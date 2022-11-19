Pacers 99, Rockets 91: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (8-6) play against the Houston Rockets (13-13) at Toyota Center

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Friday November 18, 2022

Indiana Pacers 99, Houston Rockets 91 (Final)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

Probably not a coincidence that @Indiana Pacers are 6-0 when @Myles Turner plays >26 minutes. People who wrote him off didn’t consider he had yet to play w/ Haliburton and in a comfortable niche as veteran leader overshadowed by nobody. … – 1:43 AM

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors this season

*Home: 7-1 record, +82 point differential

*Road: 0-8 record, -85 point differential

Overall: 7-9, -3

Up next: at Houston, at New Orleans – 12:35 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

A very rare stress free night for the Mavs. Drove the ball from the start (Season hi 64 Paint points), were judicious in their 3pt shooting (32 vs DEN 55 vs HOU). A season hi 59.7% FG. Took a wounded opponent behind the woodshed holding them to 42% and <100 pts. Can’t ask for moe – 11:56 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

It took 14 games for the @Indiana Pacers to fail to score 100. (99 tonight at Houston). That’s the second-longest opening streak in franchise history, surpassed only by the 1984-85 season when they scored 100 or more in their first 20 games. That team started 5-20 and finished 22-60. – 11:38 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

How do the Rockets start winning games? “It’s execution and less turnovers, really” Jalen Green said. “I think that’s the biggest thing for us right now. It seems to be a repetitive thing every game. I think that would be it.” – 11:36 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jalen Green: “I think we got a little too comfortable with that 20-point lead. They executed enough towards the end.” – 11:35 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Eric Gordon: “When things aren’t going your way figure out how to get a steal or figure out ways to get a rebound. It’s just basketball. Offensively, it’s never going to go your way every day throughout the season.” – 11:28 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

friday night highlights 🎥

@Tyrese Haliburton: 19p/8a/6r

@Myles Turner: 17p/7r/4b

@Bennedict Mathurin: 15p/4r/2a/2s

@Oshae Brissett: 14p

@thejalen_smith: 10p/18r/4a/3b

@buddyhield: 10p/4r

@AndrewNembhard: 8p/4a pic.twitter.com/7OyvZ3xatw – 11:21 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Lakers should really play Dennis Schroder in bench lineups next to Myles Turner while LeBron and AD rest. Give him space to drive without emphasizing pick-and-roll and–

Wait…

Oh yea the Lakers don’t have–

Never mind. – 11:12 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

“Big dub, man. Big dub.”

@Oshae Brissett breaks down tonight’s #PacersWin pic.twitter.com/2Oz1RYTOmi – 11:09 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Wendell Carter Jr. said his foot is sore but he’ll be “all right” and will figure it out.

He expects to play tomorrow vs. the Pacers. – 11:05 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

EG scored a season-high 👏

📈 24PTS

@CreditKarma | #MoneyMoveoftheGame pic.twitter.com/VYiIMkTYjw – 11:02 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

BIG night for Jalen 💪

10 PTS

18 REB (career high)

4 AST

3 BLK pic.twitter.com/Oyqob1Yval – 11:00 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Cemented in #Rockets history.

Congratulations, Elvin Hayes! pic.twitter.com/Rmo4YyvHaB – 10:54 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

headed home with 2 dubs 🙌

#PacersWin pic.twitter.com/k6OpzXMaNQ – 10:49 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Rockets had more turnovers (17) to assists (15) against the Pacers. Hard to win that way. – 10:47 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets take an ugly loss, fall to Pacers, 99-91. Led by 20 early. Lowest scoring, worst shooting (33.7 %,) worst 3-point shooting (21.4 %), fewest assists (15) game of the season. – 10:46 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

What do we always say?

DON’T JUMP WITH KJ MARTIN 🗣🗣 pic.twitter.com/NBIDTUJOE8 – 10:39 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Tyrese Haliburton is being helped off the floor and walked to the Pacers locker room – 10:37 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Garuba over Sengun in crunch time again – 10:36 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jabari Smith Jr had a clean look from 3, passed it up, put it on the floor and was called for a travel – 10:35 PM

Khobi Price @khobi_price

Jalen Suggs in the hallway after his game-winning 3: “LET’S GO HOME!!!”

The entire coaching staff: “We’re going to Indiana.”

😂😂😂 – 10:31 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets are shooting 31 percent with 11 turnovers since the first quarter – 10:27 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Rockets really missing Kevin Porter Jr. tonight. – 10:27 PM

Mark Montieth @MarkMontieth

Banked-in three-pointers are always a good omen for a team. The @Indiana Pacers have done it twice in the second half at Houston, and lead by 10 with 4:44 left after being down 20. – 10:24 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Houston has a chance to get back in this one with Haliburton sidelined, but if Myles Turner is hitting Dirk fadeaways at the buzzer… – 10:22 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Tari Eason is having a rough night. Can’t even get the dunks to fall – 10:22 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

wide open Ty = 3

@Tyrese Haliburton | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/28ERlnXa4w – 10:20 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

not a nickel, not a penny, that’s a DIME @Alperen Sengun 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/9Ojw8KmzVV – 10:17 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Rockets are challenging a Sengun foul on Haliburton. Looked like Haliburton just missed the dunk, Sengun never touched him – 10:15 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

OSHAE 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/f3nov8STcZ – 10:11 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

One left to play in Houston.

Rockets: 70

Pacers: 71

@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/UX3KGRWTYT – 10:06 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

More technicals in b/w 3rd & 4th quarters – Rockets Garrison Matthews & Pacers Oshae Brissett each hit with a tech by referee Leon Wood. (Carlisle has been ejected, Eason has the other technical). Oh, btw, #Rockets down 71-70 after 3Q. – 10:06 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Leon Wood hit Garrison Mathews and Oshae Brissett with technical fouls after the third quarter horn sounded – 10:04 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

4️⃣4️⃣

Forever. pic.twitter.com/A8ajjadX8S – 10:04 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

C.J. Washington just hit Tari Eason with a technical. C.J. Washington has turned into Tyler Ford tonight – 10:01 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Garrison Mathews is holding his back and banging the floor after taking a charge from Benedict Mathurin – 9:59 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Cemented in #Rockets history.

Congratulations, Elvin Hayes! pic.twitter.com/k506eWmQjo – 9:57 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The Rockets 20 point lead is gone. – 9:53 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Not a good stretch for Daishen Nix – 9:52 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

The Big E, Elvin Hayes, gets his no. 44 #Rockets jersey retired. The 7th jersey in the rafters here at Toyota Center. pic.twitter.com/ybTJwUcz07 – 9:51 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Hold your E’s in the air!

44 is officially in the rafters 👏

@CreditKarma | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/r5nYn1y40A – 9:46 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

career high 16 boards for @Jalen Smith 💪 pic.twitter.com/5JFSxAkTPT – 9:45 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

steal & slam

@Tyrese Haliburton | #BoomBaby pic.twitter.com/wWN3knV7GT – 9:40 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Eric Gordon sharing some laughs with Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler and Tilman Fertitta pic.twitter.com/0TUzUmGTDo – 9:32 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Hakeem Olajuwon walked over and gave Alperen Sengun a big hug after the ceremony ended – 9:31 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Honoring the legendary career of Elvin Hayes. 🚀 pic.twitter.com/fjN8hSxuKD – 9:17 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Random stat I just looked up: Only 10 teams in NBA history have ever taken 60 3’s in a game and eight of them are the Rockets. pic.twitter.com/mH4nSTKp0B – 9:16 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Leading at the half 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3gQWNjk6x1 – 9:16 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

halftime in Houston. pic.twitter.com/6SVXvYDHiS – 9:15 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

😳😳😳

@Bennedict Mathurin pic.twitter.com/vdPfuEDIGv – 9:14 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

EG ties his season-high 19 PTS in the first half!

Go to work, @Eric Gordon 😤 pic.twitter.com/ekWOMg4MEL – 9:06 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Eric Gordon is too damn old to be diving on the floor for loose balls – 9:05 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The Rockets just played a tribute to Elvin Hayes from Ernie Johnson, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal from the Inside the NBA set – 9:02 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

GUP coming in for the finish ‼️ pic.twitter.com/zRffypQnXs – 9:02 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Pacers HC Rick Carlisle – ejected. #SeeYaLater (#Rockets up 46-33) pic.twitter.com/HZHkjs5wcQ – 8:59 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

back to back threes by @Oshae Brissett. 🎯🎯 pic.twitter.com/ihRiHThB0l – 8:56 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jalen Green has now assisted on 14 Alperen Sengun baskets this season, eclipsing his total from all of last season – 8:55 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Silas goes with a Jalen Green/Josh Christopher backcourt – 8:54 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Eric Gordon’s 19 points match his season high. There’s 6:38 left in the second quarter – 8:52 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Eric Gordon and Kevin Porter Jr. combine to attempt 26 shots per game. With Porter out tonight, they still might. – 8:49 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The sixth pick of the draft comes off the bench for Indiana? – 8:42 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Bennedict Mathurin kept the Pacers from entering the Rockets’ record book with four points to end the quarter. Still, the 10 points the Rockets allowed is the fewest they gave up in an opening quarter since holding Hawks to 10 January 10, 2014. – 8:42 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

☝️ down in Houston!

Rockets: 25

Pacers: 10

@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/Yz2yb8jj7G – 8:41 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Indiana is shooting 18 percent with seven turnovers through the game’s first 11 minutes. It’s usually Tom Crean or Archie Miller coaching when that happens – 8:36 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Andrew Nembhard (sore left knee) can return to tonight’s game. – 8:35 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Garrison Mathews gets the nod over Josh Christopher tonight, so a shift from the last three games – 8:34 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

At the time out with 2:36 left in Q1, Pacers have six points. Record for fewest points ever for a Rockets opponent in a quarter is six. Record for fewest in a first quarter is eight. And I really should find something better to do on a night off than looking up records. – 8:33 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Jae’Sean Tate is not wearing the walking boot he had on during Monday night’s game. Rockets will re-evaluate him in the next couple of weeks – 8:33 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

just throw it anywhere. KJ got it.

@Jalen Green >> @KJ Martin pic.twitter.com/6HcMUiNAmL – 8:32 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Jalen ➡️ Tyrese

@Jalen Smith | @Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/RsYb61qymS – 8:31 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Also Houston is off to a 19-4 start. Wut. – 8:23 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Jabari missed the jumper but that last possession was a perfect example of how to incorporate multiple options with the ball. Green-Sengun PnR, Sengun feeding the ball inside and popping back out to a wide open Jabari. – 8:22 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

and 👏 one 👏 @Eric Gordon 👏

@Toyota | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/uiZDDqS4e9 – 8:21 PM

Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops

Indiana goes on the road and knocks off Xavier. Trayce Jackson-Davis dominant with 30 points.

Hoosiers had the preseason hype. This was a early season statement win. – 8:18 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

a slam to get us started.

watch live on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/S0WNRCoHTX pic.twitter.com/6TYp9VqW7p – 8:17 PM

Washington Wizards @WashWizards

the Big 3 celebration continues with a limited-edition bobblehead set 👀

▪️ Antawn Jamison (Feb. 11 vs. IND)

▪️ Caron Butler (Mar. 18 vs. SAC.)

▪️ Gilbert Arenas (Mar. 31 vs. ORL)

more info ⬇️ – 8:13 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Alan Leavell, Robert Reid and Don Chaney are among the former Rockets in attendance for Elvin Hayes’ jersey retirement – 8:10 PM

Kenny Beecham @KOT4Q

I need to see the attendance number of Rockets v. Pacers. Theres no one there – 8:10 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Rookies with a 15-point first half this season:

Bennedict Mathurin

Paolo Banchero

Shaedon Sharpe

And now, Nikola Jovic. pic.twitter.com/oIvzvwvqWn – 8:04 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

New for @RedNationHoops: On Kyrie Irving, the destruction of Twitter, and why the Rockets should be better

rednationhoops.com/p/on-kyrie-irv… – 7:59 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Starting 🖐️ vs. the Pacers

@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/iY27rSfJyY – 7:46 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Before the festivities get going too much, our story from when Elvin Hayes learned the Rockets would retire his number.

Honoring the Big E: Rockets to retire Elvin Hayes’ No. 44 houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 7:41 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

We held a reception pregame to celebrate the man of the hour, Elvin Hayes 🙌 pic.twitter.com/S58DWsYn0l – 7:38 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

first five on the floor. pic.twitter.com/nzNoDnDWVD – 7:37 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

A big congrats for the Big E from the crew @NBAonTNT. 👏 pic.twitter.com/xux9d3ga6f – 7:35 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Martin, Smith Jr., Sengun, Gordon, Green.

(Lineup No. 8 in 16 games with Porter Jr. out.)

Pacers Hield, Smith, Turner, Nembhard, Haliburton. – 7:35 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Rockets legend Elvin Hayes on having his jersey retired:

“It is really, truly a great honor.” – 7:33 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The Rockets will retire Elvin Hayes’ number at halftime of tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/vVwGa2XtNh – 7:30 PM

Ted Davis @nbated

Friday Night Playoff Lights has me in Weimar, TX Neutral Site to call San Antonio Holy Cross vs Bay Area Christian from Houston Area. Knights vs Broncos in a TAPPS Playoff Match. Streaming Live at 6:50 https://t.co/pRXs7yxmRh and KSAT Big Game Coverage App pic.twitter.com/RVSwt0qWw6 – 7:18 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Jalen Green in his Hardwood Classics warmups dropping triples. (Don’t mind @adamclanton saying he’s cold) #Rockets #TheBigE @SportsTalk790 pic.twitter.com/4RuregfHzL – 7:15 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Quick update: The turkey giveaway the Rockets, 50 Cent’s foundation, Kroger has scheduled for Saturday houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron has been postponed until 10 a.m. Tuesday – 7:10 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

so smooth.

@Tyrese Haliburton pic.twitter.com/veCJdgnC7s – 7:09 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Green in green. pic.twitter.com/PoxGR9Pzd9 – 7:09 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Injury Report for tonight’s game in Houston:

Chris Duarte – Out (left ankle sprain)

Daniel Theis – Out (right knee) pic.twitter.com/0RGpXR2ziB – 7:06 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

same Rockets. new colors. pic.twitter.com/cg8UbJxb0G – 7:00 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

K.J. Martin will start tonight in place of Kevin Porter Jr. (lower back soreness) a source tells @TheAthletic. – 6:54 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

ready for Monday. ⚽️🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8uI6kLwsZB – 6:31 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Which team will attempt more threes in the 3rd quarter?

@DraftKings | #Rockets – 6:29 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers

Friday night fits. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/gIiFDoE2P0 – 6:27 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Tony East (another wedding) is out for Pacers-Rockets tonight, I’m hearing. – 6:26 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Also, a good time to point out that @danielle_lerner has your Rockets coverage tonight. I’m certain she will not slip out of well-earned habit and refer to turnovers as errors, assuming the Rockets commit any. – 6:25 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Kevin Porter Jr will not play tonight, per Stephen Silas – 6:16 PM

NBA Math @NBA_Math

📋 1 Question We Have for Each NBA Team in West

🎙 @Dan Favale

🎙 @gt_hughes

🔘 DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, MEM ⬇️

🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBx3Dp6

📺 https://t.co/BYPDJxm9Bn

🔘 MIN, NOP, OKC, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, UTA ⬇️

🎧 https://t.co/XFdmLKvDeu

📺 https://t.co/7WNHFYfr8d pic.twitter.com/6gOw7ayM5u – 5:13 PM

Justin Kubatko @jkubatko

📅 On this day in 1972, the Kings’ Nate Archibald had 51 points and 14 assists in a win over the Rockets.

It was Archibald’s third straight 40p/10a game. He and Michael Jordan are the only players in NBA history to record three such game in a row.

More: open.substack.com/pub/statitudes… – 5:09 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Back home 🫶 pic.twitter.com/nlP4dcpwIo – 4:38 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

We hosted Phoenix and his family as apart of a @MakeAWish to meet the Houston Rockets! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/YE01aOuxv3 – 4:06 PM

Trey Lyles @TreyLyles

That time of the year again Indianapolis. If you or anyone you know is in need of a little help this holiday season! For the community all are welcome! Location/Time all included on flyer! @ Indianapolis, Indiana instagram.com/p/ClHeH1Oym48/… – 4:05 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

A legendary career. 🚀

Tonight the Big E will have his No. 44 jersey raised into the rafters at @ToyotaCenter. pic.twitter.com/dN8S1gQb7l – 3:00 PM