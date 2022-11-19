Nuggets 99, Mavericks 127: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Denver Nuggets (9-6) play against the Dallas Mavericks (6-6) at American Airlines Center
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022
Denver Nuggets 99, Dallas Mavericks 127 (Final)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:
On the Nuggets blowout loss to the Mavs and whether it was actually concerning or not.
Plus, shared some extended thoughts on why MPJ has struggled to create offense on his own.
https://t.co/A8t2fmpuoJ pic.twitter.com/Dqa2RjD5Mx – 1:42 AM
It’s clear that Luka Doncic started his Harry Potter binge party and learned a few tricks 🪄
🎥 @NBATV pic.twitter.com/OePrYqTT4A – 1:32 AM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Kings are currently leading the NBA in scoring at 120.3 ppg. They’ve averaged 130.4 over the past five games. Tied for the 11th-best record in the league and seventh in the West, a half-game behind the Suns, Mavs and Nuggets, who are tied for fourth; 1.5 games out of first. – 1:12 AM
33 PTS. 12 REB. 11 AST. NBD. 🤧
@Luka Doncic // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/boMtgLtxfN – 12:59 AM
JaVale McGee’s first comment since losing starting job he coveted as free agent: “If they feel I shouldn’t be starting, I’ll cheer from the bench. If they feel like I should start or however many minutes they think I should play, I’m going to play them my hardest.” – 12:17 AM
Your new NBA top five in plus-minus…
1. HAUSER, BOS +119
2. Jokic, Den +112
3. TATUM, BOS +111
Bridges, Pho +111
5. WHITE, BOS +98
Love, Cle +98 – 12:08 AM
Best part of Luka’s 50h triple double. Was it the FT shooting (9-11 tonight. 35-40 in his last 3. 77% for the season) or the 11:2 Asst/TO ratio (2.57 for the season)? Two huge areas of improvement for him this year. – 12:06 AM
Wait for it … 😏
@FanboysMarket // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/DMbFCjO2Kf – 12:05 AM
Luka Doncic after he and Christian Wood combined for 61 points, 20 rebounds tonight: “The chemistry is going to go up and up with us to understand each other, but as you see on the court, I think we understand each other good.” – 11:58 PM
A very rare stress free night for the Mavs. Drove the ball from the start (Season hi 64 Paint points), were judicious in their 3pt shooting (32 vs DEN 55 vs HOU). A season hi 59.7% FG. Took a wounded opponent behind the woodshed holding them to 42% and <100 pts. Can’t ask for moe – 11:56 PM
“Every possession it’s the Luka show.”
Doncic dominated en route to his 50th triple-double of his career. Despite Bruce Brown’s best efforts, the undermanned #Nuggets couldn’t do anything to stop him.
denverpost.com/2022/11/18/luk… – 11:54 PM
Terrance Shannon Jr!!! Buy stock now! I see ya twin 🔥🙏🏾 – 11:36 PM
Mr. Triple-Double 🫡
@ModeloUSA | #ModeloMilestone pic.twitter.com/HBoiplGPKW – 11:27 PM
Luka Doncic didn’t pay attention to his career triple-double count until Mavs PR guru @scootertomlin informed him after the game about No. 50.
His reaction: “I told him that was great.”
Pure Luka form. – 11:24 PM
Players with 40 points and 10 assists in a game this season:
— Luka Doncic
— Devin Booker
That’s it. pic.twitter.com/XCX3AeawFn – 11:11 PM
Jason Kidd after Luka’s 50th career triple-double: “He’s already rewriting the record books.”
Asked Jason if he remembers his 50th (of 107 in career triple-doubles): “March 23 I turn 50. That’s the only 50 I know.” – 11:08 PM
Wizards beat Heat by 1
Suggs hits deciding 3, Magic beat by Bulls by 1
Lowry: 24-15-10
Rozier forces OT with 3, but Hornets fall to Cavs in 2OT
Giannis 4 for 15 from line; Bucks lost by 8
Luka 33-12-11
Celtics win 9th straight, now 13-3
45 and counting for Book, game still going – 11:05 PM
Christian Wood finished tonight’s game with a season-high 28 points on 11-16 shooting to go with 8 rebounds off the bench.
Since returning from a knee injury on 11/12, Wood is averaging 22.0 points (57.9% FG) and 7.0 rebounds per game across four contests. pic.twitter.com/JX3hEwmm80 – 11:05 PM
Malone said Aaron Gordon is the one guy that could join the team on Sunday. Malone joked he’d go home and pray he’d be available. – 11:00 PM
Michael Malone on MPJ: His struggle “speaks to the value and greatness of Nikola.” – 11:00 PM
Luka with TD No. 50.
C Wood with a season-high 28 points.
Great night for the squad. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/AiwJnNSBJO – 11:00 PM
In a 127-99 Mavs win over Denver, Luka Dončić had 33 pts, 12 rebs, and 11 assists for his 50th career triple-double. Luka is the 2nd fastest player in NBA history to 50 triple-doubles. Oscar Robertson did it in 111 games, Luka in 278 games, Magic Johnson in 279 games. – 10:54 PM
Friday night Loser’s Lounge with the fellas. Why not?
✅ MPJ on the struggle bus
✅ Which NBA teams are on the trade machine?
✅ Guests join from Japan
youtube.com/watch?v=fMvr71… – 10:54 PM
5️⃣0️⃣ career triple-doubles.
Luka is the 2nd fastest player to 50 triple-doubles in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/19KLbbVxpu – 10:53 PM
Back on track.
@Chime | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/t2BHVKQvG8 – 10:50 PM
Final rotations for the Nuggets as they get waxed without Jokić/Murray/Gordon, lose 127-99 to Dallas:
-Luka got his numbers
-MPJ was 4/15 and had some bad defensive lapses
-Brown/KCP each had 18 efficient points
-Bench scored just 35 points in extended garbage time pic.twitter.com/6SJF5N2mZ1 – 10:49 PM
A list of every single triple-double by Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:48 PM
It’s over. Mavericks 127, Nuggets 99. Too much Luka. KCP and Bruce Brown lead the Nuggets with 18 points apiece. Bones Hyland adds 17. Round 2 on Sunday. – 10:46 PM
Rematch on Sunday
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/XPoQpGAiqa – 10:46 PM
Mavericks blow out Nuggets as Doncic earns his 50th triple-double. Here’s the quick recap:
mavs.com/doncic-powers-… – 10:45 PM
MAVS WIN!! – 10:44 PM
Players in @NBA history to record 10 games of 30 points and 50.0% FG in the first 14 games of a season:
Wilt Chamberlain (1962-63)
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2022-23)
*Luka Dončić (2022-23) pic.twitter.com/6evkAuauaD – 10:44 PM
Christian Wood off the bench:
28 PTS
8 REB
+21 in 26 minutes. pic.twitter.com/vrcgcyae2r – 10:43 PM
Luka tonight:
33 PTS
12 REB
11 AST
Leading the league in triple-doubles and 30-point games. pic.twitter.com/O9OqqrNbp8 – 10:42 PM
C WOOD. SHEESH. 🤧 – 10:36 PM
Turns out #Nuggets aren’t very good without their two-time MVP, their starting PG and starting power forward.
Dallas up … 31. – 10:31 PM
Luka Doncic is finished (finally) at 33 points (11-22 FG), 11 assists, 12 rebounds in 35 mins.
Another day in the life. – 10:30 PM
That’s triple-double #️⃣5️⃣0️⃣. Magic.
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/foxKXekDHc – 10:26 PM
This also is Doncic’s 25th 30-point triple double, 5th-most in history:
Oscar Robertson 106
Russell Westbrook 48
LeBron James 37
James Harden 35
@Luka Doncic 25 – 10:26 PM
Luka Doncic has four 30-point triple-doubles this season. The rest of the NBA? Pascal Siakam has the only other one. (Via @ESPNStatsInfo) – 10:25 PM
luka doncic has 50 career triple-doubles at 23 years old. not sure i had 50 of anything when i was that old. – 10:24 PM
Luka now has 31-10-10, and 50 triple-doubles for his career. The fastest to 50 triple-doubles in NBA history is Oscar Robertson at 111 games. Luka is second on the list in 278 games. Magic is 3rd, after doing it in 279 games. – 10:21 PM
Luka Doncic has his 50th triple-double in his 278th career game. That’s one game faster than Magic Johnson hit the milestone. Only Oscar Robertson (111 games) got to 50 faster. – 10:21 PM
The hope now is that Nuggets fans can look back at the stretch the Nuggets are in now and think: “Yeah, that sucked. Then they never lost again.” – 10:21 PM
And Luka has his triple-double, a minute into the fourth quarter. – 10:20 PM
Luka Doncic just became the second-youngest and second-fastest NBA player to 50 career triple-doubles.
31 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists tonight at 23 years-263 days old in his 279th career game.
Only Oscar Robertson (23 years-32 days old in 106 games) got there quicker. – 10:20 PM
Luka Doncic has his 50th career triple-double. He’s the 10th player to reach that milestone. Doncic and Oscar Robertson are the only players to reach 50 at age 23 or younger.
All other players in Mavericks history have combined for 40 triple-doubles, 21 of them by Jason Kidd. – 10:20 PM
Luka Dončić has just become the 10th player in @NBA history to record 50 triple-doubles.
Dončić is the second-fastest player to reach 50 triple-doubles, both in terms of age:
23y-42d, Oscar Robertson
*23y-263d, Dončić
and in terms of games played:
111, Robertson
278, Dončić pic.twitter.com/3se5c5XGCH – 10:20 PM
Mavs lead Nuggets 105-83 after Q3, and this might be the rare triple-double they hope Luka Doncic (31 pts-9 rebounds-10 assists) doesn’t finish. – 10:17 PM
End of the third
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/5BknxL283T – 10:17 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
JaMychal Green is officially available for the Warriors tonight. Has his right wrist wrapped on the bench. Was listed as questionable. Had a right wrist injury that bothered him last year in Denver. – 10:16 PM
One more rebound will make it 50 career triple-doubles — 25 of them with at least 30 points — for Dallas’ Luka Dončić.
More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:16 PM
Doncic finishes the third quarter one rebound shy of his 50th career triple-double. Remains to be seen whether he’ll play in the 4th, with Dallas leading by 22. – 10:16 PM
Mavericks up 105-83 after three. Luka has 31 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds. Only question is whether he’ll be needed to play in the fourth. – 10:15 PM
Papa Dončić watching LD cook the (chicken) Nuggets 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/RX4eQuM4Nw – 10:13 PM
Luka now one rebound from the 50th triple-double of his career. – 10:12 PM
In another life, Luka Doncic would make a great lawyer. – 10:07 PM
That LD 🤝 DP connection is unmatched. pic.twitter.com/TfI2yEc6Xo – 10:05 PM
Somehow, Luka’s allowed to absolutely wear out the officials, but the moment Bruce Brown says something, it’s a tech. – 10:03 PM
Doncic better cool down. On verge of another tech. – 10:02 PM
Luka eyeing a triple-double already at 19-8-9 midway through the third quarter. – 10:00 PM
Coast to coast slam 💥
Bruce has 15 PTS/3 REB/6 AST pic.twitter.com/gkBwOjOj92 – 9:58 PM
Iron Man is his name. Getting buckets is his GAME. 🦾 pic.twitter.com/gUsC1webky – 9:58 PM
Mavericks called a timeout when Denver got within 79-67. Dwight Powell scores the next five points to ease any immediate fears of this game getting close. – 9:58 PM
Stop the presses, but KCP and Bruce Brown are keeping the Nuggets in the game with two-way play. – 9:55 PM
What’s bed time? All the minis in the @AACenter tonight 😎 #MFFL
@Reggie Bullock // @Dorian Finney-Smith pic.twitter.com/R9a9WIQ7gZ – 9:41 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nuggets trail 73-55 to the Mavs.
Knew that scoring would be an issue for Denver but 73 1st half points is a lot. Dallas is shooting 60% from the field.
Bruce Brown leads Denver with 13 points. KCP added 10 points.
If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:40 PM
Halftime stats 📊
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/rerox0bnDl – 9:39 PM
BRB
@Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/eFu0KB5MzL – 9:37 PM
A season hi 44 pts in the 2nd for Mavs, leading to a season hi 73 1st half pts & a 73-55 lead over depleted DEN. Doncic 13 of his 18 in last 5 of 2nd after Wood had 13 of his 18 in last 5 min of 1st. Nice lift from McGee as well 8 pts in 7 2nd qtr min. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:37 PM
73 points easily Dallas’ highest-scoring first half of the season. Previous high was 64 vs. Memphis and at New Orleans.
It ties for the most points in any Mavericks half this season. Dallas scored 73 in the second half of that Oct. 22 Memphis game. – 9:36 PM
Going into the break
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/kcg1rH9Guq – 9:36 PM
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail 73-55.
-Luka: 18 points on 15 shots, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 turnover (travel)
-MPJ: 5 points, 2/11 FG, -17 +/-
-Bruce Brown: 13 points, 4 assists as starting PG, playing well pic.twitter.com/Wy5aIvJQSi – 9:36 PM
That’s a 73-point half for the Dallas Mavericks on 60% shooting. Mavs with 38 in the paint, and 21 from 3-point range. To quote something Malone has said a million times, if you’re not taking away the paint, and not taking away the 3, what are you doing? Denver down 18. – 9:34 PM
Mavs lead the Nuggets 73-55 at half. This could be a blowout. Or clutch time could start in about an hour. – 9:34 PM
🐂🔒🎯 – 9:33 PM
I really enjoy watching Bruce Brown play basketball. He contributes to the game in so many ways. – 9:31 PM
I don’t know what JaVale McGee did during his time off besides rehab, but whatever he did seems to have paid off: 8 points and 2 rebounds in 7 minutes, his best game as a Maverick, I believe. – 9:29 PM
Man, where would the #Nuggets be without Bruce Brown? – 9:28 PM
We’re gonna have to put Jokic back in the MVP conversation after this weekend. – 9:27 PM
Bizzy doin’ Bizzy stuff. Nothing new 🫣 pic.twitter.com/dxvIMaEeOO – 9:26 PM
7 points, 5 assists and 8 rebounds for Doncic. Already zeroing in on career triple-double No. 50. – 9:23 PM
Dallas bench: 32 points. Denver bench: 13. – 9:22 PM
When the Nuggets take more free throws than their opponent they are 5-0.
When they shoot less or are even, 4-5.
So far tonight Mavs are 11-13 from the FT line, Denver is 2-3. – 9:20 PM
The more you know: Dwane Casey informs us pregame that a popular NBA play call, “Hammer,” was named after Darvin Ham when Ham was playing for George Karl in Denver.
I wrote about a variety of the play the Cavs ran under Ty Lue a few years back.
espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:19 PM
#Celtics missed 5 straight 3PA across 8 FGA. #Mavericks overtook Boston for #1 in 3PA rate ahead of tonight. The formula has worked with their personnel, but something does make me uneasy about their 3PT volume even with all their early season success. – 9:16 PM
BONES HYLAND pic.twitter.com/ePjSU3TcCW – 9:15 PM
Between Isaiah Hartenstein and JaVale McGee, the last two games have been the what-could-have-been #Nuggets tour. – 9:15 PM
JaVale McGee minutes incoming for the first time since Mavs’ Nov. 10 loss to the Wizards. – 9:14 PM
Oddly enough those are Dinwiddie’s first two points. Pretty much everything and everyone else clicking for Dallas on offense. – 9:11 PM
Dallas is not letting Wood get switched onto Bones. Throwing a double team at him immediately after the switch and daring Denver to beat them 4 on 3. – 9:10 PM
You really see the absence of three #Nuggets starters here with Bones, Christian, MPJ, Zeke and Vlatko. Just not a lot of experience with that group. Mavs start the second quarter on an 11-4 run. – 9:10 PM
Gotta be the worst stretch of the season on both ends for MPJ. – 9:09 PM
You do not see Michael Porter miss that badly too often on a mid-range look. Now just 1-of-7 from the field. – 9:09 PM
16 points in EIGHT minutes by Christian Wood, on 5-of-5 shooting. – 9:08 PM
C Wood on 🔥🔥🔥 – 9:07 PM
Down two at the end of the first q pic.twitter.com/i3SRvLwumJ – 9:06 PM
Mavs lead the star-less Nuggets 29-27 after Q1, and Luka Doncic is already on triple-double pace: 5 points (2-8 FG), 5 rebounds, 4 assists and one reluctant smile after Slovenian pal Vlatko Cancar hit a 3 at the quarter buzzer for Denver. – 9:05 PM
By rough count Doncic threw 4 or 5 no-look passes in the first quarter. – 9:05 PM
VLATKO WITH THE BUZZER BEATER – 9:04 PM
So far Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji, Vlatko Cancar, Christian Braun and Bones Hyland have all tried their hand at guarding Luka Doncic, and we’ve played one quarter. Doncic just 2-of-8 so far but with 4 assists and 5 rebounds. Overall, not terrible. Mavs up 29-27 after 1. – 9:04 PM
Luka finishes first quarter with five points, four rebounds, four assists. At least three of those assists went to C-Wood, who has 13 first-quarter points as Mavericks lead 29-27. – 9:03 PM
Bizzy gettin’ active with the steal and the assist 🦴 pic.twitter.com/D69GxIXBRh – 9:03 PM
Dear Luka: Passes off the backboard can’t be assists, nor can airballs count as assists. Nice try, though. – 9:03 PM
Luka missed that shot so badly it flew right to Christian Wood under the basket. That’s tough. – 9:01 PM
Luka Doncic just air-balled a 3-pointer, Christian Wood grabbed it under the hoop, drew a foul on the putback, and Luka immediately turned toward the scorer’s table and made his case for that actually being a pass.
Always one step ahead, that kid. – 9:01 PM
Luka Doncic airballs a stepback 3 that Christian Wood rebounds and then looks to the scorer’s table and tries to claim it was a pass. – 9:01 PM
The Luka-Wood combo is a tough cover. Especially for DJ. – 8:57 PM
A Bruce deep bucket is always nice to see 🪣 pic.twitter.com/hUZQiFeag1 – 8:56 PM
Christian Wood went into that TO and ran directly to an official and claimed DJ hit him on that three. DJ ran over to the official and told him don’t listen to him. Elite politiking. – 8:55 PM
Great recognition by Luka early in this game. He fed Christian Wood for the second of two dunks, then understood the big man was filled with confidence. Luka passed up a point-blank shot and got a wide-open 3-pointer for Wood, which he made. Mavs tied with Denver at 18. – 8:55 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
That’s like three Luka-Wood connections in a row. Undermanned Nuggets still just fine though. – 8:55 PM
Sitting as close as the media does in Dallas, it’s kind of incredible how many times DJ is calling out what Dallas plays are coming. As for grabbing a defensive rebound …. pic.twitter.com/shiMB0CUGq – 8:49 PM
MPJ with two stops on Luka 1 v 1 is a development. – 8:46 PM
The Nuggets are off in Dallas. DeAndre Jordan scores Denver’s opening bucket off a feed from MPJ. – 8:43 PM
The only thing shinier than Dwight Powell’s shoes tonight is his black eye. – 8:42 PM
Game. Time. – 8:41 PM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Let’s see what’s goin on in Luka-land. pic.twitter.com/lkzCniCBWE – 8:40 PM
Caught up with DeAndre Jordan about his mentality sliding into the starting center position and how the Nuggets approach this matchup with Dallas pic.twitter.com/ZZzb3vi5N7 – 8:28 PM
DeAndre Jordan does trick-or-treating with kiddos on the road. But he makes sure they know they only get 1 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xgm7FFw70y – 8:28 PM
We ready for you from Dallas!
Tip off coming up on @AltitudeTV with @ChrisMarlowe and @ScottHastings 🏀 pic.twitter.com/8kuYAIHHOd – 8:26 PM
Almost that time ⏳ pic.twitter.com/pHSLRk1NXO – 8:24 PM
Can this be a Bol Bol revenge game if he played for Windy City Bulls while a Nuggets’ two-way player?
Denver didn’t have a G-League team at the time, so they loaned their guys to WC; now Nugs have Grand Rapids – 8:23 PM
Dallas is one of my favorite courts in the NBA because they have all the players from the franchise written on the sidelines. Look who I found! @phattime12 pic.twitter.com/MH1etmYDKC – 8:18 PM
Coming up soon on BSSW, Mavs vs Nuggets at AAC. Out for Dallas, Maxi Kleber (low back contusion). Out for Denver, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in health and safety protocols, and Aaron Gordon (non-Covid illness). First of two in a row at AAC between the two. – 8:16 PM
Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic
DEN starters: Porter, Green, Jordan, KCP, Brown
7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:15 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️
@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/0xh8d7zZQS – 8:08 PM
Denver Nuggets starters in Dallas:
Bruce Brown
KCP
MPJ
Jeff Green
DeAndre Jordan – 8:07 PM
Kyle Lowry at half:
14 PTS
7 REB
9 AST
Only Jokic and Trae have put up more assists in a half this season. pic.twitter.com/bdoRQwKJPc – 8:06 PM
Ok I’m done with @VicLombardi he just said MPJ is wearing a chimmy chunga sweatshirt walking into the arena.
It was Balenciaga. – 8:05 PM
Starting for the Nuggets tonight:
Bruce Brown
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
Michael Porter Jr.
Jeff Green
DeAndre Jordan – 8:01 PM
#Nuggets starters: Bruce, KCP, MPJ, Jeff Green and DJ. – 8:00 PM
Starting 🖐
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/zaoJ8pKL9r – 8:00 PM
Never make a bet with Luka Magic 🪄
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/3Mt1pmHHH1 – 7:59 PM
Never make a bet with Luka Magic 🪄
#MFFL pic.twitter.com/V31MYVYU2n – 7:58 PM
Jason Kidd before Mavs face Nikola Jokic- and Jamal Murray-less Nuggets “If we think we’re just going to walk in here and get a win, we’ll leave here with an L. We have to be hungry. We have to be aggressive. I think we’ve just been passive when we’re in this situation.” – 7:43 PM
Injury Update: AG and Ish are officially OUT for tonight’s game. – 7:38 PM
Here’s what Nuggets coach Michael Malone said about game-planning to face Luka Doncci: “There’s certain guys as a head coach when you watch film it’s like watching a horror movie, because you get scared as hell. How the hell are you going to stop this guy?” – 7:35 PM
Hear what Coach has to say before tipoff 🎙
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/eRYotYY84g – 7:27 PM
Coach Malone said he had Vlatko Cančar speak to the Nuggets today about what it’s like playing with and against Luka. The two were national team teammates for Slovenia this summer. – 7:12 PM
Gettin’ warm pic.twitter.com/Cto4loSy2w – 7:09 PM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on another Mavs PG: “Oh, I miss Facu Campazzo. I miss him as a person, as a man and also as a competitor. … When called upon, he’s going to be ready, and I have zero doubts he’s going to help this team win some games this year.” – 7:08 PM
Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Luka Doncic: “You’re watching film and it’s like you’re watching a horror movie because you’re scared as hell.”
Said he asked forward Vlatko Cancar, Luka’s Slovenian national team teammate, shared tips with teammates during prep for tonight. – 7:06 PM
Michael Malone says he had Vlatko Cancar, his Slovenian teammate, speak to the team about how Luka Doncic plays. – 7:04 PM
Mentioned this last night, but the Mavericks are currently ranked 15th in offense and 4th in defense on CTG. They’ve surrounded Luka with a bunch of defenders and it’s worked reasonably well.
Not sure whether it’s smarter to start Bones or Bruce Brown in place of Murray either. – 7:02 PM
Wide range of outfits today. All of them clean 💯
#UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/UElCPKsDS1 – 6:56 PM
Reggie Bullock (neck strain) and JaVale McGee (neck strain) will both be available for tonight’s game against the Nuggets.
Maxi Kleber (low back contusion) will remain out. – 6:45 PM
Vlatko Cancar very unexcited to reunite with old friend Facu Campazzo. pic.twitter.com/aTmml1X5ix – 6:24 PM
📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West
🎙 @gt_hughes
🔘 DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM ⬇️
🔘 MIN, NOP, OKC, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA ⬇️
📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/6gOw7ayM5u – 5:13 PM
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007
Most 30+ points on 50%+ shooting games this season:
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10
Luka Doncic – 9
Donovan Mitchell – 7
Kevin Durant – 7
Jayson Tatum – 6
Steph Curry – 6 pic.twitter.com/s0V0zdhESM – 5:09 PM
Gilbert Arenas says the two players who remind him most of himself in today’s game are Damian Lillard and James Harden. He said if he had to choose one player to take the last shot, it’s Dame with “Luka as a close second.” – 5:01 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Philadelphia:
OUT
Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract
Josh Minott – G League Assignment
Wendell Moore Jr. – G League Assignment – 4:47 PM
earlier this week i wrote about the evolving and intriguing pick-and-roll chemistry between @Christian Wood and luka doncic. they’re very good together, create myriad problems for the defense, and should probably play more than they do: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/16… – 4:15 PM
What do we think 🤔
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/6U8IJTBuQB – 4:05 PM
Doesn’t look like any of Jokić, Murray, or Gordon will be available against Luka Dončić and the Mavs tonight.
That may change in the Sunday matchup, but at least tonight, Denver’s gonna be at a major disadvantage. Getting just one win over this two-game stretch would be big. – 3:02 PM
#Nuggets Nikola Jokic (health and safety), Jamal Murray (health and safety) and Aaron Gordon (illness) weren’t in Dallas for this morning’s shootaround. That’s not to say they couldn’t be here by Sunday for Game 2.
Asst. Ryan Saunders (health and safety) is back with the team. – 2:32 PM
Comments / 0