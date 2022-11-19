Jayson Tatum: Scouting report and accolades

Jayson Tatum|

Position: F

Born: 03/03/98

Height: 6-10 / 2.08

Weight: 204 lbs. / 92.5 kg.

Salary: $30,351,780

SCOUTING REPORT

Versatile forward with plenty of resources… Very good athleticism… Pivoted away from taking mid-range jumpers to threes… Explosive first step to attack the rim… Great instincts on defense… Has managed to become consistent… Emerged as a legitimate superstar… May win an MVP before his career is over.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES

All-Star: 3 (2020, 2021, 2022)

All-NBA 1st Team: 1 (2022)

All-NBA 3rd Team: 1 (2020)

All-Rookie 1st Team: 1 (2018)

Olympic gold: 1 (2020)