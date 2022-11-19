Nuggets 99, Mavericks 127: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (9-6) play against the Dallas Mavericks (6-6) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022

Denver Nuggets 99, Dallas Mavericks 127 (Final)

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll:

On the Nuggets blowout loss to the Mavs and whether it was actually concerning or not.

Plus, shared some extended thoughts on why MPJ has struggled to create offense on his own.

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

It’s clear that Luka Doncic started his Harry Potter binge party and learned a few tricks 🪄

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

The Kings are currently leading the NBA in scoring at 120.3 ppg. They’ve averaged 130.4 over the past five games. Tied for the 11th-best record in the league and seventh in the West, a half-game behind the Suns, Mavs and Nuggets, who are tied for fourth; 1.5 games out of first. – 1:12 AM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

33 PTS. 12 REB. 11 AST. NBD. 🤧

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

JaVale McGee’s first comment since losing starting job he coveted as free agent: “If they feel I shouldn’t be starting, I’ll cheer from the bench. If they feel like I should start or however many minutes they think I should play, I’m going to play them my hardest.” – 12:17 AM

Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP

Your new NBA top five in plus-minus…

1. HAUSER, BOS +119

2. Jokic, Den +112

3. TATUM, BOS +111

Bridges, Pho +111

5. WHITE, BOS +98

Love, Cle +98 – 12:08 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Best part of Luka’s 50h triple double. Was it the FT shooting (9-11 tonight. 35-40 in his last 3. 77% for the season) or the 11:2 Asst/TO ratio (2.57 for the season)? Two huge areas of improvement for him this year. – 12:06 AM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Wait for it … 😏

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic after he and Christian Wood combined for 61 points, 20 rebounds tonight: “The chemistry is going to go up and up with us to understand each other, but as you see on the court, I think we understand each other good.” – 11:58 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

A very rare stress free night for the Mavs. Drove the ball from the start (Season hi 64 Paint points), were judicious in their 3pt shooting (32 vs DEN 55 vs HOU). A season hi 59.7% FG. Took a wounded opponent behind the woodshed holding them to 42% and <100 pts. Can’t ask for moe – 11:56 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

“Every possession it’s the Luka show.”

Doncic dominated en route to his 50th triple-double of his career. Despite Bruce Brown’s best efforts, the undermanned #Nuggets couldn’t do anything to stop him.

denverpost.com/2022/11/18/luk… – 11:54 PM

McKinley Wright @kin_wright25

Terrance Shannon Jr!!! Buy stock now! I see ya twin 🔥🙏🏾 – 11:36 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Mr. Triple-Double 🫡

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic didn’t pay attention to his career triple-double count until Mavs PR guru @scootertomlin informed him after the game about No. 50.

His reaction: “I told him that was great.”

Pure Luka form. – 11:24 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Players with 40 points and 10 assists in a game this season:

— Luka Doncic

— Devin Booker

That’s it. pic.twitter.com/XCX3AeawFn – 11:11 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd after Luka’s 50th career triple-double: “He’s already rewriting the record books.”

Asked Jason if he remembers his 50th (of 107 in career triple-doubles): “March 23 I turn 50. That’s the only 50 I know.” – 11:08 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

Wizards beat Heat by 1

Suggs hits deciding 3, Magic beat by Bulls by 1

Lowry: 24-15-10

Rozier forces OT with 3, but Hornets fall to Cavs in 2OT

Giannis 4 for 15 from line; Bucks lost by 8

Luka 33-12-11

Celtics win 9th straight, now 13-3

45 and counting for Book, game still going – 11:05 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Christian Wood finished tonight’s game with a season-high 28 points on 11-16 shooting to go with 8 rebounds off the bench.

Since returning from a knee injury on 11/12, Wood is averaging 22.0 points (57.9% FG) and 7.0 rebounds per game across four contests. pic.twitter.com/JX3hEwmm80 – 11:05 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Malone said Aaron Gordon is the one guy that could join the team on Sunday. Malone joked he’d go home and pray he’d be available. – 11:00 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone on MPJ: His struggle “speaks to the value and greatness of Nikola.” – 11:00 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Luka with TD No. 50.

C Wood with a season-high 28 points.

Great night for the squad. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/AiwJnNSBJO – 11:00 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

In a 127-99 Mavs win over Denver, Luka Dončić had 33 pts, 12 rebs, and 11 assists for his 50th career triple-double. Luka is the 2nd fastest player in NBA history to 50 triple-doubles. Oscar Robertson did it in 111 games, Luka in 278 games, Magic Johnson in 279 games. – 10:54 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Friday night Loser’s Lounge with the fellas. Why not?

✅ MPJ on the struggle bus

✅ Which NBA teams are on the trade machine?

✅ Guests join from Japan

youtube.com/watch?v=fMvr71… – 10:54 PM

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

5️⃣0️⃣ career triple-doubles.

Luka is the 2nd fastest player to 50 triple-doubles in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/19KLbbVxpu – 10:53 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Back on track.

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Final rotations for the Nuggets as they get waxed without Jokić/Murray/Gordon, lose 127-99 to Dallas:

-Luka got his numbers

-MPJ was 4/15 and had some bad defensive lapses

-Brown/KCP each had 18 efficient points

-Bench scored just 35 points in extended garbage time pic.twitter.com/6SJF5N2mZ1 – 10:49 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

A list of every single triple-double by Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 10:48 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

It’s over. Mavericks 127, Nuggets 99. Too much Luka. KCP and Bruce Brown lead the Nuggets with 18 points apiece. Bones Hyland adds 17. Round 2 on Sunday. – 10:46 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Rematch on Sunday

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/XPoQpGAiqa – 10:46 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks blow out Nuggets as Doncic earns his 50th triple-double. Here’s the quick recap:

mavs.com/doncic-powers-… – 10:45 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Players in @NBA history to record 10 games of 30 points and 50.0% FG in the first 14 games of a season:

Wilt Chamberlain (1962-63)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2022-23)

*Luka Dončić (2022-23) pic.twitter.com/6evkAuauaD – 10:44 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Christian Wood off the bench:

28 PTS

8 REB

+21 in 26 minutes. pic.twitter.com/vrcgcyae2r – 10:43 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Luka tonight:

33 PTS

12 REB

11 AST

Leading the league in triple-doubles and 30-point games. pic.twitter.com/O9OqqrNbp8 – 10:42 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Michael Singer @msinger

Turns out #Nuggets aren’t very good without their two-time MVP, their starting PG and starting power forward.

Dallas up … 31. – 10:31 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic is finished (finally) at 33 points (11-22 FG), 11 assists, 12 rebounds in 35 mins.

Another day in the life. – 10:30 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

That’s triple-double #️⃣5️⃣0️⃣. Magic.

Brad Townsend @townbrad

This also is Doncic’s 25th 30-point triple double, 5th-most in history:

Oscar Robertson 106

Russell Westbrook 48

LeBron James 37

James Harden 35

@Luka Doncic 25 – 10:26 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic has four 30-point triple-doubles this season. The rest of the NBA? Pascal Siakam has the only other one. (Via @ESPNStatsInfo) – 10:25 PM

Tim Cato @tim_cato

luka doncic has 50 career triple-doubles at 23 years old. not sure i had 50 of anything when i was that old. – 10:24 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka now has 31-10-10, and 50 triple-doubles for his career. The fastest to 50 triple-doubles in NBA history is Oscar Robertson at 111 games. Luka is second on the list in 278 games. Magic is 3rd, after doing it in 279 games. – 10:21 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic has his 50th triple-double in his 278th career game. That’s one game faster than Magic Johnson hit the milestone. Only Oscar Robertson (111 games) got to 50 faster. – 10:21 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

The hope now is that Nuggets fans can look back at the stretch the Nuggets are in now and think: “Yeah, that sucked. Then they never lost again.” – 10:21 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

And Luka has his triple-double, a minute into the fourth quarter. – 10:20 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic just became the second-youngest and second-fastest NBA player to 50 career triple-doubles.

31 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists tonight at 23 years-263 days old in his 279th career game.

Only Oscar Robertson (23 years-32 days old in 106 games) got there quicker. – 10:20 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Luka Doncic has his 50th career triple-double. He’s the 10th player to reach that milestone. Doncic and Oscar Robertson are the only players to reach 50 at age 23 or younger.

All other players in Mavericks history have combined for 40 triple-doubles, 21 of them by Jason Kidd. – 10:20 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Luka Dončić has just become the 10th player in @NBA history to record 50 triple-doubles.

Dončić is the second-fastest player to reach 50 triple-doubles, both in terms of age:

23y-42d, Oscar Robertson

*23y-263d, Dončić

and in terms of games played:

111, Robertson

278, Dončić pic.twitter.com/3se5c5XGCH – 10:20 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs lead Nuggets 105-83 after Q3, and this might be the rare triple-double they hope Luka Doncic (31 pts-9 rebounds-10 assists) doesn’t finish. – 10:17 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

End of the third

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/5BknxL283T – 10:17 PM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

JaMychal Green is officially available for the Warriors tonight. Has his right wrist wrapped on the bench. Was listed as questionable. Had a right wrist injury that bothered him last year in Denver. – 10:16 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

One more rebound will make it 50 career triple-doubles — 25 of them with at least 30 points — for Dallas’ Luka Dončić.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 10:16 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic finishes the third quarter one rebound shy of his 50th career triple-double. Remains to be seen whether he’ll play in the 4th, with Dallas leading by 22. – 10:16 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks up 105-83 after three. Luka has 31 points, 10 assists, 9 rebounds. Only question is whether he’ll be needed to play in the fourth. – 10:15 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Papa Dončić watching LD cook the (chicken) Nuggets 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/RX4eQuM4Nw – 10:13 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka now one rebound from the 50th triple-double of his career. – 10:12 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

In another life, Luka Doncic would make a great lawyer. – 10:07 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Somehow, Luka’s allowed to absolutely wear out the officials, but the moment Bruce Brown says something, it’s a tech. – 10:03 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Doncic better cool down. On verge of another tech. – 10:02 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka eyeing a triple-double already at 19-8-9 midway through the third quarter. – 10:00 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Coast to coast slam 💥

Bruce has 15 PTS/3 REB/6 AST pic.twitter.com/gkBwOjOj92 – 9:58 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks called a timeout when Denver got within 79-67. Dwight Powell scores the next five points to ease any immediate fears of this game getting close. – 9:58 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Stop the presses, but KCP and Bruce Brown are keeping the Nuggets in the game with two-way play. – 9:55 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

@Reggie Bullock // @Dorian Finney-Smith pic.twitter.com/R9a9WIQ7gZ – 9:41 PM

Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson

Nuggets trail 73-55 to the Mavs.

Knew that scoring would be an issue for Denver but 73 1st half points is a lot. Dallas is shooting 60% from the field.

Bruce Brown leads Denver with 13 points. KCP added 10 points.

If you’re Malone, what’s your message to the team? – 9:40 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Halftime stats 📊

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/rerox0bnDl – 9:39 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

@Lexus | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/eFu0KB5MzL – 9:37 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

A season hi 44 pts in the 2nd for Mavs, leading to a season hi 73 1st half pts & a 73-55 lead over depleted DEN. Doncic 13 of his 18 in last 5 of 2nd after Wood had 13 of his 18 in last 5 min of 1st. Nice lift from McGee as well 8 pts in 7 2nd qtr min. 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:37 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

73 points easily Dallas’ highest-scoring first half of the season. Previous high was 64 vs. Memphis and at New Orleans.

It ties for the most points in any Mavericks half this season. Dallas scored 73 in the second half of that Oct. 22 Memphis game. – 9:36 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Going into the break

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/kcg1rH9Guq – 9:36 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail 73-55.

-Luka: 18 points on 15 shots, 8 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 turnover (travel)

-MPJ: 5 points, 2/11 FG, -17 +/-

-Bruce Brown: 13 points, 4 assists as starting PG, playing well pic.twitter.com/Wy5aIvJQSi – 9:36 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

That’s a 73-point half for the Dallas Mavericks on 60% shooting. Mavs with 38 in the paint, and 21 from 3-point range. To quote something Malone has said a million times, if you’re not taking away the paint, and not taking away the 3, what are you doing? Denver down 18. – 9:34 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs lead the Nuggets 73-55 at half. This could be a blowout. Or clutch time could start in about an hour. – 9:34 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Katy Winge @katywinge

I really enjoy watching Bruce Brown play basketball. He contributes to the game in so many ways. – 9:31 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

I don’t know what JaVale McGee did during his time off besides rehab, but whatever he did seems to have paid off: 8 points and 2 rebounds in 7 minutes, his best game as a Maverick, I believe. – 9:29 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Man, where would the #Nuggets be without Bruce Brown? – 9:28 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

We’re gonna have to put Jokic back in the MVP conversation after this weekend. – 9:27 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Bizzy doin’ Bizzy stuff. Nothing new 🫣 pic.twitter.com/dxvIMaEeOO – 9:26 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

7 points, 5 assists and 8 rebounds for Doncic. Already zeroing in on career triple-double No. 50. – 9:23 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Dallas bench: 32 points. Denver bench: 13. – 9:22 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

When the Nuggets take more free throws than their opponent they are 5-0.

When they shoot less or are even, 4-5.

So far tonight Mavs are 11-13 from the FT line, Denver is 2-3. – 9:20 PM

Dave McMenamin @mcten

The more you know: Dwane Casey informs us pregame that a popular NBA play call, “Hammer,” was named after Darvin Ham when Ham was playing for George Karl in Denver.

I wrote about a variety of the play the Cavs ran under Ty Lue a few years back.

espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 9:19 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

#Celtics missed 5 straight 3PA across 8 FGA. #Mavericks overtook Boston for #1 in 3PA rate ahead of tonight. The formula has worked with their personnel, but something does make me uneasy about their 3PT volume even with all their early season success. – 9:16 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

BONES HYLAND pic.twitter.com/ePjSU3TcCW – 9:15 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Between Isaiah Hartenstein and JaVale McGee, the last two games have been the what-could-have-been #Nuggets tour. – 9:15 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

JaVale McGee minutes incoming for the first time since Mavs’ Nov. 10 loss to the Wizards. – 9:14 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Oddly enough those are Dinwiddie’s first two points. Pretty much everything and everyone else clicking for Dallas on offense. – 9:11 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

Dallas is not letting Wood get switched onto Bones. Throwing a double team at him immediately after the switch and daring Denver to beat them 4 on 3. – 9:10 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

You really see the absence of three #Nuggets starters here with Bones, Christian, MPJ, Zeke and Vlatko. Just not a lot of experience with that group. Mavs start the second quarter on an 11-4 run. – 9:10 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Gotta be the worst stretch of the season on both ends for MPJ. – 9:09 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

You do not see Michael Porter miss that badly too often on a mid-range look. Now just 1-of-7 from the field. – 9:09 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

16 points in EIGHT minutes by Christian Wood, on 5-of-5 shooting. – 9:08 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Down two at the end of the first q pic.twitter.com/i3SRvLwumJ – 9:06 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Mavs lead the star-less Nuggets 29-27 after Q1, and Luka Doncic is already on triple-double pace: 5 points (2-8 FG), 5 rebounds, 4 assists and one reluctant smile after Slovenian pal Vlatko Cancar hit a 3 at the quarter buzzer for Denver. – 9:05 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

By rough count Doncic threw 4 or 5 no-look passes in the first quarter. – 9:05 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

VLATKO WITH THE BUZZER BEATER – 9:04 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

So far Bruce Brown, Jeff Green, Zeke Nnaji, Vlatko Cancar, Christian Braun and Bones Hyland have all tried their hand at guarding Luka Doncic, and we’ve played one quarter. Doncic just 2-of-8 so far but with 4 assists and 5 rebounds. Overall, not terrible. Mavs up 29-27 after 1. – 9:04 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Luka finishes first quarter with five points, four rebounds, four assists. At least three of those assists went to C-Wood, who has 13 first-quarter points as Mavericks lead 29-27. – 9:03 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Bizzy gettin’ active with the steal and the assist 🦴 pic.twitter.com/D69GxIXBRh – 9:03 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Dear Luka: Passes off the backboard can’t be assists, nor can airballs count as assists. Nice try, though. – 9:03 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Luka missed that shot so badly it flew right to Christian Wood under the basket. That’s tough. – 9:01 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic just air-balled a 3-pointer, Christian Wood grabbed it under the hoop, drew a foul on the putback, and Luka immediately turned toward the scorer’s table and made his case for that actually being a pass.

Always one step ahead, that kid. – 9:01 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Luka Doncic airballs a stepback 3 that Christian Wood rebounds and then looks to the scorer’s table and tries to claim it was a pass. – 9:01 PM

Adam Mares @Adam_Mares

The Luka-Wood combo is a tough cover. Especially for DJ. – 8:57 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

A Bruce deep bucket is always nice to see 🪣 pic.twitter.com/hUZQiFeag1 – 8:56 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Christian Wood went into that TO and ran directly to an official and claimed DJ hit him on that three. DJ ran over to the official and told him don’t listen to him. Elite politiking. – 8:55 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Great recognition by Luka early in this game. He fed Christian Wood for the second of two dunks, then understood the big man was filled with confidence. Luka passed up a point-blank shot and got a wide-open 3-pointer for Wood, which he made. Mavs tied with Denver at 18. – 8:55 PM

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

That’s like three Luka-Wood connections in a row. Undermanned Nuggets still just fine though. – 8:55 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Sitting as close as the media does in Dallas, it’s kind of incredible how many times DJ is calling out what Dallas plays are coming. As for grabbing a defensive rebound …. pic.twitter.com/shiMB0CUGq – 8:49 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

MPJ with two stops on Luka 1 v 1 is a development. – 8:46 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

The Nuggets are off in Dallas. DeAndre Jordan scores Denver’s opening bucket off a feed from MPJ. – 8:43 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

The only thing shinier than Dwight Powell’s shoes tonight is his black eye. – 8:42 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Michael C. Wright @mikecwright

Let’s see what’s goin on in Luka-land. pic.twitter.com/lkzCniCBWE – 8:40 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Caught up with DeAndre Jordan about his mentality sliding into the starting center position and how the Nuggets approach this matchup with Dallas pic.twitter.com/ZZzb3vi5N7 – 8:28 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

DeAndre Jordan does trick-or-treating with kiddos on the road. But he makes sure they know they only get 1 😂 pic.twitter.com/Xgm7FFw70y – 8:28 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

We ready for you from Dallas!

Tip off coming up on @AltitudeTV with @ChrisMarlowe and @ScottHastings 🏀 pic.twitter.com/8kuYAIHHOd – 8:26 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Almost that time ⏳ pic.twitter.com/pHSLRk1NXO – 8:24 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

Can this be a Bol Bol revenge game if he played for Windy City Bulls while a Nuggets’ two-way player?

Denver didn’t have a G-League team at the time, so they loaned their guys to WC; now Nugs have Grand Rapids – 8:23 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Dallas is one of my favorite courts in the NBA because they have all the players from the franchise written on the sidelines. Look who I found! @phattime12 pic.twitter.com/MH1etmYDKC – 8:18 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

Coming up soon on BSSW, Mavs vs Nuggets at AAC. Out for Dallas, Maxi Kleber (low back contusion). Out for Denver, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray in health and safety protocols, and Aaron Gordon (non-Covid illness). First of two in a row at AAC between the two. – 8:16 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Dinwiddie, Doncic

DEN starters: Porter, Green, Jordan, KCP, Brown

7:40 tip @971TheFreak – 8:15 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Your first five on the floor tonight ⤵️

@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/0xh8d7zZQS – 8:08 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Denver Nuggets starters in Dallas:

Bruce Brown

KCP

MPJ

Jeff Green

DeAndre Jordan – 8:07 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Kyle Lowry at half:

14 PTS

7 REB

9 AST

Only Jokic and Trae have put up more assists in a half this season. pic.twitter.com/bdoRQwKJPc – 8:06 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Ok I’m done with @VicLombardi he just said MPJ is wearing a chimmy chunga sweatshirt walking into the arena.

It was Balenciaga. – 8:05 PM

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Starting for the Nuggets tonight:

Bruce Brown

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Michael Porter Jr.

Jeff Green

DeAndre Jordan – 8:01 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets starters: Bruce, KCP, MPJ, Jeff Green and DJ. – 8:00 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Starting 🖐

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/zaoJ8pKL9r – 8:00 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Never make a bet with Luka Magic 🪄

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

#MFFL pic.twitter.com/V31MYVYU2n – 7:58 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd before Mavs face Nikola Jokic- and Jamal Murray-less Nuggets “If we think we’re just going to walk in here and get a win, we’ll leave here with an L. We have to be hungry. We have to be aggressive. I think we’ve just been passive when we’re in this situation.” – 7:43 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Injury Update: AG and Ish are officially OUT for tonight’s game. – 7:38 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Here’s what Nuggets coach Michael Malone said about game-planning to face Luka Doncci: “There’s certain guys as a head coach when you watch film it’s like watching a horror movie, because you get scared as hell. How the hell are you going to stop this guy?” – 7:35 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Hear what Coach has to say before tipoff 🎙

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/eRYotYY84g – 7:27 PM

Katy Winge @katywinge

Coach Malone said he had Vlatko Cančar speak to the Nuggets today about what it’s like playing with and against Luka. The two were national team teammates for Slovenia this summer. – 7:12 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Gettin’ warm pic.twitter.com/Cto4loSy2w – 7:09 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Nuggets coach Michael Malone on another Mavs PG: “Oh, I miss Facu Campazzo. I miss him as a person, as a man and also as a competitor. … When called upon, he’s going to be ready, and I have zero doubts he’s going to help this team win some games this year.” – 7:08 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Nuggets coach Michael Malone on Luka Doncic: “You’re watching film and it’s like you’re watching a horror movie because you’re scared as hell.”

Said he asked forward Vlatko Cancar, Luka’s Slovenian national team teammate, shared tips with teammates during prep for tonight. – 7:06 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Michael Malone says he had Vlatko Cancar, his Slovenian teammate, speak to the team about how Luka Doncic plays. – 7:04 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Mentioned this last night, but the Mavericks are currently ranked 15th in offense and 4th in defense on CTG. They’ve surrounded Luka with a bunch of defenders and it’s worked reasonably well.

Not sure whether it’s smarter to start Bones or Bruce Brown in place of Murray either. – 7:02 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

Wide range of outfits today. All of them clean 💯

#UltraDrip pic.twitter.com/UElCPKsDS1 – 6:56 PM

Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR

Reggie Bullock (neck strain) and JaVale McGee (neck strain) will both be available for tonight’s game against the Nuggets.

Maxi Kleber (low back contusion) will remain out. – 6:45 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

Vlatko Cancar very unexcited to reunite with old friend Facu Campazzo. pic.twitter.com/aTmml1X5ix – 6:24 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West

🎙 @Dan Favale

🎙 @gt_hughes

🔘 DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM ⬇️

🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBx3Dp6

📺 https://t.co/BYPDJxm9Bn

🔘 MIN, NOP, OKC, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA ⬇️

🎧 https://t.co/XFdmLKvDeu

📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/6gOw7ayM5u – 5:13 PM

Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Most 30+ points on 50%+ shooting games this season:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander – 10

Luka Doncic – 9

Donovan Mitchell – 7

Kevin Durant – 7

Jayson Tatum – 6

Steph Curry – 6 pic.twitter.com/s0V0zdhESM – 5:09 PM

Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS

Gilbert Arenas says the two players who remind him most of himself in today’s game are Damian Lillard and James Harden. He said if he had to choose one player to take the last shot, it’s Dame with “Luka as a close second.” – 5:01 PM

Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR

Minnesota @Minnesota Timberwolves Status Report in advance of tomorrow’s game at Philadelphia:

OUT

Luka Garza – Two-Way Contract

Josh Minott – G League Assignment

Wendell Moore Jr. – G League Assignment – 4:47 PM

Michael Pina @MichaelVPina

earlier this week i wrote about the evolving and intriguing pick-and-roll chemistry between @Christian Wood and luka doncic. they’re very good together, create myriad problems for the defense, and should probably play more than they do: theringer.com/nba/2022/11/16… – 4:15 PM

Denver Nuggets @nuggets

What do we think 🤔

#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/6U8IJTBuQB – 4:05 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Doesn’t look like any of Jokić, Murray, or Gordon will be available against Luka Dončić and the Mavs tonight.

That may change in the Sunday matchup, but at least tonight, Denver’s gonna be at a major disadvantage. Getting just one win over this two-game stretch would be big. – 3:02 PM

Michael Singer @msinger

#Nuggets Nikola Jokic (health and safety), Jamal Murray (health and safety) and Aaron Gordon (illness) weren’t in Dallas for this morning’s shootaround. That’s not to say they couldn’t be here by Sunday for Game 2.

Asst. Ryan Saunders (health and safety) is back with the team. – 2:32 PM