Schakel 6

Vernon Carey 7

Go-Go shot 45.8% in the quarter. – 7:30 PM

Stay fly on a Friday 🏀

#Pelicans

No Zion Williamson for the Pelicans tonight. – 7:11 PM

keepin warm 😎

#UltraDrip | @MichelobULTRA

Derrick White will start again.

Malcolm Brogdon will come off the bench.

Marcus Smart remains out (ankle swelling has not gone down). – 7:02 PM

Our goal in tonight’s game is to match the physicality that New Orleans brings to the table. pic.twitter.com/2b3UJdWRY2 – 6:56 PM

Willie Green says Zion Williamson is out. Will miss a third straight game. “It’s a bruise. It’s not feeling good enough for him to go out and play tonight.” – 6:50 PM

Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) will be out again tonight against Boston, per Willie Green.

It’ll be the third straight game he’s missed. – 6:49 PM

Zion Williamson is OUT tonight for #Pelicans. #Celtics. – 6:49 PM

Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) is OUT tonight, per Willie Green. – 6:49 PM

Zion Williamson is out tonight – 6:49 PM

Willie Green says Zion (Right Foot Contusion) is OUT for tonight’s game vs the Celtics – 6:49 PM

Willie Green says Zion Williamson (right foot contusion) will not play tonight. – 6:49 PM

Willie Green says Zion is OUT tonight against the Celtics. – 6:49 PM

Watch Live: Willie Green

#Pelicans | @Verizon

twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:45 PM

Should hear about Zion’s status shortly from NOLA. – 6:44 PM

Statistically, these #Celtics are one of the best offenses ever relative to the rest of the league when they played, @Michael Pina said on @DomeTheory #99.

Fun chat for some pre-game listening before C’s take on another high-powered O in #NOLA tonight: https://t.co/pQaHqj6kcG pic.twitter.com/zpptUgG51Y – 6:35 PM

Don’t miss out!

Open the app, go to contests in the fanzone, and play Courtside Challenge now!

#Pelicans | @SeatGeek

Previewing tonight’s big home game vs. the Celtics!

🎙: @ErinESummers

🎙: @ErinESummers

#Pelicans | @Ibotta

📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West

🎙 @Dan Favale

🎙 @gt_hughes

🔘 DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM ⬇️

🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBx3Dp6

📺 https://t.co/BYPDJxm9Bn

🔘 MIN, NOP, OKC, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA ⬇️

🎧 https://t.co/XFdmLKvDeu

📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/6gOw7ayM5u – 5:13 PM

Most 30+ points on 50%+ shooting games this season:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10

Luka Doncic – 9

Donovan Mitchell – 7

Kevin Durant – 7

Jayson Tatum – 6

Steph Curry – 6 pic.twitter.com/s0V0zdhESM – 5:09 PM

New @BostonSportsBSJ notebook coming tomorrow. ICYMI last week, a fun story on the #Pistons from the #Celtics‘ playoff run: bostonsportsjournal.com/2022/11/11/nba… – 4:42 PM

The Crew breaks down the home win over Toronto, the two road wins at New York and Washington and the battle at Boston. Thunder Basketball Universe is presented by @COOPAleWorks.

YouTube | https://t.co/ZXuGsVxPsl

Spotify | https://t.co/RJmflVS2dz

Apple | https://t.co/w6JTxBUf84 pic.twitter.com/u7El84lUzC – 4:28 PM

During the last game in New Orleans, Brandon Clarke played 33 minutes and travelled 2.60 miles at an average of 4.39 MPH.

#FedExPlayerTracker | @Brandon Clarke pic.twitter.com/GEeIqtxni1 – 4:17 PM

Most PPG on under three 3-point attempts per game:

32.3 — SGA

24.3 — AD

24.1 — DeMar

23.5 — Zion pic.twitter.com/XfbgrZ5bKr – 4:05 PM

New for ⁦@YahooSports⁩: The Golden State Warriors have avoided hard decisions every other dynasty (Showtime, Jordan’s Bulls, Bird’s Celtics) had to face. Looks like it’s coming their way now sports.yahoo.com/is-it-time-for… – 3:57 PM

Marcus Smart is out tonight – 3:55 PM

#Pelicans up to 3️⃣ wins in a row – back in action tonight vs Boston!

#WBD | @StackwellCap pic.twitter.com/ZEFeuAp4oS – 3:31 PM

Another fun @PodcastPelicans episode as we get ready for Friday’s big #Pelicans home game vs. @Boston Celtics. @Will Guillory joined us to discuss the matchup, as well as the recent quality play of Trey Murphy, Dyson Daniels, CJ McCollum: https://t.co/6P0delHRGf pic.twitter.com/NmbJWcnUo3 – 3:07 PM

We had questions. Devonte’ had 24 seconds.

#Pelicans | @TISSOT pic.twitter.com/sZB2TAgMQ7 – 3:00 PM

Get updated on what happened at shootaround today ⬇️

#Pelicans | @HUBInsurance

nba.com/pelicans/news/… – 2:57 PM

Highest TS% this season:

76.7 — Grant Williams

71.0 — Larry Nance Jr

70.1 — Bol Bol

70.1 — Steph Curry

Steph is averaging more PPG than the first 3 combined. pic.twitter.com/spTQ4NN2a2 – 2:42 PM