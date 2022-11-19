ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

In Kenya, a camp for kids embraces its Hawaiian name ... along with plenty of aloha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An organization in western Kenya opens a world of possibilities for children in need. It took its name from the islands: Camp Ohana. “These children are underprivileged, and in some cases just children that are curious to broaden their horizons beyond just their own backyard, to learn what the world is all about,” Camp Ohana founder Amos Balongo said.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD chief outlines efforts to approve conceal carry permits

New Clark City is just 5-year-old with disaster resilient government offices, housing for all income ranges, a river park and world-class sports venues. In Kenya, a camp for kids embraces its Hawaiian name ... along with plenty of aloha. Updated: 53 minutes ago. |. An organization in western Kenya opens...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Smart Money Monday: How to grow a small business

Howard Dicus has a look at gas prices here and on the mainland, and it appears that they are falling. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch 2022 World Cup. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch the U.S. Men's National Team play its first game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Business Report: Hotel rates and occupancy in October

In Ewa, the neighborhood with the most sales, the median price was $890,000. The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Business Report: Gas prices. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:29...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

FIRST ALERT: Tracking Thanksgiving cold front

Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. First Alert: Tracking possible strong winds for Thanksgiving. Updated: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM HST. A cold...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Structure partially collapses after 2-alarm fire tore through house in Makaha

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters extinguished a second-alarm fire that broke out at house in Makaha early Tuesday morning. Officials said the fire started around 3:40 a.m. at a two-story structure on Jade Street and Lahaina Street. HFD said 12 units staffed with about 37 personnel responded to the incident. Heavy...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii’s LGBTQ+ community pauses to honor transgender lives lost

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transgender Day of Remembrance was commemorated in Hawaii on Sunday. A memorial was put on by the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center at Arts at Mark’s Garade in Honolulu. They’re remembering at least 32 transgendered lives lost across the nation this year due to violence and discrimination.
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy