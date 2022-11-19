Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thousands expected to come out for Salvation Army’s big Thanksgiving lunch
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army’s big Thanksgiving meal is back at the Blaisdell this year. The nonprofit is expecting about 2,000 guests for the big day at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. And this year will be the 50th anniversary of the lunchtime event. The Salvation Army said the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health Department now involved in lead probe at Oahu’s only public shooting range
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple investigations are underway after blood tests showed almost the entire staff at Koko Head Shooting Complex has elevated lead levels. Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health has taken the lead on a probe into worker safety. The state Department of Health is also looking into potential environmental...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In Kenya, a camp for kids embraces its Hawaiian name ... along with plenty of aloha
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An organization in western Kenya opens a world of possibilities for children in need. It took its name from the islands: Camp Ohana. “These children are underprivileged, and in some cases just children that are curious to broaden their horizons beyond just their own backyard, to learn what the world is all about,” Camp Ohana founder Amos Balongo said.
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD chief outlines efforts to approve conceal carry permits
New Clark City is just 5-year-old with disaster resilient government offices, housing for all income ranges, a river park and world-class sports venues. In Kenya, a camp for kids embraces its Hawaiian name ... along with plenty of aloha. Updated: 53 minutes ago. |. An organization in western Kenya opens...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nurses union picketing outside Straub Medical Center amid stalled contract negotiations
Two Hawaii nonprofits have received a total of $7.5 million in grants from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos’s Day 1 Families Fund. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News Now Digital Center, weekdays on KHNL at 12 p.m. and on all of our streaming platforms. HPD...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Smart Money Monday: How to grow a small business
Howard Dicus has a look at gas prices here and on the mainland, and it appears that they are falling. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch 2022 World Cup. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch the U.S. Men's National Team play its first game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Her 4-year-old was diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder. She blames Red Hill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - They come from different backgrounds and now live in different places. But what unites them is the Red Hill disaster ― and the fact that it upended their lives. A year ago, fuel from Red Hill contaminated the Navy water system, which serves 93,000 consumers. Thousands...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Military: ‘Unprecedented’ number of medical complaints among those exposed to Red Hill fuel
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Military officials pledged transparency and accountability as efforts to respond to the Red Hill disaster continue ― a year after fuel contaminated a water system that serves 93,000 customers. On Monday, the commander of the Joint Task Force Red Hill told reporters that he understands that...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters still battling brush fires on Hawaii Island, Maui as windy conditions persist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Windy conditions are challenging firefighters across the state as multiple brush fires were reported on Sunday. On Hawaii Island, drivers were alerted to a brush fire that shut down at least two roads in Pahala. According to the Hawaii Island Police Department, Maile Street and Moaula Road are still closed.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Business Report: Hotel rates and occupancy in October
In Ewa, the neighborhood with the most sales, the median price was $890,000. The weakest part of Hawaii tourism could improve if the weakest days of the yen should end. Total visitor spending is up 17% compared to last year. Business Report: Gas prices. Updated: Nov. 14, 2022 at 8:29...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The results are in: Here are some of Hawaii’s must-have dishes for Thanksgiving
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means time to start preparing your menus. Here in Hawaii, it’s all about blending the traditional Thanksgiving food with some local favorites. Hawaii News Now rounded up a list of favorite Thanksgiving menu items based on results from a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents of West Oahu complex report lingering water issues a year after Red Hill crisis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a year since a leak in the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel storage facility contaminated a water system that serves about 93,000 people on Oahu. Despite reassurances from military leaders, residents in one Ewa Beach community say they’re still suffering the effects.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Blustery conditions for most of the state boost risk of fast-moving brush fires, forecasters warn
If you're making Thanksgiving Dinner this year, you may have family recipes that are holiday traditions. And if you spend a lot of time searching for them in cookbooks, Jamey Tucker found an easy way to save those recipes on your phone. Starla Marie Pimental’s newest single is about never...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Officials: Turo fraudster used fake identification to rent car, commit thefts
Reporter's Notebook: A year on the Red Hill story with Mahealani Richardson. HNN's Mahealani Richardson says it was clear the Red Hill disaster was going to be a national story. Monday's Midday Newscast: 'This is Now'. Updated: 8 minutes ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the Hawaii News...
hawaiinewsnow.com
TIMELINE: A year ago, Red Hill fuel disaster upended the lives of thousands of Hawaii families
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The weekend after Thanksgiving one year ago, families living in and around Pearl Harbor started complaining of fuel smells, a sheen in their tap water, and even yellow ice cubes. That Monday, the state issued a “do not drink” advisory for the 93,000 users of the Navy’s...
hawaiinewsnow.com
FIRST ALERT: Tracking Thanksgiving cold front
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 4:30 a.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. First Alert: Tracking possible strong winds for Thanksgiving. Updated: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:00 PM HST. A cold...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Structure partially collapses after 2-alarm fire tore through house in Makaha
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters extinguished a second-alarm fire that broke out at house in Makaha early Tuesday morning. Officials said the fire started around 3:40 a.m. at a two-story structure on Jade Street and Lahaina Street. HFD said 12 units staffed with about 37 personnel responded to the incident. Heavy...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Thieves want your holiday packages. But it’s not just porch pirates you have to worry about
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Holiday gifts will soon be arriving at doorsteps around the islands — and that’s an open invitation for thieves looking to make a score. But it’s not just porch pirates you have to be worried about. On Thursday afternoon in Nuuanu, a home surveillance...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii’s LGBTQ+ community pauses to honor transgender lives lost
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transgender Day of Remembrance was commemorated in Hawaii on Sunday. A memorial was put on by the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center at Arts at Mark’s Garade in Honolulu. They’re remembering at least 32 transgendered lives lost across the nation this year due to violence and discrimination.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Red Hill, One Year Later: A look 140 feet underground ― to a pristine water source at risk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply’s Halawa Shaft is part of the public’s water system and it’s still pristine. But it’s less than a mile from the Navy’s Red Hill Shaft, which was contaminated last year. That’s why it’s been shut down since...
Comments / 0